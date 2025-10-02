Cronos (CRO) Partners with AWS to Enhance Tokenization and RWA Adoption
Cronos (CRO) collaborates with Amazon Web Services to accelerate tokenization and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption, aiming to streamline onchain finance for institutions. Cronos (CRO), a prominent blockchain ecosystem, has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at accelerating the adoption of tokenization and Real-World Assets (RWA) by institutions. This initiative, revealed on September 30, 2025, in Hong Kong, seeks to provide developers with enhanced access to Cronos' data, infrastructure, and AI tools, facilitating the construction of the future of onchain finance. Enhancing Data and AI Capabilities The partnership enables Cronos to leverage AWS's Public Blockchain Data to offer a reliable and report-ready data pipeline. This setup will allow AI agents to execute complex queries and analysis, streamlining workflows for financial institutions through report templates. AWS will support the growth of the ecosystem by providing selected Cronos developers and startups with up to $100,000 in AWS credits. This support is designed to assist in the development and expansion of tokenization pilots, RWA platforms, DeFi protocols, and AI-based applications on Cronos. Alignment with Cronos Roadmap This collaboration aligns with the recently unveiled Cronos 2025-2026 roadmap, which outlines an ambitious strategy for Cronos to establish itself as a leading blockchain for institutions. The roadmap includes the creation of tailored tokenization platforms for various sectors such as stocks, funds, commodities, insurance, forex, and real estate. Cronos aims to serve over 150 million users via Crypto.com, enhancing demand for CRO through seamless DeFi services and treasury integration. Future Aspirations and Technological Advancements Cronos has already made significant strides towards achieving its vision, with recent upgrades increasing block processing speed tenfold and reducing gas fees by 90%, resulting in a 400% increase in daily transactions. By 2026, Cronos aims…
