Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) tokenomika

Objavte kľúčové informácie o Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) vrátane jeho ponuky tokenov, distribučného modelu a trhových údajov v reálnom čase.
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-09-30 13:07:51 (UTC+8)
USD

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) tokenomika a analýza cien

Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.

Trhová kapitalizácia:
$ 17.08M
Celková ponuka:
$ 1.00B
Počet coinov v obehu:
$ 1.00B
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
$ 17.08M
Historické maximum:
$ 0.3988
Historické minimum:
$ 0.000040926540333548
Aktuálna cena:
$ 0.017077
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) informácie

KEKIUS MAXIMUS is a frog-themed meme automatically generated by Grok.

Oficiálna webová stránka:
https://kekiusmaximus.vip
Prieskumník blokov:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x26e550ac11b26f78a04489d5f20f24e3559f7dd9

Podrobná štruktúra tokenu Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania KEKIUS tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.

Overview

Kekius Maximus is a meme coin project with a strong community focus, operating on both the Solana and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks. Its tokenomics are designed to emphasize fairness, transparency, and community engagement, with a simple and deflationary structure. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.

Tokenomics Summary Table

AspectDetails
Total Supply1,000,000,000 (1 Billion)
Issuance MechanismFair launch; all tokens minted at genesis; no ongoing emissions or inflation
Allocation100% to the community via fair launch; no team, investor, or advisor allocations
Tax0% (no buy/sell tax)
Deflationary Mechanism100% of liquidity pool (LP) tokens burnt; no further minting
UsagePurely for trading, holding, and community engagement; no utility or governance
Incentive MechanismCommunity-driven rewards (e.g., meme contests, comics); no staking or yield
Locking MechanismNone; all tokens are liquid and tradable from launch
Unlocking TimeNot applicable; no vesting or lock-up schedules

Detailed Analysis

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Genesis Mint: All 1 billion tokens are minted at launch, with no further emissions or inflationary mechanisms. This is a classic "fair launch" model, meaning there are no pre-mines, private sales, or reserved allocations for insiders.
  • Deflationary Feature: The project states that 100% of the liquidity pool (LP) tokens are burnt, ensuring that the initial liquidity is locked and cannot be withdrawn by the team or any party. This is a common anti-rug-pull measure in meme coin projects.

2. Allocation Mechanism

  • Community Allocation: All tokens are made available to the public at launch, typically through decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like PancakeSwap (BSC) or Raydium (Solana). There are no explicit allocations for the team, advisors, investors, or ecosystem funds.
  • No Vesting or Lockups: There is no vesting schedule or lock-up for any portion of the supply. All tokens are immediately tradable.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: The token is designed for speculative trading, holding, and as a vehicle for community engagement. There is no built-in utility such as governance, staking, or protocol fees.
  • Community Incentives: The project emphasizes community-driven activities, such as meme contests and bi-weekly comics, to foster engagement and loyalty. There are no formalized on-chain incentive programs (e.g., staking rewards, liquidity mining).
  • No Yield or Dividends: Holders do not earn passive income, dividends, or additional tokens by holding or using the token.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • No Locking: There are no mechanisms for locking tokens, either for staking, governance, or vesting. All tokens are liquid from the outset.
  • LP Token Burn: The only "lock" is the burning of LP tokens, which ensures that the initial liquidity cannot be removed, but this does not affect the tradability of the main token.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Not Applicable: Since there are no locked or vested tokens, there is no unlocking schedule. All tokens are in circulation from launch.

Tokenomics Table Example

MetricValue/Description
Total Supply1,000,000,000
Circulating Supply1,000,000,000 (immediately at launch)
Team Allocation0%
Investor Allocation0%
Community Allocation100%
Tax0%
LP Burn100%
Locking/VestingNone
IncentivesCommunity-driven (memes, comics, contests)
UtilityNone (pure meme coin, no governance or staking)

Nuances, Implications, and Limitations

  • Simplicity and Transparency: The tokenomics are intentionally simple, with no complex vesting, inflation, or utility mechanisms. This appeals to meme coin traders seeking transparency and fairness.
  • No Long-Term Incentives: The lack of staking, yield, or governance may limit long-term holder incentives, making the token highly speculative and driven by community sentiment and viral events.
  • Deflationary Security: Burning LP tokens is a strong anti-rug-pull measure, but it also means no future liquidity can be added or removed by the team, which could impact market depth.
  • Market Volatility: As with most meme coins, price action is highly volatile and subject to social media trends, influencer activity, and speculative trading, as evidenced by dramatic price swings following events like Elon Musk's social media activity.
  • No Unlocking Risks: Since there are no vesting or lock-up schedules, there is no risk of large token unlocks flooding the market in the future.

Conclusion

Kekius Maximus exemplifies the meme coin ethos: a fair launch, no team or investor allocations, no taxes, and a focus on community engagement. Its tokenomics are straightforward, with all tokens in circulation from day one and no ongoing emissions or lock-ups. While this simplicity can foster trust and rapid community growth, it also means the token's value is almost entirely driven by speculative interest and social momentum, with no underlying utility or yield mechanisms to support long-term holding.

For further details and the latest updates, always refer to the official project channels and documentation.

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia

Pochopenie tokenomiky Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.

Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:

Celková ponuka:

Maximálny počet KEKIUS tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.

Počet coinov v obehu:

Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.

Max. počet coinov:

Pevný limit celkového počtu KEKIUS tokenov.

FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):

Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.

Miera inflácie:

Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.

Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?

Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.

Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.

Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.

Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.

Teraz, keď ste pochopili KEKIUS tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu KEKIUS tokenu naživo!

Ako kúpiť KEKIUS

Máte záujem pridať Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) do svojho portfólia? MEXC podporuje rôzne spôsoby nákupu KEKIUS vrátane kreditných kariet, bankových prevodov a peer-to-peer obchodovania. Či už ste začiatočník alebo profesionál, MEXC umožňuje jednoduchý a bezpečný nákup krypta.

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) história cien

Analýza histórie cien KEKIUS pomáha používateľom pochopiť minulé pohyby na trhu, kľúčové úrovne podpory/odporu a vzory volatility. Či už sledujete historické maximá alebo identifikujete trendy, historické údaje sú dôležitou súčasťou predpovedania cien a technickej analýzy.

KEKIUS cenová predikcia

Chcete vedieť, kam KEKIUS asi smeruje? Naša KEKIUS stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.

Kúpte si krypto len za 1 USDT: Najjednoduchší spôsob, ako sa dostať ku kryptu!

