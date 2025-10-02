Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
OpenAI completes share sale, valuing it at a record $500 billion
PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Jinshi, people familiar with the matter revealed that OpenAI has completed a transaction allowing current and former employees to sell approximately $6.6 billion worth of company stock at a valuation of $500 billion. This secondary sale makes the ChatGPT maker surpass Musk's SpaceX to become the world's most valuable startup. Previously, OpenAI was valued at $300 billion in a $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank Group. People familiar with the matter said that as part of the transaction, OpenAI employees sold shares to a group of investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi's MGX, and T. Rowe Price.
PEOPLE
$0,01822
+%4,59
STARTUP
$0,007243
+%13,58
PART
$0,2394
+%0,41
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/02 13:41
Podiel
Earn, Stake, and Profit: 5 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025
Have meme coins really become the ultimate rocket fuel for investors chasing massive gains? The past few years have shown that what once seemed like a joke, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and countless others, have turned into serious wealth creation for those who timed it right. Now, with 2025 heating up, the stage is being set […] The post Earn, Stake, and Profit: 5 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP
$0,000096
--%
MEME
$0,002584
+%4,82
FUEL
$0,00509
+%7,15
Podiel
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 13:15
Podiel
Ripple CTO Steps Down – How Will This Big Leadership Change Affect XRP?
As the Emeritus CTO, Schwartz says he will still be in and out of the office while serving as one of Ripple’s board members.
CHANGE
$0,00184973
+%3,93
XRP
$3,0749
+%4,62
Podiel
CryptoPotato
2025/10/02 13:04
Podiel
Solana Weakens, XRP Falls & BlockDAG’s Near $420M Presale and F1® Deal Make It the Top Crypto to Invest In
The post Solana Weakens, XRP Falls & BlockDAG’s Near $420M Presale and F1® Deal Make It the Top Crypto to Invest In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn why Solana struggles, XRP dips, and BlockDAG’s bear $420M presale with its BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership makes it the best crypto to invest in now for 2026. Solana’s rally continues to face setbacks, with every new SOL price prediction leaning on resistance breakouts that rarely hold. XRP hasn’t had much luck either, with repeated price drops erasing brief recoveries and leaving many questioning where the next strong move will come from. Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rewriting what success looks like. Its partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team goes beyond marketing; it integrates blockchain with one of the most precision-focused sports on the planet. This approach is transforming how people interact with blockchain technology, making BDAG more than just a name on a car; it’s turning blockchain into a cultural experience. BlockDAG x BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team: Where Technology Meets Culture BlockDAG’s collaboration with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is more than a sponsorship; it’s a strategic alliance that places blockchain on a global stage. Every Grand Prix weekend now becomes an opportunity for fans to experience BDAG technology directly, from simulators and interactive events to community-driven activations. Instead of staying confined to charts or speculation, BlockDAG is bridging blockchain with culture, sport, and real-world visibility. This is a key reason why many now call it the top crypto to invest in now. It’s expanding beyond trading platforms and entering spaces followed by millions worldwide. That shift matters, and the numbers back it up. The presale has already raised nearly $420 million, with the price currently locked at $0.0015 for a limited time. In just the past month alone, BDAG brought in over $40 million, averaging more than $1 million per day, proof of strong momentum and rising demand. Adoption adds another…
XRP
$3,0749
+%4,62
NEAR
$2,956
+%3,50
TOP
$0,000096
--%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 13:04
Podiel
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Amerika op slot, koers reageert positief
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws van vandaag, met extra context en analyse. Begin de dag met een bitcoinontbijt. Amerikaanse overheid op slot, bitcoin reageert positief De Amerikaanse overheid zit op slot. Tenminste, het uitvoerende gedeelte zit voorlopig vast nadat de beleidsmakers geen akkoord konden bereiken over de overheidsuitgave. Dat zorgt voor onzekerheid. Toch zien we bitcoin voorlopig positief reageren. Voor Bitcoin en andere alternatieve activa kan dit dus juist positief uitpakken, omdat beleggers in tijden van onzekerheid vaker zoeken naar alternatieve waardeopslag. Analisten merken op dat eerdere shutdowns vaak gepaard gingen met verhoogde volatiliteit in zowel aandelen als crypto. CryptoQuant voorspelt Bitcoin koers Analysebureau CryptoQuant presenteert een nieuwe voorspelling voor de Bitcoin-prijs op basis van on-chain data. Ze wijzen op toenemende HODL-activiteit en afnemende verkoopdruk bij grote wallets. Historisch gezien zijn dit vaak signalen dat de markt zich voorbereidt op een nieuwe stijging. Toch blijft de onzekerheid groot: macro-economische factoren zoals rente en inflatie spelen minstens zo’n grote rol. Voor beleggers biedt dit rapport waardevolle inzichten, maar geen garantie. Het laat vooral zien hoe belangrijk data-analyse is geworden binnen de cryptomarkt. Franse tekorten groeien, zorgen over stabiliteit Frankrijk kampt met stijgende begrotingstekorten, wat de zorgen over de stabiliteit van de eurozone