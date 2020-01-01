Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania GROK tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.

Overview

Grok is a meme token inspired by Elon Musk's Grok AI program. There are several tokens in the market using the "Grok" name, but the most prominent and widely referenced is a meme coin with no official affiliation to Musk or xAI. The following analysis synthesizes available information on Grok's tokenomics, focusing on the most widely traded Grok token.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Fixed Supply: The Grok token has a total supply of 420,000,000,000,000,000 tokens.

The Grok token has a total supply of 420,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Initial Distribution: The contract was created using the PINKSALE token launch tool, which is a common method for meme coins to ensure a fair and transparent launch.

The contract was created using the PINKSALE token launch tool, which is a common method for meme coins to ensure a fair and transparent launch. No Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or additional token minting after the initial supply was created. The contract is audited and renounced, meaning no further tokens can be minted or burned by the team.

2. Allocation Mechanism

The allocation is extremely simple and typical of meme coins, with a focus on community and liquidity:

Allocation Category Percentage of Total Supply Notes Pre-sale + Liquidity 95% Provided to the market at launch CEX Listing 5% Reserved for centralized exchange use

No Team Tokens: There are no tokens reserved for the team, which is a common feature in meme coins to build community trust.

There are no tokens reserved for the team, which is a common feature in meme coins to build community trust. Liquidity Lock: Liquidity is locked for 100 years, ensuring that the market cannot be rugged by the team.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility: The Grok token is primarily a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. It is not officially linked to any AI product or service.

The Grok token is primarily a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. It is not officially linked to any AI product or service. Speculation: The main use case is speculative trading. The token has seen significant price volatility, with rapid surges and corrections typical of meme coins.

The main use case is speculative trading. The token has seen significant price volatility, with rapid surges and corrections typical of meme coins. Community Engagement: Some Grok-branded projects (e.g., Grok Heroes, Grok Girl) emphasize community, safety, and transparency, but these are not tied to a utility or incentive mechanism beyond trading and holding.

Some Grok-branded projects (e.g., Grok Heroes, Grok Girl) emphasize community, safety, and transparency, but these are not tied to a utility or incentive mechanism beyond trading and holding. No Staking or Rewards: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other incentive programs for holding or using the token.

4. Locking Mechanism

Liquidity Lock: The only explicit locking mechanism is the liquidity lock, which is set for 100 years. This is designed to prevent rug pulls and build trust with the community.

The only explicit locking mechanism is the liquidity lock, which is set for 100 years. This is designed to prevent rug pulls and build trust with the community. No Token Lockups: There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks for any allocation category. All tokens (except those reserved for CEX listing) are immediately liquid.

5. Unlocking Time

Immediate Unlock: All tokens (except the 5% reserved for CEX listing) are unlocked and in circulation from the outset.

All tokens (except the 5% reserved for CEX listing) are unlocked and in circulation from the outset. No Vesting: There is no vesting or gradual unlock schedule for any allocation.

6. Additional Notes

Contract Security: The contract is audited and renounced, meaning the team cannot alter permissions or functions, which is a standard security measure for meme coins.

The contract is audited and renounced, meaning the team cannot alter permissions or functions, which is a standard security measure for meme coins. No Taxes: There are zero transaction taxes, making it attractive for high-frequency trading and speculation.

There are zero transaction taxes, making it attractive for high-frequency trading and speculation. No Roadmap or Governance: The token has no formal roadmap, governance, or development plan. It is explicitly described as "completely useless" in some project documentation, reinforcing its meme status.

7. Summary Table

Feature Details Total Supply 420,000,000,000,000,000 Issuance Fixed, all minted at launch Allocation 95% Pre-sale + Liquidity, 5% CEX Listing, 0% Team Locking 100-year liquidity lock, no token lockups Unlocking Immediate for all except CEX listing Usage Meme coin, speculation, no utility, no staking or rewards Incentives None beyond speculative trading Security Audited, contract renounced, no team control

8. Implications and Limitations

Speculative Nature: The Grok token is highly speculative, with price driven by hype, social media trends, and association with Elon Musk's AI ventures, despite no official connection.

The Grok token is highly speculative, with price driven by hype, social media trends, and association with Elon Musk's AI ventures, despite no official connection. No Intrinsic Value: There is no underlying utility, product, or service backing the token.

There is no underlying utility, product, or service backing the token. Community Trust: The absence of team tokens and the long liquidity lock are designed to build trust, but the lack of utility or roadmap limits long-term sustainability.

The absence of team tokens and the long liquidity lock are designed to build trust, but the lack of utility or roadmap limits long-term sustainability. Market Risks: The token's liquidity is limited, making it vulnerable to large sell-offs and price crashes.

9. Conclusion

Grok's tokenomics are emblematic of meme coins: simple, transparent, and designed for rapid community-driven speculation rather than long-term utility or ecosystem development. Investors should be aware of the high risks and lack of intrinsic value associated with such tokens.

References:

DOGE GROK Whitepaper

Grok Token Launch Details

Grok Token Market Analysis

Grok Girl Whitepaper

Grok Heroes Whitepaper

Introduction to Grok ($GROK)

Note: The above analysis is based on the most widely referenced Grok token. There are multiple tokens using the "Grok" name, and details may vary between them. Always verify the contract address and project documentation before making any investment decisions.