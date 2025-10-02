2025-10-03 Friday

The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?

The post The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” poster featuring Charlie Hunnam. Netflix Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam as the infamous serial killer, premieres on Netflix this week. What time does the new series begin streaming? Rated TV-MA, Monster: The Ed Gein Story marks the third season of creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s ongoing anthology series about America’s most notorious convicted killers and their crimes. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer was released in 2022, while Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story came out in 2024. Forbes‘Frankenstein’: Netflix Releases New Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s Monster MovieBy Tim Lammers The official summary for Monster: The Ed Gein Story reads, “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. “Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.” ForbesTop 10 Horror Movies Of 2025 So Far, According To Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers All eight episodes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story will be released on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 3, at 3 a.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. For viewers who don’t have Netflix, the streaming platform offers an ad-based package for $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices and an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices. In addition, Netflix…
IRS rule means Strategy won’t pay taxes on Bitcoin

The post IRS rule means Strategy won’t pay taxes on Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor claims that new IRS guidelines put Strategy in the clear when it comes to unrealized Bitcoin gains. Summary IRS won’t tax unrealized Bitcoin gains, says Michael Saylor Treasury overturned Biden-era guidance that would have affected Strategy Guidance intended to tax megacorporations that paid no taxes A new rule by the IRS comes as a significant boon to Bitcoin treasury firms. On Wednesday, October 1, Strategy Executive Chairman and former CEO Michael Saylor stated that the firm won’t have to pay taxes on its billions in unrealized Bitcoin gains. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 Saylor was referencing Notice 2025-49, dated Sept. 30, the guidance by the IRS and the Treasury Department clarifying their view on a Biden-era law. This law introduced a new tax that targeted major corporations, which could also have applied to crypto treasury firms. Namely, in 2022, under Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. created the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax. This tax targeted huge corporations, including Amazon, Apple, oil companies, and others, that paid zero taxes through various loopholes. Notably, these companies reinvest their earnings in investments, in an effort to keep their profits and taxes near zero. Strategy could have faced a 15% tax on Bitcoin The rule stated that if a company had more than $1 billion in profits in its financial statements, it would have to pay at least 15% on that sum. Critically, this applies both to realized and unrealized profits, which are typically not subject to taxation. The treasury’s move is important for digital asset treasury firms, which derive their unrealized…
Here’s How Much Time Legal Experts Think Rapper Could Spend In Prison

The post Here’s How Much Time Legal Experts Think Rapper Could Spend In Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced by a federal judge Friday following his conviction on two prostitution counts, and although he was acquitted on some of the most serious charges and escaped the possibility of life in prison, legal experts tell Forbes he could still face about five or more years behind bars. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced Friday, months after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs) Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs Key Facts Combs was convicted in July for two violations of the Mann Act, which outlaws transporting people across state lines for prostitution purposes, and his lawyers and prosecutors have asked the judge for very different sentences: Combs’ defense is pushing for a 14-month sentence, while prosecutors asked for 11 years. Legal experts told Forbes the sentence will likely fall somewhere in the middle, noting federal probation officials have recommended a sentence of between five and seven years based on federal sentencing guidelines. Former federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow told Forbes he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Combs gets “something in the range of five to seven years” in prison, noting the judge may choose to follow the probation office’s recommendation because he feels both prosecutors and defense attorneys made compelling arguments in their sentencing recommendations. Veteran trial and appellate lawyer Mark Zauderer told Forbes he thinks Combs will “come out with a few years of sentencing,” noting he could escape a tougher sentence because he doesn’t have any prior criminal convictions. In their lengthy sentencing recommendations to the judge, both of which spanned more than 160 pages, prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over whether the court should consider arguments presented at trial that supported the charges Combs…
Chainlink Brings Deutsche Börse Market Data On-Chain

