Crypto Market Reacts as U.S. Government Shutdown Begins, Can the Uptober Rally Survive?

The post Crypto Market Reacts as U.S. Government Shutdown Begins, Can the Uptober Rally Survive? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:45
Best Crypto Presale Alert: Bitcoin Hyper Nears $20M as Whales Buy $500K in 4 Days

All indications point one way – the Uptober rally has begun. We’re not just talking about $BTC’s steep climb since Tuesday, with eyes set on $120K and potentially a new all-time high. Another top crypto has been giving clear signs of a market surge. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is just a few thousand dollars away from […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 18:41
Thumzup Injects $2.5 Million Into Dogehash to Expand Dogecoin Mining Fleet

The post Thumzup Injects $2.5 Million Into Dogehash to Expand Dogecoin Mining Fleet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media Corporation has provided a $2.5 million loan to Dogehash Technologies to expand its dogecoin mining operations, adding more than 500 ASIC miners ahead of a pending acquisition. Dogecoin Mining Expansion Fueled by Thumzup Capital Injection Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) has injected $2.5 million into Dogehash Technologies, providing capital to expand the company's […]
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:36
Dogecoin Will Hit $4 This Bull Run— ‘It’s All Math,’ Says Analyst

The post Dogecoin Will Hit $4 This Bull Run— 'It's All Math,' Says Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto analyst Cantonese Cat (@cantonmeow on X) argues that DOGE remains in a long-duration advance that has not yet delivered its terminal impulse. In a video analysis published on October 1, the analyst lays out a multi-cycle framework built on logarithmic charting, Elliott Wave structure, and Fibonacci extensions, concluding that a run toward roughly $4 per coin is the most probable outcome of the current bull phase. "It's all math," he says, adding that liquidity dynamics and market structure—not simplistic notions of market capitalization—will determine how far the move extends. Dogecoin To $4? The analyst opens by dispelling social-media speculation about his identity—"even though I sound like Elon Musk, I'm not Elon Musk. I'm just a random cat"—before pivoting to the core claim: the long-term Dogecoin chart on a log scale shows three pronounced rounding-bottom cycles, each resolving higher, with the third now in progress. He characterizes the present structure as a sequence of cup-and-handle formations within that broader rounding base. "During this round of bottoms, we keep on having these kinds of cups and handle type patterns. And every single time when you have a handle… people get extremely, extremely bitter and sad. And I've just been buying the handle all the way down," he says, noting his accumulation began "years" ago and that subsequent pullbacks remained buying opportunities within the cycle view. At the center of the thesis is an Elliott Wave roadmap that treats the 2021 mania as Wave Three, a prolonged corrective phase as Wave Four, and the emerging uptrend as the start of Wave Five. The analyst back-tests the structure using Fibonacci retracements and extensions on a log chart. He highlights that Wave Two retraced to the 0.5 level—"a common retracement for wave two"—while the Wave Three top aligned with a 1.618 extension of Wave…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:24
PENGU Price Surge Signals Major Market Flip Targeting $0.040

The post PENGU Price Surge Signals Major Market Flip Targeting $0.040 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: The PENGU price surge is fueled by increased volume, signaling a market structure flip and breakout potential. PENGU targets $0.039–$0.040, with strong support around $0.025 for further gains. Pudgy Penguins NFTs saw $3.4M sales, outpacing major collections, boosting PENGU price momentum. PENGU Price Surge Signals Major Market Flip Targeting $0.039 to $0.040 Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has been showing impressive growth, with a strong upward trend in recent days. This momentum comes amidst rising trading volume and a resurgence of interest in the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection. Speculation surrounding potential partnerships and game launches has contributed to the surge in activity. Trading Volume Soars and Market Structure Flips The recent surge in Pudgy Penguins' token price coincides with a marked increase in trading volume. Over the past 24 hours, the volume has surpassed $582 million, representing a 28% increase from the previous day. The price is now hovering around $0.031761, marking a clear rebound from earlier pullbacks. Analysts are particularly watching the 4-hour chart for signs of a market structure flip. Confirmed Accumulation phase followed by a strong CHOCH (Change of Character)" is being noted as a key signal for a market shift, suggesting that the token could be entering a new expansion phase. Potential Breakout | Source: X PENGU faces resistance in the $0.035–$0.040 range. If the price breaks through this zone, it could revisit the July highs of $0.046. The token has found solid support around the $0.025 mark, maintaining a steady position over the past month. A sustained push above $0.04 is seen as the key to unlocking further gains.  Growing Interest in the Pudgy Penguins Ecosystem Meanwhile, PENGU is poised for explosive growth, predicting potential 5x to 10x gains from current price levels. Such a breakout would align with the growing optimism around the Pudgy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:05
Solana Company Secures $500M to Establish Leading Solana (SOL) Treasury

