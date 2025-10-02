2025-10-03 Friday

Dow Jones holds steady as investors watch government shutdown commence

The post Dow Jones holds steady as investors watch government shutdown commence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dow Jones continues to hold close to 46,500 despite a US government shutdown. ADP jobs data showed a steep contraction in hiring, counterintuitively bolstering risk appetite. Despite holding steady, investors remain apprehensive about what comes next from the Trump administration. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) churned the chart paper on Wednesday, facing pre-market and early hour losses before recovering its stance enough to hold close to the 46,500 level. The Dow has remained in the same neighborhood since punching out new record highs a little over a week ago, keeping downside momentum at bay. The US federal government is now in shutdown mode, with Congress unable to muscle a budget spending bill across the line before the regular start of the fiscal year on October 1, which occurs every single year and should come as no surprise to policymakers in Washington. Democrats have introduced two separate budget reconciliation bills this week, but House Republicans responded by skipping all budget meetings and remaining absent during two separate bill readings that would have provided a stopgap funding solution while a larger budget bill is considered. Investors getting used to weathering shutdown storms Federal shutdowns have almost become the norm rather than the exception during Trump’s presidency: This will be the fourth federal shutdown over budget disagreements that Trump has presided over across his two terms. The last federal shutdown, which occurred in 2018, lasted for 35 consecutive days and remains the longest government closure in US history. Donald Trump has a long-standing history of stating that any government shutdown is the fault of the president, as he declared in 2013 and 2011 by saying, “problems start from the top, and they have to get solved from the top and the president’s the leader… he’s got to get everybody in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:43
Avalanche Treasury Completes Over $675 Million Merger Transaction, Plans to List on Nasdaq in Q1 2026

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Businesswire, digital asset treasury company Avalanche Treasury announced that it has reached a $675 million merger transaction agreement with Mountain Lake Acquisition, which is a Nasdaq-listed company, but needs to obtain approval from regulators and shareholders. Avalanche Treasury expects to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange in the first quarter of 2026 through this merger transaction.
PANews2025/10/02 10:41
The US government shutdown and its implications steal the headlines

The post The US government shutdown and its implications steal the headlines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Further weakness saw the US Dollar (USD) recede to new multi-day lows as investors evaluated the US federal government shutdown, which in turn reignited uncertainty in the global markets ahead of the key US data releases. Here’s what to watch on Thursday, October 2: The US Dollar Index (DXY) lost ground for the fourth straight day, revisiting the 97.50 zone amid steady uncertainty surrounding the US government shutdown. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims won’t be released in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while uncertainty remains in place around the publication of Challenger Job Cuts and Factory Orders. On the Fed side, L. Logan is due to speak. EUR/USD briefly rose to multi-day highs near 1.1780 before surrendering much of those gains on a late recovery in the Greenback. The Unemployment Rate in the euro area is due ahead of speeches by the ECB’s Montagner and De Guindos. GBP/USD advanced sharply, managing to surpass the 1.3500 hurdle to hit fresh five-day peaks. The BoE will publish its Decision Market Panel (DMP) survey. Extra appreciation of the Japanese yen dragged USD/JPY to new two-week troughs near 146.60. Foreign Bond Investment figures and the Consumer Confidence gauge are next on tap on the domestic calendar. AUD/USD extended its move higher, rising marginally beyond the 0.6600 barrier. The Balance of Trade results are due, along with Household Spending prints and the RBA’s Financial Stability Report (FSR). Prices of WTI retreated further and reached new five-month lows around $61.40 per barrel on Wednesday, as market participants kept evaluating the OPEC+ plans to hike oil output while demand concerns also added to the widespread decline of the commodity. Gold prices advanced to the boundaries of the $3,900 mark per troy ounce, hitting an all-time high on the back of further weakness in the greenback,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:40
Wisconsin Proposes Regulatory Relief for Cryptocurrency Companies

