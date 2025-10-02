2025-10-03 Friday

Integral Launches Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Brokerage

Integral Launches Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Brokerage

The post Integral Launches Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Brokerage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Integral announced the launch of Primeone, which the company describes as the world’s first stablecoin-based crypto prime brokerage. Built on the Codex Layer-1 EVM blockchain, Primeone integrates institutional-grade credit, trading and net settlement into a single platform that lets clients trade with market makers and exchanges through one account. The platform uses USD stablecoin margin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/integral-launches-stablecoin-based-crypto-prime-brokerage/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:38
AVAX price jumps as Avalanche Treasury Co. unveils $1B accumulation strategy

AVAX price jumps as Avalanche Treasury Co. unveils $1B accumulation strategy

AVAX price shot up to hit an intraday high of $31.32 hours after the Avalanche Treasury Co., which is backed by the Avalanche foundation, announced plans to become a public vehicle dedicated to acquiring up to $1 billion worth of…
Crypto.news2025/10/02 14:26
USDT liquidity flow to Ethereum could fuel altcoin season rally: CryptoQuant

USDT liquidity flow to Ethereum could fuel altcoin season rally: CryptoQuant

Ethereum has overtaken Tron in USDT flows with analysts noting that this shift could drive an ETH-led altcoin rally as Bitcoin dominance weakens. Ethereum has overtaken Tron as the main hub for USDT transfers, with $26.6 billion recorded on-chain. According…
Crypto.news2025/10/02 14:22
Sweden Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve to Combat Inflation

Sweden Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve to Combat Inflation

TLDR Two Swedish Democrats lawmakers submitted a parliamentary motion on October 1, 2025, calling for Sweden to investigate establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve The proposal suggests funding the reserve through seized Bitcoin rather than new spending, with management authority to be determined Sweden currently has no publicly listed Bitcoin holdings but introduced laws in November [...] The post Sweden Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve to Combat Inflation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 14:19
BlockDAG's F1® Deal Makes It the Best Presale Crypto to Buy

BlockDAG’s F1® Deal Makes It the Best Presale Crypto to Buy

The post BlockDAG’s F1® Deal Makes It the Best Presale Crypto to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® Team sets it apart from Tapzi and Ozak AI as the best presale crypto to buy in 2025. Tapzi and Ozak AI have both managed to raise millions in their presales, yet many still question the actual delivery of their promises. Tapzi is building around its GameFi vision, though long-term adoption will only be clear if casual gamers remain engaged. Meanwhile, Ozak AI promotes its AI-focused tools, but its current value rests largely on projections instead of widespread active usage. The real test is identifying which project has already proven it can thrive on an international stage. That is where BlockDAG (BDAG) takes the spotlight. With its partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG is not simply pushing a presale; it is demonstrating alignment with a major sporting powerhouse. This collaboration shows its strength to enterprises, developers, and holders, which is why it is now recognized as the best presale crypto to buy and is regularly highlighted among the top presale cryptos for 2025. BlockDAG: A Strong Global Seal of Credibility The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team goes far beyond branding on a race car. It represents credibility on an institutional level, showing that BlockDAG can stand alongside globally recognized brands. This association gives BlockDAG an edge that many presales can only aspire to achieve. For developers and enterprises, it signals a serious commitment to growth and scaling, while for holders, it delivers reassurance that they are connected to a project that extends well beyond crypto spaces. Each Grand Prix event introduces BlockDAG to millions of new eyes, turning it into a name that is not easily ignored. This validates not only the technology but also its ambition of embedding blockchain into…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:04
Disney Fans Lose Thousands in Fake Solana Coin Scam

Disney Fans Lose Thousands in Fake Solana Coin Scam

TLDR Disney’s official Instagram accounts were hacked on October 1, 2025, by an unknown entity posting fake cryptocurrency content Hackers promoted a fraudulent coin called “Disney Solana” that did not exist, tricking fans into investing Victims lost hundreds to thousands of dollars within minutes as the fake coin’s market cap dropped from $60,000 to $7,000 [...] The post Disney Fans Lose Thousands in Fake Solana Coin Scam appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 14:02
Zcash (ZEC) Price Explodes: What's Driving the Privacy Coin's Massive Rally

Zcash (ZEC) Price Explodes: What’s Driving the Privacy Coin’s Massive Rally

Zcash has exploded higher, with ZEC pumping close to 90% in the last 24 hours. The privacy-focused coin is now trading around $148 after reaching intraday highs of $153. The surge coincided with a post from Grayscale highlighting Zcash’s unique design and privacy technology, which has reignited investor interest. Grayscale wrote: “Zcash is similar to
Coinstats2025/10/02 13:59
Polymarket secures US return with license approval

Polymarket secures US return with license approval

Polymarket, a prediction company, steps back into the US after being forced to block American customers under the order of the enforcement agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), in 2022. Prediction market operator Polymarket is preparing to relaunch its platform in the United States after nearly four years of restrictions, with regulatory filings showing that trading could begin as early as Thursday. The world’s largest prediction market announced its plans to reenter the American market after acquiring QCX LLC, later renamed Polymarket US, for $112 million. The acquisition gave Polymarket a Designated Contract Market (DCM) license in July. It can now self-certify markets for US users, including sports and political events. Polymarket could launch 5 days early According to the initial regulatory filings seen by Cryptopolitan, October 7 was slated as the prediction market’s earliest possible launch date. Revised filings submitted Wednesday with the CFTC have reportedly brought the date forward to October 2. Polymarket DCM license filing. Source: CFTC Visitors to the company’s website are being invited to join a waiting list ahead of the launch. A message on the homepage states that Americans will be notified by text message when the platform is ready for registration. “Polymarket will soon be available for US traders. We’re working hard to get the US platform ready for launch,” the message reads. Polymarket’s return required months of negotiation with US regulators, even after it purchased QCX. The firm awaited a no-action letter from the CFTC that would prevent enforcement over alleged violations of swap data reporting and recordkeeping rules. That letter arrived during the first week of September, when Chief Executive Shayne Coplan said it was a “green light to go live in the USA,” Cryptopolitan reported. Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the @CFTC.Credit to the Commission and Staff for their impressive work. This process has been accomplished in record timing.Stay tuned https://t.co/NVziTixpqO— Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) September 3, 2025 The company had ceased business in the United States in January 2022 after agreeing to block local users and paying a $1.4 million civil penalty for operating as an unregistered exchange and offering bets on illegal events. The settlement kept the platform running overseas but effectively banned Americans from trading on it. Market rivalry with competitor Kalshi Polymarket returns to a competitive environment where federally regulated Kalshi is on the highest ranks in the US prediction market space. According to data from Polymarket Analytics, a service not affiliated with the platform, Polymarket has recorded $877 million in trading volume, compared with Kalshi’s $291 million. Back towards the end of August, the betting company announced Donald Trump Jr. had joined the company as an adviser ahead of its planned US relaunch.  As reported by Politico, the eldest son of President Donald Trump sits on Polymarket’s advisory board, while his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, takes a stake in the company; however, the size of the investment was not disclosed. Trump Jr. is a partner at 1789 Capital, which was founded by financier Omeed Malik. Prediction markets wager on US politics Polymarket’s US relaunch comes against the backdrop of a federal government shutdown this week after lawmakers failed to reach a budget agreement. Traders are speculating on how long the shutdown might last.  On Kalshi, contracts imply that the government will be closed for about 11 days. However, Polymarket traders are more bearish, with the highest volume contracts betting on a 35% probability the shutdown will extend beyond October 15.  8% of participants expect lawmakers to reach a deal this week between October 3 and October 5. Contracts predicting a resolution between October 6 and October 9 are trading at 28% odds, while October 10 to 14 is close at 29%.  The impasse is from a dispute between Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, and liberal senators, whose support is still required to pass spending legislation.  Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Coinstats2025/10/02 13:53
What to Expect in Bitcoin (BTC) Prices in the Coming Days? Here Are the Analyst's Detailed Opinions

What to Expect in Bitcoin (BTC) Prices in the Coming Days? Here Are the Analyst’s Detailed Opinions

Analyst Frank Cappelleri shared his expectations for Bitcoin's price in light of recent events. Here are the details. Continue Reading: What to Expect in Bitcoin (BTC) Prices in the Coming Days? Here Are the Analyst’s Detailed Opinions
Coinstats2025/10/02 13:46
Bitcoin Surges Amid US Government Chaos

Bitcoin Surges Amid US Government Chaos

Recent developments have seen a significant shift in global financial markets in response to the US government’s shutdown. This event, characterized by a budget impasse between Republicans and Democrats, has disrupted various public services, affecting economic sectors worldwide.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges Amid US Government Chaos
Coinstats2025/10/02 13:37
