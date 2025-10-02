2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Top Crypto Presales 2025 – Lyno AI, BlockchainFX and BullZilla Lead the Market

Top Crypto Presales 2025 – Lyno AI, BlockchainFX and BullZilla Lead the Market

This presents the best presales to invest in 2025. BlockchainFX and BullZilla have raised a lot of money, but Lyno AI is moving the needle with revolutionary technology. We will discuss the latest presale statistics of each project and tell you why Lyno AI is gaining attention like never before. $8.2 Million and $580,000 Raised […] The post Top Crypto Presales 2025 – Lyno AI, BlockchainFX and BullZilla Lead the Market appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 15:31
Digital Asset Treasuries Face Growth as Competition Intensifies

Digital Asset Treasuries Face Growth as Competition Intensifies

Digital asset treasury companies are increasingly consolidating as the cryptocurrency market matures, with industry experts predicting a future where a handful of dominant players will control a significant portion of crypto holdings. This shift is driven by strategic mergers and acquisitions, as firms seek to enhance market share and attract investor confidence amid evolving regulatory [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/02 15:25
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $676 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $676 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (October 1, Eastern Time) was US$676 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$405 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$61.377 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$179 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.456 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$155.895 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.66%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$58.443 billion.
PANews2025/10/02 15:24
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett’s support for gold and silver signals a market downturn

Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett's support for gold and silver signals a market downturn

The author of the bestselling book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, investor and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki, continues to make loud statements about the collapse of traditional financial markets and the future of bitcoin. This time, he reacted to a change in the position of the famous investor Warren Buffett, who, after years of criticism, suddenly supported […] Сообщение Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett’s support for gold and silver signals a market downturn появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/02 15:19
MoonBull, the Best New Upcoming Crypto, Rockets in Stage 4 Presale as Toncoin and Hedera Expand Adoption

MoonBull, the Best New Upcoming Crypto, Rockets in Stage 4 Presale as Toncoin and Hedera Expand Adoption

MoonBull presale reaches Stage 4 with 11,800% ROI hopes, Toncoin surges in adoption, and Hedera drives innovation. Find the best new upcoming crypto to buy today.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 15:15
Rumble At The Core: How Tether Plans To Dominate The US Stablecoin Market

Rumble At The Core: How Tether Plans To Dominate The US Stablecoin Market

Tether, the powerhouse behind the world’s largest stablecoin by trading volume, USDT, has unveiled a strategic plan to expand its presence in the US market, a landscape that has evolved significantly under the Trump administration.  With the recent enactment of the GENIUS Act, which establishes a new regulatory framework for stablecoins and cryptocurrency firms issuing dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies, Tether is eager to capitalize on these developments. Tether’s US Market Comeback In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, reaffirmed the firm’s plans to launch a new token, USAT, designed to comply with US regulations. Central to Tether’s strategy is its partnership with Rumble, a growing video platform with a substantial user base.  Related Reading: Did Bitcoin Top? Top Trader Warns Of Brutal $98,000 Liquidity Sweep Notably, Tether holds a 48% stake in Rumble, following a notable $775 million investment in the company made in 2024. Ardoino emphasized the significance of Rumble’s 51 million monthly active users, stating, “That is already a huge amount of users if you compare to what the competition has now in the United States.” The US stablecoin market includes Circle (CRCL), the issuer of the second-largest dollar-pegged cryptocurrency, USD Coin (USDC), and a host of new entrants in the stablecoin arena.  The Trump administration has prioritized the growth of privately issued stablecoins, particularly through the GENIUS Act, which aims to create a supportive environment for issuers.  Tether, having faced scrutiny in the past—including a $41 million fine for allegedly misrepresenting its reserves—has recently made a concerted effort to re-establish its foothold in the US market.  Aiming For $500 Billion Valuation With a profit of $4.9 billion recorded in the second quarter of the year, Tether has strategically invested its reserves in cash-like assets, including US Treasuries, generating significant interest income.  The company’s recent ventures also extend into various industries, encompassing artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and commodities. Ardoino outlined that Rumble’s upcoming crypto wallet will play a crucial role not only for USAT but also for Tether’s tokenized gold product. Rumble’s CEO, Chris Pavlovski, echoed Ardoino’s sentiments, stating that the partnership embodies the principles of free speech and decentralized finance (DeFi).  “Rumble represents free speech just as Tether’s cryptocurrency and a decentralized internet represent true liberty,” he noted, highlighting the shared vision that unites the two companies. Related Reading: XRP Flips Green For First Time Since 2017, Pundit Predicts 500% Rally Additionally, Tether is seeking to raise up to $20 billion for a 3% stake, potentially valuing the company at around $500 billion. Ardoino described this valuation as a bargain, although he did not provide detailed calculations.  Should this fundraising effort succeed, Tether plans to allocate part of the proceeds towards developing an artificial intelligence platform designed to function on low-cost smartphones in emerging markets, particularly in Africa and South America. Tether’s CEO also mentioned the creation of an offline, artificial intelligence-powered language translation application as part of this initiative. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/10/02 15:00
Visa eyes stablecoin launch to power $15.7T network – Details

Visa eyes stablecoin launch to power $15.7T network – Details

Visa’s new stablecoin could unlock more capital in the market.
Coinstats2025/10/02 15:00
Opinion: Crypto treasury companies may "eat each other" and start a wave of mergers and acquisitions

Opinion: Crypto treasury companies may "eat each other" and start a wave of mergers and acquisitions

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Cointelegraph, David Duong, head of Coinbase's investment research department, said that as the market cycle matures and companies strive to attract investors, they may begin to "devour each other" and promote mergers and acquisitions. Digital asset treasury companies (DATs) will eventually be integrated into a few large institutions, just like the recent cooperation between Strive and Semler Scientific.
PANews2025/10/02 14:52
Sweden Plans Bitcoin Reserve to Strengthen Financial Future

Sweden Plans Bitcoin Reserve to Strengthen Financial Future

Highlights: Sweden may start a Bitcoin reserve to boost its financial strength. Lawmakers suggest using seized crypto to fund the new Bitcoin reserve. The reserve could protect Sweden from global money and economic risks. Sweden may soon become one of the first European countries to create a national Bitcoin reserve. This follows a parliamentary proposal on October 1 by Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez from the Sweden Democrats. Their motion, called “A Swedish Bitcoin Strategy” (Motion 2025/26:793), asks the government to study how a Bitcoin reserve could be set up and decide which authority should oversee its management. Sweden Urged to Fund a Reserve with Seized Bitcoin Sweden should “take part in this digital race and join the growing number of countries recognizing Bitcoin’s potential,” the lawmakers said. Like the US, Dioukarev and Perez suggested the reserve could be funded with seized Bitcoin. Sweden currently holds no public Bitcoin, according to Bitbo. However, in November, a new law allowed authorities to seize luxury goods, including crypto, even if the owner isn’t under investigation. Dioukarev and Perez explained that a Bitcoin reserve could shield Sweden from inflation since its supply is limited to 21 million coins. They also pointed out that Bitcoin transactions are quicker than traditional money transfers and involve very low costs. Lawmakers added that Bitcoin has now become the world’s sixth-largest asset, standing alongside silver and even surpassing major global corporations like Tesla, Meta, and Amazon They also warned that waiting too long could leave Sweden behind other Nordic nations. Finland already manages BTC seized by authorities, and Norway has included digital assets in its sovereign wealth strategies. Dioukarev and Perez said a Bitcoin reserve could help Sweden face big global financial changes. They suggest keeping Bitcoin alongside the country’s currency and gold. This would protect Sweden from political, economic, and global risks that could affect regular reserves. “In contrast, Bitcoin’s value is not driven by the monetary policies of individual states or any specific economy, which can reduce the overall correlation in the reserve,” they said. A first step for #Bitcoin in Sweden. On Sept 24, @DennisDioukarev hosted a Bitcoin seminar featuring talks from @satmojoe and @bitcoin_advies. This marks a key moment as Bitcoin enters Sweden’s political stage and strengthens Nordic cooperation for adoption. pic.twitter.com/DkplLDTj1v — JAN3 (@JAN3com) October 1, 2025 Sweden Eyes Bitcoin Reserve to Lead Europe in Digital Finance Supporters believe the plan goes beyond just providing financial security. They see it as a way for Sweden to stay ahead while the EU, US, and other countries set digital reserve rules. Experts say if Sweden adds Bitcoin to its reserves, it could influence other European countries. They warn that price swings and unclear regulations are still challenges. Other countries are already moving. In the US, the government is creating a federal Bitcoin reserve using seized crypto as part of its strategy. Kazakhstan recently started the Alem Crypto Fund, a government-backed project that began buying digital assets, starting with BNB. In Eastern Europe, the Czech Republic and Poland are discussing similar plans, while Finland and the UK already hold Bitcoin from state seizures. TLDR: Kazakhstan buys #BNB Kazakhstan "national" crypto reserve – Alem Crypto Fund – buys #BNB for long-term holding. https://t.co/ZbLNbuLvpG (Photo from 2022, new photo coming soon…) pic.twitter.com/2aoz33e328 — CZ BNB (@cz_binance) September 29, 2025 Sweden faces a balance between adopting financial innovation and keeping strict control over exchanges and mining. A Finance Committee review later this month will decide if the proposal moves forward in parliament. If approved, Sweden would become the first Nordic nation to hold a Bitcoin reserve. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:38
Cryptocurrency Market Eyes Positive Year-End Trends

Cryptocurrency Market Eyes Positive Year-End Trends

In the ever-fluctuating landscape of cryptocurrencies, Swyftx foresees a potentially favorable conclusion to 2023. Despite challenges arising from political turmoil in the U.S.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Market Eyes Positive Year-End Trends
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:15
