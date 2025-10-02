2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Cardano News in Q3: Major Milestones Place ADA Price on Path to $1

Cardano News in Q3: Major Milestones Place ADA Price on Path to $1

The post Cardano News in Q3: Major Milestones Place ADA Price on Path to $1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano news recorded important milestones in Q3 2025 that may guide ADA price in the push to $1. A new governance election, technical work on Bitcoin integration, and steady activity in tokens and exchanges all shaped the quarter. Price records from past years also showed patterns that traders are watching closely. Cardano News: Governance Election and New Technical Steps Cardano’s most notable change in Q3 was the first onchain Constitutional Committee election. Messari reported that this was carried out under CIP-1694. The vote shifted part of Cardano’s governance to an elected body, making decisions less dependent on founding groups. This was seen as a move toward stronger community involvement. Alongside governance, there were new technical efforts recorded. Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) and FairGate Labs gave a demo during Bitcoin 2025. They showed how Cardano contracts could run on Bitcoin using BitVMX and a UPLC-to-RISC-V compiler. Cardano Q2 Report | Source: Messari This created a pathway for Bitcoin users to access Cardano-based tools. It also added to the wider debate on linking blockchains together. Messari also pointed out that decentralized exchanges (DEXs), stablecoins, and NFTs still played a central role in Cardano’s network. New names like CswapDEX and Strike came into the ecosystem during the quarter. These additions gave users more options to trade and build projects, which supported Cardano’s wider activity. Cardano Token Model and Community Views It is worth noting that Cardano’s approach to tokens was also discussed publicly. Unlike some other chains, Cardano does not use smart contracts for issuing tokens. Instead, it uses a native token model that runs directly on the chain. This point was raised when a Korean user asked whether Cardano tokens relied on contracts. Dori, a known community voice, replied that they did not. He explained that since tokens are handled at…
Major
MAJOR$0.12442+1.82%
Cardano
ADA$0.8761+3.60%
1
1$0.006819-14.50%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:40
Podiel
Raydium Protocol Merges USX And eUSX of Solstice Finance to Its Liquidity Pools

Raydium Protocol Merges USX And eUSX of Solstice Finance to Its Liquidity Pools

Raydium handles $18.588B every month and $2.239B TVL. Collaboration with Solstice Finance adds liquidity via USX and eUSX on Solana at reduced cost in seconds.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001892-5.54%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152+1.33%
Podiel
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 07:30
Podiel
Self-Evolving AI Agents Can ‘Unlearn’ Safety, Study Warns

Self-Evolving AI Agents Can ‘Unlearn’ Safety, Study Warns

The post Self-Evolving AI Agents Can ‘Unlearn’ Safety, Study Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Agents that update themselves can drift into unsafe actions without external attacks. A new study documents guardrails weakening, reward-hacking, and insecure tool reuse in top models. Experts warn these dynamics echo small-scale versions of long-imagined catastrophic AI risks. An autonomous AI agent that learns on the job can also unlearn how to behave safely, according to a new study that warns of a previously undocumented failure mode in self-evolving systems. The research identifies a phenomenon called “misevolution”—a measurable decay in safety alignment that arises inside an AI agent’s own improvement loop. Unlike one-off jailbreaks or external attacks, misevolution occurs spontaneously as the agent retrains, rewrites, and reorganizes itself to pursue goals more efficiently. As companies race to deploy autonomous, memory-based AI agents that adapt in real time, the findings suggest these systems could quietly undermine their own guardrails—leaking data, granting refunds, or executing unsafe actions—without any human prompt or malicious actor. A new kind of drift Much like “AI drift,” which describes a model’s performance degrading over time, misevolution captures how self-updating agents can erode safety during autonomous optimization cycles. In one controlled test, a coding agent’s refusal rate for harmful prompts collapsed from 99.4% to 54.4% after it began drawing on its own memory, while its attack success rate rose from 0.6% to 20.6%. Similar trends appeared across multiple tasks as the systems fine-tuned themselves on self-generated data. ﻿ The study was conducted jointly by researchers at Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Renmin University of China, Princeton University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Fudan University. Traditional AI-safety efforts focus on static models that behave the same way after training. Self-evolving agents change this by adjusting parameters, expanding memory, and rewriting workflows to achieve goals more efficiently. The study showed that this…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285+5.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013758-4.54%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.8954+1.41%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:21
Podiel
Memecoin Profits Go to Platforms, Not Traders: Shocking New Report

Memecoin Profits Go to Platforms, Not Traders: Shocking New Report

Recent research highlights the lucrative side of the memecoin frenzy within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. While traders often face losses in the highly speculative market, blockchain infrastructure providers—such as launchpads, exchanges, and trading bots—are raking in significant revenues. Platforms like Pump.fun exemplify how memecoins, despite limited utility, continue to dominate trading volumes and generate substantial profits [...]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001584+21.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001637+1.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.007927+3.22%
Podiel
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/02 07:20
Podiel
Winklevoss-Powered OranjeBTC to Hit Brazil’s B3 with $420M BTC

Winklevoss-Powered OranjeBTC to Hit Brazil’s B3 with $420M BTC

TLDR OranjeBTC is set to list on Brazil’s B3 exchange through a reverse merger with Intergraus. The company holds 3,650 BTC, valued at over $420 million. Winklevoss twins, Adam Back, and Ricardo Salinas are major backers of OranjeBTC. The listing will offer Brazilian investors a regulated way to access Bitcoin. OranjeBTC plans to launch a [...] The post Winklevoss-Powered OranjeBTC to Hit Brazil’s B3 with $420M BTC appeared first on Blockonomi.
B3 Base
B3$0.002753+2.76%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,938.87+3.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.12442+1.82%
Podiel
Blockonomi2025/10/02 07:14
Podiel
Shiba Inu Faces Make-Or-Break Level That Could Define Q4 2025

Shiba Inu Faces Make-Or-Break Level That Could Define Q4 2025

Shiba Inu is approaching a decisive inflection on the 6-day SHIB/USDT chart, according to analyst CryptoNuclear’s October 1 TradingView update. The pair is pressing into a long-standing demand shelf between $0.00000850 and $0.00001183, a band that has repeatedly arrested declines since 2022 and underpinned the market’s extended sideways structure. The zone is highlighted as the market’s “make-or-break” area: hold here and the path opens to a multi-leg advance; lose it and the structure degrades into a deeper drawdown. Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Levels Structurally, the macro picture remains defined by lower highs from the all-time peak, which continues to signal longer-term seller control. That said, the persistence of bids inside the $0.00000850–$0.00001183 box speaks to ongoing accumulation. The 6-day candles have compressed into a progressively tighter range, a classic volatility contraction that typically precedes expansion. With range width narrowing and tests of the same support recurring, the next directional move is likely to be sharp. On the topside, the first pivot is $0.00001580. CryptoNuclear frames this level as the initial breakout trigger on a 6-day closing basis, with volume confirmation required to validate impulsive intent. A decisive close above would expose a stair-step series of upside references at $0.00001940, $0.00002400, and $0.00003338, each corresponding to prior supply within last year’s distribution. Related Reading: Why Shiba Inu Price Could Explode 100% With This Descending Pattern On The 2D Chart Beyond those intermediate shelves sits a larger supply cluster at $0.00007870–$0.00008836, marked on the chart as the “High” band; in the event of a macro reversal, that zone could act as a longer-horizon magnet where profit-taking would be expected. Failure to defend the accumulation base flips the script. A breakdown through $0.00000850, especially on expanding volume, would invalidate the range thesis and shift focus to $0.00000543, annotated as the “Low” on CryptoNuclear’s chart and the next meaningful liquidity pocket below. Acceptance beneath that threshold would increase the risk of capitulation dynamics and the formation of new cycle lows, given the lack of dense historical trading in between. Market positioning follows naturally from the map. Optimistic dip-buyers view the $0.00000850–$0.00001183 area as value and a favorable risk-to-reward location, provided the market can reclaim and hold above $0.00001580 to convert resistance into support and sustain a trend continuation sequence. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Fall Below $1 Billion Amid Withdrawal Spree, What This Means For Price Cautious participants see symmetrical risk: the same compression that fuels breakouts can fuel breakdowns, and a daily-to-weekly close beneath the floor would argue for defense first. Neutral traders remain patient, waiting for confirmation via a 6-day close beyond either $0.00001580 or $0.00000850 before committing size. In sum, SHIB is coiled at a historically significant base that is likely to determine the asset’s macro path into 2025–2026. Respecting support keeps the recovery track intact toward $0.00001940, $0.00002400, and $0.00003338, with a more ambitious runway into the $0.00007870–$0.00008836 supply envelope if momentum broadens. Losing the base hands control back to sellers with $0.00000543 as the first downside checkpoint. For investors and swing traders alike, the $0.00000850–$0.00001183 zone—and the reaction around $0.00001580 overhead—are the levels to watch. At press time, SHIB traded at $0.00001231. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000537-1.46%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001269+2.91%
1
1$0.006819-14.50%
Podiel
NewsBTC2025/10/02 07:00
Podiel
SUI Treasury to Launch Stablecoins Amid Growing Legal Challenges

SUI Treasury to Launch Stablecoins Amid Growing Legal Challenges

TLDR SUI Group plans to launch two stablecoins on the SUI blockchain by the end of 2025. The firm has partnered with Ethena Labs to develop the new stablecoins. The stablecoins aim to increase liquidity and add utility to the SUI blockchain. Regulatory challenges, such as the GENIUS Act, could complicate the launch. SUI Group’s [...] The post SUI Treasury to Launch Stablecoins Amid Growing Legal Challenges appeared first on Blockonomi.
SUI
SUI$3.6329+3.61%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03384+2.60%
Podiel
Blockonomi2025/10/02 06:53
Podiel
Why The TrumpRx Deal Is A Big Win For Pfizer

