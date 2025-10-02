2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Ethereum News: Historic Supply Drain Points to Explosive Price Action

Fresh data from CryptoQuant highlights three major phases in Ethereum’s history where coins flowed out of exchanges, reducing the available […] The post Ethereum News: Historic Supply Drain Points to Explosive Price Action appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 17:43
Dominik Schiener: “I’m All for Repeating 2017” as IOTA Gains Institutional Momentum

Dominik Schiener says institutional investors are displaying a high interest in buying IOTA coins. Schiener notes the growth of IOTA’s TWIN initiative, which is digitizing national and global supply chains. Dominik Schiener, co-founder of IOTA, has said that he believes the network can replicate its previous momentum. He referenced 2017, when IOTA saw a very [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/02 17:18
XRP Treasury Firm VivoPower Secures $19M Equity Raise at $6.05/Share

VivoPower raised $19M in equity to bolster its XRP treasury and diversify its digital assets strategy. The company intends to scale up Caret Digital mining operations and convert mined assets directly into XRP. VivoPower International PLC has advanced its digital asset strategy by securing $19 million through an equity offering. The Nasdaq-traded firm sold shares [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/02 17:16
UK Finance group launches pilot for tokenized sterling deposits.

The post UK Finance group launches pilot for tokenized sterling deposits. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > UK Finance group launches pilot for tokenized sterling deposits. UK Finance, a leading trade association representing the banking and finance industry in the United Kingdom, has launched a collaborative pilot project to deliver the first live transactions of tokenized sterling deposits in the country. The tokenized deposits are a digital representation of traditional sterling commercial bank money, retaining “the trust and regulatory protections of conventional deposits, while offering benefits such as enhanced speed and fraud protection,” said the trade group, in a September 26 press release. According to UK Finance, the scheme will build on the Regulated Liability Network (RLN), which was announced in April 2024 as a platform designed to foster innovation in financial transactions. The first phase of the RLN involved the creation of a common “platform for innovation” across multiple forms of money, including existing commercial bank deposits and a shared ledger for tokenized commercial bank deposits. The tokenized sterling deposits pilot will run until mid-2026 and aims to demonstrate tangible benefits to customers, businesses, and the wider U.K. economy, including giving users greater control over their payments, stronger fraud prevention, and more efficient settlement processes. The platform will be fully interoperable between new forms of digital money, payment systems, and institutions, said UK Finance. It also offers “tokenization-as-a-service,” allowing organizations without their own tokenized deposit capabilities to participate. “This project is a powerful example of industry collaboration to deliver next generation payments for the benefit of customers and businesses — and an opportunity for the UK to lead globally in setting standards for tokenized money,” said Jana Mackintosh, Managing Director of UK Finance. “Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, recently called for innovation in how digital technology is applied to the money we use today. That’s exactly what…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:01
Solana Corporate Playbook Expands With VisionSys AI’s $2 Billion SOL Treasury Plan

NASDAQ-listed VisionSys AI today announced that its subsidiary, Medintel Technology Inc., has signed an exclusive partnership with staking protocol Marinade Finance to launch a Solana-based (SOL) digital treasury program, valued at up to $2 billion. Solana Corporate Adoption Gains Momentum According to an announcement earlier today, VisionSys AI – a technology services firm specializing in […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 17:00
Bitcoin breaks $117K: Why BTC’s Q4 rally hinges on THIS factor!

BTC breaks $117k - Could FOMO drive price discovery toward $200k?
Coinstats2025/10/02 17:00
TON Strategy CEO Rejects Bubble Fears Around Crypto Treasuries

For the near future, Kapustina predicts consolidation rather than collapse. Coinbase’s David Duong also explained at Token2049 that mergers, acquisitions, and crypto-native yield strategies will define the next phase as firms compete to dominate tokens. Despite skepticism over share buybacks, DATs continue to accumulate massive Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings.Crypto Treasuries Look Like Hype Not BubbleAt the Token2049 conference in Singapore, TON Strategy CEO Veronika Kapustina shared her perspective on the booming corporate digital asset treasury (DAT) sector, which quickly became one of the hottest trends in both crypto and traditional finance. Kapustina acknowledged that the surge in DATs has all the signs of a bubble, but also pointed out that it differs from previous financial bubbles because it represents an entirely new segment of the financial system. She explained that digital asset treasuries became “the trade of the summer,” by attracting fast money and speculative investors, but now the market is maturing with more sophisticated participants carefully separating quality projects from unsustainable ones.Kapustina described digital asset treasuries as a bridge between traditional finance and the crypto economy, with long-term potential that goes well beyond the hype cycle. While she does not expect a crash, she does expect a period of consolidation as many newly launched treasuries struggle to reach their ambitious goals. This natural cooling off period, she argued, will pave the way for medium- to long-term capital to flow in. This will build a more sustainable foundation for the sector.Kapustina also credited Michael Saylor’s Strategy with pioneering the DAT model by adopting Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset. Since then, the model expanded to include other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana, and Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. Kapustina believes this evolution proves that the concept works across multiple blockchain ecosystems, and she outlined possible future paths for DATs, including providing financial infrastructure, pursuing banking licenses, enabling mergers and acquisitions, and serving as technology bridges between chains.Despite the concerns about overheated valuations, corporate crypto treasuries continued to accumulate assets aggressively throughout the year. Data shows that more than 1.3 million Bitcoin, which is worth close to $158 billion, are currently held in corporate treasuries. BTC in treasuries (Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET)Similarly, Ethereum treasuries secured around 5.5 million ETH valued at $24 billion, representing 4.5% of its total supply. Kapustina believes that in the long run, investors will recognize the true value of DATs not only as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto, but also for their role in securing networks and supporting blockchain utility.Digital Asset Treasuries Enter Next PhaseThe digital asset treasury sector is entering a new stage of maturity. This is according to Coinbase’s head of investment research, David Duong. At Token2049, Duong suggested that mergers and acquisitions could become a dominant theme as companies look for ways to stand out and secure investor confidence. He pointed to the recent all-stock deal in which Bitcoin treasury firm Strive acquired fellow digital asset treasury Semler Scientific as an early sign of this trend.Duong explained that while many DATs initially focused on share price strategies, the market is now seeing a push toward more crypto-native approaches like staking and DeFi looping, where assets are repeatedly borrowed and repositioned to maximize yield. However, he also pointed out that the sector’s long-term trajectory will depend heavily on regulatory clarity, liquidity conditions, and market forces. Standard Chartered predicted in mid-September that not all treasuries will survive, which will force weaker players either to adapt or disappear. The competitive nature of the market already pushed DATs into what Duong described as a player-vs-player phase, where companies attempt to dominate individual tokens. This led to aggressive share buybacks that are aimed at boosting stock prices and signaling strength to investors. Some of the more recent moves included Trump Jr.-linked Thumzup increasing its buyback program from $1 million to $10 million, and Solana-focused DeFi Development Corp expanding its plan from $1 million to $100 million. Duong suggested that the underlying motivation is the belief that only a handful of treasuries will ultimately emerge as leaders for each major token, whether it be Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana.Still, share buybacks have not always produced the desired effect. Duong warned that these programs are highly sentiment-driven and can be perceived as a defensive maneuver rather than a show of strength. For example, TON Strategy Company, formerly Verb Technology, announced a buyback in September. After this, its shares dropped 7.5% as investors questioned the company’s long-term strategy.Despite these challenges, digital asset treasuries continue to accumulate holdings.
Coinstats2025/10/02 17:00
Robinhood CEO Reveals Major Developments Ahead of Global Markets by 2030! Here Are All the Details

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev predicts significant changes in most major financial markets over the next five years. Continue Reading: Robinhood CEO Reveals Major Developments Ahead of Global Markets by 2030! Here Are All the Details
Coinstats2025/10/02 16:54
1,300,000,000 XRP in 8 Hours: Whales Going Crazy

Uptober stronger than anticipated
Coinstats2025/10/02 16:54
Robinhood CEO’su, 2030’a Kadar Küresel Piyasalarda Yaşanacak Önemli Gelişmeleri Açıkladı! İşte Tüm Detaylar

Robinhood CEO’su Vlad Tenev, Singapur’da düzenlenen Token2049 konferansında yaptığı konuşmada, önümüzdeki beş yıl içinde büyük finans piyasalarının çoğunda varlık tokenizasyonuna yönelik düzenleyici çerçevelerin hayata geçebileceğini söyledi. Robinhood CEO’su: 2030’a Kadar Küresel Piyasalarda Tokenizasyon Çerçevesi Kurulacak Tenev, “Tokenizasyon bir yük treni gibi; durdurulamaz ve sonunda tüm finans sistemini dönüştürecek” ifadelerini kullandı. Tenev’e göre küresel çapta tokenizasyonun […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/02 16:52
