2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Solana Could Outpace Ethereum in Staking ETFs: Bitwise CEO

The post Solana Could Outpace Ethereum in Staking ETFs: Bitwise CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana can gain this edge due to its faster unstaking process compared to Ethereum’s congested withdrawal queues. At Token2049 in Singapore, he explained that delays in Ethereum’s system make it harder for issuers to return assets quickly, while Solana offers more flexibility. The conversation happened as the SEC is in the process of reviewing multiple Solana and Ethereum ETF applications, though decisions could be delayed by the ongoing US government shutdown. Solana May Gain Edge Over Ethereum Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley believes Solana could gain an advantage over Ethereum in the race to launch staking exchange-traded funds (ETFs), due to the fact that its design is more favorable for investors. At Token2049 in Singapore, Horsley explained that Solana’s quicker unstaking process gives it an edge, particularly when compared to Ethereum’s growing withdrawal queues. He said that issuers must be able to return assets to investors quickly, and delays in Ethereum’s system pose a big challenge. Staking requires users to lock up tokens to secure a network in exchange for rewards, but withdrawals can take time depending on network demand. Ethereum-based products have tried to address this by using credit facilities to maintain redemption liquidity or by relying on liquid staking tokens like Lido’s stETH. However, Horsley appointed ut that credit facilities add costs and face capacity limits, while liquid staking alternatives come with their own complexities. Ethereum’s staking system recently saw mounting congestion. Earlier in September, its staking entry queue surged to 860,369 ETH, which is the highest level since 2023. Now, the entry queue is still close to 200,000 ETH, with wait times averaging around three days, while the exit queue stretches to roughly 34 days with more than 2 million tokens awaiting withdrawal. In contrast, Solana’s queues typically clear faster, which creates a much more flexible environment for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 13:30
Circle Expands Crypto Footprint with USYC Launch on Solana Blockchain

TLDR: Circle’s USYC tokenized fund is now live on Solana, offering institutions yield-accruing shares backed by U.S. government assets. USYC accrues yield via token price growth and can redeem directly to USDC for approved non-U.S. institutional investors. Circle confirmed Solana integration enables USYC to be used as collateral in lending, trading, and automated yield vaults. [...] The post Circle Expands Crypto Footprint with USYC Launch on Solana Blockchain appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/02 13:24
Story Ecosystem Project Poseidon Releases Lightweight White Paper to Create a Decentralized AI Data Marketplace

PANews reported on October 2nd that Poseidon, a decentralized full-stack AI data layer, released a lightweight white paper, announcing its commitment to building a full-stack supply and demand infrastructure for AI training data. Through subnets and a modular data pipeline, global data providers can securely provide copyright-compliant AI training data through Poseidon. All data will be registered as programmable IP assets on the Story Chain, enabling copyright traceability. A supporting incentive mechanism will also be implemented to benefit data contributors. Poseidon aims to address the scarcity and long-tail nature of AI data and promote open and sustainable AI development. The project has already launched the Poseidon app and, within two weeks, collected over 30,000 hours of audio data contributed by users worldwide. The project also secured $15 million in seed funding led by a16z Crypto.
PANews2025/10/02 13:22
Pi Network Drops DEX and AMM on Testnet: Here’s What Developers Can Do Now

TLDR: Pi Network deploys DEX and AMM features on Testnet to let developers test DeFi tools with Test-Pi before Mainnet rollout. Token creation is now possible on Pi Testnet, enabling developers to build test assets while Mainnet remains restricted. Pi Wallet interface connects users to Testnet features, helping Pioneers learn DeFi functions safely with Test-Pi. [...] The post Pi Network Drops DEX and AMM on Testnet: Here’s What Developers Can Do Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/02 13:12
New York Tightens Rules on Sub-Custodians and Asset Segregation

New York regulator revises virtual currency custody regulations, emphasizing the use of sub-custodian licenses and rigorous separation of customers. The Department of Financial Services (DFS) in New York has issued revised regulations on the custody of virtual currency that seek to enhance the security of customer assets.  This update focuses on stricter regulations of the […] The post New York Tightens Rules on Sub-Custodians and Asset Segregation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 13:00
All about Ripple CTO’s exit and the impact on XRP’s price

Can XRP's recovery extend itself as RLUSD eyes $800 million?
Coinstats2025/10/02 12:59
Bitwise: ‘De waarde van crypto zit in biljoenenmarkten’

