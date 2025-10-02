Jonah Platt Talks Season 2 of Podcast ‘Being Jewish’

Jonah Platt Courtesy of Jonah Platt What does it mean to be a Jewish person today, in 2025? It's a question with a multifaceted answer that Jonah Platt continues to explore in the second season of his podcast, Being Jewish. "I wanted to really highlight the diverse spectrum of Jewish identity and allyship," Platt says over Zoom. "The thesis of my podcast is that [Judaism] means something different to everybody. I believe it should be, at its best version of itself, a choose your own adventure. There's so much there for everybody and anyone who wants to gain anything from it. Today, it means finding what it means to you; feeling accepted for that and knowing that there is no right or wrong way to be Jewish. There's room enough for all of us." The podcast coalesced in the wake of the October 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel and subsequent war against Hamas in Gaza. As global antisemitism began to rise, both online and in the streets, Jonah decided to take a hiatus from his acting career and focus on activism. "What was happening in the world, and to the Jewish community, was just so much more important than anything I could possibly be doing in a self-serving career that is entertainment," he explains. "It was like, 'I have an hour right now. Do I want to go prepare this audition to play Cop #3 on Season 6 of The Rookie, or do I want to spend this hour going online, answering questions and helping people sort through the cacophony of what's going on right now?'" Jonah Platt in discussion with Van Jones Courtesy of Jonah Platt Being Jewish became his way of "empowering people to take ownership and lean into their Jewish identity," he adds. "Trying to encourage…