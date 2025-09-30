Ethena (ENA) tokenomika

Ethena (ENA) tokenomika

Objavte kľúčové informácie o Ethena (ENA) vrátane jeho ponuky tokenov, distribučného modelu a trhových údajov v reálnom čase.
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-09-30 12:56:12 (UTC+8)
USD

Ethena (ENA) tokenomika a analýza cien

Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre Ethena (ENA) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.

Trhová kapitalizácia:
$ 3.85B
$ 3.85B$ 3.85B
Celková ponuka:
$ 15.00B
$ 15.00B$ 15.00B
Počet coinov v obehu:
$ 6.89B
$ 6.89B$ 6.89B
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
$ 8.39B
$ 8.39B$ 8.39B
Historické maximum:
$ 1.521
$ 1.521$ 1.521
Historické minimum:
$ 0.19527090297328784
$ 0.19527090297328784$ 0.19527090297328784
Aktuálna cena:
$ 0.559
$ 0.559$ 0.559

Ethena (ENA) informácie

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.

Oficiálna webová stránka:
https://www.ethena.fi/
Biela kniha:
https://ethena-labs.gitbook.io/ethena-labs/
Prieskumník blokov:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x57e114B691Db790C35207b2e685D4A43181e6061

Podrobná štruktúra tokenu Ethena (ENA)

Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania ENA tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.

Ethena’s token economics are multifaceted, involving both its governance token (ENA) and its synthetic stablecoin (USDe). Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with tables and detailed explanations.

Issuance Mechanism

ENA (Governance Token)

  • Total Supply: 15 billion ENA.
  • Initial Mint: The ENA token was deployed on April 2, 2024. The initial mint counts as the first and only mint until at least April 2, 2025, due to a restriction that allows up to 10% of the total supply to be minted only once every 365 days.
  • Control: The project team controls a four-of-eight multi-sig wallet with minting authority, but future mints are strictly limited.

USDe (Synthetic Stablecoin)

  • Minting: Users deposit stETH, ETH, BTC, SOL, or other supported assets to mint USDe at a 1:1 USD ratio. Only whitelisted users (who pass KYC/KYB) can mint/redeem directly; others can acquire USDe via liquidity pools.
  • Peg Stability: USDe maintains its peg through delta-neutral hedging—when a user deposits stETH, the protocol opens a 1x short ETH perpetual position on a CEX, offsetting price risk.

Allocation Mechanism

ENA Allocation Table

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyVesting/Unlock Details
Core Contributors30%1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting; no unlock before cliff
Investors25%1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting; no unlock before cliff
Ecosystem & Airdrops30%10% airdropped in first/second rewards seasons; remainder for future campaigns, held by DAO multisig
Foundation15%Used for development, risk, audits, etc.; unlock schedule not fully disclosed

Unlocking Schedule Table

RecipientDescriptionStart DateGranularityPeriodsAmount per PeriodNotes
Airdrop10% of ecosystem allocation, first/second rewards2024-03-06Instant1450,000,000Immediate unlock for airdrop
Ecosystem Dev.30% allocation, various initiatives2024-07-05Instant1500,000,000Immediate unlock for campaign
Ecosystem Dev.30% allocation, various initiatives2025-03-06Monthly363,550,000,000Linear vesting over 3 years
Core Contributors1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting2025-03-06Instant11,125,000,000Cliff unlock
Investors1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting2025-03-06Instant1937,500,000Cliff unlock
FoundationTeam has not disclosed unlock dates2025-03-06Monthly362,250,000,000Linear vesting over 3 years
Core Contributors1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting2025-04-06Monthly363,375,000,000Linear vesting over 3 years
Investors1-year cliff, 3-year linear vesting2025-04-06Monthly362,812,500,000Linear vesting over 3 years

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

ENA

  • Governance: ENA is primarily a governance token. Holders can vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, reserve fund management, and yield distribution.
  • Staking (sENA): Users can lock ENA to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token. sENA holders earn rewards, including unclaimed ENA from airdrop distributions and a share of future protocol revenues. sENA is composable in DeFi and earns additional rewards from associated projects (e.g., Ethereal).
  • Restaking: ENA can be restaked in partnership with Symbiotic to provide economic security for cross-chain USDe transfers.

USDe

  • Stablecoin Utility: USDe is used as a stable, yield-bearing asset. It can be staked to receive sUSDe, which accrues yield from staked ETH and funding rates from short positions.
  • Liquidity Incentives: Users are incentivized to provide USDe liquidity on platforms like Curve and Uniswap via campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns).
  • Points Campaigns: Users earn “shards” or “Sats” by holding, staking, locking, or providing liquidity with USDe. These points are used for airdrop eligibility and other rewards.
Example: Shard Distribution (as of Feb 29, 2024)
ActivityTVL ($M)Shard Boost (per $/day)New Shards Distributed (M)
Locking LP Tokens125202,500
Hold Pendle USDe YT/SY in Pool5910590
Lock USDe160101,597
Buy and Hold USDe1045519
Stake and Hold sUSDe1951195
Invite Bonus~10%10%54
Total5805,455

Locking Mechanism

  • ENA Locking: ENA can be locked to receive sENA, which is liquid and can be used in DeFi. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth and provides access to additional rewards.
  • USDe Locking: USDe can be locked to earn boosted points (Sats) in campaigns. Staked USDe (sUSDe) can be unstaked with a 7-day unlock period.
  • Airdrop Vesting: For the top 2,000 addresses in the Shard Campaign, half of the ENA airdrop is subject to a 6-month linear vesting period.

