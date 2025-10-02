Global trade partners rush to new deals

Countries around the world are signing trade agreements at an unprecedented rate as President Donald Trump's import duties force nations to seek new markets beyond the United States. The European Union has completed three separate free trade agreements since Trump won re-election in November. The bloc finalized deals with Mercosur, a South American trading group, along with Mexico and Indonesia. Officials in Brussels are now working toward a fourth agreement with India before the year ends. Other nations have followed a similar path. Mercosur completed a trade deal with the European Free Trade Area, which includes four countries, and restarted discussions with Canada after those talks had been stuck since 2021. India and New Zealand began negotiating again after waiting ten years to resume their conversations. The United Arab Emirates signed three separate trade agreements on the same day in January. Trump tariffs reshape European strategy European officials have made it clear these partnerships are their answer to what they call unfair American tariffs. The U.S. has placed roughly 15% duties on European goods. Brussels also wants protection from Chinese flooding of markets and limits on important minerals that Europe requires for switching to cleaner energy. The recent trade deals might not completely make up for reduced business with an increasingly protective America. Still, competing economies have started moving quickly to respond. Maros Sefcovic, who handles trade matters for the EU, told lawmakers during a conversation about the one-sided tariff agreement with the U.S. from late July that America accounted for 17% of European trade last year. He said the United States was not the only option available."We also need to take care of the other 83%. That means continuing our efforts to diversify our relations," Sefcovic explained.