The post Wisconsin Proposes Regulatory Relief for Cryptocurrency Companies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 30, 2025 13:05 Wisconsin lawmakers have fired the opening shot in what could become a nationwide battle to attract cryptocurrency businesses, introducing sweeping legi… Wisconsin lawmakers have fired the opening shot in what could become a nationwide battle to attract cryptocurrency businesses, introducing sweeping legislation that would eliminate licensing requirements for digital asset operations ranging from Bitcoin mining to blockchain development. Assembly Bill 471, unveiled Monday by Republican legislators, represents one of the most comprehensive pro-crypto regulatory frameworks attempted at the state level, potentially positioning Wisconsin as a haven for digital asset companies fleeing stricter jurisdictions. Sweeping Exemptions Target Multiple Crypto Activities The proposed legislation would exempt individuals and businesses from obtaining money transmitter licenses from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions for a broad range of cryptocurrency activities. Under current regulations, many of these operations face uncertain licensing requirements that can cost tens of thousands of dollars and months of regulatory review. The bill specifically targets exemptions for cryptocurrency mining operations, token staking activities, blockchain software development, and peer-to-peer digital asset exchanges that don’t involve conversion to traditional currency. Additionally, the legislation would protect the use of self-hosted wallets, blockchain node operations, and businesses accepting cryptocurrency payments. “This represents a fundamental shift in how states approach cryptocurrency regulation,” said Jennifer Martinez, a digital asset attorney at Chicago-based firm CryptoLegal Partners. “Wisconsin is essentially rolling out the red carpet for crypto businesses that have been operating in regulatory gray areas.” Timing Aligns with Industry Migration Trends The bill’s introduction comes as cryptocurrency companies increasingly relocate to states with clearer regulatory frameworks. Texas and Wyoming have captured significant market share by establishing crypto-friendly policies, with Texas alone attracting over 40% of U.S. Bitcoin mining operations following China’s 2021 mining ban.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:32
BoC Meeting Minutes show policymakers continue to see difficulties from US trade

The post BoC Meeting Minutes show policymakers continue to see difficulties from US trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) Meeting Minutes from its latest interest rate decision showed that policymakers at the Canadian central bank continue to grapple with downstream challenges from whiplash policy attacks from the Trump administration. However, policymakers continue to lean toward optimism on headline datapoints and expect the Canadian economy to weather the storm despite some choppy seas. Key highlights Ahead of BoC’s September 17th rate decision, members expected they could present a baseline projection for growth and inflation in the October monetary policy report. Members reviewed a broad range of inflation indicators and agreed they continued to point to underlying inflation of around 2.5%.Members agreed that while near-term uncertainty around US tariffs had diminished, uncertainty around the renegotiation of the USMCA was coming into greater focus. GC agreed that the impending USMCA free trade deal renegotiation was likely to impede a recovery in business investment in the near term.Members agreed consumption should continue to support growth going forward and the economy was expected to grow modestly, in line with the current tariff scenario outlined in the July report. GC acknowledged it was difficult to assess the amount of slack in the economy, and the outlook for inflation was subject to greater uncertainty than usual. Members believed trade disruptions implied new costs, but how big these costs would be, when and where they might materialize, and what they could mean for inflation all remained uncertain. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boc-meeting-minutes-show-policymakers-continue-to-see-difficulties-from-us-trade-202510011740
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:31
Today’s Wordle #1566 Hints And Answer For Thursday, October 2nd

The post Today’s Wordle #1566 Hints And Answer For Thursday, October 2nd appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Yesterday was Wordle Wednesday and I gave you fine Wordlers an extra riddle to solve. Today, I’ll give you the answer. This was the riddle: What do autumn leaves and lousy bowlers have in common? A number of you sent me the correct answer: They both end up in the gutters! Okay, it’s Wordle time! Looking for Wednesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: PLANE (377 words remaining) The Hint: Something you measure. The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Wordle #1566 Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. PLANE was an obvious choice for my opening guess. It’s typically a good starter and I was traveling, so…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:25
EUR/GBP weakens as Eurozone inflation holds steady, UK PMI stabilizes

