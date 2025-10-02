Burza MEXC
Has the Fed Reached a Dead End with the US Government Shutdown? Citibank Announces Whether Rate Cuts Will Continue!
The post Has the Fed Reached a Dead End with the US Government Shutdown? Citibank Announces Whether Rate Cuts Will Continue! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the US budget crisis that has been talked about for days, the US federal government has officially shut down. As fiscal year 2025 draws to a close, no agreement has been reached on a budget to fund the federal government. As a result, the US federal government went into shutdown (temporary work stoppage) on the morning of October 1st, after the US Congress definitively rejected the budget deal. As a result, the publication of key economic indicators such as employment and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will be suspended. In the scenario where a temporary budget is not approved, the government will lose its spending authority and suspend all activities except essential services, and those not working within the scope of essential services will be placed on indefinite leave. As uncertainty persists in the US, anxiety surrounding the Fed’s interest rate cuts has increased. The Fed, which bases its interest rate decisions on released economic data, will be unable to provide much important economic data. While there is curiosity about how the FED will act at this point, Citibank economists stated that they expect the FED to continue reducing interest rates for the rest of the year, despite the risk of being deprived of important economic data due to the government shutdown. At this point, Citi economists stated that the Fed will likely cut interest rates by 25 basis points in October and December, as indicated in the dot plot. The U.S. government shutdown could hinder key labor and inflation data, forcing investors to rely more on private sources like ADP, economists say. “The Fed may not have important reports on employment and inflation before the FOMC meeting on October 29th. At this point, investors and the Fed can take cues from less reliable private sector data, such as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:32
AI Agents Need Crypto to Work in Financial Markets, Says Coinbase Executive
Artificial intelligence agents need cryptocurrency to function properly in financial markets because traditional banking systems are too slow and outdated, according to a senior Coinbase executive.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/02 05:24
Altcoin Market Insights: High-Conviction Setups in Focus
The post Altcoin Market Insights: High-Conviction Setups in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 30, 2025 09:05 Explore the latest insights into altcoin markets with Glassnode’s report, highlighting high-conviction setups and professional-grade analysis on crypto’s most volatile frontier. Glassnode has released its latest edition of the Altcoin Vector, delivering professional-grade insights into the dynamic and often volatile altcoin markets. This report, now in its 22nd edition, provides a deep dive into high-conviction setups, offering valuable analysis for traders and investors navigating the altcoin landscape. High-Conviction Setups The report identifies key opportunities within the altcoin sector, emphasizing setups that demonstrate strong potential. High-conviction setups are pivotal for traders looking to maximize their strategies in a market characterized by rapid shifts and volatility. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip market participants with the necessary insights to make informed decisions. Comprehensive Market Analysis In addition to highlighting specific altcoin opportunities, the report offers a comprehensive overview of the broader cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and the DeFi sector. This holistic approach ensures that readers are well-versed in the factors influencing market dynamics across various crypto assets. Subscription and Access Glassnode invites interested individuals to subscribe for free to receive these market insights regularly. Subscribers will gain access to top-tier analysis on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DeFi, along with cutting-edge on-chain research. By subscribing, users agree to Glassnode’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice. For more detailed insights, the full report is available on the Glassnode website. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/altcoin-market-insights-high-conviction-setups
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:23
Injective Unveils Pre-IPO Derivatives, Stepping Ahead of Robinhood’s Offering
Injective Protocol, a pioneering layer-1 blockchain dedicated to decentralized finance (DeFi), has unveiled a new onchain pre-IPO perpetual market platform. This innovative move grants global investors direct access to trade synthetic versions of private companies like OpenAI, with leverage options up to five times. Marking a significant step toward mainstream DeFi adoption, Injective aims to [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/02 05:18
What Time Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Air Tonight On NBC? How To Watch Season 14
