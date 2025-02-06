BERA (BERA) tokenomika

Objavte kľúčové informácie o BERA (BERA) vrátane jeho ponuky tokenov, distribučného modelu a trhových údajov v reálnom čase.
USD

BERA (BERA) informácie

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

Oficiálna webová stránka:
https://berachain.com/
Biela kniha:
https://docs.berachain.com/

BERA (BERA) tokenomika a analýza cien

Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre BERA (BERA) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.

Trhová kapitalizácia:
$ 347.57M
$ 347.57M$ 347.57M
Celková ponuka:
$ 509.60M
$ 509.60M$ 509.60M
Počet coinov v obehu:
$ 127.08M
$ 127.08M$ 127.08M
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
$ 1.39B
$ 1.39B$ 1.39B
Historické maximum:
$ 20
$ 20$ 20
Historické minimum:
$ 1
$ 1$ 1
Aktuálna cena:
$ 2.735
$ 2.735$ 2.735

Podrobná štruktúra tokenu BERA (BERA)

Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania BERA tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.

Berachain introduces a novel Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, combining DeFi incentives with network security. Its tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency, decentralize governance, and align incentives for all ecosystem participants. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Model Overview

Berachain operates a dual-token system:

TokenTypeFunctionality
BERAGas/UtilityNative gas token for transactions, staking to activate validators, and securing the network.
BGTGovernanceNon-transferable governance token, earned by providing liquidity, used for voting and emissions control. Can be burned 1:1 for BERA.

Issuance Mechanism

  • BGT (Governance Token):

    • Earned via Emissions: Users earn BGT by providing liquidity to core DeFi protocols (e.g., DEX, lending, perps).
    • Non-transferable: BGT cannot be traded directly but can be burned for BERA.
    • Emissions Directed by Governance: BGT holders vote to direct future emissions to specific pools, similar to veTokenomics (e.g., Curve).

  • BERA (Gas Token):

    • Minted by Burning BGT: BERA is created by irreversibly burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio.
    • Used for Gas and Staking: Required for transaction fees and validator staking.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of BERA (and by extension, BGT) is distributed as follows:

Allocation Category% of TotalVesting/Unlocking Details
Investors34.3%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Initial Core Contributors16.8%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Ecosystem & R&D20.0%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Future Community Initiatives13.1%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Airdrop15.8%Distributed to testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, community builders; cliff + linear

Unlocking Schedule Table:

RecipientAllocation %Cliff PeriodInitial ReleaseLinear Vesting PeriodMonthly Release (post-cliff)
Investors34.3%1 year1/6th24 months~5.95M BERA
Initial Core Contributors16.8%1 year1/6th24 months~2.92M BERA
Ecosystem & R&D20.0%1 year1/6th24 months~2.19M BERA
Future Community Initiatives13.1%1 year1/6th24 months~2.27M BERA
Airdrop15.8%Immediate/CliffInstant/LinearDaily (for linear)~729,836 BERA (daily)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL):

    • Liquidity Providers (LPs): Earn BGT emissions by providing liquidity to core protocols (DEX, lending, perps).
    • Governance: BGT holders vote to direct emissions to pools, creating a "bribe" market where protocols can incentivize BGT holders to support their pools.
    • Validators: Stake BERA to secure the network; receive BGT emissions based on delegated BGT.
    • Bribe Mechanism: Protocols can offer incentives to validators/delegators to direct emissions, increasing competition for liquidity and decentralization.

  • Ecosystem Incentives:

    • Airdrops: Distributed to early users, NFT holders, and community contributors.
    • Community Initiatives: Ongoing incentives for developers, dApps, and user programs.

  • Value Capture:

    • Swap Fees: A portion of DEX fees is distributed to BGT stakers.
    • Protocol Fees: Lending and perps protocols capture value for the ecosystem.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Locking:

    • BGT: Non-transferable, can only be earned via liquidity provision and staked for governance.
    • Vesting: All major allocations (investors, contributors, ecosystem, community) are subject to a 1-year cliff, followed by linear monthly vesting over 24 months.

  • Unlocking:

    • Cliff Release: After 1 year, 1/6th of the allocation is released instantly.
    • Linear Vesting: The remaining 5/6th is released monthly over the next 24 months.
    • Airdrop: Some airdrop allocations are distributed instantly, others linearly (e.g., daily).

