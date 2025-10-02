Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
CIFR, IREN, BITF Lead as BTC Miner Market Cap Rose Last Month
The post CIFR, IREN, BITF Lead as BTC Miner Market Cap Rose Last Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The total market cap of the fourteen U.S-listed bitcoin BTC$111,480.33 miners that JPMorgan tracks exceeded $50 billion for the first time last month, the Wall Street bank said in a report Wednesday. The combined market cap of these mining stocks rose 43% month-on-month to $56 billion in September, the bank noted. The move was driven by a number of announcements, including Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) HPC colocation deal with Fluidstack, and IREN’s (IREN) expansion of its Cloud Services business, the report said. The BItcoin hashrate also rose. The monthly average network hashrate “increased ~82 EH/s (+9%) m/m to an average of 1,031 EH/s in September,” analysts Reginald Smith and Charles Pearce wrote. The hashrate refers to the total combined computational power used to mine and process transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain. Mining profitability fell for the second month in a row as the hashrate exceeded 1000 EH/s. The bank’s analysts estimated that miners “earned an average of $49,700 per EH/s in daily block reward revenue in September, down 10% from August.” Daily block reward gross profit also slumped 17% from the month prior. Bitfarms (BITF) outperformed the group with a 110% gain, while Cango (CANG) underperformed with an 11% decline. Twelve of the fourteen miners in the bank’s coverage outerformed bitcoin in September, the report added. Read more: Cipher Is the Latest Bitcoin Miner to Pivot to AI; Price Target Raised to $16: Canaccord Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/bitcoin-miners-market-cap-hit-a-record-in-september-jpmorgan
BTC
$120,975.71
+3.04%
CAP
$0.13278
+18.41%
ROSE
$0.02742
+2.81%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 07:38
Podiel
Is Crime Thriller Worth Playing?
The post Is Crime Thriller Worth Playing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield in “Play Dirty.” Prime Video/Jasin Boland Play Dirty, a crime thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., is new on streaming. What are Rotten Tomatoes critics saying about the new movie from Iron Man 3 director Shane Black? Rated R, Play Dirty begins streaming on Prime Video on Wednesday. The official summary for the movie reads, “An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. ForbesHorror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers “Parker (Wahlberg), along with Grofield (Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar) and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper.” As of Wednesday, Play Dirty has earned a 52% “rotten” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 21 reviews. The film’s Critics Consensus, audience summary and Popcornmeter score are still pending. What Are Individual Critics Saying About ‘Play Dirty’? David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter is among the top critics on RT who give Play Dirty a “rotten” review, writing, “For almost the entire bloated two-hour run time, [Shane] Black keeps his foot on the accelerator in the hope that audiences won’t notice the haphazard, barely logical plotting.” Nick Schager of The Daily Beast, meanwhile, writes in his “rotten” take of Play Dirty on RT, “While its humor often sticks, its mayhem fails to land.” ForbesWhen Time Does ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers Owen Gleiberman of Variety is among the top critics on RT who gives Play Dirty a “fresh” rating, writing in his review summary, “An action-comedy throwback powered by enough casual violence to inspire more grins than groans. [Shane] Black,…
COM
$0.013767
-4.48%
PLAY
$0.04186
+0.81%
IRON
$0.1288
-0.23%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 07:31
Podiel
Ankalaev Vs. Pereira 2 Odds, Predictions, Picks
The post Ankalaev Vs. Pereira 2 Odds, Predictions, Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Opponents Alex Pereira of Brazil and Magomed Ankalaev of Russia face off during the UFC 313 ceremonial weigh-in at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC The UFC returns to pay-per-view action on Saturday, October 4, with UFC 320. The Las Vegas fight card features two title fights at the top of the marquee. In the UFC 320 main event, current UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev puts his title on the line against the man he took the belt from, Alex Pereira. Ankalaev defeated Pereira at UFC 313 in March, winning the UFC 205-pound crown via unanimous decision. In the co-main event of UFC 320, the promotion’s bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili, looks to become the eighth UFC champion to successfully defend their crown three times in a calendar year. Dvalishvili faces one-time UFC interim bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen on Saturday night. UFC 320 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC 320 pay-per-view card streams on ESPN+ PPV at 10:00 p.m. ET following prelims on ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. Below, we look at the picks, predictions and betting odds for the UFC 320 fight card main event rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira. ForbesUFC 320: Ankalaev Vs. Pereira 2 Full Fight Card Betting OddsBy Trent Reinsmith UFC 320 Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev Vs. Alex Pereira 2 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Magomed Ankalaev of Russia reacts after a unanimous-decision victory against Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1-1) has been a…
COM
$0.013767
-4.48%
ALEX
$0.00522
+7.40%
ARENA
$0.007395
+1.16%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 07:28
Podiel
When Will ‘South Park’ Season 27 Return With Episode 6?
