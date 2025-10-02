How Vanderbilt Went From Winless Program To Contending With SEC Powers

The post How Vanderbilt Went From Winless Program To Contending With SEC Powers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) congratulates running back AJ Newberry (23) after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved For more than 30 years, Clark Lea and Barton Simmons have been close friends, first bonding through playing football together as kids and then staying in constant touch as they navigated their professional and personal lives. Five years ago, after going their separate ways following their days as high school teammates, the two reunited. When Lea was named Vanderbilt’s head coach in December 2020, he hired Simmons as general manager even though Simmons had never worked for a team but had been a leading high school recruiting analyst and talent evaluator for 15 years. The Commodores were coming off a winless season and had long been arguably the worst team in the Southeastern Conference. That is no longer the case. Vanderbilt is 5-0 and 16th in the Associated Press poll, its highest ranking at this point in the season since 1956. On Saturday afternoon, the Commodores play at No. 10 Alabama, the start of a stretch of games that will determine how realistic it is that Vanderbilt could qualify for the College Football Playoff. The Commodores have already displayed their improvement and dominance. They are fourth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring margin, including 24-point consecutive road victories at Virginia Tech and then-No. 11 South Carolina. It is a remarkable turnaround from before Lea and Simmons arrived and even from two years ago when Vanderbilt went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the SEC. Since then, the Commodores have made smart hires, added elite transfers, developed high school recruits and invested heavily in the…