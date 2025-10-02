2025-10-03 Friday

Ethereum Steadies At $4,165 While Solana Dips – MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Best Crypto To Buy List

The post Ethereum Steadies At $4,165 While Solana Dips – MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Best Crypto To Buy List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At $4,165, Ethereum continues to demonstrate why it remains the go-to platform for decentralized finance, tokenization pilots, and institutional blockchain experiments. Ethereum is no longer just an investment vehicle, it is the infrastructure backbone that many banks, asset managers, and tech firms are testing to onboard them to DeFi. The current price decline of Solana demonstrates that it combines fast transaction speeds with scalability, but also includes market volatility. The price fluctuations of Solana demonstrate how fast and scalable blockchain systems can produce high-risk investments despite developer activity and user engagement remaining strong. The rapid price movements of Solana attract traders seeking quick profits, yet they create uncertainty for investors who prioritize long-term growth. The price stability of Ethereum versus the market volatility of Solana has sparked a heated discussion about which investment opportunities will attract new capital. The market has seen investors move their funds toward speculative projects that combine strong narratives with limited supply and active community engagement. MAGACOIN FINANCE has become part of the “best crypto to buy now” conversation alongside Ethereum and Solana but for distinct investment reasons. Ethereum’s Steady Hand Ethereum’s price depends on its stability. The platform functions as the leading solution for DeFi applications, NFT marketplaces, and enterprise testing of tokenized assets. The developer reports indicate that Ethereum Layer 2 networks attract more projects due to their enhanced scalability, resulting in improved long-term stability. The increasing institutional adoption of Ethereum strengthens its market position. The financial industry selects ETH as its blockchain platform of choice when it needs to test blockchain-based settlement systems. The stable market value of Ethereum makes it a preferred investment choice for investors seeking to reduce their exposure to market volatility in other asset classes. Solana’s High-Beta Swings The Solana market experienced another price swing, demonstrating its well-known tendency…
2025/10/02
Americans face $7.3 billion added to electricity costs as AI data centers drive historic energy surge

Electricity bills are rising sharply for millions of Americans, and experts say the culprit is an unexpected one. The massive buildings filled with computers that power artificial intelligence. The eastern United States grid managed by PJM Interconnection LLC saw power supply expenses jump by $7.3 billion in its most recent auction, with facilities housing AI […]
2025/10/02
Ethereum Future Runs On Stablecoins And Tokenized Assets — Here’s What To Know

The narrative surrounding Ethereum’s future has fundamentally shifted, and is rapidly solidifying its role as the global, compliant settlement layer for traditional finance (TradFi). This strategic transformation is inextricably linked to the dominance of Stablecoins and the explosive growth of Tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs). Network Effects Of Stablecoins And RWA On Ethereum In a recent post on X, the Token Terminal highlighted a key insight focusing on why Stablecoins and RWAs matter for the Ethereum market cap. To date, Stablecoins and RWAs are crucial for ETH, as the market capitalization of tokenized assets on ETH acts as the floor for ETH’s market cap. Related Reading: Ethereum’s Next Milestone: November Fork Targets Scalability And Efficiency – Details The reasoning is that as more assets are tokenized on the ETH blockchain, including the massive market of stablecoins and the growing sector of RWAs, the total value locked and secured by the network increases, and the more Ethereum’s market cap benefits. A Host and Producer of The Edge_Pod, known as DeFi_Dad, has reflected on how rewarding it feels to finally see stablecoins cementing credibility for Ethereum and the decentralized finance (DeFi).  For years, explaining crypto in real life carried negative associations, which were often tied to price speculation or hype. Meanwhile, the narrative has shifted, and stablecoins have provided a clear, relatable entry point, with investors focused on investing in digital money applications using Stablecoins.  However, the expert pointed out that the stablecoins are now so mainstream in the media that even government officials and traditional media are taking them seriously. Unlike Bitcoin, which many people only associate with volatile price action, stablecoins provide practical utility and a way to earn 5–10% yields on-chain. According to DeFi_Dad, most of it is built on ETH and stablecoins, which are like Fundstrat and the ChatGPT moment for crypto, a breakthrough product that clicks instantly for the masses. From there, stablecoins would become the stepping stone into DeFi yield and broader digital asset exposure. A Stronger Foundation For Future Development Amid the Ethereum advancements, the new Go-Pulse v3.3.0 has officially been released, a major rebase that is going to make the ETH network even faster and more robust. Richard Heart mentioned that the update from the old Go-Ethereum (GETH) v1.13.13 has gone all the way up to the new v1.16.3, which would deliver substantial performance and efficiency improvements. Related Reading: Ethereum On-Chain Bloodbath: Rugs And Scams Erode Retail Confidence, What To Know Heart credited ETH’s role in the process, noting that the Ethereum mainnet serves as the ultimate testing ground. By proving stability on the ETH, PulseChain is the first to integrate and is the most reliable and optimized software enhancements into its own ecosystem. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
2025/10/02
Coinbase Surpasses $1 Billion in Bitcoin-Backed Loans via Morpho Platform

Coinbase surpasses $1 billion in bitcoin-backed Onchain loans via Morpho, with plans to reach $100 billion in originations.   Coinbase has crossed a major milestone, surpassing $1 billion in bitcoin-backed Onchain loan originations. This achievement comes just eight months after the service was launched in January 2025.  Powered by the DeFi protocol Morpho, the platform […] The post Coinbase Surpasses $1 Billion in Bitcoin-Backed Loans via Morpho Platform appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/10/02
Why SCL Uses Lamport Clocks (Not Vector Clocks) to Stay Consistent

SCL is a secure enclave design that ensures durability, coherence, and eventual consistency through DataCapsules, memtables, and CapsuleDB. Updates are propagated via multicast trees, ordered with Lamport clocks, and resynchronized through epoch-based coordination. The architecture balances security, performance, and fault tolerance, enabling enclaves to recover from crashes while providing scalable, low-latency key-value storage.
2025/10/02
Injective Opens Pre-IPO Perp Futures for OpenAI and Private Firms

TLDR Injective launches pre-IPO perpetual futures, offering global investors access to private companies like OpenAI. The new offering allows users to take leveraged positions of up to five times on private company valuations. Pre-IPO perpetuals are powered by decentralized oracle infrastructure from Seda Protocol and pricing data from Caplight. OpenAI will be the first private [...] The post Injective Opens Pre-IPO Perp Futures for OpenAI and Private Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/10/02
Gold Takes Center Stage as Bitcoin Slumbers

The financial landscape has recently experienced a notable upswing in gold prices, while Bitcoin‘s performance has been less dynamic. Gold has soared to an impressive €3,900, yet Bitcoin remains confined within its €100,000 to €120,000 bracket.Continue Reading:Gold Takes Center Stage as Bitcoin Slumbers
2025/10/02
Why Crypto Brand Doodles Is Now on a Froot Loops Cereal Box

Doodles collaborated with Kellogg's Froot Loops to put its popular pastel characters on a cereal box, with NFTs tied in.
2025/10/02
DEPIN Project Spacecoin Executes First Blockchain Transaction in Low Earth Orbit

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/10/02
Are PSLs the Next Big Thing After Serverless? Here’s What You Need to Know

Paranoid Stateful Lambdas (PSLs) bring together cloud and edge computing under a secure, serverless framework. By running distributed workers inside trusted enclaves, PSLs guarantee confidentiality, integrity, and consistency across potentially untrusted providers. They combine a Secure Concurrency Layer, in-enclave database, and global routing to enable scalable, stateful execution. While not immune to side-channel attacks, PSLs mark a step forward in secure FaaS by making statefulness and security first-class citizens.
2025/10/02