The post When Will ‘South Park’ Season 27 Return With Episode 6? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “South Park” Season 27, Episode 6. Comedy Central/Paramount+ Following South Park’s long break between this season’s fourth and fifth episodes, how long will it be before Trey Parker and Matt Stone are back with Season 27, Episode 6? South Park, of course, has been sporadic in the delivery of its episodes since its return in July, which, apart from airing on cable’s Comedy Central, is streaming on Paramount+ for the first time. ForbesWhen Time Does ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers Since the show’s return for its 27th season on July 23, Parker and Stone have mostly targeted President Donald Trump and members of his administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, as well as his policies (including tariffs) and MAGA supporters. In Episode 5 — titled Conflict of Interest — Parker and Stone extended their mockery beyond Trump to include Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who found himself in the middle of the public firestorm caused by Disney-owned ABC’s suspension of the eponymous host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Read a recap of the episode here and see images from the episode from South Park’s X account below. ForbesHorror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers For most of the season, Parker and Stone have delivered new episodes of South Park every other week. However, when the duo announced it was pushing Episode 5 from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24 — extending the wait after the Sept. 3 episode from two to three weeks — they also reconfigured the show’s schedule that includes another extended break. As such, South Park Season 27, Episode 6 will not air on cable’s Comedy Central until Wednesday, Oct. 15, or begin streaming on Paramount+ until…
COM
$0.013767
-4.48%
TRUMP
$7.775
+2.70%
VICE
$0.0285
+19.94%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 07:22
Podiel
Institutions Dump Massive Amounts Of Bitcoin And Ethereum As XRP And Solana Buying Ramps Up
The post Institutions Dump Massive Amounts Of Bitcoin And Ethereum As XRP And Solana Buying Ramps Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutions Dump Massive Amounts Of Bitcoin And Ethereum As XRP And Solana Buying Ramps Up | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-and-ethereum-dumping/
XRP
$3.0694
+4.31%
COM
$0.013767
-4.48%
SIGN
$0.06747
+0.71%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 07:17
Podiel
How The Government Shutdown Freezes SBA Loans and Small Businesses
The post How The Government Shutdown Freezes SBA Loans and Small Businesses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A budget standoff in Congress has left the Small Business Administration unable to approve new loans. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved The federal government shut down at midnight on Oct. 1 after Congress failed to reach a funding deal. Republicans and Democrats remain deadlocked over whether to extend enhanced Obamacare subsidies, scheduled to expire at the end of the year. Essential services continue. Medicare and Medicaid keep running because they’re funded outside annual appropriations. The military, law enforcement, and air traffic control remain on duty without their people getting paid until the shutdown ends. The Postal Service stays open since it funds itself. The courts and IRS can operate for only a limited time before cutbacks take hold. The Small Business Administration (SBA) is another story. A good rule of thumb in shutdowns applies: if the government writes checks, it’s closed; if the government cashes checks, it’s open. The agency furloughed about a quarter of its staff. Approvals for new 7(a) and 504 loans—its bread-and-butter programs—are suspended. That means small businesses can’t get government-backed financing to buy property, purchase equipment, or expand operations. Bob Coleman, publisher of the Coleman Report, a trade publication for SBA lenders, says most banks can work around the disruption for a time. Deals that already have SBA tracking numbers can still close once the paperwork is complete. Lenders can keep underwriting, ordering appraisals, and preparing files in anticipation of the shutdown ending. But they can’t finalize new SBA guarantees until the government reopens. In his words, it’s an inconvenience if the stoppage lasts a couple of weeks. Once it drags past 30 days, that’s when it turns into something more serious. For lenders, the biggest pain point is new approvals. Banks can’t finalize SBA guarantees that weren’t yet…
COM
$0.013767
-4.48%
PHOTO
$0.5677
-18.96%
OCT
$0.08517
+2.72%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 07:13
Podiel
Bitcoin Giant Strategy Dodges Multi-Billion Tax Liability Following IRS, Treasury Guidance: TD
The post Bitcoin Giant Strategy Dodges Multi-Billion Tax Liability Following IRS, Treasury Guidance: TD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The IRS and Treasury Department issued new guidance. Strategy no longer expects to become subject to CAMT. Shares rose 4.6% to $337 on Wednesday as Bitcoin jumped. Strategy, the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, is no longer anticipating a multi-billion tax liability from an increase in the value of its $75 billion stockpile, following a clarification from the IRS and Treasury Department on Tuesday. In a 71-page document, the regulators said that firms are not required to incorporate unrealized gains or losses on the value of digital assets into calculations on whether they are subject to a 15% corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT) that was established in 2022. In an SEC filing, Strategy said that it plans to follow the guidance and, as a result, it “no longer expects to become subject to CAMT due to unrealized gains on its Bitcoin holdings” in 2026 and beyond. In June, Strategy told investors that it expected to pay CAMT liabilities. “Thanks to yesterday’s action on behalf of the IRS, that potential scenario is no longer off the table,” TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitzanza wrote in a Wednesday note, adding that the action removed “a significant source of potential overhang for Strategy.” Strategy shares rose 5% to $338 on Wednesday, according to Yahoo Finance. Over the past six months, the company’s stock has advanced 10% from $293 in April. Vitanza noted that Strategy may have been forced to navigate a cash tax liability that could’ve potentially been billions of dollars starting next year, “likely continuing to the extent Bitcoin continues to appreciate in dollar terms,” he added. Strategy’s performance coincided with a rise in Bitcoin’s price, as investors mulled a government shutdown in the U.S. Over the past day, its price had risen 3% to $117,500, according to crypto…
MULTI
$0.03822
+2.88%
COM
$0.013767
-4.48%
CAMT
$0.00105
+11.70%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 07:09
Podiel
Metaplanet Becomes 4th Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder
The post Metaplanet Becomes 4th Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese investment company Metaplanet has acquired an additional 5,268 Bitcoin, worth roughly $600 million at current market prices. Metaplanet announced on Wednesday that its latest purchase has brought its total Bitcoin (BTC) holdings to 30,823 BTC. The move catapulted the Tokyo-listed company to the fourth spot among corporate Bitcoin holders, overtaking the Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data. The latest purchase was made at an average price of 17.39 million Japanese yen (about $116,000), with an aggregate total of $600 million. With the latest purchase, its total holdings ballooned to $3.6 billion, acquired at an average price of around $108,000 per coin. BitcoinTreasuries.NET data shows that the company’s Bitcoin strategy has already generated an unrealized profit of over 7.5%. Source: Metaplanet Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Yield ballooned to 300% late 2024 Metaplanet started adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet in April 2024 and scaled faster than nearly every other corporate Bitcoin holder. The filing shows that its BTC Yield rose as high as 309.8% in late 2024 before stabilizing to 33% this year. BTC Yield tracks the percentage change in the ratio of total Bitcoin holdings to fully diluted shares. This gives investors a clearer view of how much Bitcoin backs each share. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Yield jumped to over 300% late 2024. Source: Metaplanet A 309% BTC Yield shows that the speed of Metaplanet’s Bitcoin accumulation far outpaced its share dilution. At the time, each share had more than three times the Bitcoin exposure than when it started. Despite the rapid accumulation speed in late 2024, the metric stabilized at 33% in 2025, suggesting that while the company is still acquiring Bitcoin, the growth in per-share exposure has slowed. Related: Investment giant Capital Group’s $1B bet on Bitcoin treasuries balloons to $6B Public companies hold 1 million Bitcoin BitcoinTreasuries.NET data…
COM
$0.013767
-4.48%
BTC
$120,975.71
+3.04%
MOVE
$0.1164
+4.67%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 06:49
