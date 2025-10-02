Burza MEXC
Bitcoin surges as US government shutdown ignites the market
The post Bitcoin surges as US government shutdown ignites the market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has surged to its highest level in over two months, above $119,000. The rally is a direct reaction to the US government shutting down operations. The shutdown is expected to create a “positive liquidity impulse” for markets. The political paralysis in Washington has become the crypto market’s rocket fuel. Bitcoin has surged to its highest level in over two months, blasting past the $119,000 mark as the US government officially shut down its operations, a dramatic development that traders are betting will ultimately unleash a wave of new liquidity into the financial system. The leading cryptocurrency has jumped nearly 4 percent in the past 24 hours, with prices briefly touching $119,455 for the first time since mid-August. The rally was broad-based, with other major tokens like Ether, XRP, and Solana all rising between 4 and 7 percent. This is the market’s clear and unambiguous verdict on the chaos gripping the US capital. A bet on a blind Fed, a wager on new money The logic behind the rally is a bet on the second-order effects of the shutdown. With the government’s lights now off, the release of key economic data—most notably Friday’s all-important nonfarm payrolls report—will likely be delayed. This data blackout will effectively blind the Federal Reserve, making it far more likely to proceed with its planned interest rate cuts. “If ADP is a leading signal and the BLS print is delayed, the Fed is likely to deliver a 25 bp cut in October and pair it with guidance that keeps a second cut on the table by December,” said Matt Mena, a Crypto Research Strategist at 21Shares. This is the “positive liquidity impulse” that has the market so excited: an expansion of liquidity that makes it easier and cheaper to borrow money, a dynamic that encourages economic…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 12:06
How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Dogecoin, Solana, and Cardano ETF Approvals? An Insider Responds
The post How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Dogecoin, Solana, and Cardano ETF Approvals? An Insider Responds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The official US government shutdown has disrupted the launch of dozens of altcoin ETFs. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s final approval process for cryptocurrency ETFs has been thrown into uncertainty with the government shutdown. The SEC was reportedly considering applications for ETFs based on various altcoins, including DOGE, XRP, and LTC. Numerous companies have submitted these applications over the past year, amid the Trump administration’s more conservative approach to crypto. However, Congress’ failure to reach a budget agreement on Tuesday night stalled the process. A source familiar with the matter said, “Under normal circumstances, it’s safe to say the SEC ceases operations during lockdowns. There’s a small possibility that SEC Chairman Paul Atkins might grant a special exemption to crypto ETFs, but that’s not certain.” The SEC is not currently expected to take action to register or list new ETFs, meaning any comment letters or approval processes for applications will be suspended until the government reopens. Tomorrow, in particular, is a critical deadline for the Canary Litecoin ETF. However, these dates have lost their significance due to regulatory changes made by the SEC last month. The commission accepted listing standards proposed by three exchanges, allowing crypto ETFs to trade more quickly without the need for the 19b-4 process. Once the government opens up, the process could be “nearly automatic,” according to the sources. If ETF applications meet general listing standards, SEC approval could be faster than for past spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Some experts suggest that the SEC could approve individual product ETFs en masse, which could happen in October or November. However, the most critical factor here is when the registration documents will become effective. This process is entirely dependent on the decision of the SEC’s Division of Corporate Finance. “As with the Solana ETF process,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:56
Xiao Feng: DAT is the ETF moment of the Crypto era
PANews reported on October 2nd that HashKey Group officially launched its DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) fund strategy today at the Global On-chain Asset Summit, hosted during TOKEN2049. Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, remarked that the birth of DAT is comparable to the groundbreaking launch of ETFs in the 1990s and is expected to play a similarly important role in the crypto era. "DAT represents the ETF moment of the crypto era, and it is also the original intention of HashKey Group to launch the DAT fund," Dr. Xiao Feng stated. "HashKey Group will seize this crucial moment and, leveraging exchanges and blockchain infrastructure, move the DAT strategy from conception to implementation." A month ago, HashKey Group announced its comprehensive DAT (Data Access Token) strategy and plans to launch Asia's largest multi-currency DAT ecosystem fund globally. By launching, investing in, and operating outstanding DAT projects globally, HashKey aims to promote the standardized management of crypto assets and the prosperity of the Web3 industry.
PANews
2025/10/02 11:43
Trump Family Properties Set for Blockchain Tokenization
Trump family real estate set for blockchain tokenization by World Liberty Financial, offering global investors access to luxury properties like Trump Tower Dubai. A bold plan to bring the Trump family real estate into blockchain markets is now in motion. Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, revealed the strategy at the Token2049 conference in […] The post Trump Family Properties Set for Blockchain Tokenization appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 11:30
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm asks judge to vacate conviction and seek acquittal
PANews reported on October 2nd that ornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm has filed a motion with a federal judge to dismiss the charges against him since his highly publicized criminal trial concluded in August, along with a motion for acquittal. The jury reportedly failed to reach a consensus on the most serious charges—conspiracy to launder money and evade sanctions—which carry a cumulative maximum sentence of 40 years. Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to retry Storm.
PANews
2025/10/02 11:15
How Will the Government Shutdown Affect Cryptocurrencies? Here’s the SEC’s Official Statement and Expert Commentary
The post How Will the Government Shutdown Affect Cryptocurrencies? Here’s the SEC’s Official Statement and Expert Commentary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The federal government shutdown in the US could disrupt the long-awaited spot ETF approval process in the cryptocurrency market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) added to the uncertainty by announcing that it will not conduct activities during the shutdown. The SEC announced in an official statement that it will not review or approve new financial product and registration applications. The statement stated, “The SEC will not review or approve registration applications or applications for new financial products from entities such as investment advisors, broker-dealers, transfer agents, rating agencies, investment companies, and municipal advisors.” Additionally, processes such as stock exchange rule changes, registration statements for securities offerings, and issuer periodic reports will also be suspended. ETF expert Nate Geraci stated that the shutdown will directly impact the launch of spot crypto ETFs. “It appears a prolonged government shutdown will definitely impact the launch of new spot crypto ETFs,” Geraci said. “October, when a large number of ETF approvals are expected, may be slightly delayed.” This development creates significant uncertainty, particularly for spot Bitcoin and altcoin ETFs, which are expected to be approved in October, while investors are focused on resolving the budget crisis in Washington. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/how-will-the-government-shutdown-affect-cryptocurrencies-heres-the-secs-official-statement-and-expert-commentary/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:14
SlowMist Cosine: Pendle's large account was stolen because the contract it created for position entrustment allowed anyone to call
PANews reported on October 2nd that SlowMist Yuxian published a post on the X platform explaining the details of the previous theft of a Pendle VIP holder. It is reported that Pendle officials have confirmed that the protocol has not been attacked. Analysis of the theft of the Pendle VIP holder found that the contract onMorphoFlashLoan created by the VIP holder can be called by anyone. The VIP holder also entrusted his positions to this contract. The hacker called the VIP holder's onMorphoFlashLoan to carry out subsequent attacks on AAVE and Pendle positions. The VIP holder ultimately lost over $1.3 million.
PANews
2025/10/02 11:05
CCDOG Themed On 'Courage The Cowardly Dog' Explodes 86% After Joining 'Forces' With Shiba Inu
A memecoin based on the iconic “Courage the Cowardly Dog” cartoon figure soared Wednesday after being promoted by the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) ecosystem.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 10:57
Podiel
What the Government Shutdown Means for Pending Crypto ETFs
The SEC halted review of applications for financial products amid the budget impasse that has shuttered the government.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 10:43
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Shrug Off Shutdown Concerns: Analytics Firm Projects BTC's Q4 Surge to $160,000–$200,000
Leading cryptocurrencies jumped alongside stocks on Wednesday, as investors looked past government shutdown concerns.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 10:05
