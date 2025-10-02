2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Can Bitcoin Defy Uncertainty With Its Rebound?

The post Can Bitcoin Defy Uncertainty With Its Rebound? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the face of economic challenges, Bitcoin has demonstrated resilience by rebounding from a significant fall below $109,000 to reach $118,548, marking a 6% rise over the past week. Despite the looming US government shutdown, which historically influences market behavior, the crypto community is cautiously hopeful about Bitcoin’s trajectory through October. Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Uncertainty With Its Rebound? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-bitcoin-defy-uncertainty-with-its-rebound
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:39
Why Andrade Was Able To Return To AEW TV So Quickly After WWE Release

The post Why Andrade Was Able To Return To AEW TV So Quickly After WWE Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS MARCH 4: Andrade returned to AEW on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. (Photo by Cooper Neill/ WWE via Getty Images.) WWE via Getty Images It didn’t take Andrade long to land back with All-Elite Wrestling. Just weeks after WWE released the Mexican star, he shockingly returned to AEW, attacking Kenny Omega and aligning with Don Callis during the promotion’s sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite. While many fans expected Andrade’s return to AEW eventually, the speed of his comeback—mere weeks after his WWE departure—caught many off guard. Clearly, there was no non-compete clause in his contract. Usually, a wrestler who is released or walks away from one promotion has to wait 90 days or so before he or she can appear on programming for another promotion. That wasn’t the case with Andrade. The segment itself was a powder keg, with Andrade unmasking and landing a vicious DDT on Omega, then shaking hands with Callis, igniting a firestorm of reactions across X. The fallout was immediate and divisive. On one hand, a significant portion of the wrestling community hailed Andrade’s heel turn as a masterstroke, painting him as a potential “heel GOAT” ready to elevate Don Callis’ already formidable faction. On the other hand, skepticism loomed large, with many fearing that Andrade might once again get lost in AEW’s crowded mid-card, a fate that has befallen other talented performers in the past on the promotion’s crowded roster. With many fans happy to see Omega back, some wondered if this would bury the legend’s comeback or spark a marquee feud at Full Gear in November. Bet on the latter. Andrade himself leaned into the drama, posting “Back where I belong” on X, further stoking the flames of speculation and excitement. He also called his move “business.” The question on everyone’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:35
Ozak AI Raises Millions, BlockDAG Grows Fast, Yet Pepeto Presale Crushes Both

The post Ozak AI Raises Millions, BlockDAG Grows Fast, Yet Pepeto Presale Crushes Both appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The presale scene is heating up, and a few projects are breaking through the noise with major inflows. Ozak AI is attracting AI-focused investors with $2.6 million raised and fresh partnerships. BlockchainFX is building momentum as a multi-asset super app, crossing $7 million while rolling out a presale Visa card. Pepeto, the fast-rising meme coin, has pulled in over $6.8 million, offers 224% staking rewards, and already launched a demo exchange. Meanwhile, BlockDAG shocked the market by locking nearly $410 million and onboarding millions of miners even before its mainnet. Ozak AI: AI Utility Meets DePIN Growth Early backers of Ozak AI who entered at $0.01 are already seeing upside as the token advances through presale stages. With each round lifting the price, modest early positions are turning into strong potential gains ahead of exchange listing. Ozak AI brings real-world credibility with its mix of predictive AI systems, decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), and automation through the Ozak Stream Network. This is more than just hype, it is technology aimed at scaling. Still, while Ozak is building its lane, Pepeto stands out for combining meme strength with real tools. Its demo exchange is already live, and unlike Ozak’s higher entry, Pepeto trades at just $0.000000156, giving investors one of the lowest-cost entries in the market. BlockchainFX Breaks $7M As Presale Runs Hot BlockchainFX has moved past $7 million, with token pricing set to rise from $0.022 to $0.05 at launch. That gives presale buyers a clear double before listing, fueling demand in early rounds. The project aims to be a decentralized super app linking crypto, stocks, forex, and ETFs on one platform. A presale-only Visa card adds to its appeal, supporting 20+ tokens and linking staking payouts to real-world use. Yet while BlockchainFX targets financial services, Pepeto is gaining…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:29
Canaan to Deploy 20 MW of Avalon Bitcoin Miners at Soluna’s Texas Site

