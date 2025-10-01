2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range missile strikes on Russia — WSJ

US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range missile strikes on Russia — WSJ

The post US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range missile strikes on Russia — WSJ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States (US) will provide Ukraine with intelligence to support long-range missile strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump approved the move, and US officials are urging NATO allies to do the same. Market reaction  At the press time, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is down 0.22% on the day to trade at $3,857. Risk sentiment FAQs In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off” refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest. Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit. The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013779-4.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.789+2.92%
Movement
MOVE$0.1167+5.04%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 11:37
Podiel
SBI Crypto Reportedly Hit by $21M Hack With Suspected DPRK Links

SBI Crypto Reportedly Hit by $21M Hack With Suspected DPRK Links

The post SBI Crypto Reportedly Hit by $21M Hack With Suspected DPRK Links appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Addresses linked to SBI Crypto, a subsidiary of Japan’s financial giant SBI Group, saw suspicious outflows worth roughly $21 million on Sept. 24, 2025, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT. The stolen funds included bitcoin BTC$118,889.15, ether ETH$4,390.20, LTC$118.43, DOGE$0.2548 and BCH$592.14. The loot was then funneled to five instant exchanges before being deposited into Tornado Cash, a crypto mixing service that previously been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury. In a Telegram post, ZachXBT noted that several indicators resemble tactics used in previous North Korean state-backed cyberattacks, raising concerns that this incident could be another in a string of DPRK-linked crypto heists. SBI Crypto operates as a mining pool under SBI Group, a publicly traded financial conglomerate in Japan with significant exposure to both traditional and digital assets. As of publication, SBI Group has not publicly disclosed the incident or issued an official response. SBI Group did also not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment. North Korea-linked hacking groups, particularly Lazarus Group, have been tied to billions in stolen digital assets in recent years. The funds are often laundered through decentralized mixers like Tornado Cash, despite global regulatory crackdowns. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/01/sbi-crypto-reportedly-hit-by-usd21m-hack-with-suspected-dprk-links
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013779-4.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,972.19+3.06%
Ethereum
ETH$4,510.68+4.55%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 11:20
Podiel
Japanese Yen extends upside to near 147.00 as US government shutdown weighs on US Dollar

Japanese Yen extends upside to near 147.00 as US government shutdown weighs on US Dollar

The post Japanese Yen extends upside to near 147.00 as US government shutdown weighs on US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY tumbles to around 147.05 in Thursday’s early Asian session. US private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September. Uncertainty surrounding the US government shutdown weighs on the US Dollar.  The USD/JPY pair extends its downside to near 147.05 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as traders assess the US federal government shutdown, which in turn reignited uncertainty in the global markets ahead of the key US data releases. Data released by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on Wednesday showed that private sector employment in the US declined by 32,000 in September and annual pay was up 4.5% on a yearly basis. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000. The report boosts expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates two more times this year, which undermines the Greenback. US rate futures have priced nearly 50 basis points (bps) of cuts this year following the ADP data, from about 43 bps of easing on Tuesday, with a market-implied possibility of around 99% for an October rate move, according to LSEG data. The US government entered its first shutdown in almost seven years after lawmakers failed to reach a deal on government funding. The shutdown could delay the release of the Friday Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. US President Donald Trump also threatened to use the shutdown to cut federal employees.  On the other hand, the prospect that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its policy normalization path and hike interest rates in October provides some support to the JPY. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and the US government shutdown also boost the safe-haven flows, underpining the JPY. Japanese Yen FAQs The Japanese Yen…
NEAR
NEAR$2.956+3.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013779-4.40%
4
4$0.11199+397.51%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 11:19
Podiel
Was ist Stellar (XLM)? Der mega Guide für Einsteiger