The post What Time Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Air Tonight On NBC? How To Watch Season 14 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO FIRE — “Kicking Down Doors” Episode 1401 — Pictured: (l-r) Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Randy Flagler as Harold Capp — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images) Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images Chicago Fire’s summer hiatus is over, and new episodes of NBC’s hit firefighter drama are returning tonight. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Season 14, including the start time, how to watch and what to expect from the action-packed premiere. Season 14 continues after the Season 13 finale, where Firehouse 51’s new leader, Dom Pascal, was cleared of attempted murder charges related to his wife’s death, thanks to Severide’s help. Severide and Stella are now expecting a baby of their own after considering adoption. Veteran firefighters Mouch and Christopher Herrmann grappled with major career decisions, with Herrmann declining the lieutenant position so Mouch could take it. The finale also revealed that two crew members would be leaving. Sam Carver is departing for Denver to focus on his sobriety, while Darren Ritter is also saying farewell, and viewers will see Ritter’s final appearances in the upcoming season. ForbesWhen Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 Return? Here’s Everything To KnowBy Monica Mercuri Most of the Season 13 cast of Chicago Fire are returning for Season 14, including Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Dermot Mulroney, David Eigenberg and more. Daniel Kyri, who plays Darren Ritter, will have a limited role in Season 14. The actor wrote on Instagram that he “can’t wait” for fans to see what’s next for his character in his final episodes. Firehouse 51 will also see the arrival of firefighter Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente). Larracuente told NBC Insider that his character’s father was a police officer, which shaped Sal’s upbringing in ways fans will “find out throughout the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:13
TRON Risks A Probable Fall Below $0.33
The post TRON Risks A Probable Fall Below $0.33 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 01, 2025 at 19:42 // Price TRON’s (TRX) price has continued to decline below the moving average lines. TRON price long-term prediction: bearish On 25 September, the altcoin plummeted to a low of $0.33 before rebounding. Today, TRON is falling after being rejected at the moving averages. On the downside, if the bears break the current support at $0.33, TRON could fall to lows of $0.29 and $0.25. However, if the $0.33 support holds, the altcoin will trade within a narrow range between $0.33 and $0.36. TRON is currently valued at $0.333. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $0.40, $0.45, $0.50 Key Support Zones: $0.20, $0.15, $0.10 TRX indicator analysis The price bars are below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, indicating a decline. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the downward-sloping moving average lines. Long candlestick tails point towards the current support level of $0.33, indicating strong buying pressure at this support. TRON/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025 What is the next move for TRON? TRON’s price is dropping and trading in a bearish trend zone. On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the $0.33 support and below the moving average lines, or the resistance at $0.34. Nonetheless, the cryptocurrency outlook will be unfavourable if the bears break below the $0.33 support level. TRON/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:02
SUI Surges Above $3.37 Resistance with $3.60 as the Next Key Level
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sui-surges-above-3-37-resistance/
Coinstats
2025/10/02 04:58
Giza Tech partners with Lido Finance to deploy staked Ether in Pendle markets
The post Giza Tech partners with Lido Finance to deploy staked Ether in Pendle markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Giza Tech and Lido Finance have partnered to use Giza’s Pulse agent for deploying stETH into Pendle markets. The collaboration centers on generating automated DeFi strategies for staked ETH assets, leveraging Pendle’s tokenized yield positions. Giza Tech’s Pulse, an intelligent capital allocation agent, has partnered with Lido Finance, a decentralized staking protocol, to deploy stETH into Pendle markets for automated yield generation. The collaboration will focus on creating high-yield DeFi strategies involving staked Ethereum assets through Pendle’s tokenized yield positions, including ETH-PT configurations designed for yield optimization. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/giza-tech-lido-finance-steth-pendle-defi-strategies/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 04:54
Coinbase Lists Ripple Rival XPL and 3 New Cryptocurrencies as Uptober Begins
Coinbase tops perpetual futures trading options for users
Coinstats
2025/10/02 04:53
Discover Tether’s Bold Move in the Stablecoin Market
Tether launches USAT, aligning with the U.S. GENIUS Act's legal framework. Continue Reading:Discover Tether’s Bold Move in the Stablecoin Market The post Discover Tether’s Bold Move in the Stablecoin Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 04:49
