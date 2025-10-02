Will Resale Shape The Future Of Retail?
The post Will Resale Shape The Future Of Retail? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Archive is the second-hand platform solution for more than 50 brands, including The North Face, New Balance, Sandro and Peloton. Archive Resale No longer a shopping alternative for eco-friendly shoppers only, the second-hand industry is becoming a core growth lever for consumer brands. Against inflation, shifting consumer values, and sustainability pressures, second-hand has rapidly evolved from niche to mainstream. Just last week, eBay announced its acquisition of Tise, Norway’s leading resale marketplace, while H&M debuted its latest “Pre-loved” pop-up in Paris. The message is clear: resale is no longer an option for eco-friendly shoppers. It’s speaking to all, and becoming embedded in retail strategy. Second-Hand Keeps Growing, Attracting More Shoppers and Product Categories Consumers are driving much of this momentum. Inflation and economic uncertainty have made affordability a stronger purchase driver, but resale is no longer just about price. Shopping second-hand, thanks to the innovation of many marketplaces and brand solutions, is becoming a thrill, sometimes even an exclusive experience. In fact, for younger customers especially, the stigma around buying used has largely evaporated. The second-hand apparel market is projected to reach $350 billion globally by 2028 according to ThredUp, bringing a scale that is becoming big enough for brands not to ignore. A company accelerating this shift is Archive, the software startup powering branded resale programs. With $30 million in Series B funding secured earlier this year, the startup is building the infrastructure that allows global brands to launch scalable, profitable second-hand platforms. Unlike traditional third-party marketplaces, Archive enables brands to retain control over the customer journey—an increasingly important factor as resale moves from a sustainability talking point to a core business channel. And as resale gains momentum, so does its reach. Emily Gittins, Archive’s co-founder, says the appetite is quickly expanding beyond apparel. “New categories are waking up…
