CoinShares Expands Active ETF Offerings with Bastion Acquisition
CoinShares announces the acquisition of Bastion Asset Management to enhance its active crypto investment product offerings. The deal aims to strengthen CoinShares' position in the US market for actively managed ETFs. CoinShares will integrate Bastion's systematic trading strategies and expertise into its platform. The acquisition enables CoinShares to offer sophisticated products that generate returns
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 05:42
Crypto Taxes and IRS Struggles Take Center Stage in Senate Hearing
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing focused on the challenges of regulating crypto taxes for both businesses and the IRS. Lawrence Zlatkin from Coinbase expressed concerns that the IRS is unprepared to handle the vast amount of data from crypto transactions. Senate Chairman Mike Crapo highlighted the lack of clear tax rules for various
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 05:25
Metaplanet Surpasses Bitcoin Standard Treasury with $600M Bitcoin Buy
Metaplanet has acquired an additional 5,268 Bitcoin worth $600 million, increasing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC. The company's latest purchase has made it the fourth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, surpassing Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company. Metaplanet's total Bitcoin holdings are now valued at $3.6 billion, acquired at an average price of $108,000 per coin.
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 05:12
Will $SOL Go Parabolic as $SNORT Pumps?
DeepSeek's Solana Price Prediction Before ETF Launch: Will $SOL Go Parabolic as $SNORT Pumps?
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:11
Sui digital asset treasury company plans to launch two stablecoins: report
Competition among stablecoins looks like its about to heat up with several new US dollar-pegged tokens coming down the pike.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 04:51
S&P 500 closed at a record 6,711 as traders expected the U.S. government shutdown to be short
The S&P 500 made a new all-time high of 6,711 on Wednesday before the closing bell, surging by 0.34%, after touching a new intraday high earlier in the day’s session, after the first U.S. federal government shutdown in seven years hit. The Nasdaq Composite surged by 0.42% to 22,755.16, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 04:44
Details Emerge About Tether’s New Stablecoin to Hit the Market – CEO Makes Statement
Interesting details have begun to emerge about the new stablecoin to be launched by Tether, the largest stablecoin company. Continue Reading: Details Emerge About Tether’s New Stablecoin to Hit the Market – CEO Makes Statement
Coinstats
2025/10/02 04:43
UK Government Wants to Keep $7 Billion in Stolen Bitcoin It Has Seized
The U.K. government may have legal precedent on its side when it comes to retaining most of the Bitcoin it seized in 2018.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 04:40
U.S. government shutdown has halted SEC IPO processing, freezing major planned listings
The shutdown of the U.S. government on Wednesday has stopped the comeback of the IPO market just as it was gathering speed, according to Reuters. Deep fights between Congress and President Donald Trump over federal funding shut down large parts of government operations. The Securities and Exchange Commission is now running only essential functions on […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 04:35
Self-Evolving AI Agents Can 'Unlearn' Safety, Study Warns
An emerging class of AI systems that rewrite their own code and workflows may erode their own safeguards, researchers say.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 04:30
