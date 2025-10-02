Burza MEXC
Solana Price Prediction: Best Crypto to Buy Over SOL to Turn $500 Into $50,000
The post Solana Price Prediction: Best Crypto to Buy Over SOL to Turn $500 Into $50,000 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto world is full of exciting chances right now, and while Solana (SOL) has done really well in 2025, there’s this new token called Little Pepe (LILPEPE) that’s catching a lot of traders’ eyes. If you want to turn $500 into $50,000, it’s time to consider making a change. Here’s why. Why Investors Are …
CoinPedia
2025/10/02 16:31
GEMtrust DAO Brings GEM DiCom to Over 25K Attendees at TOKEN2049 in Singapore
The post GEMtrust DAO Brings GEM DiCom to Over 25K Attendees at TOKEN2049 in Singapore appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News At Token2049 Singapore, GEMtrust DAO is engaging industry leaders seeking to collaborate and build the GEM DiCom digital commodity. The GEMtrust DAO team is ready to connect with Token2049’s 25k attendees. GEMtrust DAO is committed to creating lasting wealth with the help of gemstones and blockchain technology. GEMtrust DAO, a blockchain-powered decentralized governance framework pioneering …
CoinPedia
2025/10/02 16:24
Pendle expands DeFi offerings to Plasma with 5 yield markets
The post Pendle expands DeFi offerings to Plasma with 5 yield markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pendle Finance is integrating with Plasma’s digital bank to bring its DeFi yield products to global users, including the unbanked, unlocking new opportunities for earning on stablecoins. Summary Five yield markets will launch on Plasma, with APYs ranging from 12.67% (USDe) to 649% (sUSDai). $900,000 in weekly XPL token incentives will support Yield Token holders and liquidity providers. Pendle Finance (PENDLE) has announced its integration with Plasma Foundation’s digital bank, giving global users direct access to its DeFi yield products. At launch, five yield markets will go live on Plasma, with start dates and indicative APYs as follows: sUSDe Pool – Launching 15 Jan 2026 | 25.9% APY | $8.74M liquidity USDe Pool – Launching 15 Jan 2026 | 12.67% APY | $14.34M liquidity syrupUSDT Pool – Launching 29 Jan 2026 | 190% APY | $163K liquidity USDai Pool – Launching 19 Mar 2026 | 36.72% APY | $6.47M liquidity sUSDai Pool – Launching 19 Mar 2026 | 649% APY | $64.8K liquidity In addition, Pendle confirmed that $900,000 worth of XPL tokens will be distributed each week as incentives across Plasma’s markets. These rewards are expected to lift yields for Yield Token (YT) holders — who speculate on variable returns — and liquidity providers (LPs) — who earn fees by supplying capital to the markets — while Principal Token (PT) investors gain the chance to secure higher fixed rates. The announcement follows Plasma’s mainnet beta earlier this month, which launched with over $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity and over 100 integrations. Plasma positioned itself as a stablecoin-native Layer 1 with sub-second finality and Bitcoin-secured DeFi. On day one, Ethena integrated its USDe and sUSDe stablecoins across Aave, Curve, Balancer, and Fluid, establishing them as core dollar assets. Now, Pendle joins the network, building on this foundation to expand their…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 16:16
Tether’s Next Chapter: New Stablecoin, Major Partnership, U.S. Push
The world’s largest stablecoin issuer is launching a dollar-backed token, dubbed USAT, alongside a crypto wallet integration with video-streaming challenger […] The post Tether’s Next Chapter: New Stablecoin, Major Partnership, U.S. Push appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 16:00
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Prediction As the New DeFi Crypto Exceeds 50% Mark in Presale Phase 6
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is recording strong traction as its presale advances deeper into Phase 6, now 50% filled. The new DeFi crypto has already raised $16,700,000 and attracted 16,700 holders since the opening phase, signaling notable interest in its lending-and-borrowing model. The token price currently stands at $0.035, a 250% increase from the first phase […] The post Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Prediction As the New DeFi Crypto Exceeds 50% Mark in Presale Phase 6 appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 16:00
The cryptocurrency bull run has triggered a cloud mining boom – IOTA Miner provides global investors with a daily passive income of 2.7 ETH.
With the cryptocurrency market entering a new bull cycle, retail and institutional investors alike are increasingly seeking simplified yet reliable strategies to generate passive income. Amid this momentum, the IOTA Miner application has emerged as a leading solution, enabling BTC, XRP, and DOGE holders to earn a steady 2.7 ETH per day through secure cloud [...] The post The cryptocurrency bull run has triggered a cloud mining boom – IOTA Miner provides global investors with a daily passive income of 2.7 ETH. appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 15:56
Why Staking is the Next Asset Class for Institutional Crypto Portfolios
The post Why Staking is the Next Asset Class for Institutional Crypto Portfolios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New asset classes don’t appear by decree — they emerge when size, volatility and diverse participants converge. When that happens, a set of risks and rewards becomes too important, too dynamic and too widely traded to ignore. That is the point at which investors stop treating it as a feature of the market and start recognizing it as an asset class. Staking is approaching that point. The scale is undeniable. More than half a trillion dollars of assets are staked across proof-of-stake networks. Ethereum alone accounts for over $100 billion, while Solana, Avalanche and others add to the base. This is no longer experimental capital. It is large enough to support liquidity, professional strategies and eventually the kind of secondary products that only form when an ecosystem is deep. The volatility is equally clear. Staking returns move in ways that matter. Solana’s rewards have ranged between 8% and 13% over the past year. Ethereum’s exit queues, a structural safeguard for network stability, have been stretched to weeks under current conditions as a major staking provider exited its validators. Slashing and downtime risks layer on idiosyncratic shocks. These frictions may frustrate investors, but they also create the conditions for risk premia, hedging tools and ultimately markets to emerge. And then there are the participants. What makes staking compelling is not just who is involved, but how their different objectives will push them into the market. ETPs and ETFs, bound by redemption schedules, need to manage staking exposure within defined liquidity windows. Digital asset treasuries will compete on net asset value, actively trading the staking reward term structure to beat benchmarks. Retail stakers and long-term holders will take the other side of liquidity, willing to sit through entry and exit queues for higher returns. Funds and speculators will take directional views on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 15:56
Kalshi will be on ‘every major crypto app’ in next 12 months, says John Wang
Wang said prediction markets are the 'Trojan Horse' for crypto, as it's a more accessible form of crypto options.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 15:38
Bitcoin Underpins Wealth of Telegram’s CEO
Durov credits Bitcoin for building his wealth, not Telegram. Bitcoin’s decentralization and scarcity underpin Durov’s continued belief. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Underpins Wealth of Telegram’s CEO The post Bitcoin Underpins Wealth of Telegram’s CEO appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 15:37
BNB İçin Beklenen Büyük Güncelleme Geldi! İşte Değişenler
BNB Chain, BNB Smart Chain (BSC) üzerinde minimum gas ücretini 0.05 Gwei olarak belirlediğini açıkladı. Bu güncelleme ile ağ üzerindeki işlem maliyeti yaklaşık 0,005 dolara kadar düştü. Resmî duyuruda, tüm BSC doğrulayıcılarının ve geliştiricilerinin yeni gas fiyatını benimsediği, ağın bu oranla işlem kabul etmeye hazır olduğu belirtildi. BNB Chain, bu adımın kullanıcılar için daha hızlı […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/10/02 15:32
