Is This Penny Token the Best Crypto to Buy as Galaxy Digital CEO Reveals Bitcoin’s $200K Bull Catalyst?
The post Is This Penny Token the Best Crypto to Buy as Galaxy Digital CEO Reveals Bitcoin’s $200K Bull Catalyst? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz sets the stage for his aggressive prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach $200,000 in the next bull cycle, investors are more desperate than ever to discover smaller, higher-upside trades which could potentially outperform even the market leader. While macro optimism reigns supreme everywhere, there’s a DeFi project that flies under the radar, stepping into the limelight. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), now preselling for $0.035, is drawing whale and retail interest both because of its twofold lending model, as well as its planned stablecoin launch. Though Bitcoin remains the institutional standard, smart money is placing bets early for potential exponential returns, and MUTM’s ruthless presale velocity with over 16,670 holders and $16.6 million raised in capital shows it has the potential to become one of the largest breakout champions of the upcoming cycle. Bitcoin’s Road to $200K Could Rely on the Fed’s Next Giant Move The next big bitcoin rally will be less driven by sentiment and more by macroeconomics, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz feels. In a recent interview, Novogratz explained how one likely change of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to a dovish individual could be the strongest catalyst for the crypto space, and it could push the price of bitcoin all the way to as much as $200,000. The follow-on September 25 basis point Fed cut, year’s first, also elicited a muted price reaction, lowering BTC to around $109,570. But analysts forecast continued monetary accommodation and Fed leadership shake-up to trigger a wholesale reversal of liquidity flows to prepare the ground for Bitcoin’s next parabolic lift. While institutional investors prepare for that contingency, they are also searching for high-leverage wagers that might better the performance of BTC in relative terms and Mutuum Finance is already starting to see that attention. Mutuum Finance Presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:43
Ripple CTO Steps Back With XRPL Vision Intact and XRP Community Ties Unbroken
The post Ripple CTO Steps Back With XRPL Vision Intact and XRP Community Ties Unbroken appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s leadership evolution is reinforcing long-term confidence as David Schwartz transitions from CTO to board member, ensuring XRP innovation, stability, and strategic continuity remain firmly in focus. Ripple CTO Transition Sparks Strategic Shift While Keeping XRP Momentum Alive A wave of leadership changes is reshaping the crypto sector as some of its most influential figures […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-cto-steps-back-with-xrpl-vision-intact-and-xrp-community-ties-unbroken/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:35
Meta to use AI chats to personalize ads
The post Meta to use AI chats to personalize ads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta is set to tailor ads and content to users based on their interactions with its generative AI products, including the Meta AI digital assistant. The tech firm announced the update to its recommendation system on Wednesday, noting that it will take effect on December 16. Users will receive notifications of the change from next week. The development highlights the company’s effort to more closely link its significant investments in generative AI to its core online advertising business. Meta ramped up AI hiring and spending over the summer, projecting in its July Q2 earnings report that these initiatives will push higher expense growth in 2026 compared with 2025. The tech giant currently provides generative AI capabilities to users via its digital assistant, which is built across its apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Meta AI is also available as a stand-alone app and website. Users can utilize Meta AI the same way they do with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, asking it to provide directions or generate images based on prompts. The Mark Zuckerberg-helmed company also stated that the digital assistant now has more than 1 billion active monthly users. However, this figure does not specifically refer to the digital assistant standalone app. Earlier this year, Zuckerberg said that the digital assistant reached 1 billion monthly active users, and added that eventually “there will be opportunities to either insert paid recommendations” or offer “a subscription service so that people can pay to use more compute.” In the early days of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and his team famously embraced the motto, “Move fast and break things.” Posters bearing the phrase reportedly lined the walls of the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters, alongside other similarly bold mantras like “Done is better than perfect” and “Fail quicker.” The message was clear for the young company: being first…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:34