Podiel
NASA won’t let a government shutdown slow its moon missions with Musk and Bezos
The post NASA won’t let a government shutdown slow its moon missions with Musk and Bezos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NASA is making thousands of employees work without pay during the government shutdown to keep its Artemis moon missions on track with private contractors SpaceX and Blue Origin. Workers assigned to Artemis projects will continue their duties unpaid but must log their hours, according to an email sent Wednesday by Kelly Elliott, NASA’s Chief Human Capital Officer. The space agency expects to compensate employees once the government reopens. Steve Shinn, NASA’s acting finance chief, outlined which missions would stay operational in a Monday memo. The agency plans to furlough approximately 15,000 workers while requiring roughly 3,000 staff members to remain on duty either part-time or full-time throughout the shutdown. The government shutdown started early Wednesday morning, forcing hundreds of thousands of federal workers into unpaid leave and closing numerous programs and services nationwide. Only workers deemed essential, such as TSA officers and air traffic controllers, must stay on the job. As reported by Cryptopolitan, the shutdown may continue till mid-October. NASA will maintain “planned operations” for the International Space Station and any satellite missions currently operational, Shinn stated. He emphasized that “Artemis operations during any funding lapse” would continue, covering both agency employees and contractors working on those projects. Latest NASA memos leave contractor roles unclear The Artemis program aims to send astronauts back to the moon for scientific research and economic purposes while laying the groundwork for the first human trips to Mars, according to NASA’s website. This week’s memos did not specify which contractors are involved in different Artemis missions. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, secured major Artemis contracts with its Starship rocket, the tallest and most powerful rocket ever launched. The company has conducted 10 test flights of the complete Starship system since April 2023, with another planned for October 13. Previous test flights produced five failures,…
T
$0.01569
+1.94%
MOON
$0.08023
+11.55%
COM
$0.013767
-4.48%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 06:48
Podiel
Brian Snitker Takes Off Braves Uniform After 49-Year Career
The post Brian Snitker Takes Off Braves Uniform After 49-Year Career appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Braves manager Brian Snitker hoists 2021 World Series trophy after a surprise win over the favored Houston Astros. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images Although a time-tested baseball adage states that a manager is hired to be fired, the Atlanta Braves don’t subscribe to the theory. Brian Snitker, an organization man who rose from minor-league catcher to world championship manager, was only the fourth pilot the team has had since 1990. In the wake of a disappointing season, he yielded his dugout duties Wednesday, agreeing instead to serve in an advisory role to president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos. Catching to Coaching Snitker, who went from catching to coaching in 1977 after farm director Hank Aaron offered him a minor-league spot, leaves behind a legacy that included six straight National League East titles, two wild-card appearances, and a surprise World Series win in 2021 – even though superstar slugger Ronald Acuna, Jr. missed the second half of that season with a torn ACL. Snitker’s contract expired at the end of the 2025 campaign but the Braves let him make his own decision about keeping his job. He admitted that he agonized for weeks about the choice. At 69, Snitker was the oldest manager in the NL but was beloved by players young enough to be his grandchildren. He knew many of them – including Acuna and Ozzie Albies — from their days together in the club’s minor-league system. Albies was among a group of players who came to Truist Park for the official announcement. Tearful Brian Snitker (right) announces his retirement as manager of the Atlanta Braves as chief of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos cheers him up. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images) Getty Images “Guys, I appreciate you being here,” an emotional Snitker told a group that…
COM
$0.013767
-4.48%
WIN
$0.00005219
+2.97%
ASTROS
$0.06069
+0.64%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 06:45
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe