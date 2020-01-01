Destra Network (DSYNC) tokenomika
Destra Network (DSYNC) informácie
Destra Network is building a decentralized ecosystem for cloud computing, AI, and web services. It aims to solve the problems of centralization, censorship, and privacy that plague traditional web infrastructure.
Destra Network (DSYNC) tokenomika a analýza cien
Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre Destra Network (DSYNC) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.
Podrobná štruktúra tokenu Destra Network (DSYNC)
Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania DSYNC tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.
Overview
Destra Network is a decentralized platform providing cloud computing, AI computing, and decentralized storage services, powered by a distributed GPU network and a unique Proof of Sync consensus mechanism. Its native token, DSYNC, underpins the network’s economic, incentive, and governance systems.
Issuance Mechanism
Destra Network employs a deflationary token model for DSYNC, with a buy-back and burn mechanism. Tokens are burned during transactions and network usage, reducing supply as adoption grows. The Proof of Sync consensus rewards node operators for contributing GPU resources, and the network’s dynamic pricing model adjusts based on demand, ensuring accessibility and sustainability.
- Token rewards are distributed to node operators and contributors based on their resource provision and network participation.
- The issuance is usage-driven rather than purely inflationary, aligning rewards with actual network activity and revenue.
- There is no evidence of a fixed emission schedule; instead, rewards are tied to ecosystem performance and real usage.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for DSYNC is not available, the following mechanisms are in place:
- Node Operators: Must deposit DSYNC to run nodes and are rewarded for providing GPU resources.
- Stakers: Users can stake DSYNC for periods of 30, 90, 180, or 360 days, with longer lockups earning higher multipliers (up to 4x).
- Ecosystem Growth: Early adopters and contributors may participate in incentive programs, such as the $100,000 reward pool for early users.
- Deflationary Pressure: Buy-back and burn mechanisms reduce circulating supply over time.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
DSYNC is integral to the Destra ecosystem, serving multiple roles:
|Mechanism
|Description
|Payments
|Used to pay for decentralized GPU, storage, and AI compute services.
|Node Operation
|Required as a deposit for running nodes; node operators are rewarded in DSYNC.
|Staking
|Users stake DSYNC to earn ETH rewards, with multipliers for longer lockups.
|Incentives
|Node operators and stakers are incentivized based on actual network revenue, not inflation.
|Deflation
|Buy-back and burn mechanisms increase scarcity as adoption grows.
|Governance
|Token holders can participate in decentralized governance, influencing protocol upgrades.
Locking Mechanism
Destra Network’s Dynamic Staking model introduces a flexible, revenue-based staking system:
- Staking Periods: 30, 90, 180, or 360 days.
- Reward Multipliers: Longer lockups receive higher multipliers (up to 4x).
- Rewards: Distributed monthly in ETH, based on actual ecosystem revenue.
- Early Unstaking: Unstaking before the lock-in period incurs penalties.
- Minimum Active Period: Stakes must be active for at least 15 days to qualify for rewards.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking: At the end of the chosen staking period (30/90/180/360 days), tokens become available for withdrawal.
- Penalties: Early withdrawal before the lock-in period results in penalties, ensuring commitment to network security and stability.
- No Fixed Emission Unlocks: There is no evidence of a traditional vesting/unlock schedule for team or investor allocations; the focus is on usage-driven and staking-based unlocks.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism/Details
|Issuance
|Usage-driven, deflationary (buy-back & burn), Proof of Sync rewards
|Allocation
|Node operators, stakers, ecosystem incentives, no detailed public allocation table
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, node operation, staking (ETH rewards), governance, deflationary pressure
|Locking
|Dynamic staking: 30/90/180/360 days, multipliers, penalties for early exit
|Unlocking
|At end of staking period; penalties for early withdrawal; no fixed vesting/unlock for allocations
Nuances and Implications
- Deflationary Model: The buy-back and burn mechanism is designed to increase token scarcity as network usage grows, potentially benefiting long-term holders.
- Revenue-Based Staking: By tying staking rewards to actual network revenue (paid in ETH), Destra avoids inflationary pressures and aligns incentives with real ecosystem growth.
- Flexible Participation: The range of staking periods and multipliers allows users to tailor their commitment and potential rewards.
- No Traditional Vesting: The absence of a detailed unlock schedule for team/investor allocations suggests a focus on organic, usage-driven token distribution.
Limitations
- No Public Allocation Table: As of the latest available data, a detailed breakdown of initial token allocations (team, investors, treasury, etc.) is not published.
- Unlock Schedule: There is no evidence of a fixed unlock schedule for non-staking allocations.
Conclusion
Destra Network’s token economics are designed to foster sustainable, usage-driven growth, with a strong emphasis on deflation, real-yield staking, and decentralized governance. The model prioritizes long-term network health and community alignment over short-term inflationary rewards, positioning Destra as a forward-thinking player in decentralized infrastructure and AI computing.
For further details, users are encouraged to consult the Destra Network documentation and official announcements.
Destra Network (DSYNC) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia
Pochopenie tokenomiky Destra Network (DSYNC) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.
Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:
Celková ponuka:
Maximálny počet DSYNC tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.
Počet coinov v obehu:
Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.
Max. počet coinov:
Pevný limit celkového počtu DSYNC tokenov.
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.
Miera inflácie:
Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.
Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?
Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.
Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.
Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.
Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.
Teraz, keď ste pochopili DSYNC tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu DSYNC tokenu naživo!
Ako kúpiť DSYNC
Máte záujem pridať Destra Network (DSYNC) do svojho portfólia? MEXC podporuje rôzne spôsoby nákupu DSYNC vrátane kreditných kariet, bankových prevodov a peer-to-peer obchodovania. Či už ste začiatočník alebo profesionál, MEXC umožňuje jednoduchý a bezpečný nákup krypta.
Destra Network (DSYNC) história cien
Analýza histórie cien DSYNC pomáha používateľom pochopiť minulé pohyby na trhu, kľúčové úrovne podpory/odporu a vzory volatility. Či už sledujete historické maximá alebo identifikujete trendy, historické údaje sú dôležitou súčasťou predpovedania cien a technickej analýzy.
DSYNC cenová predikcia
Chcete vedieť, kam DSYNC asi smeruje? Naša DSYNC stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.
Prečo by ste si mali vybrať MEXC?
MEXC je jednou z najlepších svetových kryptobúrz, ktorej dôverujú milióny používateľov na celom svete. Či už ste začiatočník, alebo profesionál, MEXC je najjednoduchšia cesta ku kryptu.
Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti
Tokenomické údaje na tejto stránke pochádzajú zo zdrojov tretích strán. Spoločnosť MEXC nezaručuje ich presnosť. Pred investíciou vykonajte dôkladný prieskum.
Kúpte Destra Network (DSYNC)
Suma
1 DSYNC = 0.09645 USD