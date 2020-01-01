AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) tokenomika

Objavte kľúčové informácie o AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) vrátane jeho ponuky tokenov, distribučného modelu a trhových údajov v reálnom čase.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) informácie

AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.

Oficiálna webová stránka:
https://aiagentlayer.com/
Biela kniha:
https://aifun-1.gitbook.io/aiagentlayer
Prieskumník blokov:
https://basescan.org/token/0xbDF317F9C153246C429F23f4093087164B145390

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) tokenomika a analýza cien

Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.

Trhová kapitalizácia:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Celková ponuka:
$ 500.00M
$ 500.00M$ 500.00M
Počet coinov v obehu:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
$ 723.50K
$ 723.50K$ 723.50K
Historické maximum:
$ 0.149
$ 0.149$ 0.149
Historické minimum:
$ 0.001282407458952073
$ 0.001282407458952073$ 0.001282407458952073
Aktuálna cena:
$ 0.001447
$ 0.001447$ 0.001447

Podrobná štruktúra tokenu AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)

Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania AIFUN tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.

The AI Agent Layer ecosystem is built around the $AIFUN token, which underpins the creation, personalization, and trading of AI agents. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, formatted for clarity and depth.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Tokenization on Creation: Every time a user creates a new AI agent (based on X/Twitter personas or custom descriptions), a unique token is minted for that agent. This process is paired with the $AIFUN token, which serves as the ecosystem’s native currency.
  • Bonding Curve Model: The agent’s token is issued via a bonding curve. As users purchase the agent’s token, the price increases along the curve, incentivizing early participation. When the bonding curve reaches 100%, the agent’s token becomes tradable on decentralized exchanges (DEX).
  • Liquidity Pool Formation: Upon reaching the bonding curve threshold, a liquidity pool is created pairing the agent’s token with $AIFUN, boosting the native token’s liquidity and utility.

Allocation Mechanism

While specific allocation percentages for $AIFUN are not disclosed in the available sources, the following mechanisms are evident:

Allocation CategoryMechanism/Notes
Agent CreationNew tokens minted for each agent, paired with $AIFUN
Liquidity PoolEvery agent creation and purchase adds to the $AIFUN liquidity pool
Platform Utility$AIFUN is used for advanced agent creation, larger datasets, and platform fees
Community/DevelopersIncentives for developers and users to create, trade, and interact with agents

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Agent Creation & Personalization: $AIFUN is required to create and personalize AI agents, especially for advanced models and larger datasets.
  • Access to Features: As an agent’s market cap grows, new features unlock (e.g., chat, forum access, DEX listing, Telegram bot, X integration, agentic AI, TikTok avatar, smart wallet).
  • Trading & Social Engagement: Once tradable, agent tokens can be bought, sold, and used to interact with the AI agent, which autonomously manages social media and engages users.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Every transaction (creation, purchase, trade) contributes to the $AIFUN liquidity pool, reinforcing the token’s centrality and value accrual.
  • Developer Incentives: The platform encourages developers to innovate by providing tools and rewards for creating popular or high-utility agents.

Locking Mechanism

  • Bonding Curve Lock: Tokens are initially locked in the bonding curve until the curve is fully filled (100%). Only then do they become tradable on DEXs.
  • Liquidity Lock: When a liquidity pool is formed for an agent’s token and $AIFUN, the liquidity is locked to ensure stability and prevent rug pulls.
  • Feature Unlocks by Market Cap: Access to certain agent features is “locked” until the agent’s token achieves specific market cap milestones (see table below).

Unlocking Time and Feature Milestones

Unlocking is milestone-based, tied to the agent’s market capitalization:

Market Cap MilestoneFeature Unlocked
Agent CreatedTrading enabled
$2KChat enabled
$6KForum access
$13KDEX listing
$850KTelegram bot integration
$1.25MX (Twitter) integration
$5MAgentic AI (autonomous decision-making)
$20MTikTok digital avatar
$42MSmart wallet (on-chain transactions)

Each milestone unlocks new capabilities, incentivizing both creators and holders to grow the agent’s ecosystem and market value.

Summary Table

MechanismDescription
IssuanceMinted per agent creation, paired with $AIFUN, via bonding curve
AllocationTo creators, liquidity pools, platform utility, and community/developers
Usage/IncentivesAgent creation, feature unlocks, trading, social engagement, developer rewards
LockingBonding curve lock, liquidity lock, feature locks by market cap
UnlockingMilestone-based (market cap triggers), DEX tradability at 100% bonding curve

Additional Insights

  • Deflationary Pressure: As agents become more popular and their tokens are traded, a portion of the revenue may be used for buybacks and burns, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.
  • Ecosystem Synergy: The $AIFUN token is central to all economic activity on the platform, ensuring that growth in agent activity directly benefits the token’s liquidity and utility.
  • Developer and Community Focus: The platform is designed to democratize access to AI agent creation, with incentives for both developers and users to participate and innovate.

Limitations

  • No Explicit Unlock Schedules: There is no detailed vesting or unlock schedule for $AIFUN itself in the available sources.
  • No Public Allocation Table: Specific percentages for team, investors, or community allocations are not disclosed.

Conclusion

AI Agent Layer’s token economics are designed to foster a dynamic, user-driven ecosystem where the $AIFUN token is integral to agent creation, feature access, trading, and platform growth. The milestone-based unlocking and bonding curve mechanisms align incentives for creators, users, and developers, while liquidity and locking strategies aim to ensure stability and long-term value accrual. As the ecosystem matures, further details on allocation and vesting may emerge, but the current model emphasizes utility, engagement, and innovation.

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia

Pochopenie tokenomiky AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.

Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:

Celková ponuka:

Maximálny počet AIFUN tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.

Počet coinov v obehu:

Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.

Max. počet coinov:

Pevný limit celkového počtu AIFUN tokenov.

FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):

Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.

Miera inflácie:

Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.

Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?

Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.

Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.

Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.

Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.

Teraz, keď ste pochopili AIFUN tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu AIFUN tokenu naživo!

Ako kúpiť AIFUN

Máte záujem pridať AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) do svojho portfólia? MEXC podporuje rôzne spôsoby nákupu AIFUN vrátane kreditných kariet, bankových prevodov a peer-to-peer obchodovania. Či už ste začiatočník alebo profesionál, MEXC umožňuje jednoduchý a bezpečný nákup krypta.

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) história cien

Analýza histórie cien AIFUN pomáha používateľom pochopiť minulé pohyby na trhu, kľúčové úrovne podpory/odporu a vzory volatility. Či už sledujete historické maximá alebo identifikujete trendy, historické údaje sú dôležitou súčasťou predpovedania cien a technickej analýzy.

AIFUN cenová predikcia

Chcete vedieť, kam AIFUN asi smeruje? Naša AIFUN stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.

Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti

