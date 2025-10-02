2025-10-03 Friday

Altcoin Season Kicks Off with Institutional Push to XRP & AVAX

The post Altcoin Season Kicks Off with Institutional Push to XRP & AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Altcoin market cap jumps to $1.12 trillion as October’s “Uptober” rally begins. XRP surges 4.5% on VivoPower’s treasury expansion and large whale accumulation. Avalanche Treasury Co. announces $675M SPAC deal, boosting AVAX price. The crypto markets are off to a strong start in October, with the combined market capitalization of altcoins surging to $1.12 trillion. Top altcoins such as XRP XRP $2.98 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $178.25 B Vol. 24h: $6.42 B , Solana SOL $223.7 24h volatility: 6.8% Market cap: $121.60 B Vol. 24h: $9.38 B , Avalanche AVAX $30.63 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $12.93 B Vol. 24h: $1.23 B , and Hyperliquid HYPE $48.96 24h volatility: 7.9% Market cap: $13.26 B Vol. 24h: $652.20 M all posted significant gains in the past day. XRP Gains on Corporate Interest XRP has posted a 4.5% increase in the last 24 hours as buyer demand continues to grow. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC revealed it had raised $19 million through an equity offering, with proceeds directed toward expanding its XRP holdings. The company issued new shares at $6.05 each, a premium to its last closing price. This comes after an earlier Regulation S offering, marking a step forward in VivoPower’s digital treasury program. The announcement coincided with heavy XRP accumulation by large investors. Analyst Ali Martinez noted that whales have purchased roughly 250 million XRP, worth around $745 million, since the start of the week. 250 million $XRP bought by whales in 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/S0DZYQms7i — Ali (@ali_charts) October 1, 2025 According to the data by CoinMarketCap, 24-hour trading volume has jumped by 33%, with XRP currently testing the crucial $3.0 zone. Analysts suggest that if the token closes above this level, a move toward $3.5 could follow. AVAX Strengthens on $675M SPAC Deal Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:42
Meme Coin Hype Fades: Lyno AI Presale Emerges as the Smarter AI Play

SHIB and other meme coins are down almost 17 percent in September 2025, but Lyno AI is gaining traction with smart technology and massive ROI potential. It is a presale strategic alternative to the volatile meme token, where advanced AI-based arbitrage is used to facilitate growth. In addition to the hype, one of the major […] The post Meme Coin Hype Fades: Lyno AI Presale Emerges as the Smarter AI Play appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 15:35
Economic Daily: Building a multilateral cooperation and win-win digital currency ecosystem to promote the diversification of the international monetary system

PANews reported on October 2 that the Economic Daily published an article stating that the digital RMB cross-border digital payment platform, digital RMB blockchain service platform and digital asset platform launched by the Digital RMB International Operations Center will not only help enhance my country's voice in the global financial system, but also provide open, inclusive and innovative Chinese power to improve the global cross-border payment system. The deeper meaning lies in promoting the diversified evolution of the international monetary system by building a digital currency ecosystem of "multilateral cooperation and win-win for all parties."
PANews2025/10/02 15:26
9 Best Coins in October as MoonBull Powers the Top Crypto Presale in 2025 with 1000x Gains

Is cryptocurrency once again on the verge of rewriting wealth stories? The surge of meme coins in 2025 suggests so, […] The post 9 Best Coins in October as MoonBull Powers the Top Crypto Presale in 2025 with 1000x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 15:15
B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets to Power Institutional Crypto OTC on B2TRADER

The post B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets to Power Institutional Crypto OTC on B2TRADER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, The United Arab Emirates, October 2nd, 2025, FinanceWire B2BROKER, a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions, today announced its partnership with Finery Markets, a leading provider of non-custodial ECN and SaaS trading solutions and the first crypto ECN to receive SOC 2 Type 1 & 2 certifications. The collaboration will enhance the institutional crypto OTC offering of B2TRADER, B2BROKER’s multi-asset trading platform, by integrating Finery Markets’ advanced liquidity and infrastructure technology. The partnership comes amid a rapidly expanding institutional OTC market. In 2024, global OTC trading volumes grew by 106% year-on-year, with stablecoin transactions surging 147%. This momentum continued into 2025, as ETFs and regulated access products spurred institutions to scale activity, underscoring why resilient ECN infrastructure and deep liquidity access are becoming indispensable for brokers and financial firms. Through the collaboration, B2BROKER clients gain direct access to robust institutional spot liquidity from top-tier providers. By leveraging Finery Markets’ ECN technology, clients can trade anonymously with efficient credit intermediation and streamlined post-trade settlement. The setup ensures high-quality execution, multiple trading methods, and maximum reliability for institutions navigating fast-evolving digital asset markets. “We selected Finery Markets for its proven ability to power institutional-grade operations,” commented Arthur Azizov, CEO and Founder of B2BROKER. “This partnership enhances our capacity to deliver deep OTC spot liquidity and efficient execution, ensuring clients operate in a high-performance, secure environment and expand faster with confidence.” The integration of Finery Markets’ infrastructure into B2TRADER delivers a “plug-and-trade” solution for brokers and financial firms. It also strengthens B2TRADER’s role as an institutional-grade multi-asset platform for brokers and exchanges. With a fully managed, tested, and pre-connected back-end, brokers can reduce time-to-market and offer crypto trading almost instantly. Clients benefit from liquidity across hundreds of crypto pairs, with the flexibility to add new instruments within 24 hours upon request.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:10
Nasdaq’s VisionSys AI Targets $2B Solana Treasury as Expert Predicts SOL Price Rally to $290

