Historic Supply Drain Points to Explosive Price Action

Historic Supply Drain Points to Explosive Price Action

The post Historic Supply Drain Points to Explosive Price Action appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Ethereum is once again showing a familiar on-chain signal that in the past has preceded explosive rallies: exchange reserves are plunging to new lows while price remains in a holding pattern. Fresh data from CryptoQuant highlights three major phases in Ethereum’s history where coins flowed out of exchanges, reducing the available supply for trading. Each time, this drain created the conditions for sharp upside once demand picked up. The first instance occurred in 2020–2021, when exchange balances dropped from around 16 million to 10 million ETH. During most of that period, price action was muted, but once macro easing combined with events like the UNI airdrop brought new demand, Ethereum skyrocketed from roughly $400 to nearly $4,800. A similar trend unfolded during the bear market of 2022–2023. Even as ETH’s price stagnated in the aftermath of FTX’s collapse and broader financial instability, reserves bled from 15 million to about 9 million ETH. As conditions improved and capital re-entered markets, Ethereum climbed from $1,100 to $4,000. Now, the market is witnessing a third phase. Exchange holdings have dropped to historic lows near 9.2 million ETH. Despite this, ETH is consolidating in the $1,900–$2,000 zone, suggesting that ongoing buying is being matched by selling pressure. Analysts argue this balance cannot hold indefinitely – once sellers are exhausted, any demand catalyst could trigger a sharp rally. The mechanics resemble a bathtub analogy: with reserves draining (ETH leaving exchanges), but water levels unchanged (flat price), it indicates steady inflows are absorbing outflows. Eventually, however, when sellers dry up and fresh demand pours in, the system tips rapidly, often resulting in a violent breakout. Potential catalysts are already on the horizon. Central banks are leaning toward rate cuts, global liquidity is expanding, and institutional interest in digital assets continues to grow. If these drivers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:44
Sweden lawmakers push for national Bitcoin reserve

Sweden lawmakers push for national Bitcoin reserve

The post Sweden lawmakers push for national Bitcoin reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sweden is stepping into the global crypto conversation. A bold new motion in parliament could see the country soon establish a Bitcoin reserve as gloabl interest rises. Summary Lawmakers in Sweden have proposed creation of a national Bitcoin reserve. The reserve would be funded with Bitcoin seized by law enforcement. The lawmakers opposed the creation of a CBDC, seeking to protect Bitcoin’s legal status. The proposal is expected to be reviewed by the Financial Committee on October 15. Sweden may be moving closer to integrating Bitcoin into its national reserves. On Oct 1, lawmakers submitted a parliamentary motion proposing the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. The motion calls for the government to explore the largest crypto asset as a hedge against inflation and a tool for diversifying state assets. To fund the reserve, the lawmakers propose using Bitcoin (BTC) confiscated by law enforcement rather than allocating new funds. Last November, Sweden passed legislation permitting the seizure of luxury assets and crypto from individuals who cannot justify their wealth. To date, over $8.4 million worth of such assets has been confiscated, presenting a potential pool of capital for the reserve. The proposal, set for review by Oct. 15, outlines transferring these seized cryptocurrencies to the Riksbank or a designated authority, bypassing traditional auctions. They added that this could strengthen state assets, with Bitcoin’s liquidity, capped supply, and independence from central banks providing a hedge alongside gold and foreign currencies. The lawmakers also called on the government to preserve Bitcoin’s legal status. The motion urges that no changes be made to Sweden’s legal definition of tender and that a central bank digital currency (CBDC) should not be introduced under the Riksbank Act. The move, they argue, would reinforce clarity for market participants and uphold Sweden’s commitment to financial openness. Sweden’s crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:43
The True Future of 24/7 Financial Settlement

