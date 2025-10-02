2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Ripple News: Nasdaq-Listed XRP Treasury Company Raises $19M to Expand Digital Asset Holdings

Ripple News: Nasdaq-Listed XRP Treasury Company Raises $19M to Expand Digital Asset Holdings

The post Ripple News: Nasdaq-Listed XRP Treasury Company Raises $19M to Expand Digital Asset Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Ripple News: Nasdaq-Listed XRP Treasury Company Raises $19M to Expand Digital Asset Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has completed a $19 million equity raise through an additional common stock offering at $6.05 per share. The funds will support VivoPower’s digital asset treasury strategy, including acquiring, managing, and holding XRP for the long term. The move adds credibility to XRP as a digital asset and also shows growing institutional interest. Treasury-focused strategies like this can provide a more stable price floor and support adoption in decentralized finance (DeFi) and other crypto applications. XRP’s market activity shows gains above 5% on the day, rising market capitalization, and strong trading volume. Short-term momentum is pausing, however, as the MACD has turned bearish and the CRSI sits at neutral levels.  VivoPower’s treasury strategy could influence XRP adoption beyond price movements. A well-capitalized, publicly traded company holding XRP may attract additional institutional attention and participation in the ecosystem. Analysts note that scaling this strategy could provide clearer support for XRP and signal confidence to both retail and corporate investors. The latest offering follows VivoPower’s previous Regulation S sale, led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud. The offering was conducted under a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-287060), declared effective by the SEC on May 27, 2025. A final prospectus is available on the SEC website. VivoPower’s initiative shows how corporate treasuries can actively participate in the crypto ecosystem. By holding XRP and deploying capital strategically, the company aims to support both its treasury and the broader network. It remains to be seen how this approach affects XRP’s price stability, adoption, and institutional credibility. Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/ripple-news-nasdaq-listed-xrp-treasury-company-raises-19m-to-expand-digital-asset-holdings/
XRP
XRP$3.0742+4.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013791-4.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1164+4.95%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:41
Podiel
Solana’s DeFi Strength Gains Buzz But Lyno AI Presale Captures Investor Attention

Solana’s DeFi Strength Gains Buzz But Lyno AI Presale Captures Investor Attention

By Q3 2025, ’s DeFi ecosystem hit $8.6 billion TVL, dominating headlines. But while Solana’s numbers are impressive, the real question for investors is this: will you chase yesterday’s winner, or secure a position in , which analysts say could deliver a 6,500% ROI by 2026? If Solana’s Speed Amazes You, Why Aren’t You Looking […] The post Solana’s DeFi Strength Gains Buzz But Lyno AI Presale Captures Investor Attention appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DeFi
DEFI$0.002021+22.26%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.44%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005677+3.19%
Podiel
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 15:27
Podiel
Ethereum Tops Bitcoin in ETF Inflows With $546.96 Million; Meanwhile, This Cheap Crypto Is Projected To Deliver 43x ROI Soon

Ethereum Tops Bitcoin in ETF Inflows With $546.96 Million; Meanwhile, This Cheap Crypto Is Projected To Deliver 43x ROI Soon

The post Ethereum Tops Bitcoin in ETF Inflows With $546.96 Million; Meanwhile, This Cheap Crypto Is Projected To Deliver 43x ROI Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 29, Ethereum investment funds recorded inflows of $546.96 million, edging past Bitcoin’s $521.95 million and making headlines across the crypto market. This surge came as U.S. spot ETFs reversed a week of outflows, pulling in strong investor interest.  Ethereum now commands $27.54 billion in ETF assets, while Bitcoin ETFs have climbed to $150.41 billion, showing how investor demand is diversifying.  Yet, while both assets are securing ETF attention, one new cryptocurrency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is turning heads with its presale performance and ambitious growth model, offering investors a rare chance to get in early. Bitcoin ETF Trading Activity Bitcoin ETFs have been recording substantial trading value, reaching $4.61 billion on September 29. Fidelity FBTC led inflows at $298.70 million, while Ark & 21Shares followed with $62.18 million. Additional gains came from Grayscale BTC with $47.09 million, Bitwise BITB with $47.16 million, and VanEck HODL with $30.66 million. Franklin EZBC contributed $16.51 million, while Valkyrie BRRR posted the smallest entry at $4.03 million. However, BlackRock IBIT reported an outflow of $46.64 million, offsetting part of the broader inflow momentum. Despite this, Bitcoin remains resilient, trading at $114,252, a 1.7% weekly increase. Its market capitalization now sits at $2.276 trillion, with daily trading volume climbing above $58 billion. Consequently, Bitcoin ETFs are maintaining investor confidence even as competition from Ethereum intensifies. Ethereum ETF Growth Surges Ethereum ETFs have delivered the standout performance, pulling in $546.96 million in inflows. Fidelity’s FETH recorded the largest single-day gain with $202.18 million, while BlackRock ETHA added $154.20 million. Grayscale ETH, Bitwise ETHW, and VanEck ETHV followed with inflows ranging from $15 million to nearly $100 million. Smaller contributions from Invesco QETH and Franklin EZET further reinforced the strong sentiment. Nevertheless, Ethereum’s total ETF trading value stood at $1.89 billion, considerably lower than Bitcoin’s, showing…
SOON
SOON$0.524+31.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013791-4.34%
Union
U$0.009848-0.14%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:22
Podiel
Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life

Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life

The post Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/codego-launches-whitelabel-devices-bringing-tokens-into-daily-life/
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003262-16.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013791-4.34%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:09
Podiel
Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain

Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain

The post Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain The Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), a non-stock, non-profit organization of blockchain professionals and advocates, has formally partnered with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to roll out Integrity Chain, a blockchain-powered platform designed to embed transparency, accountability, and public trust into national infrastructure projects. Through a Memorandum of Agreement signed on September 30, BCP President Dr. Donald Patrick Lim and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon committed to digitizing and securing data on budgets, procurement processes, and construction milestones on an immutable blockchain ledger accessible to the public. “By placing our foreign-assisted projects—those funded by Official Development Assistance (ODA)—on the Integrity Chain, we welcome the scrutiny of the private sector, academe, and civil society. This is DPWH’s strong response to the President’s directive to ensure transparency and accountability is enforced for its projects,” Dizon said. “On behalf of the President, on behalf of the entire Cabinet, on behalf of the entire government, thank you for this, because this is really where what we should all do. From the budget process to the procurement process, to the award of the contract, to the implementation of the project, to the monitoring of the project, to the payments made to the contractors, to the acceptance of the project. Everyone should be watching now, everyone,” he added. DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon during his speech at the launch of Integrity Chain. (Source: Department of Public Works and Highways/Facebook) ‘Everyone should be watching now’ The department explained that the Integrity Chain initiative is designed to track project spending and progress through a real-time public dashboard, while enabling citizen feedback, anomaly reporting, and tamper-proof records to deter corruption. “For the first time, the private sector isn’t just demanding integrity—we’re building the…
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0004859+3.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013791-4.34%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04879-5.33%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:03
Podiel
Coinbase Welcomes 1inch API to Streamline Token Swaps

Coinbase Welcomes 1inch API to Streamline Token Swaps

The post Coinbase Welcomes 1inch API to Streamline Token Swaps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase has unveiled plans to incorporate the 1inch Swap API into its platform, an initiative aimed at refining the efficiency and pricing of non-custodial token swaps. This integration signifies a strategic progression for 1inch, as it taps into a substantial user base within the United States. Continue Reading:Coinbase Welcomes 1inch API to Streamline Token Swaps Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/coinbase-welcomes-1inch-api-to-streamline-token-swaps
1INCH
1INCH$0.2677+3.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316+4.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013791-4.34%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:02
Podiel
Washington Chaos Could Spark Major Fallout

