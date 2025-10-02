2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
REX seeks SEC approval for BitMine Growth and Income ETF to offer BMNR exposure

REX seeks SEC approval for BitMine Growth and Income ETF to offer BMNR exposure

The post REX seeks SEC approval for BitMine Growth and Income ETF to offer BMNR exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REXShares’ new ETF would give direct exposure to BitMine Immersion Technologies through an actively managed equity strategy. The filing does not include leverage, focusing instead on growth and income from BMNR shares. REXShares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the BitMine Growth and Income ETF, an actively managed fund designed to provide exposure to shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies. According to the prospectus, the ETF’s investment objective is to maximize total return, combining capital growth and income. The strategy involves holding common stock of BitMine Immersion Technologies as its primary asset. The filing also outlines REXShares’ plan to list the fund on NYSE Arca, pending regulatory approval. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-bitmine-growth-income-etf-2x-leveraged-bmnr-options-overlay/
REVOX
REX$0.009306-1.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013764-4.50%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001641+1.92%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:36
Podiel
Pi Network Price Faces Bearish Trend Amid Promising Testnet Upgrades

Pi Network Price Faces Bearish Trend Amid Promising Testnet Upgrades

TLDR Pi Network launched a decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) on its Testnet. Developers can now create test tokens and simulate trading to evaluate Pi Coin’s market performance. The Pi Core Team emphasized safety by keeping the new features on the Testnet for further testing. Pi Coin’s price has fallen below key [...] The post Pi Network Price Faces Bearish Trend Amid Promising Testnet Upgrades appeared first on Blockonomi.
Pi Network
PI$0.26736-1.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-12.89%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4083+4.02%
Podiel
Blockonomi2025/10/02 06:32
Podiel
Aurora Could Be Visible Above These Ten States

Aurora Could Be Visible Above These Ten States

The post Aurora Could Be Visible Above These Ten States appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The northern lights have another chance of appearing Wednesday night, according to forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as geomagnetic storms caused by solar winds impact Earth. Solar winds escaping from the Sun are expected to interact with Earth’s magnetic field Wednesday. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Forecasters are predicting a Kp index of four out of nine for Wednesday, meaning the aurora borealis could appear brighter with more auroral activity in the form of motions and formations. NOAA also issued a moderate geomagnetic storm watch for Wednesday, saying coronal holes appearing on the Sun could release solar winds—which in turn create geomagnetic storm conditions when they interact with the Earth. The watch was issued for a G2 out of five or “moderate” storm on NOAA’s scale, and forecasters warned that minor to moderate geomagnetic storm conditions could continue until at least evening hours EDT on Wednesday night. The view line for Wednesday’s aurora. NOAA What Are Coronal Holes? Coronal holes are regions of the Sun that appear darker in images of the Sun taken by astronomers. They are cooler regions, with less dense matter that release high speed streams of solar winds. When those winds interact with the Earth’s magnetic field, they can cause problems for satellites and radio navigation—as well as cause the aurora borealis to appear more vibrant and visible further south. Where Could The Aurora Appear? States along the U.S.-Canadian border fall within the view line for Wednesday’s aurora, according to forecasters. These include northern Washington, the Idaho Panhandle, Montana, North Dakota and northern South Dakota. In the Midwest, the lights could be visible from northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, as well as northern Maine on the East Coast. The lights could also appear above most of Alaska. What’s The Best Way…
Aurora
AURORA$0.07864+4.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013764-4.50%
SUN
SUN$0.025473+0.37%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:31
Podiel
VisionSys AI Shares Fall as Company Seeks to Establish Up to $2 Billion Solana Treasury

VisionSys AI Shares Fall as Company Seeks to Establish Up to $2 Billion Solana Treasury