The post Solana Company Secures $500M to Establish Leading Solana (SOL) Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 30, 2025 17:56 Pantera Capital partners with Summer Capital to launch Solana Company, a Solana-backed Digital Asset Treasury, raising over $500 million in funding. The initiative aims to maximize SOL per share. Pantera Capital, in collaboration with Summer Capital, has announced the successful closure of over $500 million in funding to launch Solana Company, a Solana-backed Digital Asset Treasury (DAT). This initiative, as reported by Pantera Capital, aims to leverage capital markets and onchain activities to maximize SOL per share, providing investors with an optimal exposure to Solana's growth. Strategic Partnership and Vision The Solana Company is set to capitalize on the growing demand for blockchain assets by creating a premier Solana (SOL) treasury. Under the management of Pantera and Summer Capital, the company seeks to provide public market investors with a familiar equity instrument, enhancing their access to Solana's ecosystem. This move comes as part of Pantera's broader strategy to increase institutional and retail engagement with blockchain technology. The DAT Investment Thesis The foundation of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies, as explained by Pantera's General Partner Cosmo Jiang, is to generate yield and grow the net asset value per share. This approach potentially offers higher returns compared to holding tokens directly. The success of a DAT is closely tied to the strength of its underlying token, making Solana a strategic choice for the Solana Company. Why Solana? Solana is recognized for its scalability, low transaction costs, and user-friendly infrastructure, making it a preferred platform for consumer applications and decentralized finance. Its technology has attracted interest from major financial institutions like BlackRock and PayPal, which are building on its architecture. The Solana ecosystem's growth is evidenced by its increasing daily active wallets and developer engagement, surpassing even Ethereum and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:03
US Dollar Index falls toward 97.50 as government shutdown threatens federal jobs

The post US Dollar Index falls toward 97.50 as government shutdown threatens federal jobs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its losses for the fifth successive session and trading around 97.60 during the European hours on Thursday. The Greenback faces challenges as traders adopt caution after the United States (US) government shutdown puts thousands of federal jobs at risk. US Bureau of Labor Statistics has paused virtually all activity, which may cause the delay of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due on Friday. On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment Change showed the private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September, while annual pay growth was 4.5%. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000. The labor market weakness boosts bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 99% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and an 87% possibility of another reduction in December. Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee noted on Wednesday that although he supports further moves to lower interest rates, he is getting concerned about ongoing inflation pressures, specifically claims about a "one-time" inflation bump from tariffs. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said late Tuesday that she "plans to exercise caution in further reductions," as anchored inflation expectations cannot be taken for granted. Logan added that, excluding tariff impacts, inflation may rise to 2.4%, driven by non-housing services. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.20% -0.15% -0.06% 0.00% -0.18% -0.55% -0.14% EUR 0.20%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:59
Coinbase Shareholders Greenlit To Proceed With Lawsuit By Federal Judge

The post Coinbase Shareholders Greenlit To Proceed With Lawsuit By Federal Judge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:54
Ubuntu Tribe and WallStreetBets Bring Tokenized Gold to Everyone With $GIFT Gold Launch

The post Ubuntu Tribe and WallStreetBets Bring Tokenized Gold to Everyone With $GIFT Gold Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OCTOBER 1st, 2025, Singapore: Ubuntu Tribe, in collaboration with WallStreetBets, announces the public launch of $GIFT Gold, a gold-backed token designed to bring tokenized gold to everyday investors.  The GIFT Gold token was publicly showcased after the successful Gold Rush Soiree event at Token2049 in Singapore. As a sign of the growing push for related tokenized products, the Soiree had over 200 guests in attendance, featuring executives from Animoca Brands, The Open Network, Polygon, AlphaTON Capital Network, Ubuntu Tribe, WallStreetBets, and other prominent players. These high-level attendees prove that many in the industry align with Ubuntu Tribe's mission to blend real-world asset tokenization, financial inclusion, and ethical growth. As a company at the forefront of tokenization evolution, Ubuntu Tribe's intent is to democratize access to gold. This was achieved as Token2049 kicked off, with investors now gaining access to $GIFT Gold. There are many benefits of the tokenized gold token for interested investors. The token is a digital certificate representing 1mg of audited, regulated, and insured gold. There is a guaranteed storage of the $GIFT Gold reserve in vaults across Europe, Dubai, and Singapore. The GIFT Gold token is also highly accessible via fractional ownership: retail investors can purchase as little as $0.1 worth. Holder can also gain full accessibility through UTribe Wallet, which can be used for saving and spending. The product and the UTribe Wallet ecosystem emphasize enhanced utility and inclusion for all.  $GIFT Gold is a regulated product under the European Union's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework. "With $GIFT Gold, we have taken the most trusted asset in history and made it mobile, universal, and human-first. Gold has always been a store of value, but now, it is a key to inclusion. What we have designed is the future of money, and it is dignified, ethical,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:46
Beating Full Fine-Tuning with Just 0.2% of Parameters

AdaMix is a new framework for parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) of large pretrained language models. Unlike single adaptation methods, AdaMix leverages a mixture of modules with stochastic routing and weight merging, achieving state-of-the-art results in both natural language understanding and generation tasks. By tuning only 0.1–0.2% of parameters, it outperforms full model fine-tuning and existing PEFT approaches like adapters and LoRA, though at a slightly higher training cost.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 15:00