XRP’s Next Rally Predicted To Shock Markets
The post XRP’s Next Rally Predicted To Shock Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
XRP
$3.0746
+4.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:26
Former Ripple CTO Says Schwartz Will Always Be ‘Heart of XRP’
The post Former Ripple CTO Says Schwartz Will Always Be ‘Heart of XRP’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coil CEO Stefan Thomas has joined the choir of voices reacting to the upcoming exit of Ripple CTO David Schwartz. Thomas, who held the same role before Schwartz, described the latter as “the heart of XRP.” “You are and always will be the heart of XRP, and I can’t wait to see what you get up to with all of that extra free time!” he said while commenting on Schwartz’s announcement, which has sent shockwaves across the community. Thomas became the CTO at Ripple back in 2013 (when the company was, obviously, still in its infancy). The German software engineer was also a full-time Bitcoin contributor during the cryptocurrency’s early days. You Might Also Like After stepping down from his CTO role, Thomas started pursuing new ventures, such as co-founding web monetization startup Coil and working on Dassie, an open-source implementation of the Interledger Protocol that he helped to develop. In 2021, Thomas attracted widespread media coverage after The New York Times revealed that he had lost access to 7,002 Bitcoins that were worth hundreds of millions of dollars at their peak. The NYT store quickly gained traction in other media outlets. Schwartz’s sudden departure As reported by U.Today, Schwartz, the architect behind the XRP Ledger, announced that he would leave his role as the Ripple CTO by the end of the year. The influential executive, who replaced Thomas as the company’s CTO in 2018, will get a seat on Ripple’s board of directors. Still, the announcement shocked many within the XRP community. Source: https://u.today/former-ripple-cto-says-schwartz-will-always-be-heart-of-xrp
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:17
USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Amid Dispute With Former Strategic Partner
The post USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Amid Dispute With Former Strategic Partner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is much uncertainty in American cricket (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images USA Cricket has filed for bankruptcy shortly before its court hearing with American Cricket Enterprises, until recently its strategic partner to operate Major League Cricket, in a bid to achieve “governance reforms” ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics. The embattled governing body, under suspension by the International Cricket Council, filed under Chapter 11, Subchapter V of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. It is believed to be the first time an ICC member has filed for bankruptcy and means a pause of the hearing with American Cricket Enterprises, a private consortium that has invested $150 million into domestic cricket and has a goal for the U.S. to boast 10 international cricket grounds by 2030. ForbesUSA Cricket Membership Suspended As Los Angeles Olympics LoomsBy Tristan Lavalette But USA Cricket said the original 50-year agreement “heavily” favored ACE and was “negotiated largely by one USA Cricket Board member who did not disclose certain conflicts of interest that both he and his employer had with ACE affiliates”. “This Chapter 11 filing is a decisive move to secure our ability to address the patently inequitable contracts of the past, correct our financial situation, achieve governance reforms and finally build the world-class NGB America deserves, with an eye toward LA 2028,” USA Cricket chief executive Johnathan Atkeison said. Trouble is brewing in American cricket (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images It is the latest twist of a dispute feared to undermine cricket’s development in the sport’s number one target growth market. Selected in grandiose fashion back in 2019, private consortium ACE was set to invest more than $1 billion into the development of cricket domestically in the U.S. with the flagship being MLC, a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:16
Bitcoin Prices Soar Amid Economic Surprises
The post Bitcoin Prices Soar Amid Economic Surprises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A volatile moment in cryptocurrency unfolded with Bitcoin (BTC) as its value skyrocketed beyond $119,000, a move strengthened by the latest economic data releases. This surge provided a much-needed lifeline for several altcoins, particularly Dogecoin (DOGE), enabling them to breach significant resistance barriers. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Prices Soar Amid Economic Surprises Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-prices-soar-amid-economic-surprises
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:14
Cronos (CRO) Partners with AWS to Enhance Institutional Tokenization Efforts