The post VisionSys AI Shares Fall as Company Seeks to Establish Up to $2 Billion Solana Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VisionSys AI Solana treasury plan aims to acquire and stake up to $2 billion in SOL, starting with a $500 million target within six months via Medintel Technology and Marinade Finance, a move the company says will boost liquidity and long-term shareholder value while prompting heavy intraday share volatility. VisionSys AI plans to build a Solana treasury up to $2 billion, starting with $500M in the next six months. VSA shares plunged as much as 40% intraday after the announcement despite being up over 200% year-to-date. SEC filing shows consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $15 million as of Dec 31, 2024; Marinade Finance currently delegates ~10.4M SOL (~$2.2B). VisionSys AI Solana treasury plans: VisionSys AI aims to stake $500M and build up to $2B in SOL—analysis of shareholder impact, SEC cash position, and staking partner Marinade. What is VisionSys AI’s Solana treasury plan? VisionSys AI intends to create a corporate Solana treasury that could hold up to $2 billion in SOL, with an initial goal to acquire and stake $500 million within six months. The plan is executed through subsidiary Medintel Technology and an exclusive partnership with Marinade Finance. How will VisionSys AI execute the staking and treasury strategy? VisionSys AI will acquire SOL and use Marinade Finance’s staking delegation to stake assets, according to the company’s announcement. Marinade operates a large Solana staking delegation platform with approximately 10.4 million SOL in delegated assets. The partnership is described as strategic for treasury and blockchain integration. Why did VisionSys AI shares fall sharply on the announcement? Shares fell as investors reacted to perceived balance-sheet risk and funding uncertainty. VSA shares traded near $2.05 at mid-session, down about 40% on the day and as low as $1.26 earlier, despite a year-to-date gain above 200%. Market participants cited the absence of a…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1284+4.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013764-4.50%
Solana
SOL$233.36+6.28%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:27
Podiel
Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts haunt real estate as shutdown begins and leases vanish

Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts haunt real estate as shutdown begins and leases vanish

The post Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts haunt real estate as shutdown begins and leases vanish appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the 2025 government shutdown kicks off with no end in sight, the damage from Elon Musk’s DOGE project is already hitting property markets across the country. DOGE was Elon’s brainchild during his short stint in federal office, and it’s still tearing through the real estate industry even after he walked away from Washington. As Cryptopolitan reported, the program has cancelled 384 government leases so far, and the DOGE website claims these cancellations saved around $140 million, but that so-called “savings” is crashing headfirst into a financial mess. The federal government used to be the safest possible tenant. Cameron LaPoint, who teaches finance at Yale, said government leases always came with a polite little cancellation clause, but no one actually used it. Landlords saw it as symbolic, not a real threat. DOGE changed that. “If you and I are renting an apartment and cancel the lease, there is a penalty of several months’ rent,” Cameron said. “But when the government cancels a lease, the landlords are left high and dry.” Now it’s happening all over, with cities, towns, blue states, red counties, you name it. DOGE’s calculations assume every lease would’ve been renewed, which isn’t always true. Some of those offices were probably going to close anyway due to agency downsizing or moves. But the volume of closures, and how fast they’ve happened, has made things worse. The government has pulled out of properties big and small, from an 845,000-square-foot building in D.C. to a 250-square-foot Secret Service office in New York City. Landlords lose tenants, lenders lose confidence Commercial loans across the country are now at risk. Cameron said the ripple effect touches “thousands of loans” because the commercial lending system depends on big tenants like the federal government. Banks package those loans and sell them as securities. When…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010361+3.73%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26029+5.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.08139+4.25%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:19
Podiel
Solana Jumps 5% as VisionSys Launches $2B Treasury