Washington Chaos Could Spark Major Fallout

The post Washington Chaos Could Spark Major Fallout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The standoff in U.S. politics has gone from nuisance to market risk, as the ongoing government shutdown begins to ripple through both traditional and digital finance. For the crypto sector, the deadlock in Congress could mean stalled regulatory decisions, delayed legislation, and a data blackout that clouds the outlook for months ahead. ETF Reviews in Limbo Investors awaiting rulings on long-anticipated spot crypto ETFs may be disappointed. With federal agencies running on limited staff, the Securities and Exchange Commission has already cautioned it may not be able to process applications during the shutdown. Any prolonged freeze could push decisions further into the future, adding fresh uncertainty to a market already balancing global macro headwinds. The shutdown is also choking progress on legislative efforts. The Clarity Act, a bill designed to provide clearer rules for digital assets, had been expected to gain traction in the Senate. Now, those discussions are effectively sidelined until the political impasse breaks. For an industry still pushing for mainstream recognition, that delay is another setback. No Economic Signals Equally troubling for traders is the absence of vital economic data. Agencies responsible for jobs numbers, inflation updates, and GDP releases are unable to publish reports on schedule. Without these markers, markets lose the guidance that often shapes Federal Reserve policy — a gap that could fuel sharp swings in Bitcoin and altcoins as investors trade in the dark. Behind the market anxiety lies a worsening political standoff. Democrats and Republicans have yet to agree on a budget resolution, and the fallout is spreading through public services. Vice President JD Vance warned that layoffs could escalate if the shutdown drags on for weeks rather than days, underscoring the human toll of the deadlock. What It Means for Crypto If history is any guide, extended shutdowns can erode…
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.013274-2.54%
Major
MAJOR$0.12387+1.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013791-4.34%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:01
Podiel
VivoPower Elevates XRP as Core Asset with Ambitious Fundraising Campaign

VivoPower Elevates XRP as Core Asset with Ambitious Fundraising Campaign

VivoPower raises $19 million for XRP investments, pricing shares above market value. Collaboration with Doppler Finance aims to optimize returns while maintaining transparency. Continue Reading:VivoPower Elevates XRP as Core Asset with Ambitious Fundraising Campaign The post VivoPower Elevates XRP as Core Asset with Ambitious Fundraising Campaign appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
XRP
XRP$3.0742+4.63%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4083+3.99%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001894-6.00%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:59
Podiel
Pi Network & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Analysts Say You Should Be Holding In The Last Quarter Of 2025

Pi Network & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Analysts Say You Should Be Holding In The Last Quarter Of 2025

Despite the turbulence, analysts highlight Pi Network (PI) and Remittix (RTX) as two assets worth holding heading into the final […] The post Pi Network & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Analysts Say You Should Be Holding In The Last Quarter Of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Pi Network
PI$0.26681-1.66%
Podiel
Coindoo2025/10/02 14:50
Podiel
Trump Jr. dismisses World Liberty Financial conflict of interest concerns

Trump Jr. dismisses World Liberty Financial conflict of interest concerns

The post Trump Jr. dismisses World Liberty Financial conflict of interest concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump Jr. and Zach Wilkoff of World Liberty Financial at Token2049, a prominent crypto conference in Singapore, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Wachsman Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday dismissed criticism that a crypto venture tied to his family had any potential conflicts of interest, as his firm, World Liberty Financial, seeks global investors. Concerns that World Liberty Financial investors may be seeking favor with the Trump administration are “complete nonsense,” Trump Jr. told CNBC on the sidelines of Token2049, a prominent crypto conference in Singapore. “I don’t think anyone actually believes that my father or [Zach’s] father would be looking at ledgers on the blockchain to see who bought what, and that carrying any kind of favor,” Trump Jr. said.  The U.S. President’s eldest son, who is a co-founder of World Liberty Financial, was accompanied at the event by the firm’s CEO Zach Wilkoff, son of Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East under the Trump administration. Witkoff, who was involved in his father’s real estate business before World Liberty Financial, echoed the sentiment. “Don and my World Liberty mission is big, but our dad’s mission is much bigger. They’re not focused on stablecoins, nor are they involved in a stablecoin business,” he said.  The company — first founded in September 2024 — launched its stablecoin six months later. The token, dubbed USD1, is pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by short-term U.S. government treasuries. It also has a publicly traded “governance token,” or the crypto version of a shareholder vote, called WLFI.  Critics have questioned the company’s open connections to the Trump administration as it pursues deals abroad and expands into areas such as debit payments and tokenized commodity assets. Trump Jr. and Wilkoff downplayed their political connections during a keynote speech at the crypto conference,…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.781+2.80%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04278-5.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013791-4.34%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:46
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe