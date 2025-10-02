2025-10-03 Friday

Pi Network arms its testnet with a DEX and AMM for DeFi innovation

Pi Network arms its testnet with a DEX and AMM for DeFi innovation

The post Pi Network arms its testnet with a DEX and AMM for DeFi innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network has rolled out two new capabilities on its testnet, including a decentralized exchange (DEX) and an automated market maker (AMM), according to a Sept. 30 statement. These additions create a sandbox for token swaps, liquidity pools, and other DeFi experiments without putting the mainnet at risk. The update arrives as the Pi Coin faces significant market challenges since its launch earlier in the year. According to CryptoSlate’s data, the token recently dropped to an all-time low of $0.2234 at the end of September but has since recovered modestly to $0.27 as of press time. Boosting PI’s ecosystem For Pi’s DEX and AMM to operate, token creation is essential. According to the project’s team, developers on the network can now mint test tokens directly on the Testnet, though Mainnet creation will remain restricted until formal guidelines are published. The Pi Core Team noted that future rules will align with ecosystem goals, ensuring token issuance supports real-world applications, reasonable supply plans, and long-term sustainability. Fan emphasized the importance of building utility-driven products rather than speculative tokens during TOKEN2049. That distinction matters. While memecoins have demonstrated how online communities can rally around digital assets, they often lack meaningful use cases, which limits their durability. Pi Network is taking the opposite approach by focusing on tokens that power apps, services, and community participation rather than short-lived hype. Meanwhile, the network developers can integrate these features with Pi App Studio, Pi Wallet, and Pi KYC, which verifies user authenticity to ensure fair distribution. wwww Additionally, these testnet tools also strengthen Pi’s broader Web3 vision by opening pathways for developers and users to learn DeFi in a structured, utility-focused way. Pi concluded that it aims to build a more resilient ecosystem by fostering financial literacy and gradual onboarding while enhancing transparency and decentralization. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/pi-network-strengthens-defi-play-with-new-testnet-dex-and-amm/
Swiss Bank Sygnum Bets on BTC Growth With Starboard Digital Yield Fund

Swiss Bank Sygnum Bets on BTC Growth With Starboard Digital Yield Fund

Sygnum launches the BTC Alpha Fund, targeting 8%-10% annual returns through arbitrage, paid in Bitcoin, for institutional investors.   Swiss digital asset bank Sygnum has launched the BTC Alpha Fund in collaboration with Starboard Digital. This new fund offers institutional investors a chance to earn yield on Bitcoin while keeping full exposure to its price […] The post Swiss Bank Sygnum Bets on BTC Growth With Starboard Digital Yield Fund appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Here’s Why BlockDAG’s $0.0015 Presale Lock & Alpine Formula 1® Partnership Make It One of the Best Cryptos to Buy Today

Here’s Why BlockDAG’s $0.0015 Presale Lock & Alpine Formula 1® Partnership Make It One of the Best Cryptos to Buy Today

Numbers matter, but communities define impact. Many crypto projects chase coin sales or publish ambitious roadmaps without building engagement. BlockDAG […] The post Here’s Why BlockDAG’s $0.0015 Presale Lock & Alpine Formula 1® Partnership Make It One of the Best Cryptos to Buy Today appeared first on Coindoo.
BlockDAG Alpine Formula 1® Sponsorship & $416M Presale Rank It Among Best Altcoins to Buy

BlockDAG Alpine Formula 1® Sponsorship & $416M Presale Rank It Among Best Altcoins to Buy

The post BlockDAG Alpine Formula 1® Sponsorship & $416M Presale Rank It Among Best Altcoins to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockDAG Secures Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership & $416M Presale, Outshining Crypto.com Among the Best Altcoins to Buy Formula 1® has long served as a battleground for global brand exposure. Platforms like Crypto.com have pursued massive sponsorships across teams, tracks, and events to dominate through scale. But sheer presence does not always equal lasting impact. BlockDAG has taken a different approach, securing exclusivity as the only Layer-1 Blockchain and DAG partner of the BWT Alpine F1® Team. This contrast is telling. While Crypto.com stretches its brand across the grid, BlockDAG (BDAG) links its identity to a single high-performance team, blending precision with credibility. With its presale price locked at $0.0015 for a short period, this exclusivity mirrors its message to holders, focused, time-sensitive, and designed to stand out in a market where precision defines the best altcoins to buy. Strategic Sponsorship Compared to Broad Branding Crypto.com has relied on ubiquity. Its strategy has been to cover Formula 1® with billboards, naming rights, and trackside ads. The result is broad exposure that can often feel generic. BlockDAG’s strategy is far more targeted. By partnering directly with the BWT Alpine F1® Team, its logo appears on cars, its technology integrates with fan apps like RISE+, and co-branded digital content keeps engagement ongoing. This is not just about visibility; it is about becoming part of a performance-driven narrative. The exclusivity gains further weight with Web3 integration. Alpine benefits from more than branding; it gets blockchain technology to enhance fan experiences. For BlockDAG, this is exposure without dilution, reaching Formula 1®’s massive audience under one clear banner. In a crowded sponsorship landscape, exclusivity becomes a competitive advantage, marking BlockDAG as one of the best altcoins to buy. Presale Urgency at $0.0015 Exclusivity alone does not define BlockDAG’s momentum. The presale adds urgency that few…
Cronos (CRO) Partners with AWS to Enhance Tokenization and RWA Adoption

Cronos (CRO) Partners with AWS to Enhance Tokenization and RWA Adoption

The post Cronos (CRO) Partners with AWS to Enhance Tokenization and RWA Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 30, 2025 10:14 Cronos (CRO) collaborates with Amazon Web Services to accelerate tokenization and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption, aiming to streamline onchain finance for institutions. Cronos (CRO), a prominent blockchain ecosystem, has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at accelerating the adoption of tokenization and Real-World Assets (RWA) by institutions. This initiative, revealed on September 30, 2025, in Hong Kong, seeks to provide developers with enhanced access to Cronos’ data, infrastructure, and AI tools, facilitating the construction of the future of onchain finance. Enhancing Data and AI Capabilities The partnership enables Cronos to leverage AWS’s Public Blockchain Data to offer a reliable and report-ready data pipeline. This setup will allow AI agents to execute complex queries and analysis, streamlining workflows for financial institutions through report templates. AWS will support the growth of the ecosystem by providing selected Cronos developers and startups with up to $100,000 in AWS credits. This support is designed to assist in the development and expansion of tokenization pilots, RWA platforms, DeFi protocols, and AI-based applications on Cronos. Alignment with Cronos Roadmap This collaboration aligns with the recently unveiled Cronos 2025-2026 roadmap, which outlines an ambitious strategy for Cronos to establish itself as a leading blockchain for institutions. The roadmap includes the creation of tailored tokenization platforms for various sectors such as stocks, funds, commodities, insurance, forex, and real estate. Cronos aims to serve over 150 million users via Crypto.com, enhancing demand for CRO through seamless DeFi services and treasury integration. Future Aspirations and Technological Advancements Cronos has already made significant strides towards achieving its vision, with recent upgrades increasing block processing speed tenfold and reducing gas fees by 90%, resulting in a 400% increase in daily transactions. By 2026, Cronos aims…
How To Build Curiosity At Work That Has Been Compressed Or Inhibited

How To Build Curiosity At Work That Has Been Compressed Or Inhibited

The post How To Build Curiosity At Work That Has Been Compressed Or Inhibited appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How To Build Curiosity At Work That Has Been Compressed Or Inhibited getty Many people assume curiosity fades as we get older. Todd Kashdan, a leading curiosity researcher, recently voiced his frustration on LinkedIn about this. He pointed out that multiple large-scale studies show curiosity does not vanish between childhood and adulthood. He said adults “compress curiosity” rather than lose it. He contrasted this with children, who “externalize” their curiosity in rapid-fire questions. In adults, curiosity doesn’t disappear; it shifts into an internal form, where people may appear quiet but are actively processing, modeling, and wondering in their heads. In my own research, I found curiosity changes as it becomes inhibited by the cultures we grow up in and the environments we work in. The World Economic Forum has listed curiosity as one of the most important skills for the future of work. It fuels innovation, drives adaptability, and keeps organizations competitive. But to use curiosity effectively, we need to understand what it really is, how it changes across a lifetime, and why so many people feel their curiosity is stifled at work. What Do Psychologists Mean By Curiosity? getty What Do Psychologists Mean By Curiosity? Researchers often describe curiosity in terms of trait curiosity and state curiosity. Trait curiosity is your general tendency to be interested in learning and exploring. Some people naturally ask more questions, wonder about more things, and seek novelty in their daily lives. Trait curiosity is relatively stable, though it can be strengthened or weakened by experience. State curiosity is the momentary spark of interest when something captures your attention. Imagine seeing an unusual painting, overhearing a surprising comment, or being handed a puzzle you want to solve. That immediate urge to know more is state curiosity. You need both. Trait curiosity provides the foundation,…
Solana, XRP, and Market Near $4T

Solana, XRP, and Market Near $4T

The post Solana, XRP, and Market Near $4T appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Crypto market cap clears $3.95T. Solana and XRP outpace BTC, while analysts say a new crypto is the best altcoin to buy now. The global crypto market cap has surged past $3.95 trillion, setting the stage for a new wave of growth across altcoins. With XRP, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE leading analyst picks, many traders are seeking the best altcoin to buy as fresh liquidity flows into the market. ETF Flows Put Solana and XRP Ahead of Bitcoin Last week, Bitcoin ETF products saw heavy outflows of more than $700 million, dragging the overall market lower. Ethereum also faced over $400 million leaving funds, showing a pullback across large-cap assets. But the story shifted when Solana and XRP recorded inflows instead. Solana alone gained $291 million for the week, taking its year-to-date inflows to $1.86 billion. XRP followed with $93.1 million in inflows, totaling $1.6 billion for the year.  Together, they brought in $384 million at a time when Bitcoin and Ethereum products were under pressure. These numbers matter for traders looking at the best altcoin to buy right now. They show where capital is flowing. With U.S. ETF approvals expected soon for both assets, more institutional entry could follow. For now, Solana and XRP are proving that money is finding its way into alternatives even when the two biggest coins slow down. Why XRP Is Being Watched Closely XRP has been trading under $3 for weeks, building pressure without a breakout. Analysts like Altcoin Gordon believe the move that follows will be fast. He noted that XRP has been coiling since it touched $3.60 in July, and the next expansion could catch traders off guard. CoinCodex predicts XRP could hit $4 in the next six months. Sistine Research added that XRP is in its “tightest compression” in…
Why did the crypto market pump today? Everything that helped the leg-up

Why did the crypto market pump today? Everything that helped the leg-up

The post Why did the crypto market pump today? Everything that helped the leg-up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $117,00 as of press time, up 3.3% over the past 24 hours, driven by a weakening US dollar amid a government shutdown. Unsettled investors are inclined toward a more dovish rate path, which led BTC to reclaim $114,000 and continue climbing as an “instability hedge” bid that often appears when uncertainty collides with softer real-yield expectations. As Glassnode reported on Oct. 1, reclaiming the $114,000 threshold was enough to trigger cascading liquidations on short positions. This fueled further upside for Bitcoin. Bitcoin’s performance pulled major cap altcoins up as well, with Ethereum climbing to over $4,300, up 3.9%, while BNB was trading above $1,020, up 1.4% over the past day. XRP traded at $2.92, a 2.9% daily increase, and Cardano reached $0.8381 with a 3.8% climb. Solana touched $218.20 with a 4.6% upward movement, and Dogecoin traded at $0.2444, securing a 5% price increase. Macro tailwinds Private payrolls fell by 32,000 in September, the biggest drop in roughly two and a half years, just as the shutdown threatens to delay official labor data. With market data blind to key releases, traders leaned harder on proxies, nudging rate-cut odds higher and clearing the runway for a crypto bounce. Odds on Polymarket for a 25 basis point cut on the interest rate this month surpassed 90% for the first time on Oct. 1. Reuters flagged the weak Automatic Data Processing (ADP) report and the growing reliance on private data amid government series in limbo. Positioning and flows helped the move stick. Glassnode noted that spot Bitcoin ETFs finished September with a 3,200 BTC inflow on Sept. 30. ‘Uptober’ Additionally, the “Uptober” narrative helps. October has historically been a seasonally strong month for BTC. Liquidity is also thinner than usual this week because of Asia’s Golden Week, a recurring…
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC’s $118K Breakout Rally Hit $124K Next?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC’s $118K Breakout Rally Hit $124K Next?

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC breaks $118K with Metaplanet’s $600M buy, Alvara’s tokenization push, and U.S. tax relief fueling confidence for $124K.
Japanese Loans Giant MBK Announces $2M Bitcoin Purchase, Crypto Exchange Deal

Japanese Loans Giant MBK Announces $2M Bitcoin Purchase, Crypto Exchange Deal

The Japanese loans provider MBK says it has bought over $2 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and struck a partnership deal with a domestic crypto exchange.
