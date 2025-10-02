Burza MEXC
2025-10-03
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Why is PEPE Up Today? PriceJumps 6% as Trading Volume Triple, Whale Activity Builds
The post Why is PEPE Up Today? PriceJumps 6% as Trading Volume Triple, Whale Activity Builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme-inspired cryptocurrency PEPE has seen its price jump more than 6% in less than 24 hours as traders piled in during a breakout rally that saw trading volumes nearly triple, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. The token rose from $0.000009138 to $0.000009627 during the session, with volatility expanding over 7%. Volume surged to 5.61 trillion tokens, far above the 1.89 trillion daily average, pushing the price through established resistance and holding above $0.000009600 by the close of the move. The rally came amid a broader shift in the crypto market. The broader CoinDesk 20 (CD20) has risen by more than 4.3% over the past 24-hour period. Some of the capital entering the market appears to have flowed into high-risk altcoins like PEPE and speculative presale projects, lifting prices across the memecoin space. The CoinDesk Memecoin Index (CDMEME) saw a near 5% rise in the same period. According to data from Nansen, PEPE’s price rally comes after whale accumulation took over in the last 30 days. The top 100 non-exchange addresses on Ethereum have added 3.4% to their holdings in the period, while exchange wallets saw a 2% drop in PEPE holdings. Support now sits near $0.00000900, with resistance forming around the session high of $0.000009681. Price consolidation toward the end of the rally may hint at another move ahead. Open interest for PEPE futures products has meanwhile kept on rising to now stand near the $600 million market according to CoinGlass data. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/pepe-meme-coin-jumps-6-as-trading-volume-triples-and-whale-activity-builds
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
PEPE
$0.00001027
+5.11%
COM
$0.013773
-4.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:44
Prediction market Polymarket is about to reopen to US users
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Decrypt, the prediction market Polymarket is about to reopen to US users, many years after it was effectively banned by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) nearly four years ago. Regulatory documents show that the restart may take place as early as tomorrow.
MAY
$0.03984
+3.02%
TAKE
$0.18909
+1.07%
PANews
2025/10/02 10:43
Metaplanet Releases Q3 Results: BTC Quarterly Revenue Reaches 2.438 Billion Yen, a 115.7% Increase
PANews reported on October 2nd that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury listed company, released its third-quarter performance data on the X platform, revealing that the company's total revenue in the third quarter was 6.8 billion yen (a 100% increase), and operating profit was 4.7 billion yen (an 88% increase). In addition, Bitcoin quarterly revenue reached 2.438 billion yen, an increase of 115.7% from the second quarter of this year.
BTC
$120,975.04
+3.05%
SIMON
$0.000273
+14.70%
4
$0.11509
+414.02%
PANews
2025/10/02 10:34
Sui, SUI Group and Ethena will cooperate to issue stablecoin suiUSDe
PANews reported on October 2nd that Sui and Nasdaq-listed Sui Treasury company SUI Group Holdings Limited announced the upcoming launch of suiUSDe, a native synthetic dollar token backed by Ethena and backed by a variety of digital assets and corresponding short futures positions. It is reported that another stablecoin, USDi, will also be issued on Sui later this year, backed by the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) tokenized money market fund.
SUI
$3.6436
+3.80%
TOKEN
$0.01321
+4.84%
FUND
$0.01302
-4.26%
PANews
2025/10/02 10:25
Analysts Warn Government Closure May Delay Solana ETF Approval
Despite delays, experts say the approval of several altcoin ETFs, including Solana's, are “really 100% now.”
MAY
$0.03984
+3.02%
ALTCOIN
$0.0004656
+5.74%
NOW
$0.00502
-12.84%
CryptoPotato
2025/10/02 10:20
Plasma Alliance clarifies XPL rumors: no partnership with Wintermute, no members selling XPL yet
PANews reported on October 2nd that in response to previous market rumors regarding XPL, Plasma co-founder Paul clarified on the X platform that the XPL held by the team and investors has been locked up for three years, with no members selling. He also stated that only three of the team's approximately 50 members previously worked at Blur or Blast, with the others hailing from companies like Google, Facebook, Square, Temasek, and Goldman Sachs. He stated that simply labeling them as the "former Blast team" is inaccurate. Furthermore, Plasma has not partnered with Wintermute on market making, nor has it signed any service contracts, and that Plasma's knowledge of its XPL holdings is consistent with the public's.
XPL
$0.9615
+0.50%
BLUR
$0.07999
+3.26%
BLAST
$0.002094
+2.39%
PANews
2025/10/02 10:10
Saylor Unveils His Bitcoin Endgame That Could Upend Global Finance
In a wide-ranging September interview with Bitcoin Magazine, MicroStrategy executive chairman Michael Saylor condensed five years of corporate experimentation into a stark, almost mechanical blueprint for what he calls Bitcoin’s “endgame”: accumulate an unprecedented stockpile of the asset as digital capital, then manufacture a new tier of credit markets on top of it. “The endgame […]
FINANCE
$0.001895
-6.00%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 10:00
James Wynn announces he will switch from HyperLiquid to Aster to execute the transaction
PANews reported on October 2nd that whale trader James Wynn posted on the X platform: "I once turned a small amount of money into $100 million on HyperLiquid. Now I will try to repeat my success, but I will switch to the perpetual contract DEX Aster to execute trading operations. All transactions will be public so that everyone can watch again."
WYNN
$0.0003476
-0.31%
ASTER
$1.8424
+9.63%
TRADER
$0.0001284
+10.12%
PANews
2025/10/02 09:56
Analyst Raises Crypto ETF Odds to 100% With SEC’s Radical Listing Reset
Crypto ETFs are on the brink of a historic breakthrough as regulatory momentum and 100% approval odds spark intense market optimism. Crypto ETF Approvals Loom as SEC Reshapes Regulatory Path Regulatory changes are fueling optimism that many crypto ETFs are on the verge of approval, with some analysts now declaring the probability at 100%. The […]
SPARK
$0.013303
-2.31%
LOOM
$0.001218
-1.29%
NOW
$0.00502
-12.84%
Coinstats
2025/10/02 09:30
Coinbase app integrating 1inch API to enhance token swaps
"The integration of the 1inch Swap API by Coinbase represents the DEX aggregator’s most significant U.S. client to date," the firms said.
APP
$0.001939
+6.24%
1INCH
$0.2678
+3.19%
TOKEN
$0.01321
+4.84%
Coinstats
2025/10/02 09:01
