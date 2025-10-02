Burza MEXC
Krypto správy
2025-10-03
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Jane Goodall Dies At 91, The Zoologist's Institute Says
The post Jane Goodall Dies At 91, The Zoologist’s Institute Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Pioneering ethologist and animal rights activist Jane Goodall has died, according to a statement from the Jane Goodall Institute, which said it learned of her passing Wednesday morning. Goodall’s passing was announced Wednesday. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Key Facts Goodall died of natural causes, according to the institute, which was founded by the researcher in 1977 to support her work studying chimpanzees. Goodall was on a speaking tour in California at the time of her passing, the institute said. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/10/01/jane-goodall-institute-says-legendary-zoologist-is-dead-at-91/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:40
Why every major bank wants a piece of the EA deal
The post Why every major bank wants a piece of the EA deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial institutions across the industry are scrambling to secure a portion of around $500 million in fees connected to JPMorgan Chase’s $20 billion debt package supporting the privatization of Electronic Arts.Multiple lenders are anticipated to take part in the transaction, according to Bloomberg’s sources, who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of ongoing talks. EA, the video game maker, is going private through an acquisition led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake Management, and Affinity Partners, which is run by Jared Kushner. The buyers announced the deal on Monday. JPMorgan served as the sole debt underwriter for the $55 billion purchase, marking the biggest debt commitment a single bank has ever made for this type of transaction. Several major banks are now reaching out and hoping to secure their position in the deal over the next few weeks, people close to the matter said. Investment banks eye lucrative fees from EA deal Banks are eager to play a role in what stands as the largest leveraged buyout in history, hoping to collect some of the most profitable fees available in investment banking. Financial institutions have grown increasingly anxious to supply funding for any of the uncommon buyouts that have emerged since the Federal Reserve began increasing interest rates in 2022. The EA transaction adds to a recent increase in merger and acquisition activity, with traditional Wall Street banks currently gaining an advantage over their private credit competitors. The projected $500 million fee comes from an average underwriting rate on leveraged buyouts of roughly 2.5 percent, insiders explained. Banks will divide that sum based on how much of the deal each one takes on. Debt distribution strategy takes shape The strategy involves a worldwide group of banks eventually selling dual-currency leveraged loans and high-yield bonds to investors, following…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:37
Why Is Tether Launching a Unique US Stablecoin?
The post Why Is Tether Launching a Unique US Stablecoin? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the entity behind the leading stablecoin by circulating supply, USDT, is making headlines with a strategic initiative. Despite facing numerous challenges and being frequently linked to cryptocurrency downturns, Tether has capitalized on supportive regulations to improve its market position. Continue Reading:Why Is Tether Launching a Unique US Stablecoin? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/why-is-tether-launching-a-unique-us-stablecoin
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:35
Where To Celebrate The Album Release In Las Vegas
The post Where To Celebrate The Album Release In Las Vegas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy The countdown is on for the release of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album Life of a Showgirl on October 3rd and Swifties are everywhere are donning orange and prepping for the hotly anticipated drop. Listening parties are popping up across the country and AMC Theatres is hosting a weekend long extravganza with an exclusive viewing of “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, never before seen footage from the music video shoot, and insights from Swift herself. This new body of work follows 2024’s The Tortured Poet’s Department, which debuted with a gargantuan 2.61 Million Units—a number bested only by Adele’s 25 in 2015—and the wildly successful mammoth odyssey that was the Eras Tour. With this album’s visuals honoring the dramatic, towering plumed headdress and sequined costumes of showgirl culture, Las Vegas is naturally leaning into the festivities with its own themed offerings. Here’s where you can embrace the spirit of the showgirl and celebrate the new album. Experience the Life of a Showgirl above Las Vegas The STRAT’s Life of a Showgirl Cocktail The STRAT The STRAT will be toasting the new album with the aptly named Life of a Showgirl cocktail. Bombay Dry Gin anchors this specialty drink, along with a dollop of apple butter, sprinkles of baking spices, lemon and maple leaf, and a light dusting of sparkling red glitter. Sip on this $18 showstopper inside the Tower at 108 Drinks, perched above Las Vegas Boulevard. Try the Showgirl Martini The Showgirl Martini courtesy of Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca. Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca Head southeast of the Las Vegas Strip to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:28
U.S. government shutdown crashes IPO market, freezes student loan relief plans
The post U.S. government shutdown crashes IPO market, freezes student loan relief plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The shutdown of the U.S. government on Wednesday has stopped the comeback of the IPO market just as it was gathering speed, according to Reuters. Deep fights between Congress and President Donald Trump over federal funding shut down large parts of government operations. The Securities and Exchange Commission is now running only essential functions on a skeleton staff. That means no new IPO paperwork will be processed. High‑profile companies like actress Jennifer Garner’s organic baby food company, Once Upon a Farm, and electric aircraft maker Beta Technologies have been left waiting to go public. The fall period had been building momentum after nearly three years of high interest rates and market volatility that froze new listings. By September 29, U.S. IPOs had raised $52.94 billion from 263 listings, the busiest year since 2021. The largest offerings included LNG giant Venture Global, buy‑now‑pay‑later lender Klarna, and AI cloud firm CoreWeave. Investors had been pouring money into IPO‑linked funds, hoping for strong aftermarket gains. The shutdown has thrown that pipeline into uncertainty and created a backlog of deals. SEC stops IPO work and delays Wall Street activity The shutdown is now blocking banks from closing deals and exchanges from earning listing fees. A similar standstill happened during the longest U.S. government closure in history, a 35‑day stretch from December 2018 to January 2019 under Trump’s previous administration. During that time, the IPO market nearly shut down completely. A few companies moved forward by locking in IPO prices weeks in advance, but most could not. This current shutdown is expected to cause the same kind of disruptions. Filings will pile up. Investor demand will cool as pricing becomes harder to predict. Although some analysts believe listings could bounce back once operations resume, for now, the IPO window is effectively closed. Strong demand and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:25
"Goddess Of Wealth" Convicted In $6.7 Billion Ponzi Scheme
The post “Goddess Of Wealth” Convicted In $6.7 Billion Ponzi Scheme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Money laundering concept. The criminal and the businessman washing money in the machines. Vector flat illustration getty After a seven-year investigation, Zhimin Qian, the self-proclaimed “Goddess of Wealth” was recently convicted in the UK of money laundering charges related to a massive Ponzi scheme in which she stole $6.7 billion from more than 128,000 people in China between 2014 and 2017. Qian portrayed herself as a sophisticated fintech innovator whose company, Tianjin Lantian Gerui Electronic Technology Co. was presented as a leading fintech business providing cryptocurrency investments as well as other investment products. The truth is that Qian had no financial or technological qualifications and her company, which promised investment returns of up to 300% had no legitimate business operations whatsoever, but merely acted as a giant Ponzi scheme in which early investors were paid with money provided by later investors. While she may have lacked technological and financial skills, Qian was adept at marketing to a wide variety of targeted victims including business professionals and even members of the Chinese judiciary. Her glossy promotional materials proclaimed the investments she touted were safe with guaranteed high yield investments aligned with China’s goal to become a global leader in finance and technology. The materials also highlighted non-existent projects and partnerships. In order to give the impression of government approval, Qian hosted events for investors at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, a venue usually reserved for state leaders and foreign dignitaries. Following the Chinese government implementation in 2017 of major cryptocurrency regulations including banning Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and the closing of domestic cryptocurrency trading platforms, Qian left China and went to the UK using a phony St Kitts and Nevis passport taking with her all her victims’ funds which she had converted to Bitcoin. She later attempted to launder the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:22
Elon Musk becomes the first person in history to reach a $500 billion net worth
Elon Musk officially became the first person in history to hit a $500 billion net worth on Wednesday, beating out every other billionaire alive. The number was confirmed at 3:30 p.m. Eastern by Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires tracker, making Elon $150 billion richer than Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who now sits in second place after temporarily […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 05:20
U.S. Federal Judge rejects complete dismissal of Coinbase's lawsuit
The post U.S. Federal Judge rejects complete dismissal of Coinbase’s lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A federal judge has ruled that Coinbase Global Inc. must face a narrowed shareholder lawsuit accusing the crypto exchange of hiding business risks. The lawsuit may involve action by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and potentially impact the outcome of bankruptcy proceedings. U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti’s decision on Tuesday night in Newark, New Jersey, rejected requests from Coinbase, its executives, and directors for a complete dismissal of the case. The ruling means that while some claims were dismissed, others with specific allegations against individual defendants will proceed. Martinotti says shareholders cannot pursue a case based on a group pleading Shareholders said that Coinbase misled them into believing it was improbable that the SEC would accuse the company of operating an unregistered securities exchange. They also claim that the company failed to disclose the risk that customers could lose assets in the event of bankruptcy. JUST IN: A federal judge has allowed a narrowed shareholder lawsuit against Coinbase to move forward, accusing it of hiding SEC litigation risks and potential asset loss. pic.twitter.com/6GZqRTL5uA — Cryptopolitan (@CPOfficialtx) October 1, 2025 According to the decision of U.S. District Judge Martinotti, shareholders were prohibited from pursuing claims based solely on group pleading. He cited a scenario where statements made in company documents, such as press releases and blog posts, cannot automatically be tied to a specific defendant. According to Martinotti, claims must remain where plaintiffs have appropriately provided defendant-by-defendant particularity. However, the judge’s 59-page decision does not specify which statements were dismissed because the parties did not identify which may constitute group pleading. Coinbase’s stock on NASDAQ is up 2.8% at the time of publication, trading at $344.23. On June 6, 2023, the stock also dropped by roughly 12% following the SEC’s lawsuit accusing Coinbase of allowing trading in tokens that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:16
SUI Group partners with Ethena to launch stablecoins, reducing reliance on USDC
The post SUI Group partners with Ethena to launch stablecoins, reducing reliance on USDC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SUI Group partners with Ethena to launch new stablecoins on the Sui blockchain, aiming to reduce reliance on USDC. The new stablecoins are yield-bearing, designed to subsidize network fees and support sustainable models for the Sui ecosystem. SUI Group, a Nasdaq-listed treasury management company, partnered with Ethena, a yield-generating stablecoin protocol, to launch new stablecoin offerings that will decrease the Sui blockchain ecosystem’s dependence on Circle’s USDC. The collaboration involves Ethena launching yield-bearing stablecoins designed to subsidize network fees and promote sustainable economic models within the Sui network. This partnership represents Sui’s broader strategy to diversify stablecoin options beyond single providers like Circle. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sui-group-ethena-stablecoins-reduce-usdc-dependence/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:15
Global trade partners rush to new deals
The post Global trade partners rush to new deals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Countries around the world are signing trade agreements at an unprecedented rate as President Donald Trump’s import duties force nations to seek new markets beyond the United States. The European Union has completed three separate free trade agreements since Trump won re-election in November. The bloc finalized deals with Mercosur, a South American trading group, along with Mexico and Indonesia. Officials in Brussels are now working toward a fourth agreement with India before the year ends. Other nations have followed a similar path. Mercosur completed a trade deal with the European Free Trade Area, which includes four countries, and restarted discussions with Canada after those talks had been stuck since 2021. India and New Zealand began negotiating again after waiting ten years to resume their conversations. The United Arab Emirates signed three separate trade agreements on the same day in January. Trump tariffs reshape European strategy European officials have made it clear these partnerships are their answer to what they call unfair American tariffs. The U.S. has placed roughly 15% duties on European goods. Brussels also wants protection from Chinese flooding of markets and limits on important minerals that Europe requires for switching to cleaner energy. The recent trade deals might not completely make up for reduced business with an increasingly protective America. Still, competing economies have started moving quickly to respond. Maros Sefcovic, who handles trade matters for the EU, told lawmakers during a conversation about the one-sided tariff agreement with the U.S. from late July that America accounted for 17% of European trade last year. He said the United States was not the only option available.“We also need to take care of the other 83%. That means continuing our efforts to diversify our relations,” Sefcovic explained. As reported by Cryptopilitan previously, top officials from China and the European…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:10