Unlocking Time

  • ENA Unlocks: Core contributors and investors have a 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting. Ecosystem and airdrop allocations have both instant and linear vesting components.
  • USDe/sUSDe Unlocks: Unstaking/withdrawing sUSDe or locked USDe requires a 7-day unlock period.
  • Airdrop Unlocks: Immediate for most, but top campaign participants have a 6-month linear vesting for half their allocation.

Additional Notes and Implications

  • Governance Evolution: While ENA is designed for governance, as of April 2024, the governance process is not fully decentralized; the project team retains significant control via multi-sig wallets.
  • Yield Sustainability: USDe’s yield is derived from the ETH carry trade (staking yield + funding rate from shorting ETH). If market inefficiencies close, yields may decrease, impacting incentives.
  • Risk Management: Ethena maintains a Reserve Fund to cover periods of negative yield and act as a bidder of last resort for USDe, enhancing stability but introducing centralization and custody risks.
  • Composability: Both ENA and USDe are designed to be composable across DeFi, with sENA and sUSDe as liquid, reward-bearing tokens.

Summary Table: ENA Tokenomics

MechanismDetails
Issuance15B ENA, initial mint April 2024, strict annual mint cap
Allocation30% Core Contributors, 25% Investors, 30% Ecosystem/Airdrops, 15% Foundation
UsageGovernance, staking (sENA), restaking, DeFi composability
IncentivesPoints (shards/Sats) for USDe activities, sENA rewards, airdrops
LockingENA for sENA, USDe for Sats, 7-day unlock for sUSDe/locked USDe, 6-month vesting for airdrop
Unlocking1-year cliff + 3-year vesting for team/investors, instant/linear for ecosystem/airdrops

References for Further Reading

  • Ethena Tokenomics Documentation
  • USDe Overview
  • Rewards Mechanism Explanation
  • USDe Terms and Conditions

In conclusion: Ethena’s token economics are designed to bootstrap growth through strong incentives, align long-term stakeholders via vesting and locking, and maintain stability through a delta-neutral synthetic dollar mechanism. The system is complex, with evolving governance and risk management, and its long-term sustainability will depend on the protocol’s ability to adapt as market conditions change.

Ethena (ENA) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia

Pochopenie tokenomiky Ethena (ENA) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.

Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:

Celková ponuka:

Maximálny počet ENA tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.

Počet coinov v obehu:

Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.

Max. počet coinov:

Pevný limit celkového počtu ENA tokenov.

FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):

Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.

Miera inflácie:

Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.

Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?

Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.

Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.

Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.

Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.

Teraz, keď ste pochopili ENA tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu ENA tokenu naživo!

Ako kúpiť ENA

Máte záujem pridať Ethena (ENA) do svojho portfólia? MEXC podporuje rôzne spôsoby nákupu ENA vrátane kreditných kariet, bankových prevodov a peer-to-peer obchodovania. Či už ste začiatočník alebo profesionál, MEXC umožňuje jednoduchý a bezpečný nákup krypta.

Ethena (ENA) história cien

Analýza histórie cien ENA pomáha používateľom pochopiť minulé pohyby na trhu, kľúčové úrovne podpory/odporu a vzory volatility. Či už sledujete historické maximá alebo identifikujete trendy, historické údaje sú dôležitou súčasťou predpovedania cien a technickej analýzy.

ENA cenová predikcia

Chcete vedieť, kam ENA asi smeruje? Naša ENA stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.

Prečo by ste si mali vybrať MEXC?

MEXC je jednou z najlepších svetových kryptobúrz, ktorej dôverujú milióny používateľov na celom svete. Či už ste začiatočník, alebo profesionál, MEXC je najjednoduchšia cesta ku kryptu.

Viac ako 4 000 obchodných párov na spotových a futures trhoch
Najrýchlejšie zaradenie tokenov medzi burzami CEX
Najvyššia likvidita v rámci celého odvetvia
Najnižšie poplatky s nepretržitým zákazníckym servisom
100%+ transparentnosť rezervných tokenov pre prostriedky používateľov
Mimoriadne nízke vstupné bariéry: nákup krypta len za 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Kúpte si krypto len za 1 USDT: Najjednoduchší spôsob, ako sa dostať ku kryptu!

Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti

Tokenomické údaje na tejto stránke pochádzajú zo zdrojov tretích strán. Spoločnosť MEXC nezaručuje ich presnosť. Pred investíciou vykonajte dôkladný prieskum.

Prečítajte si Zmluvu s používateľom a Zásady ochrany osobných údajov