The post Chainlink Brings Deutsche Börse Market Data On-Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain Chainlink has secured one of its most significant wins yet by bringing Deutsche Börse’s institutional market data onto blockchain rails. The German exchange operator, which oversees some of Europe’s largest trading venues, will now feed information from Eurex, Xetra, 360T, and Tradegate directly to decentralized networks. The collaboration allows financial data long confined to traditional platforms to circulate inside DeFi ecosystems, where it can power tokenized products, settlement mechanisms, and risk management tools. Instead of installing new infrastructure, Deutsche Börse can rely on Chainlink’s oracles to push data securely to multiple blockchains. The scale of the integration is substantial: Deutsche Börse processes over €1.3 trillion in trades annually and generates billions of real-time data points. Those streams will now be accessible to thousands of protocols already connected to Chainlink, potentially accelerating the growth of decentralized finance with the same feeds used by global banks. For Chainlink, the deal builds on a string of high-profile partnerships. SWIFT and UBS have previously worked with the oracle network to test tokenized asset settlement, and in the U.S., the Commerce Department is preparing to release official macroeconomic statistics such as GDP and inflation through Chainlink and other providers. By blending Europe’s most trusted market data with decentralized infrastructure, Deutsche Börse and Chainlink are laying the groundwork for a future where traditional finance and blockchain applications run on the same trusted information. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than…
Blockchain Association Urges Congress To Work Together Amid Government Shutdown

The Blockchain Association, one of the United States’ leading crypto trade groups, is calling on Congress to “work together” amid a historic government shutdown, in a statement released on September 30. Blockchain Association Calls on Congress for Crypto Momentum According to a thread posted on the Blockchain Association’s official X account, the digital asset organization encouraged Congress to “keep the momentum going” and work “across the aisle as they have so often done with crypto policy.” “Momentum around digital assets has never been stronger,” Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger said in a statement. “From bipartisan leadership in Congress to historic collaboration between the SEC and CFTC, we are seeing a true whole-of-government approach.” “To secure America’s place as the crypto capital of the world, we must keep our foot on the gas,” she added. Government Shutdown Stalls Crypto Progress The U.S. government officially entered a shutdown early on October 1 after Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on government spending bills. On Wednesday, the two opposing parties once again failed to agree on a vote that would have quickly ended the government shutdown. “…The president has directed his cabinet, and the Office of Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board to identify where cuts can be made, and we believe layoffs are imminent,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. Mersinger’s commentary comes just days after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) hosted a joint roundtable in Washington, D.C. The landmark event saw the two digital asset watchdogs come together to explore regulatory harmonization priorities and featured appearances by several key players in the cryptocurrency sector. However, with no end to the government shutdown in sight, it remains unclear just how the blockchain sector and crypto policy as a whole will be impacted
Inside The Crypto Investments Of Donald Trump’s Youngest Son

The post Inside The Crypto Investments Of Donald Trump’s Youngest Son appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At 19, Barron Trump has carved out a significant financial niche, primarily through his early adoption of cryptocurrencies.  With an estimated net worth of $150 million, he has already surpassed his mother, Melania Trump, in wealth, a feat largely attributable to his involvement in the family’s digital asset ventures. Sponsored Sponsored WLFI Propels Barron’s Net Worth Past His Mother Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, is rapidly increasing his net worth. According to recent reports, it currently stands at $150 million. Since the launch of the Trump family crypto venture World Liberty Financial (WLFI), Barron Trump’s wealth has drastically increased. According to the company’s whitepaper, he is a co-founder, alongside his older brothers. Despite his exact ownership stake in the project remaining undisclosed, reports estimate that Barron Trump has already pocketed an estimated $80 million from token sales. His current holdings of 2.3 billion WLFI tokens have the potential to yield approximately $525 million if sold, a valuation that has already allowed him to surpass his mother, Melania Trump, in net wealth. Barron Introduces Trump to Crypto According to reports, Barron Trump was the first in his family to recognize the potential of the cryptocurrency market, and he ultimately persuaded them to launch WLFI in late 2024. Sponsored Sponsored During the launch last September, Donald Trump recounted his confusion about crypto terminology. He laughed as he said he didn’t even know what a digital “wallet” was, while his son Barron reportedly had “four wallets or something.” With a keen business interest himself, Barron reportedly spent his summer break on business activities, which included attending meetings with partners, developing new technology projects, and finalizing deals and strategies for launching his own company. Barron wasn’t the only son to have benefited significantly from the crypto ventures spearheaded by…
Top Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG Dominates With $416M Presale Alongside Bitcoin Hyper and Meme Leaders