TLDR: VisionSys AI announced a $2B Solana treasury initiative in partnership with Marinade Finance to strengthen its corporate balance sheet. The first phase aims to acquire and stake $500M in Solana within six months through Marinade’s staking protocol. Marinade Finance will manage staking, compliance, and performance optimization for VisionSys’s Solana treasury strategy. Solana traded at [...] The post Nasdaq’s VisionSys AI Targets $2B Solana Treasury as Expert Predicts SOL Price Rally to $290 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/02 15:05
PeckShield: Cryptojacking incidents caused approximately $127 million in losses in September, a 22% decrease from August

PANews reported on October 2nd that Web3 security company PeckShield released data on crypto industry security incidents in September on the X platform, revealing that approximately 20 large-scale cryptocurrency attacks occurred last month, with total losses reaching approximately US$127.06 million, a 22% decrease from US$163 million in August. The main attacks included: UXLINK ($44.14 million), SwissBorg ($41.5 million), Venus ($13.5 million, recovered), Yala ($7.64 million), and GriffAI ($3 million).
PANews2025/10/02 15:01
Galaxy Research Exposes The Hidden Memecoin Machine

Memecoins attract, but the profits escape those who buy them. According to a report by Galaxy Research, these tokens, booming on Solana, primarily benefit platforms and trading bots. Far from the community image they project, they feed a fast market where retail investors, often losers, serve a well-oiled industrial mechanism. L’article Galaxy Research Exposes The Hidden Memecoin Machine est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:35
Litecoin, Stellar Lead Altcoin Rally Following Bitcoin 'Uptober' Bounce

Bitcoin’s seasonal “Uptober” rally has lifted the broader crypto market, triggering short liquidations and driving capital into older tokens.
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:29
Jupiter Mobile PnL Tracking and Meteora’s MET Token Launch

Since its debut in 2024, Jupiter Mobile has rapidly gained prominence as a preferred decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator for many, recognized for its ability to secure optimal pricing for cryptocurrency token swaps across a diverse range of DEXs and liquidity pools. Furthermore, the platform has consistently demonstrated a commitment to enhancing the user experience and empowering participants in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. In a significant stride forward, Jupiter Mobile has recently integrated a native Profit and Loss (PnL) tracking feature directly into its mobile wallet. This functionality provides users with real-time insights into their portfolio performance, covering a broad range of assets from memecoins to complex DeFi positions. Moreover, the PnL tracking capability is available on both desktop and mobile platforms, ensuring accessibility and convenience for users regardless of their preferred device. Meteora $MET Airdrop Launch Date Building upon the foundation of Jupiter Mobile’s PnL tracking updates, the decentralized exchange aggregator has announced the upcoming launch of the Meteora $MET token.  According to a recent X Jupiter Space, Meteora, a blockchain protocol, has officially confirmed its Token Generation Event (TGE) for the native $MET token, scheduled for October 23, 2025. This event marks a pivotal moment for both Meteora and the broader Jupiter ecosystem. As part of the $MET token distribution strategy, 3% of the total supply will be allocated to Jupiter stakers. This allocation is further segmented, with 1% earmarked for all stakers and a 2% bonus reserved for those who have consistently maintained their staked positions without unstaking.  The airdrop allocation will depend on the points community members accrued over the preceding year, their active participation, and their long-term commitment to the Jupiter ecosystem. Moreover, anticipating heightened user demand, the Meteora team is scaling up its infrastructure tenfold. Notably, in a post dated September 10, Meteora affirmed that users will be able to seamlessly claim $MET (and potentially future airdrops) through the Meteora interface, underscoring the commitment to a user-friendly experience. Furthermore, indications suggest that eligible participants can anticipate multiple airdrops before the official Meteora token launch, presenting additional opportunities for community engagement and reward. The Meteora team has also unveiled “Met-ober” updates, encompassing TGE goals, Jupiter staker integrations (with enhanced rewards), and launch pool strategies designed to facilitate the launch of new tokens on the platform. Notably, Meteora is a blockchain protocol that seeks to revolutionize the meme coin ecosystem by implementing a sustainable staking mechanism. Jupiter ETP Europe Entry Recently, CoinTab reported that 21Shares, a prominent issuer of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), ‌unveiled the 21Shares Jupiter ETP (AJUP) on the SIX Swiss Exchange.  Moreover, the launch of the Jupiter ETP bolsters 21Shares’ position as a leading provider of crypto ETPs. With over $11 billion in assets under management and a portfolio encompassing more than 50 physically backed products. Notably, European investors currently have access to AJUP. 21Shares explicitly stated that it has not registered the Jupiter ETP within the United States and, consequently, will not offer it in accordance with U.S. securities regulations. The post Jupiter Mobile PnL Tracking and Meteora’s MET Token Launch appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:21