Solana Jumps 5% as VisionSys Launches $2B Treasury

The post Solana Jumps 5% as VisionSys Launches $2B Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana increased in price by 5% to approximately $219 following a $2 billion Solana treasury plan announced by Nasdaq Asia AI-driven VisionSys by Marinade Finance. The move highlights Solana’s growing institutional adoption and the growing link between artificial intelligence and blockchain-powered corporate finance. $500M First Phase Treasury Strategy Coincides with 5% Solana Price Rise VisionSys stated in the media statement that the initiative will strengthen its balance sheet, improve liquidity, and deliver long-term shareholder value. The first phase involves acquiring and staking $500 million worth of SOL within six months. It will use Marinade Finance as its staking partner, ensuring secure delegation and total compliance. Solana price rose from a low of $208.74 to over $219, gaining 5% in the last day. The rally added to Solana’s strong monthly performance of 9.32% and a six-month surge of more than 87%. Year-to-date, SOL is up over 16%, extending its position as one of the best-performing major cryptocurrencies. Solana price surged from $208.74 to $219, extending strong monthly gains. VisionSys, Marinade Partnership Sets Foundation for $2 Billion Solana Reserve VisionSys Chief Executive Officer Heng Wang described the plan as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to integrate digital assets into the company’s operations. He said VisionSys would combine its proprietary AI algorithms with Solana’s high-speed blockchain to create new treasury models. The initiative aims to pioneer AI-driven DeFi solutions while building a $2 billion digital reserve on Solana. VisionSys’s move comes as other institutions deepen their Solana exposure. Recently, Forward Industries announced a Solana treasury plan, with a $1.6 billion raise. This further highlight rising corporate interest in blockchain reserves. Scott Gralnick, Head of Institutional Growth at Marinade, said the collaboration was a natural fit. He called VisionSys a leader in AI integration and said Marinade’s platform would ensure both liquidity and security for the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013764-4.50%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1284+4.90%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001895-5.53%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 05:59
Podiel
UK Home Office has issued a new technical capability notice demanding Apple provide access to encrypted cloud backups of British citizens only

UK Home Office has issued a new technical capability notice demanding Apple provide access to encrypted cloud backups of British citizens only

The British government has issued a fresh demand for Apple to provide access to encrypted cloud storage data belonging to UK users, marking a renewed conflict between authorities and the technology giant over customer privacy. Officials from the Home Office have sent what is known as a technical capability notice to Apple, specifically targeting encrypted […]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13628+0.59%
Podiel
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 05:35
Podiel
Can Solana Achieve New Heights This October?

Can Solana Achieve New Heights This October?

Cryptocurrency markets are open 24/7, leading to potential gains or losses anytime. The SEC may approve Solana ETF, spurring market interest in October. Continue Reading:Can Solana Achieve New Heights This October? The post Can Solana Achieve New Heights This October? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.45322-1.28%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.39%
MAY
MAY$0.03984+2.97%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:29
Podiel
AI Auditor Flags $2M Smart Contract Bug Before Launch

AI Auditor Flags $2M Smart Contract Bug Before Launch

Vulnerability that would have drained $2 million from decentralized lending protocol was spotted by an AI auditor. The audit was made by Sherlock AI, part of a wave of automated systems entering the security process.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1284+4.90%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004466-0.51%
Particl
PART$0.2404+1.05%
Podiel
Hackernoon2025/10/02 00:27
Podiel
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why Your Next Serverless App May Run on “Paranoid” Lambdas (10/1/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why Your Next Serverless App May Run on “Paranoid” Lambdas (10/1/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 1, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Disney World Opened to the Public in 1971, The Ford Model T was released in 1908, Stanford University Opened in 1891, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Grokipedia: The Coming War with Wikipedia for the Worlds Knowledge to 7 AI Coding Techniques That Could Save You 10+ Hours This&nbsp;Week , let’s dive right in. Grokipedia: The Coming War with Wikipedia for the Worlds Knowledge By @nofacetoolsai [ 4 Min read ] Discover Grokipedia; Elon Musks bold challenge to Wikipedia. Explore how this open-source knowledge repository could reshape the future of information and AI. Read More. Speedrun Your RAG: Build an AI Recommender for your Steam Library By @superlinked [ 23 Min read ] Build a Steam game retriever with Superlinked and LlamaIndex. Use the official SuperlinkedRetriever to add fast, accurate RAG search to your app. Read More. How to Run a RAG Powered Language Model on Android With the Help of MediaPipe By @darrylbayliss [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to implement and fine tune a RAG powered AI model in your Android Apps using the MediaPipe SDK! Read More. 7 AI Coding Techniques That Could Save You 10+ Hours This&nbsp;Week By @paoloap [ 8 Min read ] Discover 7 AI coding techniques that save hours weekly, streamline development, and boost productivity for frontend and backend projects Read More. Why Your Next Serverless App May Run on “Paranoid” Lambdas By @escholar [ 8 Min read ] Paranoid Stateful Lambdas enable secure, stateful serverless execution at the edge using DataCapsules, TEEs, and optimized communication. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.40%
RWAX
APP$0.001937+6.37%
MAY
MAY$0.03984+2.97%
Podiel
Hackernoon2025/10/02 00:03
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe