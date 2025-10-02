Dogecoin Will Hit $4 This Bull Run— ‘It’s All Math,’ Says Analyst

Crypto analyst Cantonese Cat (@cantonmeow on X) argues that DOGE remains in a long-duration advance that has not yet delivered its terminal impulse. In a video analysis published on October 1, the analyst lays out a multi-cycle framework built on logarithmic charting, Elliott Wave structure, and Fibonacci extensions, concluding that a run toward roughly $4 per coin is the most probable outcome of the current bull phase. "It's all math," he says, adding that liquidity dynamics and market structure—not simplistic notions of market capitalization—will determine how far the move extends. Dogecoin To $4? The analyst opens by dispelling social-media speculation about his identity—"even though I sound like Elon Musk, I'm not Elon Musk. I'm just a random cat"—before pivoting to the core claim: the long-term Dogecoin chart on a log scale shows three pronounced rounding-bottom cycles, each resolving higher, with the third now in progress. He characterizes the present structure as a sequence of cup-and-handle formations within that broader rounding base. "During this round of bottoms, we keep on having these kinds of cups and handle type patterns. And every single time when you have a handle… people get extremely, extremely bitter and sad. And I've just been buying the handle all the way down," he says, noting his accumulation began "years" ago and that subsequent pullbacks remained buying opportunities within the cycle view. At the center of the thesis is an Elliott Wave roadmap that treats the 2021 mania as Wave Three, a prolonged corrective phase as Wave Four, and the emerging uptrend as the start of Wave Five. The analyst back-tests the structure using Fibonacci retracements and extensions on a log chart. He highlights that Wave Two retraced to the 0.5 level—"a common retracement for wave two"—while the Wave Three top aligned with a 1.618 extension of Wave…