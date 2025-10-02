Best Crypto Gainers Today, October 2 – Zcash, SPX6900, DEXE

Highlights: The best crypto gainers today are Zcash, SPX6900, and DeXe, all smashing big moves. Zcash's rally got a boost from the new Grayscale Trust and chatter on privacy coins. SPX6900 and DeXe show strong holder conviction and whale activity, hinting at more upside. The cryptocurrency market had a massive rally on October 2, 2025, with its total market capitalization rising by $175 billion. The market cap is now at $4.03 trillion, while the 24-hour trading volume surged by 25% to $200 billion. Amidst this broad market rally, some assets have outperformed others by recording massive gains. In the section below, we will discuss the best crypto gainers today, such as Zcash, SPX6900, and DeXe. Best Crypto Gainers Today 1. Zcash (ZEC) Zcash has emerged as the best crypto gainer today, with a solid 80% gain over the past 24 hours. This latest rally has seen the price surge from a low point of $78 to $152, where it faced a pullback to $141. Moreover, its market cap and trading volume have surged to $2.24 billion and $1.06 billion, respectively. Source: CoinMarketCap The Grayscale Zcash Trust launch has attracted institutional attention to ZEC. The trust, available to accredited investors, offers regulated exposure to cryptocurrencies without the need to handle the assets directly. On Thursday, the assets under management exceeded $46 million, with a net asset value of $9.70 per share. .@Zcash is similar to Bitcoin in its design. Zcash $ZEC was created from the original Bitcoin code base, but it uses a privacy technology that encrypts transaction information and allows users to shield their assets. Grayscale Zcash Trust is open for private placement for… pic.twitter.com/gzPmQRiZl5 — Grayscale (@Grayscale) October 1, 2025 A broader debate of privacy coins also strengthened the ZEC rally. The regulatory pressure has led to the increased popularity of privacy coins. On social media, Naval Ravikant's comments fueled the fire, calling Zcash "insurance against bitcoin," just as bitcoin is a hedge against fiat. 2. SPX6900 (SPX) SPX6900 memecoin is making headlines today as the price surged above the $1 key level. The 30% rally has pushed the price to $1.25 as of this writing. Moreover, the weekly and monthly gains have increased to 23% and 12%, respectively. In addition, the trading volume has surged by 170% to $78 million. Source: CoinMarketCap SPX6900 has been the only memecoin in the top 100 to outperform Bitcoin this year. The performance comes when markets enter their final quarter of 2025. Historically, this has been a period of drastic price changes following a previous halving. In the top 100, #SPX6900 is the only memecoin which has outperformed #BTC year-to-date. And we are not done with 2025. We have 3 months left. But not any 3 months. We are talking about Q4 of the post-halving year, which historically is the time where crazy parabolas occur. So… pic.twitter.com/Ez9EUKWxMv — AugusteB (@augusteBYI) October 2, 2025 Supporters of SPX6900 point to the strength of its long-term holders. Many believe that the base of the coin displays unusual conviction compared to the other tokens. Such commitment is often essential for maintaining momentum at major rallies. With just three months to go in 2025, the market is the focus of where it is going next. 3. DEXE DeXe is trading around $11.65 with a surge of 25%, joining the list of the best crypto gainers today. Today's rally has elevated the altcoin's monthly gain to 60%. Resistance and support for DeXe have been noted at $7 and $13. Its market cap and trading volume stand at $995 million and $60 million, respectively. Source: CoinMarketCap Whales have shown an uptick in activity around DeXe recently, according to CryptoQuant data. Large wallet orders surged, which points to increased investor demand. This is often an indication of tightening supply against rising interest. Source: CryptoQuant Meanwhile, data from Coinglass shows that the OI-weighted funding rate is rising to 0.0200%. The charts indicate steady growth in trader positioning. A consistent rise indicates building confidence. Together, the increase in whale activity and the upward trend in funding rates indicate a market that is leaning towards upward movement if the trend persists.