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Als mensen het hebben over crypto, hebben ze het vaak over hype, volatiliteit, en soms ook over use cases. Maar volgens Bitwise zit de werkelijke waarde van de sector in het veroveren van markten die samen biljoenen dollars groot zijn. CIO Matt Hougan vindt dat critici stelselmatig onderschatten hoe groot de markten zijn waar Bitcoin, Ethereum en stablecoins op mikken. Bitcoin en de strijd met goud Bitcoin heeft inmiddels een market cap van $2,3 biljoen. Volgens Bitwise is dat geen toeval: de munt positioneert zich als digitaal alternatief voor goud. En die markt is gigantisch, naar schatting $25 biljoen groot. Hougan benadrukt dat Bitcoin al bij een marktaandeel van minder dan 10% zijn huidige waardering kan verantwoorden. Ter vergelijking: een nieuw tech bedrijf dat Amazon zou willen vervangen, moet bijna de hele markt veroveren om dezelfde waarde te bereiken. Ethereum, Solana, en XRP Waar Bitcoin de rol van goud uitdaagt, richten Ethereum, XRP en Solana zich op de infrastructuur van de financiële wereld. De wereldwijde betalingsindustrie verwerkt jaarlijks rond de $1,8 quadriljoen. De totale waarde van aandelen, obligaties en vastgoed samen komt uit op $665 biljoen. Ethereum staat op dit moment op een market cap van zo’n $500 miljard, voor Solana is dit $100 miljard. Volgens Bitwise is dat logisch: beide netwerken kunnen geloofwaardig delen van zulke gigantische stromen verwerken. LATEST: BITWISE CIO MATT HOUGAN SAYS SOLANA IS "THE NEW WALL STREET!" pic.twitter.com/RIpJVTnwBh — Coinvo (@ByCoinvo) September 24, 2025 Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. Bitcoin is heel sterk aan Q4 van 2025 begonnen, en dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als Polygon en Best Wallet Token. In dit artikel zetten we de beste munten… Continue reading Bitwise: ‘De waarde van crypto zit in biljoenenmarkten’ document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Tether als valuta alternatief Een vaak onderschat onderdeel van de cryptomarkt zijn stablecoins, met name Tether. Het gebruik van USDT in opkomende markten groeit razendsnel. In sommige landen vervangt de stablecoin lokale valuta al voor dagelijkse betalingen. Als dat verder doorzet, kan Tether doorgroeien naar een waardering van biljoenen dollars. Op dat niveau zou het zelfs kunnen concurreren met de jaarlijkse winsten van Saudi Aramco, die rond de $120 miljard liggen. MiCA en Nederlandse adoptie In Europa treedt sinds eind 2024 de MiCA wetgeving in werking. Daarmee komt er voor het eerst een uniform regelgevend kader voor crypto. Voor Nederland betekent dit: exchanges en wallet providers vallen onder toezicht van AFM en DNB. Dat kan de sector professioneler maken, maar ook de instapdrempel verhogen voor kleine spelers. Tegelijkertijd kan het beleggers meer vertrouwen geven om in te stappen. Institutionele partijen beginnen de markt langzaam serieuzer te nemen. Waar Amerikaanse ETF’s al miljarden aantrekken, kijken Europese vermogensbeheerders steeds vaker naar crypto als alternatieve asset klasse. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers? De boodschap van Bitwise is helder: crypto jaagt niet achter kleine kansen aan, maar mikt op de grootste markten ter wereld. Bitcoin concurreert met goud Ethereum en Solana richten zich op kapitaalstromen Stablecoins zoals Tether kunnen in sommige economieën de rol van nationale valuta overnemen Voor beleggers betekent dit dat de waardering van crypto niet alleen door hype wordt gedreven, maar door het reële potentieel om markten van biljoenen dollars compleet te veranderen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitwise: ‘De waarde van crypto zit in biljoenenmarkten’ is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/02 12:46
Just In: Nasdaq-Listed VivoPower Raises $19M in Equity to Expand XRP Treasury Holdings

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/02 12:36
Tokenization framework in most major markets by 2030, Robinhood CEO predicts

Tenev said prediction markets could revolutionize existing industries, functioning as a hybrid of betting, exchange-traded products, and news.
Coinstats2025/10/02 12:25
Injective Will Now Let Traders Bet on OpenAI With Leverage

Injective has introduced perpetual futures markets for private equity, opening direct exposure to fast-growing companies such as OpenAI, SpaceX, and Anthropic. The blockchain network announced Wednesday that retail traders can now speculate on valuations traditionally reserved for venture funds and private equity giants. The launch signals a radical shift in how investors approach high-profile private markets. Until now, access to shares in major pre-IPO firms was confined to institutions and select accredited investors. By putting these futures on-chain, Injective is betting on a surge of demand from global traders eager to gain exposure to high-growth startups before public listings. How Injective’s Futures Let Traders Bet on OpenAI and SpaceX Unlike traditional derivatives, perpetual futures do not expire. Traders can hold positions indefinitely. The first contracts highlight access to OpenAI, SpaceX, Anthropic, and Perplexity, four of the most closely watched private companies in tech. Injective said the contracts reflect estimated valuations of private firms, giving exposure without actual share ownership. “We are starting with access to pre-IPO OpenAI shares through apps such as Helix Markets. Additional companies will be added throughout October,” the company said on X. Other names slated for inclusion include xAI, Revolut, Monzo, Airtable, and Notion. These startups are valued in the tens of billions. According to Injective, data and AI startups alone raised more than $100 billion in 2024. The project builds on Injective’s August partnership with Republic, a New York-based investment platform. Republic has explored tokenized instruments called “Mirror Tokens.” The alliance aims to bridge retail capital and private equity flows. $2.3B Weekly Trading Shows Private Market Demand Injective reported $1 billion worth of real-world asset futures traded on its chain in the past 30 days. According to DeFiLlama, Injective’s perpetual futures processed $2.30 billion in trading over the last 7 days. Daily activity exceeded $803 million, showing strong demand for real-world asset exposure. Industry observers note that if adoption continues, the model could spread to other sectors such as fintech and biotech. Still, risks remain. Valuations of private firms are opaque. This raises concerns over fair pricing and volatility. Market participants warn that without transparent benchmarks, contracts could swing wildly. The U.S. SEC has also pointed to the challenges of valuing pre-IPO equity, underscoring regulatory sensitivities. Even so, Injective’s expansion signals the next phase of tokenized assets. It makes private equity investable for anyone with a crypto wallet. Analysts say the next few months, as firms such as xAI and Revolut are added, will show if the experiment gains lasting traction or remains a niche play. Injective performance over the past year. Source: BeInCrypto On the day, Injective (INJ) rose 5.2% to trade at $12.58. The recent peak was $52.6 on March 14, 2024.
Coinstats2025/10/02 12:08