The True Future of 24/7 Financial Settlement

The post The True Future of 24/7 Financial Settlement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial industry loves to talk about speed. Real-time payments. Instant settlement. Same-day ACH. But making a horse-drawn carriage go faster doesn’t turn it into a car. The problem with traditional financial settlement is that it was built for a world that no longer exists. The unfixable problem Traditional financial infrastructure is a patchwork of batch processing systems, correspondent banking relationships and siloed databases that were state-of-the-art when telex machines roamed the earth. Even today’s “real-time” payment rails are largely smoke and mirrors. They’re just faster messages layered on top of the same 1970’s architecture. They still require reconciliation, suffer from counterparty risk and depend on business hours in specific time zones. This is a design problem. Consider what actually happens when a fintech promises “instant” international transfers. Behind the scenes, they’re pre-funding accounts, managing float across multiple jurisdictions and hoping their reconciliation catches any discrepancies before month-end. The customer sees speed, but the company shoulders massive operational complexity and working capital requirements. Old infra puts a tax on everything Settlement friction negatively impacts every business that moves money. An e-commerce platform waiting T+2 for card settlements ties up working capital that could fund inventory. A logistics company managing international suppliers juggles dozens of banking relationships just to pay invoices. Even sophisticated enterprises with treasury management systems spend millions annually on the plumbing that moves value between entities. This isn’t sustainable in a world where digital commerce happens 24/7, supply chains span continents and customers expect Amazon-like efficiency from every interaction. Why do we have same-day delivery on a weekend for packages but not financial transfers? What changes with blockchain Public blockchain infrastructure offers something that is worlds apart from traditional financial infrastructure: a shared, programmable settlement layer that operates continuously, transparently and without intermediaries. Value can move incredibly fast…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:36
Nasdaq-listed VivoPower secures funding to advance XRP treasury strategy

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower secures funding to advance XRP treasury strategy

The post Nasdaq-listed VivoPower secures funding to advance XRP treasury strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has raised $19 million in equity through an offering of ordinary stock for $6.05 per share. The digital asset treasury plan will include the purchase, administration, and long-term holding of XRP. According to the VivoPower press release, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud from Saudi Arabia had previously announced the Regulation S offering. The announcement claimed that long-term institutional investors in the U.S. and globally purchased shares, indicating strong support for the firm’s XRP digital asset treasury strategy. The B Corp-certified business report confirmed that the Regulation S offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2025. VivoPower International PLC’s stock trades at $5.13, up $0.08 over the past five days, representing a 1.58% increase. The price dropped by 0.58% in pre-market trading to $5.10, and shares traded within a range of $4.52 to $5.25 during the day. The firm recorded an average trading volume of 603,820 with a market capitalization of $ 51.88 million. XRP is presently trading at $2.945276 per token in relation to the US dollar with a market valuation of $176.21 billion. The price of the XRP fluctuated between a low of $2.816855 and a high of $2.956308, with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.45 billion. XRP is down 0.29% over the last week, but it is still up 3.52% from the previous day. VivoPower expands crypto strategy with XRP rewards, $100M Ripple stake 🚨Doppler Finance September Highlights • The total value locked has surpassed $90 million• Successful integration withD’CENT Wallet• Strategic partnership with VivoPower• Removal of deposit cap on the $XRP Vault• Participation in the XRP Seoul@doppler_fi is the first… pic.twitter.com/2FW0F1KiCr — XLM & XRP Insider (@XLM_XRP_insider) September 30, 2025 On August 28, 2025, VivoPower International Plc announced that it was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:32
Exploring Future-Proof Investment Strategies with Stephanie Link

Exploring Future-Proof Investment Strategies with Stephanie Link

The post Exploring Future-Proof Investment Strategies with Stephanie Link appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 30, 2025 16:46 Stephanie Link discusses key growth trends, including tech innovation and demographic shifts, shaping future investment strategies according to VanEck’s Trends with Benefits podcast. Understanding Future Investment Landscapes In a recent episode of VanEck’s Trends with Benefits podcast, Stephanie Link, the Chief Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager at Hightower Advisors, delved into the prominent growth trends that are poised to influence the investment landscape in the coming years. The discussion, led by host Ed Lopez, centered around investor sentiment, technological advancements, and demographic shifts that are anticipated to shape future market dynamics. Technological Innovation as a Growth Driver Link emphasized the transformative role of technology in driving future economic growth. She highlighted how innovations in sectors such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and digitalization are creating new investment opportunities. These technologies are not only reshaping industries but also altering consumer behavior and business operations, which in turn affects market trends. Demographic Shifts and Investment Implications Another critical factor discussed was the impact of demographic changes on investment strategies. Link pointed out that shifts in population dynamics, including aging populations in developed countries and urbanization trends in emerging markets, are influencing economic policies and consumer markets. These demographic factors are crucial for investors to consider when developing long-term strategies. Investor Sentiment and Market Outlook Link also explored the current investor sentiment, noting that while there is optimism about technological advancements and demographic shifts, there remains caution due to economic uncertainties and market volatility. The conversation touched on the importance of balancing risk and reward in investment portfolios to navigate these uncertainties effectively. Looking Ahead to Q4 and Beyond As the discussion progressed, Link shared insights on what investors might expect in the fourth quarter and beyond. She suggested…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:18
Banks on Borrowed Time? Stablecoins Move Into the Spotlight

Banks on Borrowed Time? Stablecoins Move Into the Spotlight

The post Banks on Borrowed Time? Stablecoins Move Into the Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Franklin Templeton’s Sandy Kaul believes the financial system is heading toward a historic turning point – one where blockchain-based money could ultimately eclipse the role of banks. Kaul, who oversees digital assets and advisory strategy at the investment giant, argued that the combination of regulatory approval and maturing crypto infrastructure has quietly set the stage for an upheaval. In her view, what seems like incremental change today may one day be remembered as the moment the banking system began to lose its dominance. From Accounts to Tokens At the heart of her argument is a shift in how dollars themselves circulate. Instead of remaining locked within bank accounts, funds are increasingly moving into stablecoins – dollar-backed digital tokens that live on blockchain rails. Each dollar that migrates to this system is instantly transferable peer-to-peer, reducing reliance on banks as intermediaries. Kaul suggested that this migration could accelerate now that regulators have opened the door. Stablecoins can now be used as collateral in derivative markets after the CFTC’s recent approval, a change that places them on par with traditional safe assets. Combined with the Genius Act, which gave privately issued stablecoins a legal framework in the U.S., these steps effectively push digital cash into mainstream finance. Institutions Take Notice That shift, Kaul believes, will not only impact retail investors but also draw institutions back into the crypto ecosystem. The ability to transact with stable, regulated tokens removes a key barrier for pension funds, asset managers, and other traditional players who once stayed away due to concerns about volatility and oversight. She argued that as adoption widens, banks will increasingly find themselves sidelined. Their decades-old model of controlling deposits and processing transfers could be replaced by decentralized rails that settle instantly across borders. The Beginning of the End? For Kaul, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:02
Chainlink Price Rose Too Fast According To Experts As Remittix Sets Sights On $5 In October From Just $0.1130

Chainlink Price Rose Too Fast According To Experts As Remittix Sets Sights On $5 In October From Just $0.1130

