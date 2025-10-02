2025-10-03 Friday

Valiantly Looking For Truth And Certainty In AI And LLMs Gets Earnest Airtime At Harvard’s BKC

The post Valiantly Looking For Truth And Certainty In AI And LLMs Gets Earnest Airtime At Harvard’s BKC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tackling the role of truthfulness, certainty and uncertainty, and beliefs as embedded into modern-era AI and LLMs. getty In today’s column, I examine the latest research involving the challenging aspects about the role of truth, certainty, and internal beliefs immersed in contemporary generative AI and LLMs. This vital topic was the focus of the second event in Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center (BKC) Fall Speaker series (for my analysis of BKC’s first event in the Fall series, encompassing what intelligence is, see the link here). I was recently honored to have been an invited participant at a special AI Workshop at Harvard University that explored the expected advent of AGI, an outstanding get-together that took place on September 12-14, and I had an opportunity to learn about BKC and connect with BKC researchers, affiliates, and faculty. For the second event of the Fall series, which took place on October 1, 2025, Jacob Andreas gave a talk on “Belief, Uncertainty, and Truth in Language Models.” Dr. Jacob Andreas is an Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT, serving also in the renowned Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), globally recognized for its pioneering research in computing that improves the way people work, play, and learn. Moderated expertly by Dr. Josh Joseph, BKC’s Chief AI Scientist, the conversation was ably stirred into a wide range of important considerations concerning both technological facets of AI and broader policy and societal matters. Trying to figure out how AI ought to be responding and interacting with humanity is more than a tech-only heads-down proclivity. It takes a village of AI builders, policymakers, and a myriad of other stakeholders to sensibly and sufficiently ascertain the propensity of AI to express truthfulness, beliefs, and levels of uncertainty, doing so in the right way, at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:40
KEYWORDS – Blockchain.News

The post KEYWORDS – Blockchain.News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 30, 2025 15:54 Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has become one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders by acquiring 5,268 BTC for $623 million, raising its total to 30,823 BTC worth about $3.6 billion. Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has catapulted into the exclusive ranks of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders with a massive 5,268 BTC acquisition worth $623 million, cementing its position as the fourth-largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company globally. The Tokyo-based company announced the landmark purchase on October 1, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to an impressive 30,823 BTC valued at approximately $3.6 billion at current market prices. The aggressive accumulation strategy has transformed Metaplanet from a relatively unknown player into a major force in the corporate cryptocurrency adoption movement. Strategic Bitcoin Accumulation Pays Off CEO Simon Gerovich revealed that the latest acquisition was executed at an average price of 17.4 million yen ($118,328) per Bitcoin, demonstrating the company’s commitment to dollar-cost averaging into the digital asset despite recent market volatility. This purchase follows closely on the heels of Metaplanet’s record-breaking $632 million Bitcoin acquisition announced on September 21, which previously held the title as the company’s largest single purchase. “This acquisition solidifies our position among the world’s elite Bitcoin treasury companies,” said Gerovich in a statement. “We’re now positioned alongside industry giants and have established ourselves as a key player in the institutional Bitcoin adoption narrative.” The move places Metaplanet behind only three other publicly traded companies in terms of Bitcoin holdings: MicroStrategy leads the pack with 640,031 BTC, followed by MARA Holdings with 52,477 BTC, and Marathon Digital Holdings (XXI) with 43,514 BTC. Institutional Interest Surges The company’s aggressive Bitcoin strategy has attracted significant institutional attention, with Capital Group, the US asset management giant overseeing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:38
Eight Exercises For Leaders To Build A Culture Of Curiosity At Work

The post Eight Exercises For Leaders To Build A Culture Of Curiosity At Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eight Exercises For Leaders To Build A Culture Of Curiosity At Work getty One of the hardest parts of building a culture of curiosity in the workplace is getting leaders to take part in training. Leaders already carry heavy schedules, so they often hesitate to commit to another training session unless they see real value in it. The way to spark interest is by presenting workshops as practical labs. The workshops can be more appealing because they are short, focused sessions where leaders test how their actions affect workplace culture. Each leader leaves with actions they can easily implement to improve the culture of curiosity. How Can Leaders Address Fear In The Workplace? getty How Can Leaders Address Fear In The Workplace? Fear is one of the most common barriers to curiosity. Many leaders hesitate just like their employees, worried about looking like they do not know everything. This exercise begins by having leaders write down a time when they stayed silent out of fear. They then share the story in small groups and talk about what was lost. Next, groups brainstorm how the situation might have changed if curiosity had been encouraged. A facilitator might ask: What would the team have gained if the question had been raised? What small signals can a leader give that make it safer to speak up? Fear limits growth, so leaders must work to recognize how their own fear has impacted their willingness to offer ideas or ask questions. How Can Leaders Challenge Their Assumptions? getty How Can Leaders Challenge Their Assumptions? Assumptions, or the things we tell ourselves, can be dangerous because they limit options. Leaders can be divided into groups and given a workplace statement such as “employees only leave for higher pay.” The task is to create a list of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:37
Uptober Kickoff: Bitcoin Closes in on $115K, Zexpire Launches Into 0DTE Frontier

The post Uptober Kickoff: Bitcoin Closes in on $115K, Zexpire Launches Into 0DTE Frontier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is rallying at the opening of October, brushing the $115,000 mark after a brisk week that added more than 8 percent to its price. Trading desks point to sustained inflows from large wallets, a lighter macro calendar, and anticipation of next year’s supply halving as key factors behind the surge. Futures volumes on major venues climbed to their highest level since mid-July, underscoring a jump in directional bets as the market enters what traders call “Uptober.” Alongside the price breakout, options platform Zexpire has gone live with contracts that expire the same day they are opened, known as 0DTE. The launch adds a fresh venue for short-tenor strategies, catering to market participants seeking fast exposure without overnight risk. Initial order books show concentrated activity around at-the-money strikes for both Bitcoin and Ether, hinting at demand for intraday hedging and range-trading plays. Observers note that the pairing of record spot momentum and new derivative tools is setting the stage for a volatile but liquid start to the fourth quarter. Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Steady Gains Ahead of Key Resistance Bitcoin (BTC) is the first digital currency built on blockchain, letting users send value directly to each other. It runs without a bank or company controlling it. The code records every trade in blocks that link together, forming a shared ledger copied across thousands of computers. An unknown figure called Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first block in January 2009, starting the era of crypto. New coins enter the system at a set pace that halves every four years, keeping supply tight while demand drives price. This long term design shapes the current market mood and leads to the latest price action described below. Source: TradingView Bitcoin now trades between 108819 and 115588 after adding 1% in the past week, 4.61% in a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:35
From Black Owned Cotton To $30 Million In Sales, Actively Black Is Shaking Up Fashion

The post From Black Owned Cotton To $30 Million In Sales, Actively Black Is Shaking Up Fashion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Actively Black founder Lanny Smith, co-founder Bianca Winslow, and Alfreda Smith. Courtesy: Texavier Henry Is the fashion industry ready for another shake up? When Lanny Smith, founder of Actively Black, closed out his third show at New York Fashion Week, he declared, “This is not a fashion show,” In the heart of Manhattan, Smith and his team didn’t simply put on a fashion show, they elevated the runway into something different – a living tribute to civil rights icons and their living legacies – shifting the conversation about what a Black-owned athleisure brand can be, and where it can sit within the highly competitive global fashion landscape. According to McKinsey, Black consumers’ spending on apparel and footwear is expected to grow by approximately 6 percent annually to $70 billion by 2030. And this is only part of the total of $445 billion that will be available from 2022 to 2030, including $50 billion in new spending. Fashion Meets Civil Rights Smith’s strategy? Blur the line between clothing and culture. Rather than simply spotlighting his collection with influencers, runway models, and celebrities, Actively Black created a stage where history walked hand in hand with style and purpose. From Dr. Bernice A. King and Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughters of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, sharing the runway with Black Panther activists Fred Hampton Jr. and Fredricka Newton – the ‘models’ infused with symbolism to their family names and legacies. The daughters of MLK and Malcom X walk Actively Blacks NYFW show. Anja Stoll Photography Bob Marley’s grandchildren and Lisane Basquiat, sister of Jean-Michel Basquiat, appeared, as did Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to attend William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans in 1960. She was followed by U.S. Olympic legends Tommie Smith and John Carlos, known…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:34
Paxos releases forensic report: Total PYUSD tokens in circulation exceeded 1.1 billion in August

PANews reported on October 2 that Paxos officially released an attestation report on the stablecoin PYUSD for August 2025, issued by KPMG, one of the "Big Four accounting firms." The report disclosed that the total circulation of PYUSD tokens (Total Tokens Outstanding) rose to 1,169,714,720 as of August 29; the nominal value of redeemable collateral in total net assets was US$1,173,383,198, which was higher than the total circulation of PYUSD tokens. In addition, Paxos data also shows that as gold prices rise, the market value of its gold-linked token PAXG has exceeded US$1.15 billion, currently at US$1,153,328,709, setting a new record high.
PANews2025/10/02 14:34
Musk becomes first person in history to surpass $500 billion in net worth

PANews reported on October 2nd that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has surpassed $500 billion in personal wealth, becoming the first person in history to cross this threshold. This is largely due to a rebound in Tesla's stock price and the soaring valuations of the tech entrepreneur's other startups. According to the Forbes Rich List, as of 4:15 PM ET, Musk's net worth reached $500.1 billion, but has now fallen back below $500 billion. According to data from BitcoinTreasuries, Tesla currently holds 11,509 bitcoins, and SpaceX, another space technology company associated with Musk, holds 8,285 bitcoins.
PANews2025/10/02 14:30
Investor Alert: 3 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential Set to Roar in Q4 2025 Markets

Crypto has always been part casino, part cult. Goatseus Maximus ($GOAT) struts into the arena like a gladiator, MoonBull ($MOBU) rockets across stages like it’s rehearsing for a lunar landing, and BullZilla ($BZIL) stomps through presale gates with claws sharpened. Together, they’re fueling 2025’s meme coin festival. For anyone eyeing the best crypto coin with […] The post Investor Alert: 3 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential Set to Roar in Q4 2025 Markets appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 14:15
Bitcoin Short-Term Holder RVT Nears Cycle Lows: A Healthy Reset?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holder RVT has plummeted recently. Here’s what history suggests could happen next for BTC. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Realized Value RVT Is Approaching Cycle Lows In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has shared the latest trend in the Bitcoin Realized Value RVT of the short-term holders. The Realized Value RVT is an oscillator that measures the ratio between the sum of profits and losses being realized by BTC investors, and the total transfer volume on the network. In simple terms, what the metric tells us about is whether holders are participating in a high or low amount of profit-taking/loss-taking compared to the value being shifted around on the blockchain. Related Reading: Bitcoin’s Next Big Move? CryptoQuant Says These Alerts Are To Watch In the context of the current topic, the version of the indicator that’s of interest is the one specifically for short-term holders (STHs), investors who purchased their Bitcoin during the past 155 days. Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin Realized Value RVT for the STHs over the last few years: As displayed in the above graph, the Bitcoin STH Realized Value RVT has witnessed a decline recently, implying the investors have been realizing a lower amount of profit/loss compared to the volume. The metric’s recent decline has been so drastic that it has taken its value near cyclical lows. Such a trend suggests the BTC network is currently observing most of its coins moving at or near break-even. “Historically, such resets often align with periods of market detox, helping build a foundation for more durable recoveries,” explains the analytics firm. From the chart, it’s visible that the market saw similar STH Realized Value RVT values during the mid-2024 and early-2025 lows. In 2023, however, the indicator had to sink even lower before Bitcoin regained its footing. It now remains to be seen whether the latest low levels of STH Realized Value RVT mean the cryptocurrency has already bottomed, or if the metric will have to go further lower. Related Reading: Cardano Whale Makes $54 Million Coinbase Outflow: Sign Of Dip Buying? Another healthy development for BTC could perhaps be the reversal in its market cap dominance, as Glassnode has pointed out in another X post. From the chart, it’s visible that the Bitcoin dominance declined to 57% earlier, but it has since seen a rebound back to 59%. “This mean reversion suggests a healthier market structure, as BTC-led rallies have historically proven more sustainable than those driven by altcoins,” notes the analytics firm. BTC Price At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $117,000, up 3% over the last week. The trend in the price of the coin over the last five days | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/10/02 14:00
Nasdaq’s VivoPower Expands XRP Treasury with $19M

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower raises $19M to expand its XRP treasury strategy, strengthening long-term digital asset holdings amid growing corporate adoption. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has taken a significant step in its digital asset strategy. The company states it has successfully obtained a further common stock offering in the sum of $19 million. The shares were trading at $6.05, […] The post Nasdaq’s VivoPower Expands XRP Treasury with $19M appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 13:45