The post EUR/GBP weakens as Eurozone inflation holds steady, UK PMI stabilizes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eurozone inflation rose 2.2% YoY in September, core HICP steady at 2.3%, both aligned with economists’ forecasts. Eurozone manufacturing PMI falls to 49.8, back into contraction zone, while UK factory PMI held unchanged at 46.2. UK GDP stagnated in Q2, with households under inflation pressure and tax hike risks weighing on Sterling outlook. EUR/GBP drops during the North American session on Wednesday after the latest release of inflation in the Eurozone came in line with estimates, but slightly above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) goal. The cross trades around 0.8696, down 0.36%. Cross falls despite Eurozone CPI holding above ECB’s target and business activity showing signs of recovery The Eurozone reported that inflation rose by 2.2% YoY in September, aligned with estimates but above August’s 2% print. Excluding volatile items, the so-called core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the bloc was steady at 2.3% YoY, as foreseen. Other data revealed that business activity in the Eurozone worsened, with the HCOB Manufacturing PMI declining from 50.7 to 49.8 in September, getting into contraction territory. In the UK, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI contracted in September, but it appears to have stabilized after remaining unchanged at 46.2, as it was in August. On Tuesday, traders digested the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the UK, which showed the economy stagnated in Q2. In the meantime, British households are facing high inflation, and a possible tax increase by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves would put pressure on the British Pound. EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Consolidates around 0.8700 EUR/GBP seems to have peaked as depicted by the technical picture, although it retreated, bounced off a key support level at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8694, which drove the pair above 0.8700. Momentum indicates that sellers are in charge, but the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:22
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, October 2nd

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, October 2nd appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I’ve spent the day traveling and that has mostly negative effects on my brain. I get tired, grouchy and ready to hang up my hat. And the fun part about today is that as I type this, my computer is being sluggish and acting out — as if it was resentful of my absence these past few days and is now dragging its feet. So I’ll be brief. Let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. All pips must not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:19
BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal Signals a New Era of Adoption

The post BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal Signals a New Era of Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto is full of headlines, but not all of them signal lasting change. One that does is BlockDAG’s announcement of a multi-year global sponsorship with the BWT Alpine F1® Team, part of the Renault Group. Beginning in 2025, this partnership carries BlockDAG from blockchain circles into one of the most prestigious sporting arenas in the world. It’s a milestone that merges visibility with credibility. BlockDAG isn’t just making noise; it’s linking its brand to Formula 1®, a sport known for engineering mastery, global reach, and cultural prestige. For a blockchain project already raising nearly $420 million in its presale, the move feels less like hype and more like inevitability. What Alpine F1® Brings to BlockDAG Formula 1® is more than a sport. It’s a global cultural force, reaching 1.5 billion viewers per season across television, streaming, and digital platforms. Sponsorship in Formula 1® is notoriously selective. Only financially strong and brand-conscious companies make the cut. That BlockDAG is now among them says one thing: legitimacy. The deal ensures BlockDAG’s logo will appear on Alpine’s cars, across fan engagement platforms, and even in virtual racing content. It also includes co-branded merchandise, exclusive content, and integration with the RISE+ fan app, Alpine’s global hub for fans. The goal is not just branding but merging Web3 adoption with motorsport culture. For crypto buyers, the association matters. Alpine’s reputation is built on engineering excellence and performance under pressure. By tying itself to that legacy, BlockDAG signals that it belongs to a rare class of blockchain projects aiming for long-term cultural relevance, not just speculative attention. Adoption Metrics That Tell the Story Partnerships create headlines, but numbers prove credibility. BlockDAG has plenty of them. Nearly $420M raised so far, with momentum averaging close to $1M daily in October. More than 26.5B coins sold, moving steadily…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:00
Tether to leverage video streaming platform Rumble to distribute USAT stablecoin

Tether is exploring a partnership with Rumble to drive USAT adoption in the US market through the launch of a stablecoin wallet.
Fxstreet2025/10/02 07:26
