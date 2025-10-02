How To Build Curiosity At Work That Has Been Compressed Or Inhibited

The post How To Build Curiosity At Work That Has Been Compressed Or Inhibited appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How To Build Curiosity At Work That Has Been Compressed Or Inhibited getty Many people assume curiosity fades as we get older. Todd Kashdan, a leading curiosity researcher, recently voiced his frustration on LinkedIn about this. He pointed out that multiple large-scale studies show curiosity does not vanish between childhood and adulthood. He said adults “compress curiosity” rather than lose it. He contrasted this with children, who “externalize” their curiosity in rapid-fire questions. In adults, curiosity doesn’t disappear; it shifts into an internal form, where people may appear quiet but are actively processing, modeling, and wondering in their heads. In my own research, I found curiosity changes as it becomes inhibited by the cultures we grow up in and the environments we work in. The World Economic Forum has listed curiosity as one of the most important skills for the future of work. It fuels innovation, drives adaptability, and keeps organizations competitive. But to use curiosity effectively, we need to understand what it really is, how it changes across a lifetime, and why so many people feel their curiosity is stifled at work. What Do Psychologists Mean By Curiosity? getty What Do Psychologists Mean By Curiosity? Researchers often describe curiosity in terms of trait curiosity and state curiosity. Trait curiosity is your general tendency to be interested in learning and exploring. Some people naturally ask more questions, wonder about more things, and seek novelty in their daily lives. Trait curiosity is relatively stable, though it can be strengthened or weakened by experience. State curiosity is the momentary spark of interest when something captures your attention. Imagine seeing an unusual painting, overhearing a surprising comment, or being handed a puzzle you want to solve. That immediate urge to know more is state curiosity. You need both. Trait curiosity provides the foundation,…