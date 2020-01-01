NEAR (NEAR) tokenomika
NEAR (NEAR) informácie
NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI. A high-performance, AI-native platform built to power the next generation of decentralized applications and intelligent agents. It provides the infrastructure AI needs to transact, operate, and interact across Web2 and Web3. NEAR combines three core elements: User-Owned AI, which ensures agents act in users’ best interests; Intents and Chain Abstraction, which eliminate blockchain complexity for seamless, goal-driven transactions across chains; and a sharded blockchain architecture that delivers the scalability, speed, and low-cost execution needed for real-world AI and Web3 use. This integrated stack makes NEAR the foundation for building secure, user-owned, AI-native applications at internet scale.
NEAR (NEAR) tokenomika a analýza cien
Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre NEAR (NEAR) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.
Podrobná štruktúra tokenu NEAR (NEAR)
Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania NEAR tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.
NEAR Protocol’s token economics are designed to balance network security, incentivize participation, and support ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with detailed explanations and a summary table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: NEAR launched with an initial supply of 1 billion NEAR tokens at its Token Generation Event (TGE) in April 2020.
- Inflation: The protocol has a fixed annual inflation rate of approximately 5%. As of December 2024, this has resulted in a total supply of about 1.23 billion NEAR.
- Distribution of New Issuance:
- 90% of new tokens (4.5% of total supply per year) are distributed as staking rewards to validators and delegators.
- 10% (0.5% of total supply per year) goes to the protocol treasury.
- Fee Burning: 70% of transaction fees are burned, and 30% are rebated to the smart contracts involved in the transaction. This burning mechanism can make NEAR deflationary at high network usage.
Allocation Mechanism
- Genesis Allocations: At launch, NEAR tokens were allocated as follows:
- Community Grants and Programs: 172 million NEAR (~17.2%)
- Operations Grants: 114 million NEAR (~11.4%)
- Foundation Endowment: 100 million NEAR (~10%)
- Early Ecosystem: 117 million NEAR (~11.7%)
- Public Sale (CoinList, August 2020): ~120 million NEAR (~12%)
- Private Rounds: ~84.27 million NEAR (~8.43%)
- Ecosystem Funding: In October 2021, NEAR announced an $800 million ecosystem fund, with allocations to DeFi, grants, startups, and regional hubs.
- Treasury and Grants: The NEAR Community Treasury, launched in March 2023, supports grassroots initiatives and is governed by a multi-sig with plans for on-chain voting.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: NEAR uses a Thresholded Proof of Stake (TPoS) consensus. Validators and delegators stake NEAR to secure the network and earn rewards.
- The minimum stake (seat price) is dynamically set; as of December 2024, it was 11,110 NEAR.
- Staking rewards are distributed per epoch (about twice daily).
- Smart Contract Incentives: Developers earn 30% of transaction fees generated by their contracts.
- Transaction Fees: NEAR is used to pay for transaction processing, smart contract deployment, and storage.
- Governance (Future): A proposal (as of late 2024) would allow users to lock NEAR for veNEAR, a non-transferable, vote-escrowed token granting governance power and additional rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validation are locked for at least three days (the minimum unbonding period).
- veNEAR Lock (Proposed): Under the proposed governance framework, users can lock NEAR for veNEAR:
- Minimum lock: 3 months
- Maximum lock: 48 months
- Voting power increases with lock duration (e.g., 1 NEAR locked for 12 months = 1.5 veNEAR; for 48 months = 3 veNEAR).
- veNEAR holders receive APY rewards from the treasury.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Unstaking NEAR from validation requires a minimum of three days before tokens become liquid.
- veNEAR Unlock (Proposed): Tokens locked for veNEAR become available after the chosen lock period (3–48 months).
Summary Table: NEAR Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|5% annual inflation; 90% to validators/delegators, 10% to treasury; 70% of fees burned
|Allocation
|Community Grants (17.2%), Operations (11.4%), Foundation (10%), Early Ecosystem (11.7%), Public/Private Sales, Ecosystem Funds
|Usage
|Staking, transaction fees, smart contract deployment, storage, governance (future veNEAR)
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, smart contract fee rebates, governance rewards (future veNEAR)
|Locking
|Staking: min. 3 days; veNEAR: 3–48 months (proposed)
|Unlocking
|Staking: 3 days; veNEAR: after lock period (proposed)
Additional Notes
- Staking and Delegation: NEAR’s account model allows tokens to be staked or delegated even while locked.
- Deflationary Potential: High network usage and fee burning can lead to negative net inflation.
- Governance Evolution: The protocol is moving toward more decentralized, on-chain governance with the introduction of veNEAR and a Security Council.
This structure ensures NEAR’s token economics are robust, balancing security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth, while providing clear incentives for all network participants.
NEAR (NEAR) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia
Pochopenie tokenomiky NEAR (NEAR) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.
Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:
Celková ponuka:
Maximálny počet NEAR tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.
Počet coinov v obehu:
Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.
Max. počet coinov:
Pevný limit celkového počtu NEAR tokenov.
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.
Miera inflácie:
Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.
Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?
Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.
Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.
Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.
Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.
Teraz, keď ste pochopili NEAR tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu NEAR tokenu naživo!
Ako kúpiť NEAR
Máte záujem pridať NEAR (NEAR) do svojho portfólia? MEXC podporuje rôzne spôsoby nákupu NEAR vrátane kreditných kariet, bankových prevodov a peer-to-peer obchodovania. Či už ste začiatočník alebo profesionál, MEXC umožňuje jednoduchý a bezpečný nákup krypta.
NEAR (NEAR) história cien
Analýza histórie cien NEAR pomáha používateľom pochopiť minulé pohyby na trhu, kľúčové úrovne podpory/odporu a vzory volatility. Či už sledujete historické maximá alebo identifikujete trendy, historické údaje sú dôležitou súčasťou predpovedania cien a technickej analýzy.
NEAR cenová predikcia
Chcete vedieť, kam NEAR asi smeruje? Naša NEAR stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.
Prečo by ste si mali vybrať MEXC?
MEXC je jednou z najlepších svetových kryptobúrz, ktorej dôverujú milióny používateľov na celom svete. Či už ste začiatočník, alebo profesionál, MEXC je najjednoduchšia cesta ku kryptu.
Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti
Tokenomické údaje na tejto stránke pochádzajú zo zdrojov tretích strán. Spoločnosť MEXC nezaručuje ich presnosť. Pred investíciou vykonajte dôkladný prieskum.