FRED is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a meme-driven token that emerged as part of the broader "Peanut" and animal-themed memecoin trend on the Solana blockchain. The token has seen rapid adoption, with nearly 150,000 transactions and a trading volume of $83 million, though its market cap is relatively modest at $8.2 million. FRED exemplifies the speculative, community- and culture-driven nature of DeFi memecoins, where narrative and virality often outweigh traditional fundamentals.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: FRED is a standard SPL token on Solana, with a fixed total supply. The total supply across all networks is 808 million tokens.
- Bridging: FRED tokens are bridged 1:1 across multiple networks (e.g., Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Stellar), supporting interoperability and liquidity across ecosystems.
- No Ongoing Emissions: There is no evidence of ongoing inflationary issuance or mining; the supply is fixed at launch and distributed through initial allocations and liquidity pools.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for FRED is not publicly available, the following general structure is typical for meme tokens and is supported by available data:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Notes
|Community
|Majority of tokens are distributed to the community via airdrops, liquidity pools, and trading incentives.
|Team/Founders
|A portion may be reserved for the founding team, but specifics are not disclosed.
|Liquidity
|Tokens are allocated to DEX liquidity pools to facilitate trading.
|Cross-Chain Bridges
|Some supply is reserved for bridging to other networks.
|Marketing/Reserves
|Potential allocation for marketing, partnerships, or reserves, though not explicitly detailed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation & Trading: The primary use case is speculative trading, typical of meme tokens. FRED is actively traded on Solana-based DEXs and possibly on other networks via bridges.
- Staking/Yield: FRED can be staked in pools such as Solbank, where users can earn a 1.48% weekly ROI (wROI) by staking FRED and receiving SB tokens as rewards. This incentivizes holding and participation in the ecosystem.
- Community Engagement: The token's value is largely driven by community sentiment, social media activity, and viral narratives rather than intrinsic utility or protocol fees.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Pools: FRED holders can lock their tokens in staking pools (e.g., Solbank) to earn rewards. The pool charges a 2% fee on both deposits and withdrawals.
- No Protocol-Enforced Vesting: There is no evidence of protocol-enforced vesting or long-term lockups for team or investor allocations, which is common for meme tokens. Most tokens are liquid at launch or shortly thereafter.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: The vast majority of FRED tokens appear to be liquid and tradable from launch, with no structured vesting or delayed unlocks for major allocations.
- Staking Unlocks: Tokens staked in pools can be withdrawn at any time, subject to the pool's withdrawal fee. There is no time-based vesting or cliff for staked tokens.
Tokenomics Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (808M), bridged 1:1 across networks
|Allocation
|Community, liquidity, team (not fully disclosed), cross-chain bridges
|Usage
|Speculation, staking (1.48% wROI), community engagement
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, social/viral incentives
|Locking
|Optional via staking pools, 2% fee in/out, no protocol vesting
|Unlocking
|Immediate for most tokens; staked tokens can be withdrawn anytime
Analysis and Implications
- Speculative Nature: FRED's economics are designed to maximize liquidity and community participation, with little emphasis on long-term vesting or structured unlocks. This can lead to high volatility and rapid price swings, as seen in other meme tokens.
- Community-Driven Value: The token's value is almost entirely narrative- and sentiment-driven, with little to no intrinsic utility or protocol revenue.
- Risks: The lack of structured vesting or team lockups increases the risk of large holders selling into the market, potentially leading to sharp price declines.
- Opportunities: For traders and speculators, FRED offers high volatility and the potential for rapid gains, but also significant downside risk.
Conclusion
First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a quintessential meme token: fixed supply, community-driven, and highly liquid from launch. Its tokenomics prioritize immediate participation and viral growth over long-term sustainability or structured incentives. While this can create explosive short-term opportunities, it also means that FRED's long-term value is highly uncertain and dependent on ongoing community engagement and narrative momentum.
Note: Due to the lack of a formal whitepaper or detailed public disclosures, some specifics (such as exact allocation percentages) remain unknown. The above analysis is based on available on-chain data, staking pool information, and market activity as of September 2025.
Fred (FRED) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia
Pochopenie tokenomiky Fred (FRED) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.
Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:
Celková ponuka:
Maximálny počet FRED tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.
Počet coinov v obehu:
Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.
Max. počet coinov:
Pevný limit celkového počtu FRED tokenov.
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.
Miera inflácie:
Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.
Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?
Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.
Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.
Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.
Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.
Teraz, keď ste pochopili FRED tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu FRED tokenu naživo!
Fred (FRED) história cien
Analýza histórie cien FRED pomáha používateľom pochopiť minulé pohyby na trhu, kľúčové úrovne podpory/odporu a vzory volatility. Či už sledujete historické maximá alebo identifikujete trendy, historické údaje sú dôležitou súčasťou predpovedania cien a technickej analýzy.
FRED cenová predikcia
Chcete vedieť, kam FRED asi smeruje? Naša FRED stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.
