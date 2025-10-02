Burza MEXC
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: RWA tokenized products are not currently suitable for stock trading and have no advantages over traditional trading
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Hong Kong media Ming Pao, Ye Zhiheng, executive director of the intermediary agency department of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in charge of virtual asset transactions, said in an interview with Hong Kong media that WA accounts for less than 1% of the global digital asset management scale (AUM), and transaction volume is far less than 1%. The RWA tokenized products currently on the market are mainly related to fixed-income products (such as money market funds). If they are to be applied to securities trading and settlement, the latency of blockchain technology has no advantage over the high efficiency of traditional exchange trading and settlement systems. It is difficult to cooperate with high-frequency trading and is temporarily unsuitable for stock trading. Ye Zhiheng also revealed that there are about 300 colleagues in the Intermediary Institutions Department of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, 50 of whom are highly involved in the supervision of virtual assets. Their responsibilities include licensing, AML, etc., and they plan to hire external personnel to improve work efficiency.
PANews
2025/10/02 09:37
Tornado Cash Co-founder Fights to Void Sole Conviction
The post Tornado Cash Co-founder Fights to Void Sole Conviction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Roman Storm, co-founder of Tornado Cash, has asked a US federal judge to acquit him of his sole conviction for unlicensed money transmission and the jury’s hung counts for money laundering and sanctions violations, arguing prosecutors failed to prove he intended to help bad actors misuse the crypto mixer. According to legal documents filed on Sept. 30 to the US District Court for the Southern District of New York and reviewed by Cointelegraph, Storm’s defense argued prosecutors failed to prove he intended to help bad actors use Tornado Cash. This, according to the defense, would nullify the grounds for his conviction based on negligent inaction. “Storm and bad actors was a claim that he knew they were using Tornado Cash and failed to take sufficient measures to stop them. This is a negligence theory,” the motion states. The defense further claims that “lacking affirmative evidence that Mr. Storm acted with the intent to assist bad actors, ”the government attempted to meet its willfulness burden by claiming that the defendant failed to prevent misuse. “It is a claim that is antithetical to the willfulness standard and unsupported by the law,” the motion states. Tornado Cash website. Source: Tornado.Cash A motion for acquittal asks the judge to throw out charges or a verdict because the prosecution’s evidence, even if taken as true, is legally insufficient. Related: Ethereum Foundation introduces ‘Privacy Stewards for Ethereum’ and roadmap Fighting for the right to privacy Tornado Cash is a decentralized and non-custodial smart contract-based Ether (ETH) mixer that leverages zero-knowledge proof-based encryption to enhance transaction privacy. It was launched by Roman Storm and Roman Semenov in 2019 and allows users to break the onchain traceability of their ETH. The service ended up in legal trouble primarily because it was allegedly used to launder billions of dollars…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:23
Best Crypto to Buy in Houston 2025: Investors Flock to MoonBull After Raising $200K, While Bitcoin and Ripple Gain Momentum
Are you ready to ride the next wave of digital gold or meme-powered gains? Crypto enthusiasts in Houston are scanning […] The post Best Crypto to Buy in Houston 2025: Investors Flock to MoonBull After Raising $200K, While Bitcoin and Ripple Gain Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 09:15
A Major Update is Coming to Ethereum Step by Step – Here’s What Will Change and the Latest Developments
The post A Major Update is Coming to Ethereum Step by Step – Here’s What Will Change and the Latest Developments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s (ETH) next major update, Fusaka, successfully launched on the Holesky testnet today, bringing it one step closer to its mainnet migration. The Fusaka hard fork, which arrived just a few months after the Pectra update, aims to make Ethereum more affordable, especially for enterprise users. Prominent among the innovations is PeerDAS, which allows validators to control only a portion of data blocks (a “blob”) rather than entire blocks. This approach will reduce costs for both layer-2 networks and validators. Holesky was a critical testnet launched in 2023, with a validator structure similar to the Ethereum mainnet. However, the network has experienced reliability issues in recent months and will be shut down after the Fusaka update. Following Fusaka’s activation on the mainnet, Holesky will be shut down within two weeks. The next rounds of testing will take place on October 14 and 28. Once these phases are completed, the developers will announce the final decision on Fusaka’s mainnet launch date. “Holesky is complete! This is a great first step towards Fusaka’s mainnet migration and more blobs on Ethereum,” Ethereum Foundation DevOps engineer Parithosh Jayanthi said on X. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-major-update-is-coming-to-ethereum-step-by-step-heres-what-will-change-and-the-latest-developments/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:11
SK Planet to buy MOCA Coin for integration of Moca Network’s decentralized identity system
The post SK Planet to buy MOCA Coin for integration of Moca Network’s decentralized identity system appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s SK Planet, part of SK Group, has announced plans to purchase MOCA Coin (MOCA) on the open market as it adopts Moca Network’s decentralized identity (DID) infrastructure. The initiative will introduce zero-knowledge proof technology and decentralized identity verification across SK Planet’s ecosystem, which serves 28 million users and 95,000 merchant partners. Enterprise-scale decentralized identity Moca Network, a project by Animoca Brands, is building a chain-agnostic identity layer designed to give users ownership of their data while ensuring interoperability across platforms. By integrating AIR Account and AIR Identity, SK Planet aims to allow merchants to verify user information with explicit consent, while ensuring that private data remains under user control. “Partnering with Moca Network enables SK Planet to bring decentralized identity and privacy-preserving verification to our millions of customers and merchant partners,” said Kyosu Kim, chief business officer at SK Planet. “By leveraging AIR Kit and AIR Wallet, we can expand the benefits of OKI Club and reward our users with MOCA Coin while giving them greater control over their data. This is a strategic step forward in aligning with global standards for user privacy and digital identity.” Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network, added: “SK Planet’s purchase of MOCA Coin as well as its integration of AIR Kit infrastructure and adoption of zero-knowledge proofs mark an important milestone in returning data ownership to users at an enterprise scale.” The partnership builds on the February 2025 launch of SK Planet’s OKI Club, which integrated AIR Wallet to let users earn and manage rewards. The company now plans to extend these capabilities with AIR Identity, enabling users to verify credentials and access rewards across multiple platforms, with features including token swaps and staking. Featured image via Shutterstock. Source: https://finbold.com/sk-planet-to-buy-moca-coin-for-integration-of-moca-networks-decentralized-identity-system/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:01
SK Planet to purchase MOCA Coin on open market to adopt Moca Network’s enterprise-scale decentralized identity infrastructure
Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 09:00
South Korea’s Crypto Scene Shrinks As Traders Flock Offshore: Report
South Korean crypto trading is shifting overseas as domestic exchanges see big drops in fiat deposits and trading activity, according to reports. While user numbers have risen, the money parked in won and the size of local markets have shrunk, signaling that more capital is finding its way to foreign platforms. Related Reading: Chinese National […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 09:00
Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000
BTC finds buyers above $119,000, supporting altcoins like DOGE. PCE data confirms limited inflation, ADP data changes employment recovery perceptions. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000 The post Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000 appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 08:39
Markets Rally as Bitcoin Approaches Key Milestone
Bitcoin is on the brink of surpassing $117,000, while altcoins are seeing gains exceeding 5%. The lingering uncertainty surrounding the potential U.S.Continue Reading:Markets Rally as Bitcoin Approaches Key Milestone
Coinstats
2025/10/02 08:31
Cryptocurrency Prices Climb as Positive Market Sentiment Drives Gains
Bitcoin nears a close above $117,000, while altcoins see substantial gains. Dogecoin reclaims $0.24; SOL and LINK remain ambitious as ADA hits target. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Prices Climb as Positive Market Sentiment Drives Gains The post Cryptocurrency Prices Climb as Positive Market Sentiment Drives Gains appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 08:19
