Aptos Labs Launches Petra Vault, a Multi-Signature Wallet Solution Compatible with Existing Vaults Like MSafe
PANews reported on October 2nd that Aptos Labs announced the official launch of Petra Vault, a unified multi-signature (multisig) wallet solution, on the Aptos network. The product is designed to provide enterprise-grade security and intuitive design for teams and individual users. Key features of Petra Vault include: Compatibility : Supports direct import of vaults from existing Aptos multi-signature platforms such as Rimosafe and MSafe, without the need to re-set governance. Security : Built-in transaction simulation function allows you to preview transaction results before broadcasting to avoid risks; and can be used in conjunction with Aptos Keyless to disperse signature permissions across different platforms such as Ledger, Google and Apple accounts. Ease of use : Preset proposal templates are provided for common operations such as sending tokens and updating owners to speed up execution.
PANews
2025/10/02 18:31
Monero Trades at $302, Ripple Holds $2.93, While BullZilla Presale Roars as the Best Presale in October 2025
With several new presales launching in October, analysts are pointing to projects that could deliver the best ROI for early […] The post Monero Trades at $302, Ripple Holds $2.93, While BullZilla Presale Roars as the Best Presale in October 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 18:15
Universal Music, Warner Music in advanced talks to license songs to AI startups
Universal Music Group and Warner Music are in advanced discussions to secure landmark licensing agreements with AI firms. If it materializes, the deal could set the framework for how the music industry manages AI-generated content. The Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the two record label giants could each […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 18:07
Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Really on the Path to $1? Here’s What Analysts Say
Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained more than 9% in the last 24 hours as traders rushed to buy riskier assets amid the US government shutdown scare. Analysts are once again pointing to a possible run toward $1. Can the memecoin really reach that goal? Let’s examine. Analysts Call for $1 as Dogecoin Rallies Several traders shared […] The post Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Really on the Path to $1? Here’s What Analysts Say appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 18:00
Strategy Escapes Billions in Potential Taxes After Crypto Tax Rule Revision
The updated guidance eases the application of the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT), a 15% levy on the reported book […] The post Strategy Escapes Billions in Potential Taxes After Crypto Tax Rule Revision appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 18:00
Bitcoin Surpasses $119K amid U.S. Government Shutdown
Bitcoin ($BTC) surges past $119K after U.S. government shutdown and sparking market-wide gains and renewed optimism for broader crypto growth and liquidity.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 17:50
VivoPower Shares Rally 14% After Announcing $19 Million Equity Raise To Boost XRP Treasury — Stock Sees Slight Pullback Pre-Market
VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares are marginally lower in Thursday's pre-market trading, following a double-digit surge on a $19 million equity raise to support its XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) treasury strategy.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 17:41
Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Provides Major Bitcoin Price Update
What's next for Bitcoin price? Man who predicted insane 700% XRP price run delivers crucial outlook for leading cryptocurrency
Coinstats
2025/10/02 17:31
AI-first Testing is a Dangerous Approach to Code Quality
AI-first testing is a dangerous approach to code quality. It treats buggy code as the source of truth. AI fails catastrophically at: Business logic validation, bug detection, and user experience validation.
Hackernoon
2025/10/02 13:12
Breaking the Network Effect: Can Decentralization Level the Playing Field?
This article examines the network effect's dominance over centralized platforms and discusses how decentralization can democratize access and level the digital playing field for all users.
Hackernoon
2025/10/02 13:05
