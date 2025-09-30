Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomika
Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomika a analýza cien
Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre Paal AI (PAAL) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.
Paal AI (PAAL) informácie
Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.
Podrobná štruktúra tokenu Paal AI (PAAL)
Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania PAAL tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.
Overview
PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token designed to power the PAAL AI ecosystem, which offers AI-driven products and services such as customizable virtual assistants, content creation, crypto trading automation, and more. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, reward holders, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain Platform: Ethereum
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $PAAL (1 Billion)
- Smart Contract: Renounced for transparency and security, meaning no single party can alter the contract after deployment.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table (e.g., % to team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) was not found in the available sources, the following high-level distribution is confirmed:
- Distributed among: Users, development team, and reserved for future use.
- No transaction taxes on buys and sells (as of the latest update), but a 4% tax structure was previously mentioned in some sources, allocated as follows:
- 1% to stakers (ETH payout)
- 1% to marketing
- 1% to buyback and burn
- 1% to development
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
$PAAL is designed with multiple utilities and incentives:
|Mechanism
|Description
|Staking
|Stake $PAAL to earn competitive rewards, including ETH revenue sharing and additional $PAAL.
|Revenue Sharing
|50% of certain ecosystem revenues are distributed to stakers.
|Buybacks
|Tokens repurchased by the platform are redirected into staking pools to boost rewards.
|Exclusive AI Services
|$PAAL unlocks premium access to advanced AI tools and services.
|Trading Volume Rewards
|1% of all trading volume is distributed as rewards to stakers.
|Referral & Compounding
|Referral system and auto-compound features enhance community growth and rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Pools: Multiple pools with different lockup durations (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days).
- Lockup Impact: Longer lockups typically offer higher APRs and a greater share of ETH rewards.
- Unstaking: Users can unstake at any time, but doing so before the end of the lockup period forfeits accumulated ETH rewards.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Pools: Each pool has a defined lockup period (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days). After this period, tokens and rewards become available for withdrawal.
- Reward Claiming: ETH and $PAAL rewards can be claimed through the platform’s dashboard. Users can choose to compound, relock, or withdraw their rewards.
Token Utility
- Payment: Used for lifetime access to the PAAL platform and premium features.
- Ecosystem Access: Required for participation in various AI-powered services and products.
- Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens may be used for future governance as the ecosystem evolves.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|1B tokens, Ethereum, smart contract renounced
|Allocation
|Users, team, future reserves; 4% tax (if active) split among stakers, marketing, etc.
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, revenue sharing, buybacks, exclusive services, trading rewards, referrals
|Locking
|Staking pools with 14/28/56-day lockups; longer lockups = higher rewards
|Unlocking
|After lockup period, tokens and rewards are claimable
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The platform emphasizes transparency, with smart contract renouncement and public revenue sharing.
- Ecosystem Growth: Revenue from AI services, trading fees, and partnerships is used to fund rewards and buybacks, aligning incentives for long-term holders.
- Platform Access: $PAAL is required for premium AI services, making it integral to the ecosystem’s utility.
For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, including any changes to allocation or vesting, refer to the official PAAL AI documentation and staking platform.
Paal AI (PAAL) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia
Pochopenie tokenomiky Paal AI (PAAL) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.
Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:
Celková ponuka:
Maximálny počet PAAL tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.
Počet coinov v obehu:
Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.
Max. počet coinov:
Pevný limit celkového počtu PAAL tokenov.
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.
Miera inflácie:
Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.
Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?
Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.
Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.
Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.
Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.
Teraz, keď ste pochopili PAAL tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu PAAL tokenu naživo!
Ako kúpiť PAAL
Máte záujem pridať Paal AI (PAAL) do svojho portfólia? MEXC podporuje rôzne spôsoby nákupu PAAL vrátane kreditných kariet, bankových prevodov a peer-to-peer obchodovania. Či už ste začiatočník alebo profesionál, MEXC umožňuje jednoduchý a bezpečný nákup krypta.
Paal AI (PAAL) história cien
Analýza histórie cien PAAL pomáha používateľom pochopiť minulé pohyby na trhu, kľúčové úrovne podpory/odporu a vzory volatility. Či už sledujete historické maximá alebo identifikujete trendy, historické údaje sú dôležitou súčasťou predpovedania cien a technickej analýzy.
PAAL cenová predikcia
Chcete vedieť, kam PAAL asi smeruje? Naša PAAL stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.
Prečo by ste si mali vybrať MEXC?
MEXC je jednou z najlepších svetových kryptobúrz, ktorej dôverujú milióny používateľov na celom svete. Či už ste začiatočník, alebo profesionál, MEXC je najjednoduchšia cesta ku kryptu.
Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti
Tokenomické údaje na tejto stránke pochádzajú zo zdrojov tretích strán. Spoločnosť MEXC nezaručuje ich presnosť. Pred investíciou vykonajte dôkladný prieskum.
Prečítajte si Zmluvu s používateľom a Zásady ochrany osobných údajov
Kúpte Paal AI (PAAL)
Suma
1 PAAL = 0.05201 USD