vergroot. Hogere staatsschulden, gecombineerd met economische stagnatie, zetten de Franse overheid onder druk. Voor beleggers kan dit leiden tot minder vertrouwen in de euro en een zoektocht naar alternatieven zoals goud en Bitcoin. Analisten waarschuwen dat aanhoudende tekorten de kredietwaardigheid van Frankrijk in gevaar kunnen brengen. Voor de cryptomarkt vormt dit een reminder dat macro-economische risico’s in traditionele valuta vaak bijdragen aan de aantrekkingskracht van digitale assets. Instroom in BTC ETF’s blijft sterk Nieuwe cijfers laten zien dat Bitcoin-ETF’s in het derde kwartaal opnieuw een sterke instroom van kapitaal zagen. Dit bevestigt dat institutionele beleggers de correcties van de afgelopen maanden gebruiken om posities uit te breiden. ETF’s spelen een steeds grotere rol in de prijsvorming van BTC en zorgen voor een stabielere instroom van institutioneel geld. Voor de lange termijn versterkt dit de case dat Bitcoin steeds meer een volwassen asset wordt die een vaste plaats krijgt in beleggingsportefeuilles. Metaplanet klimt naar vierde grootste publieke Bitcoin-houder Het Japanse Metaplanet heeft voor maar liefst $620 miljoen aan Bitcoin gekocht en is daarmee opgeklommen tot de vierde grootste publieke BTC-houder wereldwijd. Het bedrijf voegt zich in het rijtje van MicroStrategy, Tesla en Marathon. De aankoop bevestigt dat Metaplanet zijn strategie blijft doorzetten om Bitcoin als kernreserve aan te houden. Analisten zien dit als een krachtig signaal voor verdere institutionele adoptie. Voor de markt onderstreept dit dat grote aankopen door bedrijven een blijvende impact hebben op de vraagzijde van Bitcoin. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Amerika op slot, koers reageert positief is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
OP
$0,7459
+%6,05
MET
$0,227
-%0,52
LIKE
$0,007855
+%2,30
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/02 13:01
Podiel
Coinbase has listed AUDD and XSGD
PANews reported on October 2 that according to official news, Coinbase announced that the Australian stablecoin AUDD and the Singapore stablecoin XSGD have been launched today.
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/02 13:00
Podiel
Solana Price Slips, XRP Declines, But BlockDAG’s F1® Partnership Makes It the Top Crypto to Invest In Now
Solana’s rally continues to face setbacks, with every new SOL price prediction leaning on resistance breakouts that rarely hold. XRP […] The post Solana Price Slips, XRP Declines, But BlockDAG’s F1® Partnership Makes It the Top Crypto to Invest In Now appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
$3,0749
+%4,62
TOP
$0,000096
--%
NOW
$0,005
-%13,04
Podiel
Coindoo
2025/10/02 13:00
Podiel
XRP Jumps 5% as SBI Lending Program and ETF Countdown Fuel Rally
XRP surged to fresh highs after Japan’s SBI unveiled an institutional lending initiative, igniting volumes above 160M and lifting price through key resistance. Buyers defended $2.93 multiple times as flows consolidated, with the October 18 ETF decision window now framing the next breakout test toward $3.00.News BackgroundXRP climbed 5.2% over the 24-hour window from Oct. 1, 03:00 to Oct. 2, 02:00, advancing from $2.84 to $2.97. The move followed SBI’s launch of an XRP lending program for institutional payments, highlighting Japan’s push into large-scale adoption. The rally also comes as Ripple CTO David Schwartz transitions to an emeritus role and with seven spot ETF filings pending SEC decisions starting Oct. 18.Price Action SummaryThe token traded a $0.16 band (5.6% volatility) between $2.82 and $2.98. The breakout accelerated at 08:00 Oct. 1, as XRP ripped from $2.86 to $2.92 on 164.5M tokens — more than double the daily average. Subsequent consolidation held $2.93 support through multiple retests, while resistance firmed at $2.96–$2.98. In the final hour, XRP extended 0.28% from $2.96 to $2.97, hitting $2.98 before sellers capped the advance.Technical AnalysisSupport has shifted higher to $2.93 after repeated defenses, while resistance remains entrenched at $2.96–$2.98. The breakout was validated by volume spikes — including a 4.8M burst during the late-session rally — signaling institutional demand underpinning the move. The hour chart showed a textbook ascending structure, with higher lows at $2.96–$2.97 leading into the session peak. Bulls need a decisive close above $2.98 to confirm momentum toward the $3.00 psychological barrier.What Traders Are Watching?Whether XRP can sustain closes above $2.96–$2.98 to set up a $3.00 breakout.Impact of SBI’s lending program on Asian liquidity flows and whether buying persists into U.S. hours.Positioning shifts ahead of the Oct. 18 SEC deadline for seven spot ETF applications.Broader CD20 index confirmation, as peer tokens also rallied 4–5% with elevated volume.
XRP
$3,0749
+%4,62
FUEL
$0,00509
+%7,15
NOW
$0,005
-%13,04
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/02 12:18
Podiel
Chainlink Partners With Swift, Stellar Targets $1, While BullZilla Presale Emerges as One of the Top New Cryptos to Join Now
The crypto market in 2025 is no longer a playground for speculation alone, it’s a battlefield where innovation, adoption, and presale momentum define who wins. Investors want to know which projects qualify as the top new cryptos to join now, and this week, three names dominate the headlines. BullZilla, a cinematic presale project with its […]
1
$0,006803
-%14,72
TOP
$0,000096
--%
NOW
$0,005
-%13,04
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/02 12:15
Podiel
XRP Spikes 5% As Whales Scoop Up $740 Million Worth Of Crypto: Open Interest, Trading Volume Also Jump
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) gained momentum on Wednesday amid a broader cryptocurrency market rally.read more
XRP
$3,0749
+%4,62
OPEN
$0,45465
-%1,14
MORE
$0,06999
-%0,68
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/02 12:01
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe