2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Why Whales Are Rotating From Solana Into Ozak AI’s $0.012 Presale

Crypto markets in 2025 are thriving, and blue-chip tokens like Solana (SOL) continue to perform strongly, with SOL trading around $240 and cementing itself as one of the leading Layer-1 networks. Yet, despite Solana’s proven track record and its growing DeFi and NFT ecosystem, whales are beginning to rotate some of their capital into Ozak […] The post Why Whales Are Rotating From Solana Into Ozak AI’s $0.012 Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 15:44
Even If Shiba Inu Achieved Cardano’s Market Cap and Entered Top 10, It Still Wouldn’t Hit $0.0001, Best Meme Coin to Buy Instead

Even if Shiba Inu ($SHIB) mirrored Cardano’s ($ADA) market cap, reaching $29.85 billion, the token would still trade far below $0.0001. Calculations suggest $SHIB would only climb to $0.00005065, reflecting a mere 4.15x increase from its current $0.00001222.  Meanwhile, Cardano’s ATH at $3.08377 highlights how substantial market cap alone cannot drive meme coin price explosions. [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/02 15:43
Altcoin Season Here? XRP, AVAX Get Major Institutional Push as Market Rallies

The altcoin market has posted a significant surge on Oct. 2 as institutional adoption for top cryptocurrencies surges. The post Altcoin Season Here? XRP, AVAX Get Major Institutional Push as Market Rallies appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/02 15:40
Bitcoin Poised for Huge Gains as Gold Correlation Suggests Late November Surge

Bitcoin remains correlated with the price of gold, albeit with a considerable lag, meaning that there could be huge gains ahead.
CryptoPotato2025/10/02 15:32
Solana (SOL) Price: Gains as VisionSys Announces $2 Billion SOL Treasury Strategy

TLDR Nasdaq-listed VisionSys announced a $2 billion Solana treasury strategy, with the first phase targeting $500 million in SOL purchases and staking within six months Solana price increased 5% to $219 following the announcement, continuing its strong performance with 9.32% monthly gains and 87% gains over six months Marinade Finance will provide the staking infrastructure [...] The post Solana (SOL) Price: Gains as VisionSys Announces $2 Billion SOL Treasury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$233.62+6.52%
Coincentral2025/10/02 15:15
Crypto Market Warning: Washington Chaos Could Spark Major Fallout

For the crypto sector, the deadlock in Congress could mean stalled regulatory decisions, delayed legislation, and a data blackout that […] The post Crypto Market Warning: Washington Chaos Could Spark Major Fallout appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 15:00
NVIDIA NV-Tesseract-AD: Revolutionizing Anomaly Detection with Advanced Techniques

The post NVIDIA NV-Tesseract-AD: Revolutionizing Anomaly Detection with Advanced Techniques appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Sep 30, 2025 15:51 NVIDIA introduces NV-Tesseract-AD, a sophisticated model enhancing anomaly detection through diffusion modeling, curriculum learning, and adaptive thresholds, aiming to tackle complex industrial challenges. NVIDIA has introduced NV-Tesseract-AD, an advanced model aimed at transforming anomaly detection in various industries. The model builds upon the NV-Tesseract framework, enhancing it with specialized techniques such as diffusion modeling, curriculum learning, and adaptive thresholding methods, according to NVIDIA’s recent blog post. Innovative Approach to Anomaly Detection NV-Tesseract-AD stands out by addressing the challenges posed by noisy, high-dimensional signals that drift over time and contain rare, irregular events. Unlike its predecessors, NV-Tesseract-AD incorporates diffusion modeling, stabilized through curriculum learning, which allows it to manage complex data more effectively. This approach helps the model to learn the manifold of normal behavior, identifying anomalies that break the underlying structure of the data. Challenges in Anomaly Detection Anomaly detection in real-world applications is daunting due to non-stationarity and noise. Signals frequently change, making it difficult to distinguish between normal variations and actual anomalies. Traditional methods often fail under such conditions, leading to misclassifications that could have severe consequences, such as overlooking early signs of equipment failure in nuclear power plants. Diffusion Models and Curriculum Learning Diffusion models, originally used for images, have been adapted for time series by NVIDIA. These models gradually corrupt data with noise and learn to reverse the process, capturing fine-grained temporal structures. Curriculum learning further enhances this process by introducing complexity gradually, ensuring robust model performance even in noisy environments. Adaptive Thresholding Techniques To combat the limitations of static thresholds, NVIDIA has developed Segmented Confidence Sequences (SCS) and Multi-Scale Adaptive Confidence Segments (MACS). These techniques adjust thresholds dynamically, accommodating fluctuations in data and reducing false alarms. SCS adapts to locally stable…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:53
VisionSys en Marinade lanceren Solana schathuis van $2 miljard

Het Amerikaanse techbedrijf VisionSys AI steekt samen met Marinade Finance een flinke hoeveelheid geld in een gloednieuw digitaal schatkist project op de Solana blockchain. Dochteronderneming Medintel Technology richt zich in eerste instantie op het aankopen en staken van $500 miljoen aan SOL in de komende zes maanden. Uiteindelijk moet het... Het bericht VisionSys en Marinade lanceren Solana schathuis van $2 miljard verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:33
Thailand Plans To Expand Crypto ETF Lineup To Include Altcoins

Thailand plans to expand its crypto ETF market beyond Bitcoin to include multiple tokens, with new rules expected early next year.
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:21
Coinbase Integrates 1inch to Enhance Token Swap Efficiency

Coinbase integrates 1inch Swap API to enhance token swap efficiency and speed. The integration provides direct DEX access within the Coinbase app. Continue Reading:Coinbase Integrates 1inch to Enhance Token Swap Efficiency The post Coinbase Integrates 1inch to Enhance Token Swap Efficiency appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:18
