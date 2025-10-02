Burza MEXC
From Wall Street to AVAX: Avalanche Treasury Co. Eyes $1B Treasury Launch
The post From Wall Street to AVAX: Avalanche Treasury Co. Eyes $1B Treasury Launch appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) has announced a $675 million business combination with Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MLAC), creating what could become the largest public vehicle for AVAX exposure. The deal includes about $460 million in treasury assets, with plans to list on Nasdaq in the first quarter of 2026, subject to approvals. Exclusive Avalanche …
CoinPedia
2025/10/02 12:28
NVIDIA’s Open-Source Innovations Propel Robot Learning with OpenUSD
The post NVIDIA’s Open-Source Innovations Propel Robot Learning with OpenUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 30, 2025 14:31 NVIDIA introduces advancements in open-source physics engines and development frameworks, leveraging OpenUSD to enhance robot learning and simulation capabilities. NVIDIA has unveiled groundbreaking advancements in open-source physics simulation and development frameworks that are set to accelerate robot learning. These developments, presented at the Conference on Robot Learning, leverage the Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) to create scalable, interoperable data standards for advanced robot development, according to NVIDIA’s blog. The Role of OpenUSD in Robotics OpenUSD serves as a foundational framework that allows developers to build physically accurate virtual worlds. This environment enables robots to practice and refine their skills before applying them to real-world tasks. By using a “sim-first” approach, developers can conduct parallel training of numerous robot instances using both real and synthetic data within simulation environments. Newton Physics Engine and Isaac GR00T Model A significant highlight of NVIDIA’s announcement is the Newton Physics Engine. This open-source, GPU-accelerated engine, codeveloped by Google DeepMind, Disney Research, and NVIDIA, is managed by the Linux Foundation. It allows robots to learn complex tasks more precisely and integrates seamlessly with robot learning frameworks such as MuJoCo Playground and NVIDIA Isaac Lab. Additionally, the Isaac GR00T N1.6 model is designed to help humanoid robots perform humanlike tasks in the physical world. This model integrates NVIDIA Cosmos Reason, a vision language model that acts as the robot’s cognitive brain, transforming ambiguous instructions into actionable plans. Industry Adoption and Implementation Leading robotics companies, including Agility Robotics, Lightwheel, and Universal Robots, are adopting NVIDIA’s simulation technologies to advance their development and deployment of physical AI. For instance, Agility Robotics uses NVIDIA Isaac Lab to train control models for its Digit robot, while Universal Robots employs the NVIDIA Isaac platform to create interoperable digital twins…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 12:26
STH-SOPR Reset Hints At Potential Rally Setup
The post STH-SOPR Reset Hints At Potential Rally Setup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ash is a dedicated crypto researcher and blockchain enthusiast with a passion for diving deep into the evolving world of decentralized technologies. With a background in writing and a natural curiosity for how digital assets are shaping the future, he has immersed himself in various sectors of the cryptocurrency space, including decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and liquidity mining. His journey into crypto started with a desire to fully understand the technology behind it, leading him to explore and engage with these systems firsthand. Ash’s approach to DeFi goes beyond surface-level research as he actively participates in decentralized protocols, testing their functionality to gain a deeper understanding of how they operate. From experimenting with staking mechanisms to exploring liquidity mining strategies, he is hands-on in his exploration, which allows him to provide practical, real-world insights that go far beyond theoretical knowledge. This immersive experience has helped him develop a comprehensive grasp of smart contracts, token governance, and the broader implications of decentralized platforms on the future of finance. In the NFT space, Ash’s interest is driven by the technology’s potential to reshape ownership and creativity in the digital age. He has explored various NFT projects, gaining insights into how these digital assets function within different ecosystems. His focus is on understanding the evolving relationship between creators and communities, as well as the innovative uses of blockchain technology to establish authenticity and provenance in the digital world. Ash’s research in this area often touches on the intersection of culture, technology, and community-driven projects. A key area of his expertise lies in liquidity mining, where he has engaged with various decentralized platforms to understand how liquidity provision contributes to the functionality and security of DeFi ecosystems. Ash’s hands-on involvement has allowed him to analyze the risks, rewards, and broader implications of liquidity pools,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 12:08
Big Pi Network (PI) Update Every Pioneer Needs to Know
Check out the latest developments surrounding the Pi Network ecosystem.
