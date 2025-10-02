Why Andrade Was Able To Return To AEW TV So Quickly After WWE Release

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS MARCH 4: Andrade returned to AEW on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. (Photo by Cooper Neill/ WWE via Getty Images.) WWE via Getty Images It didn't take Andrade long to land back with All-Elite Wrestling. Just weeks after WWE released the Mexican star, he shockingly returned to AEW, attacking Kenny Omega and aligning with Don Callis during the promotion's sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite. While many fans expected Andrade's return to AEW eventually, the speed of his comeback—mere weeks after his WWE departure—caught many off guard. Clearly, there was no non-compete clause in his contract. Usually, a wrestler who is released or walks away from one promotion has to wait 90 days or so before he or she can appear on programming for another promotion. That wasn't the case with Andrade. The segment itself was a powder keg, with Andrade unmasking and landing a vicious DDT on Omega, then shaking hands with Callis, igniting a firestorm of reactions across X. The fallout was immediate and divisive. On one hand, a significant portion of the wrestling community hailed Andrade's heel turn as a masterstroke, painting him as a potential "heel GOAT" ready to elevate Don Callis' already formidable faction. On the other hand, skepticism loomed large, with many fearing that Andrade might once again get lost in AEW's crowded mid-card, a fate that has befallen other talented performers in the past on the promotion's crowded roster. With many fans happy to see Omega back, some wondered if this would bury the legend's comeback or spark a marquee feud at Full Gear in November. Bet on the latter. Andrade himself leaned into the drama, posting "Back where I belong" on X, further stoking the flames of speculation and excitement. He also called his move "business." The question on everyone's…