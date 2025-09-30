Pepe (PEPE) tokenomika
Pepe (PEPE) informácie
Pepe je unavený z toho, že sleduje, ako si všetci hrajú s horúcim zemiakom s nekonečne odvodenými mincami Shiba, GME, Turbo, Ass, Floki, Moon Inu. Inu už mali svoj deň. Je čas, aby najznámejší meme na svete prevzal svoj trón ako kráľ memeov. Pepe je tu, aby vrátil mememinovy kov zpět. Spustený stealth bez žiadnej predpredaja, žiadne dane, LP vypálené a zmluva zrušená, $PEPE je minca pre ľudí, navždy. Poháňaný čistou memetickou silou nech vás $PEPE ukáže správnym smerom. V Lorda Keka dôverujeme.
Podrobná štruktúra tokenu Pepe (PEPE)
Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania PEPE tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.
Pepe (PEPE) is a meme coin that operates primarily on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, with bridges to BNB Smart Chain and Arbitrum. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity, transparency, and a strong emphasis on community-driven distribution. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 420,690,000,000,000 PEPE tokens (420.69 trillion).
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing or future minting. The contract ownership has been renounced, making further changes impossible.
- No Inflation: The supply is fixed, and there is no mechanism for additional issuance or inflation.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (PEPE)
|% of Total Supply
|Notes
|Uniswap v3 Liquidity Pool
|~391,660,000,000,000
|93.1%
|Provided as initial liquidity for trading on Uniswap v3.
|CEX Listings/Bridges/LPs
|~29,030,000,000,000
|6.9%
|Held in a multi-sig wallet for future centralized exchange listings, bridges, and LPs.
|Team/Insiders
|0
|0%
|No allocation to team, advisors, or insiders.
|Public/Private Sale
|0
|0%
|No tokens sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales.
- Liquidity Provision: 93.1% of the supply was sent directly to Uniswap v3, making it available for public trading from launch.
- Multi-Sig Reserve: 6.9% reserved for ecosystem needs (CEX listings, bridges, liquidity pools), controlled by a multi-sig wallet.
- No Team/Insider Allocation: The project explicitly states no tokens were allocated to the team or insiders.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PEPE is a meme coin with no intrinsic value, utility, or expectation of financial return. It is designed for entertainment and speculative trading.
- Historical Utility: Previously, holding at least one PEPE granted access to the Pepe Palace Discord server, but this feature has been discontinued.
- No Staking or Yield: There are no staking, farming, or liquidity mining incentives. Tokenholders do not earn fees, rewards, or additional tokens by holding or using PEPE.
- No Governance: PEPE does not confer voting rights, governance power, or claims on project profits or treasury.
- Trading: The main activity is trading on decentralized (Uniswap, PancakeSwap) and centralized exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, OKX, etc.).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking: There is no vesting, time-locked allocations, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens were unlocked at genesis.
- Liquidity Lock: The liquidity provision tokens for Uniswap were burnt, ensuring that the liquidity cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.
- Blacklist Function: The contract included a blacklist function, used once to block a sniper address shortly after launch. The contract was renounced after this, preventing further use of this function.
Unlocking Time
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (PEPE)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|Remaining to Unlock
|% of Total Unlocked
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2023-04-17
|420,690,000,000,000
|420,690,000,000,000
|0
|100%
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
- All tokens were unlocked at launch (April 17, 2023).
- No future unlocks or vesting events are scheduled.
Additional Notes
- No Taxes: There are zero transaction taxes on PEPE transfers or trades.
- No Mint/Burn Mechanism: While the contract includes a manual burn function, there is no programmatic or scheduled burn or buyback mechanism.
- Decentralization: The contract is renounced, and the project is community-driven with no formal team or roadmap.
- Concentration: As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses hold ~41% of the supply, with major centralized exchanges among the largest holders.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|420,690,000,000,000 PEPE
|Issuance
|All at genesis; no further minting
|Allocation
|93.1% Uniswap v3 LP, 6.9% CEX/bridges/LPs, 0% team/insiders
|Usage
|Meme coin, speculative trading, no utility, no governance, no rewards
|Incentives
|None (no staking, yield, or fee-sharing)
|Locking
|None (all tokens unlocked at launch)
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked at launch (April 17, 2023)
|Taxes
|None
|Burn Mechanism
|Manual only, no programmatic burns
|Contract Ownership
|Renounced
|Liquidity Provision
|LP tokens burnt, liquidity cannot be withdrawn
|Team/Insider Allocation
|None
Implications and Context
- Transparency and Fairness: The immediate and full unlock, lack of team allocation, and burnt LP tokens are designed to maximize transparency and minimize the risk of rug pulls or insider manipulation.
- Speculative Nature: PEPE is explicitly a meme coin with no utility or intrinsic value, relying on community engagement and speculative trading for its popularity.
- No Ongoing Incentives: The absence of staking, rewards, or governance means there are no ongoing incentives for holding beyond speculation.
- Community-Driven: With no formal team or roadmap, the future of PEPE is entirely in the hands of its community and market participants.
In summary: PEPE’s token economics are simple, transparent, and designed for maximal decentralization and community engagement, with all tokens unlocked at launch, no ongoing issuance, no team allocation, and no built-in incentives beyond trading and meme culture participation.
Pepe (PEPE) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia
Pochopenie tokenomiky Pepe (PEPE) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.
Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:
Celková ponuka:
Maximálny počet PEPE tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.
Počet coinov v obehu:
Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.
Max. počet coinov:
Pevný limit celkového počtu PEPE tokenov.
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.
Miera inflácie:
Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.
Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?
Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.
Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.
Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.
Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.
Teraz, keď ste pochopili PEPE tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu PEPE tokenu naživo!