Was ist Stellar (XLM)? Der mega Guide für Einsteiger

Seit 2014 arbeitet Stellar an einer Infrastruktur, die Geldtransfers über Grenzen hinweg effizienter gestaltet. Im Mittelpunkt steht nicht der Handel mit Tokens, sondern der praktische Nutzen: internationale Überweisungen, digitale Abbildungen von Währungen in Form von Stablecoins und Schnittstellen für Banken oder Zahlungsdienstleister. Wir erklären dir alles, was du zu XLM wissen musst. Inhaltsverzeichnis Was ist [...]]]>
Stellar
XLM$0.412+4.86%
Visa
VON$347-0.33%
FORM
FORM$1.2659+21.03%
Podiel
Crypto News Flash2025/10/02 11:16
Podiel
Vietnam eyes digital transformation; Japan phases out paper books

Vietnam eyes digital transformation; Japan phases out paper books

The post Vietnam eyes digital transformation; Japan phases out paper books appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Vietnam eyes digital transformation; Japan phases out paper books Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive to relevant ministries to accelerate attempts at digital transformation across key sectors of the economy. Chinh gave the order during the fourth iteration of the Government’s Steering Committee for Science and Technology Development, Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Project 06. Chaired by the Prime Minister, the directive also mandates agencies and various tiers of government to introduce digitization initiatives. Chinh urged relevant authorities to begin their approach with the launch of a modern infrastructure for emerging technologies. Apart from being modern, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of a shared and interoperable infrastructure as the backbone for Vietnam’s digitization. Chinh highlighted the need for adequate personnel to operate the incoming ultra-modern infrastructure to power the national digitization efforts. To put things in motion, Chinh’s directive urged the launch of a “digital literacy for all” campaign to deepen the local talent pool for emerging technologies. Municipal and regional governments are expected to launch learning initiatives for blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI). While the lowest-hanging fruit will be free online courses for residents, there are whispers of ambitious plans to integrate learning modules across all levels of the educational system. The new learning initiatives will support a national portal for science and technology, with the government making keen progress with a technology exchange program with its trade partners. Chinh also directed relevant ministries and agencies to proceed with a plan to finalize a legal framework for digital transformation, innovation, science, and technology. The Prime Minister noted that specific attention should be given to bills that promote people-focused policies and local innovation. Already, the Southeast Asian country has passed a bill into law to legalize digital assets. The…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013779-4.40%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.3757-3.17%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.006203+1.42%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 11:03
Podiel
Sui introduces suiUSDe digital dollar token backed by digital assets with Ethena’s support

Sui introduces suiUSDe digital dollar token backed by digital assets with Ethena’s support

The post Sui introduces suiUSDe digital dollar token backed by digital assets with Ethena’s support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Sui has introduced suiUSDe, a synthetic dollar stablecoin, on its blockchain. suiUSDe will be backed by digital assets paired with short futures positions, instead of traditional fiat reserves. Sui, a layer 1 blockchain focused on high-performance DeFi applications, announced the upcoming launch of suiUSDe, a native synthetic dollar token backed by digital assets, in partnership with Ethena, the issuer of USDe. The upcoming suiUSDe will function as a Sui-native income-generating asset powered by Ethena’s infrastructure. Its backing mechanism combines digital assets with corresponding short futures positions to generate yield without relying on traditional fiat reserves. Revenue generated from suiUSDe will be directed toward purchasing additional SUI tokens, reinforcing the ecosystem through coordinated buybacks by the Sui Foundation and SUI Group. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sui-launches-suiusde-synthetic-dollar-token-with-ethena/
SUI
SUI$3.6405+3.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01318+4.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013779-4.40%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:54
Podiel
United States Total Vehicle Sales above expectations (16.2M) in September: Actual (16.4M)

United States Total Vehicle Sales above expectations (16.2M) in September: Actual (16.4M)

The post United States Total Vehicle Sales above expectations (16.2M) in September: Actual (16.4M) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013779-4.40%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000233+5.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001638+1.73%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:49
Podiel
Bitcoin Surges Above $119K as U.S. Government Shutdown Takes Effect; BTC Options Look Cheap

Bitcoin Surges Above $119K as U.S. Government Shutdown Takes Effect; BTC Options Look Cheap