Bitcoin’s recent dip rattled parts of the market, but altcoins continue to hold their ground. Instead of crumbling with BTC, […] The post Top Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG Dominates With $416M Presale Alongside Bitcoin Hyper and Meme Leaders appeared first on Coindoo.
SWIFT Is Planning To Launch Its Own Blockchain Amid Trillion-Dollar Battle, But It’s Not With Ripple

SWIFT, the global network that handles most of the world’s cross-border payments, is preparing to launch its own blockchain as rumors about an ongoing payments battle with Ripple circulate. While many often compare SWIFT’s role to Ripple due to its XRP-linked payment solutions, this new plan is not a direct challenge to the fintech company, but rather part of a much larger trillion-dollar race to define the future of digital money. SWIFT Partners With Consensys To Build Blockchain Network According to the announcement, SWIFT is collaborating with Consensys, the Ethereum development company founded by Joe Lubin, to create a shared digital ledger that supports faster, cheaper, and more efficient international transactions. Related Reading: Early Bitcoin Investor Reveals Biggest Regret After Years In The Market SWIFT is still keeping its blockchain ledger in the prototype stage, but leading banks are already testing it. JP Morgan in the United States and Deutsche Bank in Europe are among the major institutions participating in these early trials. SWIFT and its partners design the new infrastructure to support regulated stablecoins as well as tokenized assets. The shared ledger links directly to private blockchains that organizations use internally and to public blockchains open to the general public. By connecting the two, banks and financial companies in different regions will be able to join the platform without having to abandon the systems they already use. Ripple, long known for linking its XRP token with cross-border solutions, has been in this space for years. However, the announcement notes that SWIFT’s strategy differs. Instead of relying on a single cryptocurrency, it is creating a network that works directly with banks and established institutions.  Trillion-Dollar Stablecoin Threat Pushes SWIFT Into Blockchain Race SWIFT’s move to launch its own blockchain could be part of a much bigger trillion-dollar battle in the payments world. Stablecoins, which are digital assets tied to fiat currencies, are now used in transactions worth trillions of dollars. The rise of stablecoins could challenge SWIFT’s long-established role in global payments. If banks begin to settle transactions directly with stablecoins, they may no longer depend on the global messaging network for cross-border transfers. Related Reading: XRP Price May Not See An Explosive Rally In October As Expected, Here’s Why The rapid growth of stablecoins could prompt banks to bypass SWIFT altogether, and if banks opt to use new digital payment systems instead, SWIFT’s role could shrink significantly. The global messaging network for financial institutions is now building the blockchain ledger within its framework to reduce this risk and prevent banks from migrating to rival providers.  The move does not mean SWIFT is going head-to-head with Ripple alone. As stablecoins and tokenized money gain wider adoption, SWIFT is developing its own blockchain ledger to maintain its central position in the international payments market. The global financial messaging giant may be working to strengthen its leading position and prepare for the trillion-dollar race that could shape the international money transfer market. Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
Countries worldwide have accelerated trade agreement negotiations since Trump's re-election

Countries around the world are signing trade agreements at an unprecedented rate as President Donald Trump’s import duties force nations to seek new markets beyond the United States. The European Union has completed three separate free trade agreements since Trump won re-election in November. The bloc finalized deals with Mercosur, a South American trading group, […]
Prediction Market Polymarket Poised to Relaunch in US Within Days

Polymarket prepares to relaunch for U.S. users by self-certifying markets through its CFTC-licensed exchange.