The post Canaan to Deploy 20 MW of Avalon Bitcoin Miners at Soluna’s Texas Site appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canaan has signed a colocation agreement with Soluna to host 1 EH/s of its Avalon 15XP bitcoin miners as the manufacturer seeks to turn inventory surplus into proprietary mining expansion in North America. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/canaan-to-deploy-20-mw-of-avalon-bitcoin-miners-at-solunas-texas-site/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:09
New Stablecoin, Major Partnership, U.S. Push

The post New Stablecoin, Major Partnership, U.S. Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech After years of keeping its distance from American regulators, Tether is preparing to re-enter the U.S. market with an ambitious new strategy. The world’s largest stablecoin issuer is launching a dollar-backed token, dubbed USAT, alongside a crypto wallet integration with video-streaming challenger Rumble. The move marks a sharp reversal from Tether’s earlier retreat. The company left the U.S. after paying a $41 million penalty tied to questions about its reserves. Now, under the guidance of former White House crypto advisor Bo Hines, Tether is positioning itself to take advantage of fresh regulatory clarity introduced under the Trump administration’s Genius Act. The legislation gives private firms the green light to issue stablecoins backed by dollars. A Bet on Rumble’s Audience Central to the rollout is Rumble, the video platform often branded as an alternative to YouTube. Tether holds nearly half of the company after a $775 million investment last year, and CEO Paolo Ardoino sees its 51 million monthly active users as fertile ground for adoption. The new Rumble Wallet will give those users access not only to USAT but also to other stablecoins and tokenized assets. For Ardoino, the partnership is more than payments. He described Rumble as a “hub” for expanding Tether’s wider product line, including its gold-backed token. Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski echoed that sentiment, calling the wallet a blend of financial and digital freedom – matching the platform’s ethos of open expression. Stablecoin Wars Heat Up The U.S. stablecoin market is dominated today by Circle’s USDC, and Tether’s reentry raises the stakes. While USDC has enjoyed regulatory comfort and institutional adoption, Tether still commands the largest global market share. The introduction of USAT is a direct challenge designed to win back ground in a market it once abandoned. Backed by Record Profits Tether’s timing is helped…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:01
Tron Partners in DeFi Push; Bitcoin Dominance Climbs; Lyno AI Presale Gains Momentum With Whales

The post Tron Partners in DeFi Push; Bitcoin Dominance Climbs; Lyno AI Presale Gains Momentum With Whales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The growing DeFi collaboration with Tron is transforming decentralized finance by 2025. In the meantime, ETH is gaining momentum, and the market share of Bitcoin is increasing. Whale investors are getting behind Lyno AI, which is entering the presale on a tide of momentum with these developments. The Tron DeFi Growing into New Financial Horizons. Tron has established itself as a trusted player with a total value of 25.8 billion locked in its DeFi protocols such as JustLend and SunSwap. It handles the astonishing 15 trillion USDT transfers every quarter and its remittance platform operates at 137 transactions per second. The connection with AI of Oraichain introduces additional transaction intelligence. These actions enhance the infrastructure of Tron to a new level, emphasizing the strong network operation and preparing the ground to the more advanced decentralized applications. Bitcoin Dominion Slips and still remains robust amid market changes. In September 2025, Bitcoin had a dominance of 59.7 percent, almost reaching 60 percent since February. This is an indicator of newfound confidence and the growth of Ethereum and the approach of BTC to $120,000 due to the influx of ETFs. Analyst Willy Woo predicts that in 2024, Bitcoin dominance will reach 64 percent and the innovative technology manufactured by Lyno AI will utilize this trend. The resilience of Bitcoin provides a strong background to new initiatives with its market strength. Lyno AI Presale Surges on Whale Interest and Unique AI Arbitrage The Lyno AI token presale is already bouncing off with the whales, where the sale of 643,939 tokens and $32,196 capitalized in the Early Bird round at $0.05 per token. The subsequent presale level price is 0.055, with a final objective of 0.10. Lyno AI operates 15 network cross-chain arbitrage with AI-driven efficiency and transparent dashboards and buy-burn fees, providing institutional-quality performance.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:49
Big Bull Cathie Wood Makes Flash Statements: “Gold, Compared to Bitcoin…”

The post Big Bull Cathie Wood Makes Flash Statements: “Gold, Compared to Bitcoin…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ARK Invest CEO and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Cathie Wood made remarkable statements on many topics, from global markets to US inflation, from the cryptocurrency industry to initial public offerings (IPOs), during the Bloomberg ETF IQ program on Bloomberg TV. Answering questions from Katie Greifeld, Eric Balchunas, and Scarlet Fu, Wood painted an optimistic picture for the markets, particularly defending Bitcoin’s superiority over gold. The most resonant part of Wood’s speech was his statement of faith in Bitcoin: “Bitcoin is undoubtedly better than gold.” Wood noted that investors are currently implementing a “barbell strategy” involving stocks (in anticipation of low interest rates and economic recovery) and gold/crypto assets (as a hedge), adding that cryptocurrencies have performed well over time despite being more volatile. Wood noted that ARK Invest has “very good exposure” to the cryptocurrency cycle, arguing that stablecoins (Tether and Circle, 90% of the market) provide a significant gateway to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. He also explained why his funds favor Digital Asset Trusts (DATs) like Bitmine and Soulmate over Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The primary reason, Wood explained, is that generating returns through staking is a crucial part of the Ethereum story, something ETFs currently don’t allow. He noted that this strategy gives ARK exposure to the “big three” of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-cathie-wood-makes-flash-statements-gold-compared-to-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:47
Metaplanet Bags $16.56 Million from Bitcoin in One Quarter

The post Metaplanet Bags $16.56 Million from Bitcoin in One Quarter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo-based Metaplanet reported record Bitcoin (BTC) Income Generation revenues in its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, with revenue surging 115.7% compared to the previous quarter.  Furthermore, the company revealed it has already exceeded its annual BTC accumulation target. Given this performance, Metaplanet also raised its full-year revenue and operating profit forecasts. Sponsored Sponsored CEO Simon Gerovich revealed that in Q3 the firm pulled in ¥2.438 billion ($16.56 million) from its Bitcoin Income Generation segment. This was more than double the ¥1.131 billion (7.69 million) recorded in Q2. Furthermore, when compared to Q1, the firm’s revenue has a notable 216.6% increase. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Revenue. Source: X/Simon Gerovich On the back of these results, the Tokyo-based firm doubled its full-year revenue forecast to ¥6.8 billion, up from ¥3.4 billion previously projected. It also raised its operating profit guidance to ¥4.7 billion from ¥2.5 billion.  The revisions represent a 100% increase in expected revenue and an 88% jump in projected profit compared to earlier estimates. This signals growing confidence in the company’s core strategy of positioning Bitcoin at the center of its financial model. “Q3 results demonstrate operational scalability and strengthen the financial foundation for our planned Metaplanet preferred share issuance, which supports our broader Bitcoin Treasury strategy,” Gerovich wrote. Besides the revenue milestones, in Q3, Metaplanet also completed its target of accumulating 30,000 Bitcoins by 2025. As of September 30, the company held 30,823 Bitcoins. Sponsored Sponsored The latest purchase of 5,268 BTC for approximately $615.67 million pushed the firm’s holdings past the target. Furthermore, the stack positions Metaplanet as the fourth-largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder globally. Now, it only trails behind (Micro) Strategy, Tesla, and XXI, according to industry tracker BitcoinTreasuries. Moreover, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury represents over 0.1% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply.  The company’s year-to-date Bitcoin yield now stands…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:45
Trump's son: Trump himself will not look at the blockchain ledger and is not involved in any stablecoin business

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to CNBC, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview during the Token2049 event in Singapore that investors' concerns about seeking benefits from the Trump administration are "complete nonsense," and said: "My mission and WLFI's mission are grand, but my father Trump's mission is even greater. I don't think anyone really believes that my father would check the ledgers on the blockchain to see who bought what, and that doing so would bring any benefits. He is not focused on stablecoins and is not involved in any stablecoin business."
PANews2025/10/02 15:40
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $80.7908 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$80.7908 million yesterday (October 1, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$36.7635 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.751 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$26.1736 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.466 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.733 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.49%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.880 billion.
PANews2025/10/02 15:23
