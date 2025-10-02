Bitcoin surges as US government shutdown ignites the market

The post Bitcoin surges as US government shutdown ignites the market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has surged to its highest level in over two months, above $119,000. The rally is a direct reaction to the US government shutting down operations. The shutdown is expected to create a “positive liquidity impulse” for markets. The political paralysis in Washington has become the crypto market’s rocket fuel. Bitcoin has surged to its highest level in over two months, blasting past the $119,000 mark as the US government officially shut down its operations, a dramatic development that traders are betting will ultimately unleash a wave of new liquidity into the financial system. The leading cryptocurrency has jumped nearly 4 percent in the past 24 hours, with prices briefly touching $119,455 for the first time since mid-August. The rally was broad-based, with other major tokens like Ether, XRP, and Solana all rising between 4 and 7 percent. This is the market’s clear and unambiguous verdict on the chaos gripping the US capital. A bet on a blind Fed, a wager on new money The logic behind the rally is a bet on the second-order effects of the shutdown. With the government’s lights now off, the release of key economic data—most notably Friday’s all-important nonfarm payrolls report—will likely be delayed. This data blackout will effectively blind the Federal Reserve, making it far more likely to proceed with its planned interest rate cuts. “If ADP is a leading signal and the BLS print is delayed, the Fed is likely to deliver a 25 bp cut in October and pair it with guidance that keeps a second cut on the table by December,” said Matt Mena, a Crypto Research Strategist at 21Shares. This is the “positive liquidity impulse” that has the market so excited: an expansion of liquidity that makes it easier and cheaper to borrow money, a dynamic that encourages economic…