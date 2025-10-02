2025-10-03 Friday

XRP Treasury Company Secures Additional $19 Million

The post XRP Treasury Company Secures Additional $19 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VivoPower, which is known as an XRP treasury company, has issued new shares in order to raise a total of $19 million.  Notably, the publicly traded firm is raising the aforementioned sum at $6.05 per share, which is higher than the current market price. This shows that there is significant demand.  The newly raised sum provides the company with additional liquidity for future XRP purchases. Gaining more XRP exposure  The company previously announced another share offering under Regulation S, meaning that the funds would come from non-US investors. In this case, it was a $121 million private placement led by a Saudi prince.  After adopting the Ripple-linked token as its core asset, VivoPower then partnered with XRPL-based yield generation protocol Doppler Finance to deploy an initial $30 million of XRP.  Last month, the company also announced that it would acquire $100 million worth of privately held Ripple shares in order to enhance its exposure to the token.  Moreover, it announced that it would be exchanging the tokens procured with the help of its proof-of-work (PoW) mining operation for XRP.  Source: https://u.today/xrp-treasury-company-secures-additional-19-million
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:42
Bitcoin Could Hit $200K This Q4 As Bitcoin Hyper Sets Out to be One of 2025's Best Altcoins

Bitcoin ($BTC) believers rejoice – the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency could pump to $200K in the final quarter of the year, according to crypto analytics firm CryptoQuant. The coin is already showing signs of recovery as it rebounded to $118K in the past several hours. This comes as uncertainty looms over the US government, which […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 16:37
Sui Expands Interoperability with LayerZero Integration, Unlocking $70B in Assets

The post Sui Expands Interoperability with LayerZero Integration, Unlocking $70B in Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 30, 2025 16:14 Sui integrates with LayerZero, enhancing cross-chain liquidity and interoperability, potentially unlocking $70B in assets including WBTC and PayPal USD. Sui, a prominent blockchain platform, has announced its integration with LayerZero, a leading interoperability protocol. This strategic move is set to enhance cross-chain liquidity and interoperability, potentially unlocking access to $70 billion worth of assets, including Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), PayPal USD (PYUSD), and others, as reported by the Sui Foundation. Enhanced Cross-Chain Liquidity LayerZero, known for connecting over 140 blockchains and enabling more than $120 billion in transfer volume, will now allow Sui-based assets to connect at scale. This collaboration aims to eliminate the fragmentation currently faced by users and builders in the crypto landscape. Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, emphasized that this integration positions Sui as a significant player in the multi-chain economy, facilitating the seamless movement of applications and assets. Leveraging the Omnichain Fungible Token Standard The integration facilitates the expansion of assets into and out of Sui through standardized connectivity. The Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, which currently supports over 400 assets valued at more than $80 billion, will extend to Sui. This standard preserves a single global supply across chains, thus preventing asset fragmentation and ensuring adaptability to future blockchain standards. Interoperability at Scale LayerZero’s infrastructure, pivotal to the multi-chain ecosystem, connects various network types, including public and private L1s and L2s, enabling composable DeFi experiences. This integration will allow developers to harness liquidity and assets from the broader blockchain landscape, including Bitcoin-based assets, Ethereum, and Solana. LayerZero’s messaging, combined with Sui’s scalable architecture, offers a robust platform for applications on Sui, which already boasts $2 billion in total value locked (TVL) and processes nearly $13 billion in monthly decentralized…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:27
ChatGPT's $360 Solana Price Prediction Fuels Best Solana Meme Coins like Snorter Token

Solana gained nearly 60% between August 3 and September 18, with 26% of that coming in just 10 days when the token blew past its long-term resistance around $220 in the second week of September. That said, after creating a new swing high of $253, Solana quickly plummeted nearly 25% in the following week, leading […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 16:19
CrossBar Inc. and CertiK Unite at TOKEN2049 Singapore to Showcase Enhanced Multi-Party Computation (EMPC) and Open-Source Hardware to Redefine Blockchain Security.

The post CrossBar Inc. and CertiK Unite at TOKEN2049 Singapore to Showcase Enhanced Multi-Party Computation (EMPC) and Open-Source Hardware to Redefine Blockchain Security. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore — October 1st, 2025 — CrossBar Inc., a digital asset security and infrastructure company, will co-exhibit with CertiK at TOKEN2049 Singapore. CrossBar is currently developing a suite of blockchain security products: EMPC (Enhanced Multi-Party Computation), PHSM (Physical Hardware Security Module), and the Daric secure processing unit.  EMPC removes seed phrases and passwords while minimizing recovery risks through t-of-n distributed signing across mobile, hardware, and cloud. CrossBar eliminates single point of failure and delivers true self-custody with privacy and flexibility. Additionally, CrossBar provides an SDK and Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) for developers and enterprises, enabling Wallet-as-Infrastructure to be embedded natively into mainstream applications. At the hardware layer, PHSM and the Daric SPU are purpose-built for blockchain security, supporting MPC with a powerful MCU and open-source silicon. CrossBar emphasizes open-source as the new standard of trust. Through open-source hardware and IRIS inspectability, CrossBar brings transparency to the heart of security, addressing industry demands for certification rigor, compliance, and user trust. This ideology extends throughout the whole vertical stack, from the Daric chip to the EMPC algorithm and PHSM series. As the largest Web3 security services provider, CertiK brings deep applied cryptography expertise to this collaboration. Beyond code-level audits, CertiK’s research-driven approach covers protocol design, correctness, and resilience against real-world attacks. With hands-on experience auditing threshold ECDSA/TSS wallets, DKG protocols, and ZK-augmented signing schemes, CertiK is uniquely positioned to evaluate and strengthen advanced cryptographic systems like CrossBar’s EMPC. At TOKEN2049, CrossBar will showcase Daric Chip and live EMPC signing demos at the CertiK booth (PB4-27) on October 1st at 1:30pm. CrossBar and CertiK will jointly discuss today’s biggest crypto security threats, the future of trust and compliance, and how open-source hardware can deliver true transparency for users. Attendees will get a first look at CrossBar’s PHSM 8 core functionalities while the product is still…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:19
Galaxy Digital Report Shows Memecoin Platforms Profit While Traders Lose Money

TLDR Galaxy Research reports that memecoin platforms like launchpads, exchanges, and trading bots capture millions in revenue while most traders lose money Pump.fun has launched nearly 13 million tokens on Solana and generated over $120 million in fees in the past 30 days Median hold times for Solana memecoins dropped to 100 seconds from 300 [...] The post Galaxy Digital Report Shows Memecoin Platforms Profit While Traders Lose Money appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 16:17
Bo Hines Sheds Light on GENIUS Stablecoin Project, Calls it "First Piece of the Puzzle"

Bo Hines takes pride in crafting one of the leading crypto regulations in the US – the GENIUS Act. Speaking at a fireside chat at Token2049 in Singapore, he said that the process was phenomenal at the White House. “The President has built a team that can actually move at tech speed in order to do this.” He said that the US was clearly lagging behind in regulations. “We understand the need to move expeditiously, and I think that we acted on that,” said Bo, adding that it was tough for regulators, and they are still learning how these products actually work. Bo Hines recently stepped down as executive director of the White House Crypto Council to join private sector. He later joined stablecoin giant Tether as a Strategic Advisor for it’s new stablecoin, USAT, designed for the US market and complies with the US GENIUS Act. “Obviously, I am out of my government role now, I’d love to see the government set a standard in terms of what tech integration could look like,” Bo told Cody Carbone, CEO of the Digital Chamber, on Wednesday at the Singapore event. GENIUS Act Was Critical: It Was the “First Piece of the Puzzle” GENIUS Act, the stablecoin regulatory framework in the US, was passed within six months. Bo called it the “first piece of the puzzle.” “In order to have a completely renovated and revolutionized economic state, we had to start by updating the payment rails that existed, many of which were archaic.” He noted that there was a tremendous battle inside the system. There was a lot of conversations and healthy debates, he added. “I think at the point, the US will be the powerhouse in this space. Again, they will reestablish themselves and become the crypto capital, just as David and the President had outlined at the beginning of the process.” With regulations in place, banks would slowly integrate these technologies, Bo said. “Tech integrations are very simple, so banks are starting to figure it out.” America Wanted to Create the “Most Fair and Robust” Crypto Report: Bo Hines The White House has been working on the crypto report simultaneously with legislative priorities. The goal was to create “the most fair and robust standard that has ever been set from a government perspective,” Bo told Cody Carbone. “And how we did this is we set up an internal working group inside of the government, which included the SEC, CFTC treasury, commerce, all of the bank regulators, and we’d sit down with them on a weekly basis, saying that, let’s evaluate what the standard should be here, let’s talk about what market structure actually needs to include.” Currently, Patrick Woody is replacing Bo Hines in the White House as the executive director of the Council. “He’s working with the same folks that obviously helped build this comprehensive report,” Bo added. Talking about Tether’s new stablecoin USAT, he called it a “game changer.” “It’ll make business more expeditious, and that’s one thing that we’re working on over the course of the next couple of months. Is who our partner is going to be, who we want to collaborate with.” Bo believes that USAT will become an institutional product in the US, not only on the retail side. “We look forward to rolling out this product, and we hope that everyone engages with it.”
CryptoNews2025/10/02 16:06
How Tether Plans To Dominate The US Stablecoin Market

The post How Tether Plans To Dominate The US Stablecoin Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:02
Crypto Analyst Says Aster (ASTER) and Apex (APEX) Pullbacks Don't Mean the Rally Is Over

Well-known crypto analyst Unipcs, who has over 200k followers on X, is pushing back against the idea that the perp DEX trade is finished. According to him, the recent cooldowns in leading perpetual DEX tokens like Aster (ASTER) and Apex (APEX) are not signs of a top but rather part of a healthy cycle before
Coinstats2025/10/02 15:45
Ethereum's Imminent Short Squeeze Could Trigger 15% Rally — Will Altcoins Ride the Wave?

Ethereum’s price patterns hint at a sudden shift that could send values much higher. Traders are watching closely as buying pressure builds. Speculation grows over how high the price might go and whether other coins will move in the same direction. The market faces a moment where quick changes could surprise many and set the
Coinstats2025/10/02 15:33
