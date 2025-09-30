MUBARAK (MUBARAK) tokenomika
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) tokenomika a analýza cien
Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre MUBARAK (MUBARAK) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) informácie
Congratulations, representing the meaning of 'celebration' or 'auspiciousness' in the Middle East.
Podrobná štruktúra tokenu MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania MUBARAK tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.
Overview
Mubarak (MUBARAK) is a meme coin launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) via the Four.meme launchpad in March 2025. It quickly gained attention due to high-profile purchases (notably by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao) and rapid price surges, but its token economics remain relatively simple and typical of meme coins, with limited disclosures on advanced mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch: Mubarak was launched on the BSC-based Four.meme platform on March 14, 2025.
- Initial Distribution: The token was made available for public trading immediately after launch, with no evidence of a staged or vesting-based release.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There is no indication of ongoing inflation, mining, or staking-based issuance. The entire supply appears to have been released at launch or shortly thereafter.
Allocation Mechanism
There is no official, detailed allocation table disclosed by the project team. However, based on available information and typical meme coin practices, the following can be inferred:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Notes
|Public Sale
|Tokens were made available for public trading on launch via DEXs like PancakeSwap.
|Team/Founders
|No explicit allocation disclosed; typical for meme coins to have some team reserves.
|Community/Marketing
|No evidence of airdrops, incentive pools, or ecosystem funds.
|Investors
|No formal private sale or investor allocation reported.
Note: The lack of a published allocation breakdown is a risk factor for transparency and governance.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Mubarak is primarily a speculative asset, with no stated utility beyond trading and holding for potential price appreciation.
- Incentives: There are no disclosed staking, yield farming, or protocol incentive mechanisms. The main incentive is speculative trading, driven by hype, social media, and exchange listings.
- Exchange Listings: The token was listed on major exchanges (e.g., Binance, Bitget, OKX) and included in perpetual futures markets, which further fueled speculative interest.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Locking: There is no evidence of token locking, vesting, or time-based restrictions for any category of holders. Tokens appear to be fully liquid upon receipt.
- Unlocking: No scheduled unlocks or vesting events have been reported. All tokens are tradable immediately after launch.
Token Supply and Circulation
- Supply: The total supply and circulating supply figures are not explicitly disclosed in the available sources, but the rapid price movements and large trading volumes suggest a significant portion of the supply is in circulation.
- Foundation/Investor Activity: The BNB Chain Foundation reportedly purchased Mubarak tokens as part of its incentive program, but this does not appear to be tied to a vesting or lockup schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Mubarak (MUBARAK) Details
|Issuance
|One-time launch, no ongoing inflation or mining
|Allocation
|No official breakdown; presumed public sale with possible team reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|Purely speculative; no staking, yield, or protocol utility
|Locking/Unlocking
|No lockups or vesting; tokens are fully liquid
|Unlocking Time
|Not applicable; all tokens tradable at launch
Critical Analysis & Implications
- Transparency: The absence of a detailed allocation and vesting schedule is a significant risk, as it leaves open the possibility of large, undisclosed holder concentrations and potential for market manipulation.
- Speculative Nature: Mubarak’s value is driven almost entirely by social media hype, influencer activity, and exchange listings, rather than intrinsic utility or protocol incentives.
- No Sustainable Incentives: Without staking, yield, or ecosystem rewards, long-term engagement is unlikely unless new utility is introduced.
- Market Volatility: The token has experienced extreme price swings, with rapid surges and corrections, typical of meme coins lacking fundamental value drivers.
- Foundation Purchases: The BNB Chain Foundation’s acquisition of Mubarak tokens is part of a broader incentive program, but does not appear to impact the token’s economics in terms of lockups or vesting.
Conclusion
Mubarak exemplifies the meme coin model: rapid launch, immediate liquidity, and speculative trading with minimal transparency or advanced tokenomic features. Investors should exercise caution, as the lack of formal allocation, locking, and incentive mechanisms increases both risk and volatility. The token’s future will likely depend on continued social media momentum and exchange support, rather than sustainable economic design.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia
Pochopenie tokenomiky MUBARAK (MUBARAK) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.
Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:
Celková ponuka:
Maximálny počet MUBARAK tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.
Počet coinov v obehu:
Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.
Max. počet coinov:
Pevný limit celkového počtu MUBARAK tokenov.
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.
Miera inflácie:
Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.
Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?
Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.
Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.
Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.
Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.
Teraz, keď ste pochopili MUBARAK tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu MUBARAK tokenu naživo!
Ako kúpiť MUBARAK
Máte záujem pridať MUBARAK (MUBARAK) do svojho portfólia? MEXC podporuje rôzne spôsoby nákupu MUBARAK vrátane kreditných kariet, bankových prevodov a peer-to-peer obchodovania. Či už ste začiatočník alebo profesionál, MEXC umožňuje jednoduchý a bezpečný nákup krypta.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) história cien
Analýza histórie cien MUBARAK pomáha používateľom pochopiť minulé pohyby na trhu, kľúčové úrovne podpory/odporu a vzory volatility. Či už sledujete historické maximá alebo identifikujete trendy, historické údaje sú dôležitou súčasťou predpovedania cien a technickej analýzy.
MUBARAK cenová predikcia
Chcete vedieť, kam MUBARAK asi smeruje? Naša MUBARAK stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.
Prečo by ste si mali vybrať MEXC?
MEXC je jednou z najlepších svetových kryptobúrz, ktorej dôverujú milióny používateľov na celom svete. Či už ste začiatočník, alebo profesionál, MEXC je najjednoduchšia cesta ku kryptu.
Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti
Tokenomické údaje na tejto stránke pochádzajú zo zdrojov tretích strán. Spoločnosť MEXC nezaručuje ich presnosť. Pred investíciou vykonajte dôkladný prieskum.
Prečítajte si Zmluvu s používateľom a Zásady ochrany osobných údajov
Kúpte MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
Suma
1 MUBARAK = 0.029294 USD