Why The TrumpRx Deal Is A Big Win For Pfizer

The post Why The TrumpRx Deal Is A Big Win For Pfizer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaks shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump in a White House event on Tuesday. Getty Images President Trump and Pfizer announced a deal to cut drug pricing yeseterday. And it looks like the pharmaceutical giant got the better end of it. Signed at a showy news conference on Tuesday, the agreement gives CEO Albert Bourla and his company a reprieve from threatened tariffs and something of a truce from an Administration that he had been battling. It was a win so clear that the company’s shares have risen about 16% since its announcement. The price of that stability, from Pfizer’s perspective, isn’t very much– a fraction of its revenue and one that isn’t expected to have much impact on its bottom line. “It’s worth noting that Pfizer’s news release didn’t change a single financial metric or piece of guidance,” Carter Gould, a Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, wrote in a Tuesday report. With the agreement, the full details of which have not been disclosed, Pfizer agreed to significantly cut the prices on many of its primary care drugs for conditions like dermatitis, menopause symptoms and arthritis for Medicaid patients. It also agreed to abide by the President’s preferred “Most Favorite Nation” pricing on new products, meaning they won’t be sold at higher prices in the U.S. than in other wealthy countries. Crucially, the deal sets no caps on prices. One tentpole of the deal is Pfizer’s agreement to list many of these medicines on a planned “TrumpRx” website, which the administration claims will enable Americans to pay cash for drugs at discount prices. In exchange, it has agreed to exempt Pfizer from tariffs, which Trump had said last week would be at a rate of 100%, for the next three years. That could have placed a heavy…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.40%
WINK
WIN$0.00005219+2.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013758-4.54%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:51
Podiel
Telegram Founder Claims Near-Fatal Poisoning After Refusing Russia’s Demands

Telegram Founder Claims Near-Fatal Poisoning After Refusing Russia’s Demands

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram and developer of The Open Network (TON), revealed in a recent interview that he believed he was poisoned in 2018. The incident allegedly occurred during a time of escalating tension between his messaging app and the Russian government. During that period, Telegram refused a demand from Russia’s Federal Security Service for encryption keys, seeking access to messaging data. The country banned the messaging app soon after. Pavel Durov’s Near-Fatal Collapse In an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast, Durov revealed suffering a poisoning attempt during the spring of 2018. He explained that TON was trying to raise funds for a related project.  The alleged incident took place at a time when Durov was experiencing significant financial success. Telegram had completed two funding rounds, raising about $1.7 billion from key investors. He described returning home one night to find something a “weird neighbor” had left around the door.  “One hour after, when I was already in my bed… I felt very bad. I felt pain all over my body. I tried to get up and go to the bathroom, but while I was going there, I felt that functions of my body started to switch off,” he said.  As Durov explained, Telegram’s refusal to provide encryption keys for messaging data to Russian security services led Russia to ban the app in April 2018. Other high-profile incidents of alleged poisoning by Russian intelligence also marked that period. In March 2018, the British government accused Russian state actors of using a nerve agent on Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer who had served as a double agent for the UK. Durov said it wasn’t the first time state actors pressured him over Telegram’s operations. Durov Accuses French Intelligence of Blackmail Earlier this week, Durov made a social media post regarding recent elections in Moldova. He claimed that French authorities had pressured him to ban pro-Russian channels on Telegram a year earlier.  The European Union and Russia allegedly carried out continuous efforts to exert influence over Moldova’s election concerning whether the nation should pursue EU membership or establish closer ties with Russia. Investigators recently uncovered a pro-Russian campaign that used cryptocurrency to finance various activities, including supporting candidates, activists, and polling operations. Durov, however, claimed that French officials attempted to influence Moldova’s elections by pressuring him to ban pro-Russian Telegram channels connected to the vote. According to his account, the French authorities suggested that assisting them would result in their providing a favorable statement to the French judge who had ordered his arrest in August 2024. “This was unacceptable on several levels. If the agency did in fact approach the judge — it constituted an attempt to interfere in the judicial process. If it did not, and merely claimed to have done so, then it was exploiting my legal situation in France to influence political developments in Eastern Europe,” Durov stated on X.  Despite Durov’s claims, they have not yet been substantiated with concrete evidence.
NEAR
NEAR$2.953+3.57%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.45351-1.34%
TONCOIN
TON$2.839+2.04%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/02 06:14
Podiel
Memecoins attract users, but platforms reap the profits: Report

Memecoins attract users, but platforms reap the profits: Report

Galaxy Research’s latest report finds that memecoins draw new users into crypto, but the spoils go to enrich launchpads, exchanges and bots rather than traders themselves. Memecoins may attract new users to blockchains, but the profits largely flow to the platforms that launch and trade the tokens, according to a new report from Galaxy Research.The study released on Wednesday shows that while most traders lose money in a short-term gambling market, infrastructure providers such as launchpads, decentralized exchanges and trading bots capture millions in revenue by facilitating memecoin trading.Solana’s Pump.fun, a memecoin launchpad that debuted in early 2024, has been a major beneficiary, with tokens on the platform representing a combined $4.8 billion in fully diluted market value, as per the report. Read more
MAY
MAY$0.03986+3.07%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3811+2.94%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10457+1.48%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/02 06:08
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe