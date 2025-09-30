Aixbt (AIXBT) tokenomika
Aixbt (AIXBT) tokenomika a analýza cien
Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre Aixbt (AIXBT) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.
Aixbt (AIXBT) informácie
Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.
Podrobná štruktúra tokenu Aixbt (AIXBT)
Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania AIXBT tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.
Overview
AIXBT is the native token of the AiXBT platform, an AI-powered crypto market intelligence and narrative analysis tool. The token is closely tied to the Virtuals protocol and is positioned as both a utility and a meme coin, with strong community and narrative-driven momentum.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Launch & Initial Distribution: AIXBT was launched in November 2024 via the Virtuals protocol. The token experienced rapid price appreciation, with its market cap surging from $1.6M to over $300M within a month, and exceeding $500M by early 2025.
- Fundraising & Endorsements: The project received notable endorsements, such as a $1.1M token purchase by the Quantum Cats treasury, which contributed to its early momentum.
- Token Sale Structure: While specific details on the initial sale structure (e.g., private/public rounds, price tiers) are not disclosed, the rapid market cap growth and narrative dominance suggest a strong focus on community and influencer-driven distribution.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Community & Ecosystem Focus: The token’s allocation appears to be heavily weighted toward community incentives and ecosystem growth, as evidenced by the platform’s emphasis on narrative dominance and social engagement.
- Access Utility: AIXBT tokens are required to access the Aixbt Terminal, a premium analytics platform. Notably, access requires holding over 600,000 tokens (valued at over $312,000 at the time of reporting), reinforcing exclusivity and utility for large holders.
- No Explicit Vesting/Allocation Table: There is no publicly available, detailed allocation table or vesting schedule for AIXBT. This is a limitation for transparency compared to more established protocols.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Description
|Platform Access
|Holding AIXBT grants access to the Aixbt Terminal, a premium market intelligence platform.
|Community Status
|Large holders gain exclusive access and status within the community.
|Narrative Power
|The token’s value is closely tied to its narrative dominance and social media mindshare.
|No Revenue Share
|There is no evidence of direct revenue sharing, staking rewards, or protocol fee distribution.
- Speculative Utility: The token is also used for speculative trading, with its price driven by social sentiment, influencer endorsements, and narrative momentum.
- No Staking or Yield: There is no indication of staking, liquidity mining, or yield mechanisms for AIXBT holders.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Locking/Unlocking Mechanism Disclosed: There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism for AIXBT. Unlike protocols with structured vesting or lock-up periods, AIXBT appears to be fully liquid post-launch, with no restrictions on transfer or sale for holders.
5. Unlocking Time
- No Vesting/Unlocking Schedule: There is no published unlocking schedule or vesting timeline for AIXBT tokens. The token supply appears to be fully circulating, with no time-based release mechanisms.
6. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Launched via Virtuals protocol, rapid market-driven distribution, influencer endorsements
|Allocation Mechanism
|Community and ecosystem focus, no detailed public allocation table
|Usage/Incentive
|Platform access, narrative-driven value, no staking or revenue share
|Locking Mechanism
|None disclosed; tokens appear fully liquid
|Unlocking Time
|No vesting or unlocking schedule disclosed
7. Strategic and Risk Considerations
- Transparency: The lack of a detailed allocation and vesting schedule is a notable risk for potential investors, as it limits visibility into potential future supply shocks or team/investor unlocks.
- Narrative-Driven Volatility: AIXBT’s value is highly sensitive to social sentiment and narrative momentum, making it more volatile and speculative than tokens with established utility or governance functions.
- Exclusivity as Utility: The high threshold for platform access (600,000+ tokens) creates exclusivity but may limit broader utility adoption.
8. Conclusion
AIXBT’s token economics are characterized by narrative-driven value, exclusivity for large holders, and a lack of traditional vesting or allocation transparency. Its primary utility is access to a premium analytics platform, with no evidence of staking, yield, or revenue-sharing mechanisms. Investors should be aware of the speculative nature and transparency limitations when considering exposure to AIXBT.
Aixbt (AIXBT) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia
Pochopenie tokenomiky Aixbt (AIXBT) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.
Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:
Celková ponuka:
Maximálny počet AIXBT tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.
Počet coinov v obehu:
Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.
Max. počet coinov:
Pevný limit celkového počtu AIXBT tokenov.
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.
Miera inflácie:
Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.
Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?
Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.
Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.
Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.
Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.
Teraz, keď ste pochopili AIXBT tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu AIXBT tokenu naživo!
Aixbt (AIXBT) história cien
Analýza histórie cien AIXBT pomáha používateľom pochopiť minulé pohyby na trhu, kľúčové úrovne podpory/odporu a vzory volatility. Či už sledujete historické maximá alebo identifikujete trendy, historické údaje sú dôležitou súčasťou predpovedania cien a technickej analýzy.
AIXBT cenová predikcia
Chcete vedieť, kam AIXBT asi smeruje? Naša AIXBT stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.
