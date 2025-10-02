Inside The Crypto Investments Of Donald Trump’s Youngest Son
The post Inside The Crypto Investments Of Donald Trump’s Youngest Son appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At 19, Barron Trump has carved out a significant financial niche, primarily through his early adoption of cryptocurrencies. With an estimated net worth of $150 million, he has already surpassed his mother, Melania Trump, in wealth, a feat largely attributable to his involvement in the family’s digital asset ventures. Sponsored Sponsored WLFI Propels Barron’s Net Worth Past His Mother Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, is rapidly increasing his net worth. According to recent reports, it currently stands at $150 million. Since the launch of the Trump family crypto venture World Liberty Financial (WLFI), Barron Trump’s wealth has drastically increased. According to the company’s whitepaper, he is a co-founder, alongside his older brothers. Despite his exact ownership stake in the project remaining undisclosed, reports estimate that Barron Trump has already pocketed an estimated $80 million from token sales. His current holdings of 2.3 billion WLFI tokens have the potential to yield approximately $525 million if sold, a valuation that has already allowed him to surpass his mother, Melania Trump, in net wealth. Barron Introduces Trump to Crypto According to reports, Barron Trump was the first in his family to recognize the potential of the cryptocurrency market, and he ultimately persuaded them to launch WLFI in late 2024. Sponsored Sponsored During the launch last September, Donald Trump recounted his confusion about crypto terminology. He laughed as he said he didn’t even know what a digital “wallet” was, while his son Barron reportedly had “four wallets or something.” With a keen business interest himself, Barron reportedly spent his summer break on business activities, which included attending meetings with partners, developing new technology projects, and finalizing deals and strategies for launching his own company. Barron wasn’t the only son to have benefited significantly from the crypto ventures spearheaded by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:18