Example Unlocking Table

CategoryCliff DateInitial ReleaseMonthly ReleaseFinal Unlock Date
Investors2026-02-0628,583,333 BERA5,954,861 BERA2028-02-06
Core Contributors2026-02-0614,000,000 BERA2,916,667 BERA2028-02-06
Ecosystem & R&D2025-02-0647,500,000 BERA2,187,500 BERA2027-02-06
Community Initiatives2026-02-0610,916,667 BERA2,274,306 BERA2028-02-06

Additional Nuances and Implications

  • Non-transferability of BGT: Ensures governance power accrues only to active participants, but may lead to centralization among early large LPs.
  • Bribe Market: Encourages protocols to compete for emissions, but could lead to plutocratic dynamics if not managed.
  • TVL and Security: Since BGT is earned by LPs and not staked directly, Berachain’s TVL is higher relative to traditional PoS chains, as security and liquidity are tightly coupled.
  • Unlocking Risks: Large unlocks (especially >5% of supply) can create significant market pressure and price volatility, as observed in broader crypto markets.

Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics

AspectDetails
IssuanceBGT earned via liquidity provision; BERA minted by burning BGT
AllocationInvestors (34.3%), Core Contributors (16.8%), Ecosystem & R&D (20%), Community (13.1%), Airdrop (15.8%)
UsageBERA: gas, staking; BGT: governance, emissions direction, can be burned for BERA
IncentivesLP rewards, bribe market, protocol fees, airdrops, community programs
Locking1-year cliff, then 24-month linear vesting for all major allocations
Unlocking1/6th at cliff, remainder monthly; airdrop partly instant, partly linear

Final Thoughts

Berachain’s tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency and align incentives for liquidity, governance, and security. The dual-token model, PoL consensus, and structured vesting schedules create a robust foundation for sustainable DeFi growth, but also introduce challenges around governance centralization and unlock-related volatility. The system’s success will depend on active community participation and ongoing protocol innovation.

BERA (BERA) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia

Pochopenie tokenomiky BERA (BERA) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.

Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:

Celková ponuka:

Maximálny počet BERA tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.

Počet coinov v obehu:

Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.

Max. počet coinov:

Pevný limit celkového počtu BERA tokenov.

FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):

Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.

Miera inflácie:

Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.

Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?

Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.

Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.

Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.

Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.

Teraz, keď ste pochopili BERA tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu BERA tokenu naživo!

Ako kúpiť BERA

Máte záujem pridať BERA (BERA) do svojho portfólia? MEXC podporuje rôzne spôsoby nákupu BERA vrátane kreditných kariet, bankových prevodov a peer-to-peer obchodovania. Či už ste začiatočník alebo profesionál, MEXC umožňuje jednoduchý a bezpečný nákup krypta.

BERA (BERA) história cien

Analýza histórie cien BERA pomáha používateľom pochopiť minulé pohyby na trhu, kľúčové úrovne podpory/odporu a vzory volatility. Či už sledujete historické maximá alebo identifikujete trendy, historické údaje sú dôležitou súčasťou predpovedania cien a technickej analýzy.

BERA cenová predikcia

Chcete vedieť, kam BERA asi smeruje? Naša BERA stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.

Prečo by ste si mali vybrať MEXC?

MEXC je jednou z najlepších svetových kryptobúrz, ktorej dôverujú milióny používateľov na celom svete. Či už ste začiatočník, alebo profesionál, MEXC je najjednoduchšia cesta ku kryptu.

Viac ako 4 000 obchodných párov na spotových a futures trhoch
Najrýchlejšie zaradenie tokenov medzi burzami CEX
Najvyššia likvidita v rámci celého odvetvia
Najnižšie poplatky s nepretržitým zákazníckym servisom
100%+ transparentnosť rezervných tokenov pre prostriedky používateľov
Mimoriadne nízke vstupné bariéry: nákup krypta len za 1 USDT
Kúpte si krypto len za 1 USDT: Najjednoduchší spôsob, ako sa dostať ku kryptu!

Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti

Tokenomické údaje na tejto stránke pochádzajú zo zdrojov tretích strán. Spoločnosť MEXC nezaručuje ich presnosť. Pred investíciou vykonajte dôkladný prieskum.