Bitcoin (BTC) jumped to its highest in over two months as the U.S. government shut down operations, likely setting the stage for a positive fiat liquidity impulse.The leading cryptocurrency has risen nearly 4% in the past 24 hours, with prices briefly rising to $119,455 for the first time since mid-August, CoinDesk data show. Other major tokens such as ether (ETH), XRP (XRP), solana (SOL) and dogecoin (DOGE) have risen 4% to 7%. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) has jumped 5% to 4,217 points.The rally follows a U.S. government shutdown on Wednesday after a deeply divided Congress prevented officials from reaching a funding deal.The shutdown could delay Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, the official monthly jobs figure, which would eventually set the stage for a positive liquidity impulse or expansion of liquidity in the financial system. This often results in easier access to funding, reduces cost of borrowing and encourages economic growth and risk-taking in financial markets."If ADP is a leading signal and the BLS print is delayed, the Fed is likely to deliver a 25 bp cut in October and pair it with guidance that keeps a second cut on the table by December, alongside an early nod toward tapering quantitative tightening (QT). That mix should pull real yields lower and soften the dollar into Q4, with a mild bear-steepening in the curve and gold staying bid. Net effect: a positive liquidity impulse that historically supports BTC," Matt Mena, Crypto Research Strategist at 21Shares said in an email.Wednesday's ADP private payrolls report painted a bleak picture of the labor market, strengthening the case for continued rate cuts by the Fed. The central bank cut rates by 25 basis points last month, while hinting at additional easing in the coming months.Mena added that BTC's price gain in the wake of the government shutdown could be a hint of an impending explosive rally."The message is clear: with traditional data releases in flux and macro uncertainty running high, Bitcoin remains one of the few assets that thrives when the old playbook breaks down. Investors should be watching this moment closely - it could mark the next explosive leg higher in crypto markets," he noted.Options look cheapOne way to play the impending big move, while being hedged, could be through Deribit-listed options, which look cheap at the front-end, according to Amberdata's Director of Derivatives Greg Magadini."After a long 'dry spell' for BTC volatility, the U.S. government shutdown could finally be the catalyst to make BTC move a lot," Magadini told CoinDesk. "This, coupled with the steep contango in implied volatility term structure, makes options look cheap."The steep contango in the implied volatility (IV) term structure, represented by an upward-sloping IV curve from near-term to longer-term maturities, indicates that the market expects future volatility to be significantly higher than the near-term volatility.This makes near-term options relatively cheap. Option prices are influenced by implied volatility.Magadini cited long straddle as one of the preferred strategies to play the impending volatility boom. It involves the simultaneous purchase of both call and put options at the same strike price and with the same expiry. The call option gains value when the underlying asset’s price rises, while the put option provides protection against price declines. Together, this means the straddle buyer profits from significant price movements in either direction. "The USD is likely to see flows on the back of the Shutdown and this week's payroll number... which will guide the Fed. These catalysts could either cause BTC to rally (as a dollar hedge) or crash (if risk assets panic)," he said, explaining the bias for straddle.
Union
U$0.009846-0.64%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006314--%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,972.19+3.06%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/02 10:14
Podiel
OpenAI's Sora 2 Unleashed Internet Chaos in 24 Hours—From Dildo Ads to Furry CEOs

OpenAI's Sora 2 Unleashed Internet Chaos in 24 Hours—From Dildo Ads to Furry CEOs

Sora 2 launched with audio and social “cameos”—and within hours, the internet turned it into a meme factory testing the limits of moderation, likeness, and copyright.
Sora
SORA$0.0003783+18.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00258+4.66%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/02 10:08
Podiel
XRP Price Slumps 2.3% As Ripple CTO David Schwartz Announces Exit

XRP Price Slumps 2.3% As Ripple CTO David Schwartz Announces Exit

The XRP price has dropped 2.3% in the last 24 hours to trade at $2.86 as 3.30 a.m. EST amid news that David Schwartz will [...]
XRP
XRP$3.0753+4.64%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10454+1.54%
MemeCore
M$2.13535-4.57%
Podiel
Insidebitcoins2025/10/01 22:42
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe