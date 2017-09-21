Chainlink (LINK) tokenomika
Chainlink (LINK) informácie
Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.
Chainlink (LINK) tokenomika a analýza cien
Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre Chainlink (LINK) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.
Podrobná štruktúra tokenu Chainlink (LINK)
Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania LINK tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.
Chainlink's token economics are designed to secure its decentralized oracle network, incentivize honest behavior, and support sustainable network growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key components: issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: LINK is an ERC-677 token deployed on Ethereum, with a fixed maximum supply. There is no ongoing inflation; all tokens were minted at genesis.
- Bridging: LINK has been bridged to several other networks, but the total supply remains fixed, with tokens locked and minted/burned as needed for cross-chain transfers.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (LINK)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|Public Token Sale
|350,000,000
|35%
|Sold in September 2017, raising $32M
|Node Operators & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|35%
|For node incentives, ecosystem growth, and subsidies
|Company (Chainlink Labs)
|300,000,000
|30%
|Controlled by Chainlink Labs, subject to vesting and internal use
- Vesting: Node Operator & Ecosystem allocation was subject to a cliff ending in Q4 2019. No further public vesting schedules are disclosed for company-held tokens.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
1. Medium of Exchange
- LINK is used to pay for oracle services, including data feeds, automation, and cross-chain transfers.
- Payments can be made in LINK or, via payment abstraction, in other assets that are converted to LINK and added to the Chainlink reserve.
2. Staking
- Purpose: Staking secures oracle services by requiring node operators and community members to lock LINK as collateral.
- Rewards: Stakers earn LINK rewards (from the non-circulating supply) and, increasingly, a share of user fees and partner tokens (e.g., SXT from Space and Time).
- Slashing: Node operators can be penalized (slashed) for poor performance or malicious behavior, losing a portion of their staked LINK.
- Alerting: Stakers can submit alerts if critical data feeds are not updated, earning additional LINK for valid alerts.
3. Node Subsidies
- Chainlink Labs may subsidize node operators with LINK to bootstrap and maintain high-quality oracle services, especially in the network's early stages.
4. BUILD and SCALE Programs
- Projects can commit a portion of their token supply to Chainlink in exchange for enhanced services, with rewards distributed to stakers.
5. Reserve Mechanism
- Chainlink maintains an onchain reserve funded by service fees and offchain enterprise deals, acting as a buyback program to support LINK's value and network sustainability.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
Staking v0.2 (as of 2024):
|Staker Type
|Min Stake
|Max Stake
|Pool Cap
|Withdrawal Cooldown
|Reward Vesting
|Community Staker
|1 LINK
|15,000
|40.88M LINK
|28 days
|50% after 45 days, 100% after 90 days
|Node Operator Staker
|1,000
|75,000
|4.13M LINK
|28 days
|50% after 45 days, 100% after 90 days
- Unbonding: After initiating withdrawal, staked LINK and rewards can be claimed during a 7-day window following the 28-day cooldown.
- Delegation: All staked tokens are automatically delegated equally to all Chainlink nodes in the pool.
- Slashing: Node operators can be slashed (e.g., 700 LINK) for failing to meet service requirements.
Token Usage Table
|Function
|Description
|Payment for Services
|LINK is used to pay node operators for oracle jobs and protocol services
|Staking
|Secures oracle services; stakers earn rewards and can be slashed for misbehavior
|Node Subsidies
|LINK distributed to node operators to bootstrap and maintain network quality
|BUILD/SCALE Rewards
|Stakers receive partner project tokens and additional incentives
|Reserve Mechanism
|Service fees and offchain revenue are converted to LINK and added to the reserve
|Governance (future)
|Potential for decentralized governance via Decentralized Oracle Networks (DONs)
Incentive and Sustainability Model
- Virtuous Cycle: Increased usage of Chainlink services drives demand for LINK, which in turn incentivizes node operators and stakers to secure the network.
- Fee Sharing: As the network matures, a greater share of user fees and partner incentives will be distributed to stakers, reducing reliance on the initial token supply.
- Sustainability: The reserve and payment abstraction mechanisms are designed to ensure long-term economic sustainability and value accrual for LINK holders.
Summary Table: Chainlink Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, ERC-677 on Ethereum, bridged to other networks
|Allocation
|35% Public Sale, 35% Node/Ecosystem, 30% Company
|Usage
|Payments, staking, node subsidies, BUILD/SCALE rewards, reserve mechanism
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, alerting rewards, partner token distributions, fee sharing
|Locking
|28-day cooldown, 7-day claim window, 90-day reward vesting, slashing for node misbehavior
|Unlocking
|After cooldown and claim window, with reward vesting schedule
Example: LINK Demand from Chainlink Functions
|Yearly Requests
|Cost per 1M Requests
|Yearly LINK Demand ($)
|10B
|$0.20
|$2,000
|10B
|$0.30
|$3,000
|100B
|$0.20
|$20,000
|100B
|$0.30
|$30,000
|1T
|$0.20
|$200,000
|1T
|$0.30
|$300,000
Additional Notes
- No Proof-of-Stake Consensus: Staking in Chainlink is for service-level guarantees, not for blockchain consensus.
- No Onchain Governance (as of 2024): Chainlink Labs controls development, but future plans may include decentralized governance via DONs.
- Security: LINK transactions are secured by Ethereum and, when bridged, by the respective network and bridge security.
References for Further Reading
- Chainlink Economics 2.0 Overview
- Chainlink Staking v0.2 Details
- Chainlink Build Program
- Sustainable Oracle Economics
This comprehensive overview reflects the current state of Chainlink's token economics, including all major mechanisms and their implications for network security, sustainability, and value accrual.
Chainlink (LINK) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia
Pochopenie tokenomiky Chainlink (LINK) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.
Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:
Celková ponuka:
Maximálny počet LINK tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.
Počet coinov v obehu:
Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.
Max. počet coinov:
Pevný limit celkového počtu LINK tokenov.
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.
Miera inflácie:
Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.
Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?
Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.
Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.
Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.
Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.
Teraz, keď ste pochopili LINK tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu LINK tokenu naživo!
