Objavte kľúčové informácie o Kaito (KAITO) vrátane jeho ponuky tokenov, distribučného modelu a trhových údajov v reálnom čase.
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-09-30 13:07:30 (UTC+8)
USD

Kaito (KAITO) tokenomika a analýza cien

Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre Kaito (KAITO) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.

Trhová kapitalizácia:
$ 376.69M
Celková ponuka:
$ 1.00B
Počet coinov v obehu:
$ 241.39M
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
$ 1.56B
Historické maximum:
$ 2.9293
Historické minimum:
$ 0.6712827631571182
Aktuálna cena:
$ 1.5605
Kaito (KAITO) informácie

Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.

Oficiálna webová stránka:
https://yaps.kaito.ai/
Biela kniha:
https://docs.kaito.ai/
Prieskumník blokov:
https://basescan.org/token/0x98d0baa52b2D063E780DE12F615f963Fe8537553

Podrobná štruktúra tokenu Kaito (KAITO)

Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania KAITO tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.

Overview

Kaito (KAITO) is the native token of the Kaito AI ecosystem, which provides a Web3-focused information platform leveraging AI to aggregate and organize crypto data. The token economics are designed to incentivize content creation, community engagement, and ecosystem growth, while aligning long-term interests of contributors, investors, and users.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: Fixed supply with scheduled unlocks.
  • Unlock Schedule: The token unlocks linearly over a period from February 20, 2025, to January 20, 2029, for all major allocation categories. Each allocation receives periodic unlocks, with the same amount (20,702,500 KAITO) released per period for each category.
  • No evidence of inflationary or performance-based (KPI-driven) issuance; the model is a fixed, time-based unlock.

Allocation Mechanism

The KAITO token allocation is as follows:

Allocation Category% of TotalDescriptionUnlock StartUnlock End
Ecosystem & Network Growth32.2%Grants, marketing, incentives, and ecosystem initiatives2025-02-202029-01-20
Core Contributors25%Reserved for Kaito's core contributors2025-02-202029-01-20
Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim10%Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners2025-02-202029-01-20
Foundation10%For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation2025-02-202029-01-20
Early Backers8.3%Allocated to Kaito’s early investors2025-02-202029-01-20
Long-term Creator Incentives7.5%Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term2025-02-202029-01-20
Liquidity Incentives5%Staking and liquidity incentives2025-02-202029-01-20
Binance Hodler2%Strengthen partnerships between Binance and Kaito communities2025-02-202029-01-20

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Content Incentivization: KAITO’s ecosystem is built around rewarding high-quality crypto content creation. The YAPs (tokenized attention points) system quantifies and rewards users for sharing insights, with rewards based on relevance, originality, and engagement.
  • Staking: Staking rewards are live, with a high initial APY (70% with 10% of supply staked, expected to normalize). Stakers receive rewards from liquidity incentives and, in the future, a share of network fees. Staking also boosts voting rights in Kaito Connect and provides priority access to new features and launches.
  • gKAITO Mechanism: gKAITO is a new rewards layer for contributors, offering platform fee-sharing, priority deal access, feature upgrades, and signaling alignment with partner projects. It is earned through thought leadership, participation, and holding ecosystem tokens.
  • Assigned sKAITO: Users can assign sKAITO to projects, earning a share of project-specific rewards and helping projects identify their most aligned community members.
  • Launchpad Participation: The Capital Launchpad allows users to participate in project fundraising, with allocation based on social reputation, onchain activity, and historical relevance.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting: All major allocations are subject to a linear vesting schedule from February 2025 to January 2029.
  • Staking Lock: Only circulating tokens (not those locked for investors, the foundation, or the team) are eligible for staking.
  • No Early Unlock: There is no indication of early unlocks for any allocation; all follow the set schedule.

Unlocking Time

  • Start: February 20, 2025
  • End: January 20, 2029
  • Unlock Rate: Each allocation unlocks 2.07% of its total per period, with 100% unlocked by the end date.

Allocation Table

Additional Notes

  • No direct inflation or burn mechanism is described; the supply is fixed and distributed according to the schedule.
  • YAPs and sKAITO are non-transferable points/tokens used for reputation and reward assignment, not direct financial value.
  • gKAITO is a meta-reward system for contributors, with details on its onchain implementation forthcoming.

Summary

KAITO’s token economics are structured to balance long-term ecosystem growth, incentivize high-quality content, and align the interests of contributors, investors, and the broader community. The fixed unlock schedule, multi-year vesting, and layered incentive mechanisms (staking, gKAITO, sKAITO, YAPs) are designed to foster sustainable participation and value accrual within the Kaito ecosystem.

Kaito (KAITO) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia

Pochopenie tokenomiky Kaito (KAITO) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.

Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:

Celková ponuka:

Maximálny počet KAITO tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.

Počet coinov v obehu:

Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.

Max. počet coinov:

Pevný limit celkového počtu KAITO tokenov.

FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):

Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.

Miera inflácie:

Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.

Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?

Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.

Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.

Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.

Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.

Teraz, keď ste pochopili KAITO tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu KAITO tokenu naživo!

Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti

Tokenomické údaje na tejto stránke pochádzajú zo zdrojov tretích strán. Spoločnosť MEXC nezaručuje ich presnosť. Pred investíciou vykonajte dôkladný prieskum.

