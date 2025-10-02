Bitcoin ETF Flows Slow as Market Cap Hits $3.95T
The post Bitcoin ETF Flows Slow as Market Cap Hits $3.95T appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin ETF flows cool as market cap nears $4T. Discover the best altcoins to buy now, including Solana and breakout star MAGACOIN FINANCE. The crypto market has reached another milestone, with the global market cap touching $3.95 trillion, underscoring the growing scale of digital assets. Yet, behind the headline numbers, there’s a notable shift: Bitcoin ETF flows are slowing down, leaving investors asking the big question — where will capital rotate next? For many, the answer lies in altcoins like Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE, which are now emerging as top buys in this volatile environment. Bitcoin Price Action: Cooling After $114,000 Peak After surging past $114,000, Bitcoin has faced a wave of profit-taking. The flagship crypto failed to hold above $115,000, triggering a swift rejection and an intraday slide of nearly 3%. Exchange inflows of more than $420 million in BTC within 24 hours signal that many traders are cashing in, while spot volumes dropped 18%, exposing thinner liquidity. Adding to the caution, Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows of $103.8 million in the last 24 hours. Fidelity’s FBTC shed $75.6 million, while ARK’s ARKB lost $27.9 million. Though there were modest inflows into IBIT and BTCO, they weren’t enough to offset the selling pressure. BTC/USDT Chart: TradingView With institutional appetite weakening and leveraged longs unwinding, Bitcoin risks drifting toward $110,000–$107,200 support, unless fresh demand reignites momentum toward the $118,500–$120,000 zone. Solana’s ETF Buzz Lifts Investor Sentiment Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is enjoying a wave of optimism. Industry insiders suggest the SEC could approve spot Solana ETFs in the coming days. If true, Solana would become the third major crypto — after Bitcoin and Ethereum — to achieve ETF status, opening the floodgates for institutional capital. Currently valued at $113 billion, Solana is already a top-five altcoin. With ETF speculation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:18