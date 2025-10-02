‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop On Netflix?

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey in episode 901 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 COURTESY OF NETFLIX Netflix's hit dating series Love Is Blind is back for its ninth season. The show follows 32 singles as they form connections and get engaged without ever seeing each other, all before deciding whether they'll say "I do." If you've finished the first six episodes, keep reading to see the full release schedule. In Season 9, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are guiding a new group of bachelors and bachelorettes through the unique dating experiment. Thirty-two contestants, ranging in age from 27 to 41, will first enter the pods to test whether love can be achieved sight unseen. A handful of couples will get engaged without physically seeing each other. But the real challenges begin outside the tiny pods. Within just four weeks, the engaged pairs must navigate a tropical vacation, live together and meet one another's families. Then, they must determine if love is truly blind by planning a wedding with their loved ones. At the altar, each individual will decide whether to marry their partner. (To date, only nine couples have remained together after getting married on the show.) On Sept. 10, Netflix released a video announcing the new singles. Participants in Season 9 include a championship poker player, a former COVID crisis nurse, a single father and more. Recent seasons of the show have featured cheating scandals, baby mama drama and love triangles.