The post Chainlink Price Rose Too Fast According To Experts As Remittix Sets Sights On $5 In October From Just $0.1130 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Chainlink has drawn attention after a swift rally that some experts say overshot sustainable levels. Analysts argue the pace of LINK’s surge may have pulled forward gains prematurely. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is aiming high, targeting $5 in October from its current $0.11 valuation, a bold goal that positions it as a contender for the “best crypto to buy” narrative. ] LINK’s Rapid Ascent Under Scrutiny Some analysts warn that Chainlink’s price appreciation has been too aggressive. Since LINK touched the $25 to $26 mark, it pulled back and is now tightening up around $22. That tells us that the market may be taking a breather and reassessing whether or not that upward move was sustainable. Technical charts show consolidation, with signals that momentum could stall unless fresh catalysts enter. Given how fast LINK moved, a sharp retracement remains possible if bulls lose control. Remittix Aiming for $5 While LINK Races LINK’s rally signals appetite for growth tokens, but Remittix is carving its own lane with a $5 target this October. While Chainlink depends on oracle infrastructure and integration narratives, Remittix is building a payments engine intended to operate across real financial rails. That gives Remittix a more direct path to real user adoption rather than relying purely on protocol usage. Remittix has sold over 673 million tokens, is priced at $0.1130 and has raised over $26.9 million. Its team is now verified by CertiK, with Remittix ranked #1 on CertiK for Pre-Launch Tokens, underlining a high standard of security and transparency. The wallet beta is active with community testers giving feedback. The 15% USDT referral program allows instant daily claims via the dashboard. It also has a $250,000 giveaway, which increases adoption. Having unlocked funding milestones above $20 million and $22 million, Remittix has already secured two centralized…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:53
AVAX DEX Volume Hits 17 Billion With Breakout Potential Ahead

AVAX DEX Volume Hits 17 Billion With Breakout Potential Ahead

The post AVAX DEX Volume Hits 17 Billion With Breakout Potential Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche (AVAX) had a booming September, with DEX trading volume hitting a three-year high and a billion-dollar treasury deal. There is also growing interest from ETF issuers in AVAX. At the same time, technical signals indicate that AVAX is at a critical level for a potential breakout if it can maintain key support. This picture opens up expectations for a new growth cycle of Avalanche in the medium term. Avalanche’s Key Events and Notable Figures Sponsored This past September, the Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem recorded impressive numbers after a period of stagnation. According to official statistics, DEX trading volume on Avalanche reached $17.4 billion, the highest level in the last three years. DEX trading volume on Avalanche. Source: DefiLlama Data from DefiLlama also shows that Avalanche currently ranks as the 7th largest platform by DEX trading volume in the past 30 days. In the last 24 hours alone, DEX volume on Avalanche reached nearly $690 million. This figure confirms liquidity returns and demonstrates user confidence in the chain’s DeFi infrastructure. DEX volume ranking across platforms in the past 30 days. Source: DefiLlama Sponsored “Avalanche doesn’t slow down, if anything, we’ve got our pedal to the metal” an optimistic X user shared. Another highlight is the announcement that Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) entered a $675 million merger deal with Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp., to hold over $1 billion worth of AVAX in its treasury after its expected Nasdaq listing in Q1 2026. This is considered a strategic move to institutionalize capital inflows into the Avalanche ecosystem. It paves the way for strong investments in RWA, stablecoins, and payment infrastructure. At the same time, as reported by BeInCrypto, Avalanche is expanding stablecoin payment adoption in South Korea and Japan, increasing the blockchain’s real-world use cases. On the traditional finance front, giants such as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:52
Ethereum Supply Squeeze Deepens as ETH Price Holds Above $4,250

Ethereum Supply Squeeze Deepens as ETH Price Holds Above $4,250

TLDR: Billions of dollars in Ethereum have left exchanges in recent months, creating the first recorded supply squeeze on trading platforms. Ethereum’s exchange flux balance turned negative for the first time, signaling demand from both institutions and retail buyers. Price of ETH trades at $4,388, showing a 9.45% weekly gain after reclaiming the critical $4,250 [...] The post Ethereum Supply Squeeze Deepens as ETH Price Holds Above $4,250 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/02 16:51
Ouinex Opens Global Beta, Blending Crypto and Traditional Finance in a Single Trading Hub

Ouinex Opens Global Beta, Blending Crypto and Traditional Finance in a Single Trading Hub

The post Ouinex Opens Global Beta, Blending Crypto and Traditional Finance in a Single Trading Hub appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The emerging crypto and digital asset markets have long been plagued by significant gaps and obstacles that have prevented seamless trade in and between these markets and traditional financial institutions. These gaps and obstacles are finally being overcome, thanks to Ouinex, a next-generation exchange that has officially opened its global beta, giving traders worldwide their …
CoinPedia2025/10/02 16:51