The post Cronos (CRO) Partners with AWS to Enhance Institutional Tokenization Efforts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 30, 2025 10:39 Cronos (CRO) collaborates with AWS to facilitate the institutional adoption of tokenization and real-world assets, offering developers enhanced access to blockchain data and AI tools. Cronos (CRO), a prominent blockchain ecosystem, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at advancing the institutional adoption of tokenization and real-world assets (RWA), according to Cronos Labs. This collaboration seeks to leverage AWS’s vast infrastructure to make Cronos data, infrastructure, and AI tools more accessible to developers globally. Expanding Blockchain Data Accessibility Through the partnership, Cronos plans to integrate its blockchain data with AWS Public Blockchain Data, creating a reliable, analytics-ready pipeline. This initiative will facilitate AI-driven analytics and complex queries, providing financial institutions with simplified workflow solutions through ready-made reporting templates. Supporting Growth with AWS Credits In a bid to further accelerate ecosystem growth, AWS will offer selected Cronos developers up to $100,000 in AWS credits per startup. These credits aim to aid early-stage and institutional projects in scaling tokenization pilots, RWA platforms, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and AI-powered applications built on the Cronos network. Strategic Roadmap for Institutional Adoption This partnership aligns with Cronos’s recently unveiled roadmap for 2025–2026, which outlines its strategy to establish itself as the preferred blockchain for institutions. Key elements include a dedicated tokenization platform for various asset classes and seamless distribution of DeFi services to over 150 million users through Crypto.com. Recent upgrades have already improved block times and reduced gas fees, significantly boosting transaction volumes. Cronos aims to deploy $10 billion in tokenized assets and attract 20 million users in both centralized and decentralized finance by 2026. Expert Insights and Vision Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs, emphasized the critical role of tokenization and RWA in the next…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:02
1inch Brings DeFi Swaps to Coinbase App
The post 1inch Brings DeFi Swaps to Coinbase App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The integration gives Coinbase users access to on-chain token trading. 1inch, a decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator, has integrated its Swap API into the Coinbase app, which has about 120 million monthly users, the companies revealed Wednesday evening. The integration lets users of Coinbase’s decentralized exchange (DEX) feature perform non-custodial token swaps directly from their own wallets. The deal marks 1inch’s largest U.S. client to date, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. 1inch boasts 25 million users and averages over $500 million in daily trading volume. The move highlights growing mainstream adoption of DeFi as platforms continue to add on-chain services to retain users. The total value locked (TVL) in DeFi has surged to $163 billion this year, per DeFiLlama. It also reflects a broader trend of exchanges evolving into so-called “universal exchanges” (UEXs), offering more than just trading, such as access to on-chain tokens and tokenized real-world assets. The Defiant recently reported that the UEX trend is driven in part by recent pro-crypto regulations in the U.S. “We are no longer just looking to unify DeFi; our vision extends to all financial markets,” said Sergej Kunz, co-founder of 1inch. “1inch’s non-custodial swap products are the ideal solution for centralized players across both crypto and TradFi as they move to bring assets on-chain in a seamless and secure way. It’s great to see Coinbase getting ahead of this shift; others will inevitably follow.” The Growing Idea of the “Super App” The move also comes amid a growing trend of U.S. crypto and fintech companies like Coinbase endeavoring to build “super apps.” This refers to platforms that bundle financial and communication services, a model long popular in Asia. In July, Coinbase rebranded its non-custodial wallet as the Base app, announcing plans to consolidate trading, payments, social features, messaging, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:00
Crypto-Friendly Bank Nubank Plans to Apply for US Banking License
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Businesswire, the crypto-friendly bank Nubank announced that it has applied for a banking license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and plans to explore U.S. banking business. If approved, the bank will be able to provide deposit accounts, credit cards, loans and digital asset custody services in the U.S. market. It is reported that Nubank launched a cryptocurrency transfer function last year, allowing users to send and receive crypto assets through wallets, supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana networks.
PANews
2025/10/02 08:31