PI
$0.26691
-1.81%
CryptoPotato
2025/10/02 12:01
7 Best Altcoins to Buy With 100x Upside: Solana, LINK and PEPE Highlighted in Analyst Picks
The search for the best altcoin to buy is heating up, as analysts highlight coins with clear 100x upside. From established projects like Solana and Chainlink to new entrants such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, these picks offer traders a mix of credibility, growth stories, and speculative excitement. Solana: Positioned as the New Wall Street of Crypto […] The post 7 Best Altcoins to Buy With 100x Upside: Solana, LINK and PEPE Highlighted in Analyst Picks appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 12:00
Dogecoin Mining Gets $2.5M Boost From Trump-Linked Thumzup Media
According to multiple reports, Thumzup Media Corporation has provided a $2.5 million loan to DogeHash Technologies to help expand Dogecoin mining operations. Related Reading: Chinese National At Center Of Historic $6.7B Crypto Bust Pleads Guilty The cash is tied to an agreement that could turn into an all-stock acquisition, with DogeHash shareholders reportedly set to […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 12:00
Top Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal Puts MaxiDoge, PepeNode & Bitcoin Hyper on Alert
Crypto presales are generating major attention in 2025, offering early access to projects before they hit exchanges. These early phases […] The post Top Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal Puts MaxiDoge, PepeNode & Bitcoin Hyper on Alert appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 12:00
WTI edges higher to near $62.00 on geopolitical risks
The post WTI edges higher to near $62.00 on geopolitical risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI price attracts some buyers to near $61.90 in Thursday’s Asian session. US crude inventories rose by 1.792 million barrels in the week ending September 26, the EIA said. Uncertainty is growing in markets as the US federal government faces a shutdown. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $61.90 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The WTI edges higher as traders remain cautious due to ongoing geopolitical risks. The BBC reported on Wednesday that Ukraine has dramatically increased the number of attacks launched against Russian oil refineries in recent months. Moscow faces pressure from drone attacks on its refineries, which could limit its refining capacity and lift the WTI price. The WTI price is pressured by a bigger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories last week. Data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday revealed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending September 26 rose by 1.792 million barrels, compared to a decline of 607,000 barrels in the previous week. Analysts forecast that stocks would increase by 1.5 million barrels. The US federal government shut down on Wednesday after a deadlocked Congress failed to reach a deal on funding. Government agencies warned this would halt the release of the closely watched September employment report, among other things. Traders expect the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) could boost production in November, triple the increase made for October, as Saudi Arabia seeks to reclaim market share, three sources familiar with the talks said. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:55
Swedish lawmakers formally submit proposal to establish a national strategic Bitcoin reserve
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Cointelegraph, Swedish Democratic Party members Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez officially submitted a proposal to the country's parliament on Wednesday local time, requesting the establishment of a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. According to the proposal, Sweden hopes to follow the example of the United States and use seized Bitcoin as the basis for reserves, but which institution will manage Bitcoin is still an unresolved issue.
PANews
2025/10/02 11:47
Sweden eyes entering the Bitcoin ‘digital arms race’
The proposal has come from two Swedish Democrats, a party that is a key player in backing the Swedish ruling coalition and its minority government. Two members of Sweden’s parliament, the Riksdag, have proposed that the country investigate establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve to tackle inflation and diversify its holdings.They also want the government to promise it won’t change the legislation governing the monetary policy of Sweden’s central bank, to show it doesn’t intend to introduce a digital central bank currency.In their proposal to the Riksdag on Wednesday, Swedish Democrats Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez said, given other countries like the US are already in the process of creating a reserve, Sweden should “participate in this digital arms race and join the growing group of nations that have accepted and recognized the potential of Bitcoin.”Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 11:11
